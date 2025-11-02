Scout Notes

FPL notes: Welbeck again + why Calvert-Lewin was subbed off

2 November 2025
Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) scored for the third successive Gameweek as Brighton and Hove Albion deservedly beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Amex Stadium.

IN-FORM WELBECK

Welbeck has now scored six goals in his last five league matches for Brighton.

The 34-year-old netted the opener on Saturday, a close-range finish from Mats Wieffer’s (£4.9m) cut-back.

With six goals from only 10 shots in Gameweeks 6-10 (a goal attempt every 38.4 minutes), Welbeck is certainly on a hot streak, providing Thomas Tuchel with food for thought ahead of his England squad announcement on Friday.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve been getting the goals more than I have previously. Before I have had better performances, but maybe not got the goals. I am feeling fit, strong and the only thing I can focus on is controlling what I can control and the rest will sort itself out.” – Danny Welbeck

GOMEZ IMPACT/MINTEH’S ASSISTS

Budget midfielder Diego Gomez (£4.9m) clinched the victory for Brighton with a quickfire double in the second half.

These were the Paraguayan’s first strikes since his four-goal haul in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley in September, and he was only prevented from scoring a hat-trick here by Leeds ‘keeper Lucas Perri (£4.5m).

Drifting in off the left, the January arrival from Inter Miami ended Gameweek 10 with four shots, two chances created and six penalty box touches.

“I think he didn’t need that much time to adapt. It speaks for his quality and I always said I was very surprised how fast he has adapted to the intensity, to the demands of the Premier League. It’s not a surprise that he can score that many goals. For me, he has to be more present in the opponent’s box. He has a really good finish. He is a good header of the ball and he has a good shot. So, he has everything inside of him and therefore I’m not surprised how good he is at the moment.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

Gomez first tapped in after some good work from Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) down the right wing, before sweeping home Georginio Rutter’s (£5.7m) cross.

Minteh, who gave Leeds’ Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m) a torrid time throughout, was later handed a second assist after review, having provided the final touch before Gomez’s effort on goal.

RARE BRIGHTON CLEAN SHEET

Brighton also managed their first clean sheet of the 2025/26 season.

They remain unbeaten at home, too, with some very decent fixtures right through until the New Year:

A tough challenge awaits at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 11; however, the performance and result from Saturday will instil a sense of optimism ahead of the M23 derby.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m), who was just one defensive contribution (DefCon) away from extra points, was particularly solid at the back.

Left-back Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) also impressed and has now started six league games in a row.

“It is really about getting consistency with our results. Winning is always the best feeling, but a clean sheet gives you a high percentage of winning the game. Everyone worked hard and everyone was there for each other. We deserved the clean sheet.” – Fabian Hurzeler

WHY CALVERT-LEWIN WAS SUBBED OFF

Daniel Farke named an unchanged starting XI following last week’s 2-1 win against West Ham United, with Anton Stach (£5.0m) once again a substitute.

But this was a very different display, with Leeds generating just five shots and 0.35 expected goals (xG).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) led the line but was isolated up front.

He managed only one shot on goal – flashing wide after evading his marker – and was hooked on 64 minutes, with Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m) coming on in his place.

The substitution wasn’t simply a tactical one, however.

Noah Okafor (£5.5m) was once again lively, yet Saturday’s blank continues a worrying trend.

Farke’s side have now been unable to score in four out of their five away matches this season, failing to find the net against Brighton, Burnley, Fulham, and, predictably, Arsenal.

Two of Leeds’ next three matches are on the road, with trips to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City on either side of a home encounter with Aston Villa.

  1. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best 2 mids to join this bench boost?

    Saka Semenyo Caicedo
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade

    Gakpo and Reijnders out money not really an issue

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m keeping Gakpo for the upcoming plum fixtures

      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Would you bench boost him against Man City?

  2. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Slightly miffed by the fact that it was looking like I was going to have an alright week.. had triple Ars def, Haaland Cap, Mateta points, but alas not enough to avoid a red arrow :/
    Got Ndiaye and Tark to play so hopefully it might get me a small green maybe.

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Week is far from over in your case

  3. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Successfully deployed mine WC chip to the tune of 88pts. Mine spirits have been significantly lifted. Such a relief to lose Gakpo, Ekitike and Reijnders!

    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Won’t want one of those Liverpool defenders back GW12?

      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Attackers*

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yes possibly, if I see improvement.

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Got Saka in this week. Already planning to sell him. When is the ideal gameweek to do so?

    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gameweek 12 for Salah is what I’m looking at

  5. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    72 and a red arrow with just Ndiaye to go. Trying not to take hits if I can help it (just the 1 so far) but I can do
    Reijnders & Woltemade > Thiago & Rice with 0.1 to spare for a -4. Aiming to WC13.

    Silly or no?

    Current front 8 for context.
    Semenyo Reijnders Ndiaye Bruno Sarr
    Haaland Wolt Mateta.

    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      It’s not worth a hit IMO. Rice was playing really deep and scored from a corner counter attack. Don’t panic on Wolt

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I know you’re right.
        Knee’s a-jerking though.

  6. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    A. Paqueta
    B. Caicedo

    Didn’t see the West Ham game today but Paq is tempting with set pieces, pens and some def con potential

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He looks to be a decent option again certainly the more exciting option to own.

  7. The Big Fella
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Currently have Gabriel and Saka having sold Gyokeres for Mateta. I am 50-50 about whether to buy Rice for Kudus this week and then move on Saka and get a second Arsenal defender or move to triple Arsenal defence. I need to decide tonight as price changes will price me out of Kudus move tonight

  8. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rice or Saka ?

    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Saka people have lost their heads thinking Rice is a better pick

      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        What makes you say Saka? Rice is picking up points and Saka isn’t. I am a Saka owner but looking to bring in rice for him

  9. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Senesi Munoz Van Hecke
    Bruno Semenyo Enzo
    Haaland Mateta Gyokeres

    Dubravka Reijnders Stach Gudmundsson

    1FT, 0.0itb

    Still early, but best option?

    1. Save FT
    2. Reijnders >> Gravenberch / Casemiro / Sessengnon

    Thanks!

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      1

  10. HD7
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi managers,

    VdV Kudus or Wolter who goes out first?
    Should I take a hit?

    1 FT 0.6 ITB

    Petrovic
    Richards VdV Gabriel
    Mbeumo Semenyo Kudus Saka
    Wolter Gyokeres Haaland

    Dubravka King Gudm Esteve

  11. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      1 min ago

      Looking to upgrade midfield. 2.8 in the bank, team below, any suggestions?

      Raya/Dub
      Gabriel/Guehi/Mukiele/Vdv/Senesi
      Semnyo/Mbeumo/Caicedo/I Sarr/Kudus
      Haaland/Mateta/Woltemade

    • EWH2020
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Need to replace Tosin. 4.9 budget.

      A) Gusto (maybe not nailed)
      B) Diouf?
      C) help me with someone

    • Tekkerslovakiaftw
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Too early to take Gyokeres out for Mateta?

      Keen to get the price rice but not much info on the injury and champions league games.

