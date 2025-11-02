FPL notes: Welbeck again + why Calvert-Lewin was subbed off

Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) scored for the third successive Gameweek as Brighton and Hove Albion deservedly beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Amex Stadium.

IN-FORM WELBECK

Welbeck has now scored six goals in his last five league matches for Brighton.

The 34-year-old netted the opener on Saturday, a close-range finish from Mats Wieffer’s (£4.9m) cut-back.

With six goals from only 10 shots in Gameweeks 6-10 (a goal attempt every 38.4 minutes), Welbeck is certainly on a hot streak, providing Thomas Tuchel with food for thought ahead of his England squad announcement on Friday.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve been getting the goals more than I have previously. Before I have had better performances, but maybe not got the goals. I am feeling fit, strong and the only thing I can focus on is controlling what I can control and the rest will sort itself out.” – Danny Welbeck

GOMEZ IMPACT/MINTEH’S ASSISTS

Budget midfielder Diego Gomez (£4.9m) clinched the victory for Brighton with a quickfire double in the second half.

These were the Paraguayan’s first strikes since his four-goal haul in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley in September, and he was only prevented from scoring a hat-trick here by Leeds ‘keeper Lucas Perri (£4.5m).

Drifting in off the left, the January arrival from Inter Miami ended Gameweek 10 with four shots, two chances created and six penalty box touches.

“I think he didn’t need that much time to adapt. It speaks for his quality and I always said I was very surprised how fast he has adapted to the intensity, to the demands of the Premier League. It’s not a surprise that he can score that many goals. For me, he has to be more present in the opponent’s box. He has a really good finish. He is a good header of the ball and he has a good shot. So, he has everything inside of him and therefore I’m not surprised how good he is at the moment.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

Gomez first tapped in after some good work from Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) down the right wing, before sweeping home Georginio Rutter’s (£5.7m) cross.

Minteh, who gave Leeds’ Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m) a torrid time throughout, was later handed a second assist after review, having provided the final touch before Gomez’s effort on goal.

RARE BRIGHTON CLEAN SHEET

Brighton also managed their first clean sheet of the 2025/26 season.

They remain unbeaten at home, too, with some very decent fixtures right through until the New Year:

A tough challenge awaits at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 11; however, the performance and result from Saturday will instil a sense of optimism ahead of the M23 derby.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m), who was just one defensive contribution (DefCon) away from extra points, was particularly solid at the back.

Left-back Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) also impressed and has now started six league games in a row.

“It is really about getting consistency with our results. Winning is always the best feeling, but a clean sheet gives you a high percentage of winning the game. Everyone worked hard and everyone was there for each other. We deserved the clean sheet.” – Fabian Hurzeler

WHY CALVERT-LEWIN WAS SUBBED OFF

Daniel Farke named an unchanged starting XI following last week’s 2-1 win against West Ham United, with Anton Stach (£5.0m) once again a substitute.

But this was a very different display, with Leeds generating just five shots and 0.35 expected goals (xG).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) led the line but was isolated up front.

He managed only one shot on goal – flashing wide after evading his marker – and was hooked on 64 minutes, with Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m) coming on in his place.

The substitution wasn’t simply a tactical one, however.

DCL came off with a slight injury (possibly a quad or adductor says Farke). #LUFC — Adam Pope (@apopey) November 1, 2025

Noah Okafor (£5.5m) was once again lively, yet Saturday’s blank continues a worrying trend.

Farke’s side have now been unable to score in four out of their five away matches this season, failing to find the net against Brighton, Burnley, Fulham, and, predictably, Arsenal.

Two of Leeds’ next three matches are on the road, with trips to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City on either side of a home encounter with Aston Villa.

