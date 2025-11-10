Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 12?

10 November 2025 65 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 12.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

ban Gameweek 8

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 12

There are a whopping eight new additions to the 14-strong list.

Fantasy managers won’t lose much sleep over defensive midfielders Carlos Baleba (£4.7m) and Tim Iroegbunam (£4.9m) joining this select group.

Lesser-owned full-backs Patrick Dorgu (£4.3m) and Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) were also cautioned for the fourth time this season at the weekend.

But there are some legitimate FPL targets elsewhere who are newly perched precariously on the ‘tightrope’.

Conor Bradley (£5.0m) and – especially – Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) will be attracting some interest due to Liverpool’s favourable fixture swing. Szoboszlai is the sixth-most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 12.

Above the Hungarian international for transfers in is the DefCon-accumulating, corner-taking Granit Xhaka (£5.1m). He’s also now on four bookings after Gameweek 11.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) is our final new entry.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 12

There are 34 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

We didn’t have too many notable new entries in Gameweek 11.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Jack Grealish (£6.8m), Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) all have double-digit ownerships but were already on three bookings before the weekend.

So too was the in-form Igor Thiago (£6.3m).

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 12

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta 4

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) and Sasa Lukic (£5.0m) both picked up their fifth bookings of the season on Saturday. They’ll now serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 12.

So too will Dan Burn (£5.2m), sent off for two bookable offences in Newcastle United’s latest loss on the road.

Suspension Tightrope fans will know that there’s one other permanent resident on the ban list.

It is, of course, Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who was provisionally banned by the Football Association last December.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 12

Best Konsa replacements for FPL Gameweek 2 onwards 2

Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.3m) returns after the international break for what will very likely be Rob Edwards’ first match in charge at Molineux.

Agbadou served a one-match ban in Gameweek 11 after his dismissal for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity the previous week.

  1. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Which (if any) Liverpool players would you get on a wildcard?

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      None.

      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Well easily said, but when they beat Villa and Madrid everyone seems to want them…

        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          City was more recent and abysmal is being kind.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          I don't think anybody who actually watches football wants them, if we're being honest

        3. JBG
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Both Villa and RM where pretty bad v Pool. Pool weren't exactly impressive.

    2. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I own Szobo and just bought in Virg

      1. Wenger_In
          1 min ago

          vvd still looks class and should really have had a goal yesterday.

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Gakpoo

      3. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        What on Earth is the matter with Isak?
        Is he injured? Is he unwell?
        I understand he missed preseason - but hes had two months of the season to fix this.
        Time to step up Isak, now the fixtures turn! 😀

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          He’s unnaturally thin, tis a big problem.

      4. Dokdok666
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        Ved, maybe Gakpo/Szobo

        1. Dokdok666
          • 11 Years
          just now

          VVD*

      5. GCHILD2K16
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        None til wk 13 or 14 to see if liverpool have turned the corner with the easier fixture. If you have cover and can bench them, consider virgil or gakpo or Ekitike but there are seriously more on form players.

    3. cescpistols1
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Team look ok for GW12? 0FT, 0.0 ITB.

      Raya
      Gabriel Guehi Senesi
      Saka Mbeumo Semenyo Ndiaye
      Haaland (c) Mateta J.Pedro

      Dubravka King VdV Gudmundsson

    4. mookie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Szoboszlai and his brothers(twins?):
      Szoboszlai - 990 minutes, 21 shots(7 on target) 1,91 shots/90 from an average distance of 23,7 yards. 0,07 xG/shot. 1G
      Garner - 990 minutes, 20 shots(5 on target) 1,82 shots/90 from an average distance of 23,7 yards. 0,05 xG/shot. 1G
      Ayari - 871 minutes, 20 shots(6 on target) 2,06 shots/90 from an average distance of 23,2 yards. 0,05 xG/shot. 1G

      1. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Just a wall of text that.

        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Good luck with Szobo mate!

          1. White Pony
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            No idea what you’re on about.

            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              He shoots from half way. Always.

            2. mookie
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              No surprise there!

      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        DEFCON
        Szoboszlai - 11,7/90 (hit 12 DEFCON 4 times)
        Garner - 10,8/90 (hit 12 DEFCON 4 times)
        Ayari - 9,4/90 (hit 12 DEFCON 0 times)

    5. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Why are there still people surprised Sunderland were tough to beat at the weekend. Been class at home.

      1. BR510
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Yeah - benching Andersen against a newly promoted side at home would've been a crazy thought earlier but now it is a hard fixture for fulham and a relatively easy one for sunderland

        • Pariße
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Said to myself at 1-0, Arsenal shouldn't lose, but they'll be happy to take home a point.

      2. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Anyone know the FFS Cup qualifying score?

      3. BR510
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          3FT

          Pope/Dub
          Gab/Timber/Senesi/Andersen/Rodon
          Saka/Semenyo/Sarr/Enzo/KDH
          Haaland/Mateta/Wolte

          What to do?

          1. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Use a transfer to change pope..

          2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
            • 8 Years
            43 mins ago

            Wolte to mbeumo switch with 2 frees

        • Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          drop one (others to get)
          a. Rogers
          b. Sarr
          c. Minteh

        • Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          2FT. Who are my priority sells?

          A - Pope
          B - Gakpo
          C - Paqueta
          D - Wolt

          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Pope
            Gabriel - Timber - Senesi
            Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo - Paqueta
            Haaland - Wolt - Mateta

            Dubrav - Gakpo - Andersen - Gudmund

          2. Minion
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            CBAD

        • Minion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Just come on to ask about selling Pope and seen two similar comments/questions.

          My options are:

          A. Petrovic
          B. Verbruggen

          Neither excite me but neither does Pope. I’ll be BB17. Also happy to use one of the GW16 transfers to swap keepers again later down the line so needn’t be too long term.

        • evilfish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Getting fed up of owning Foden now. Always sends to haul in non FPL matches. Just know he's gonna return as soon as I get rid.

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            I think Foden is a priority sell. In Man Citys last 15 goals scored, Foden got just the solitary assist to show. No defcons.
            He seems to be a central midfielder only, doesnt get back, doesnt get forward.
            Owning him and Bowen and Watkins has been quite unpleasant.

        • evilfish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          seems*

        • FantasyClub
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Matheus Nunes going under the radar?
          6 games in a row now with 90' and returning well

          1. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Interesting - added to my watchlist

          2. Chinese_person
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            What about Rico Lewis

          3. GCHILD2K16
            • 9 Years
            26 mins ago

            Nico reilly is a better option

        • lilmessipran
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Best

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            George?

        • Pornchef
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Who do I sell pope for I can't seem to find an obvious replacement Sunderland keeper would have been a target but really tough fixtures

          Woltemade to Thiago a no brainer?

          Are they both priority sells?

          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            I moved to Pope on WC & NewC have fell off a cliff since, need rid better options but who?
            Cheap or 5m+

            1. Pornchef
              • 1 Year
              31 mins ago

              I can go either way was considering Raya but that would put me triple arsenal defence

              Open Controls
            2. Minion
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              In the same boat. Fixture wise it’s Petrovic or Verbruggen. Hardly exciting.

          2. GCHILD2K16
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Woltemade a sell but to mateta at wolves or welbeck

            Pope for martinez aston villa (lammens, everton keeper and leno have the fixtures but concede goals). Donnaruma is too expensive. Alison if he returns for wk 13 onwards could be a shout

        • g40steve
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Who’s competition for Nico O’reilly at City?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            35 mins ago

            Ait Nouri, Gvardiol, Ake

            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              Cheers Jim, Nunez possibly better option.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Think Donnarumma is the only 'safe' option tbh

          2. GCHILD2K16
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            No one right now. Pep loves him, he is scoring or assisting..
            Definitely the mam city def to bring in from wk 13

            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              O Reilly looks a cracking player.
              I cant shake the feeling that RAN starts in his place Vs Leeds at home in 13.
              RAN is going to Afcon and he will expect to be match sharp before he leaves.

        • Ian Davis
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Thiago or Welbeck? Thiago has the form, but Brighton are at home in 3 or the next 4.

          1. Pornchef
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            Thiago is set and forget you'll want welbeck out when he inevitably starts to blank get rotated or injured

          2. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            With Robot in form, the two fwd’s spaces leave Woltemade, Thiago, Pedro, Welbz, Bowen, Mateta

            Leaning Thiago & either JP or Welbz

            1. GCHILD2K16
              • 9 Years
              just now

              You can cover jp with Pedro neto in midfield to the have welbeck and mateta alongside haaland

          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            I think it's pretty clear for now

            Thiago

            With Mateta and Haaland

            The Brentford fixtures aren't too bad

            See what the international games being first as there may be some squad disruption to deal with

            1. GCHILD2K16
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Look at brentford away form, still think welbeck a better option til wk 16.
              Woltemade has good fixtures but Newcastle are terrible with supplying him.

        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour ago

          Last Man Standing GW11 (870 teams)

          Current safety score = 32
          Top score = Dominic Campbell with 86

          69 teams to be removed, 801 teams through to GW12.

          Entry now open for teams that qualify - https://tmlastmanstanding2526.blogspot.com/2025/08/last-man-standing-2526.html

          Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

          https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

        • Plyng
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          If you could have any midfielder ignoring price and not Mbembo, Saka (already have 3 arsenal) or Semenyo. Who would you be picking.
          Thinking of getting palmer (got the money). But he’s not back yet and might be a slow build

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Don't get Palmer. He won't play Burnley, almost likely not Barcelona, then we have Arsenal immediately afterwards.

        • g40steve
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          Following crowds or differential?

          1. lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Following different crowds.

