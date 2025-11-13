International Football

Every FPL player on international duty in November – and when

13 November 2025 32 comments
After a smattering of under-19 matches on Wednesday, the November international break begins in earnest today.

A significant number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will be representing their countries over the coming week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any new Fantasy flags are added ahead of Gameweek 12.

From every call-up to potential late returnees, this article provides you with all the information you need to know.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Firstly, some relatively good news for FPL managers who own internationals from Brazil and Argentina.

Normally, players from the Americas are the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, raising concerns about their minutes for the upcoming Gameweek.

Typically, these countries have matches in the early hours of the Wednesday morning before the Premier League resumes.

However, as was the case in October, it’s a little bit different this time.

Brazil are playing two friendlies in Europe, one of which is at the Emirates! A short journey back home for Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) and co, then.

Argentina, meanwhile, contest only one friendly in Angola. That is on November 14, giving Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) et al a full week’s breather before Gameweek 12.

Elsewhere, the following players will be kicking off matches just after midnight next Wednesday:

CountryPlayersLast match kicking off in/at…
ColombiaMunoz (CRY), Lerma (CRY), Arias (WOL)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1am)
EcuadorHincapie (ARS), Caicedo (CHE)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am)
HaitiDelcroix (BUR), Bellegarde (WOL)Curacao (Wed 19 Nov, 1am)
JamaicaPinnock (BRE), Henry (BRE)Jamaica (Wed 19 Nov, 1am)
MexicoJimenez (FUL)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am)
ParaguayGomez (BHA), Leon (MUN), Alderete (SUN)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 1.30am)
UruguayUgarte (MUN), Bentancur (TOT), S Bueno (WOL)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 12am)
USAAaronson (LEE)USA (Wed 19 Nov, 12am)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

In addition to the sidelined players who are detailed later in this article, there are some welcome rests for a few key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned FPL outfield players (2.5%+) who were omitted from their national team’s squads but not because they were injured.

This might be because they’re retired from international football, were given a break by their national team, their country doesn’t have any fixtures, or simply because they aren’t in their manager’s plans currently.

PlayerClub% owned by
Jack GrealishEverton16.3
Robert SanchezChelsea13.7
Maxime EsteveBurnley11.9
Igor ThiagoBrentford10.5
Danny WelbeckBrighton9.1
Ollie WatkinsAston Villa6.5
James TarkowskiEverton5.9
Nordi MukieleSunderland5.8
Jaidon AnthonyBurnley5.4
Yankuba MintehBrighton4.8
Maxence LacroixCrystal Palace3.8
Wilson IsidorSunderland3.5
Chris RichardsCrystal Palace3.4
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNottingham Forest3.2
BetoEverton3.1
Dewsbury-HallEverton2.8
Kieran TrippierNewcastle2.5

NOTABLE WITHDRAWALS DUE TO INJURY/FITNESS

    • Tyler Adams: Bournemouth/USA
    • Tommy Watson: Brighton/England U20
    • Pedro Neto: Chelsea/Portugal
    • Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea/Argentina
    • Benjamin Sesko: Man Utd/Slovenia
    • Anthony Gordon: Newcastle/England
    • Nick Pope: Newcastle/England
    • Randal Kolo Muani: Spurs/France
    • Mohammed Kudus: Spurs/Ghana
    • Ben Davies: Spurs/Wales

    WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

    ARSENAL

    • Leandro Trossard: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • Gabriel Magalhaes: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Christian Norgaard: Denmark – Nov 15 + 18
    • Piero Hincapie: Ecuador – Nov 14 + 19
    • Eberechi EzeBukayo SakaDeclan Rice: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Ethan Nwaneri, Tommy Setford: England U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Max Dowman: England U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18
    • William Saliba: France – Nov 13 + 16
    • Riccardo Calafiori: Italy – Nov 13 + 16
    • Jurrien Timber: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • David RayaMikel MerinoMartin Zubimendi: Spain – Nov 15 + 18
    • Cristhian Mosquera: Spain U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Brayden Clarke: Wales U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18

    ASTON VILLA

    • Emiliano Buendia: Argentina – Nov 14
    • Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • Ezri KonsaMorgan Rogers: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Bradley Burrowes: England U17 – U17 World Cup (ongoing)
    • Lucas Digne: France – Nov 13 + 16
    • Evan Guessand: Ivory Coast – Nov 14 + 18
    • Donyell Malen: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Lamare Bogarde: Netherlands U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Matty Cash: Poland – Nov 14 + 17
    • John McGinn: Scotland – Nov 15 + 18
    • Victor Lindelof: Sweden – Nov 15 + 18

    BOURNEMOUTH

    • Marcos Senesi: Argentina – Nov 14
    • Alex Scott: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Junior Kroupi: France U21 – Nov 14 +17
    • Antoine Semenyo: Ghana – Nov 14 +18
    • Justin Kluivert: Netherlands – Nov 14 +17
    • Ryan ChristieBen Gannon-Doak: Scotland – Nov 15 +18
    • Djordje Petrovic, Veljko Milosavljevic: Serbia – Nov 13 + 16
    • Alex Jimenez: Spain U21 – Nov 14 +18
    • David Brooks: Wales – Nov 15 +18
    BRENTFORD

    • Dango Ouattara: Burkina Faso – Nov 14 + 18
    • Mikkel Damsgaard: Denmark – Nov 15 + 18
    • Jordan Henderson: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Benjamin Arthur, Jayden Meghoma: England U20 – Nov 14
    • Kevin Schade: Germany – Nov 14 + 17
    • Hakon Valdimarsson: Iceland – Nov 13 + 16
    • Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock: Jamaica – Nov 14 + 19
    • Frank Onyeka: Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16
    • Kristoffer Ajer: Norway – Nov 13 + 16
    • Nathan CollinsCaoimhin Kelleher: Republic of Ireland – Nov 13 + 16
    • Aaron Hickey: Scotland – Nov 15 + 18
    • Yehor Yarmoliuk: Ukraine – Nov 13 + 16
    • Julian Eyestone: USA U21 – Nov 15 + 18

    BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

    • Maxim De Cuyper: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • Carlos Baleba: Cameroon – Nov 13 + 16*
    • Charalampos Kostoulas: Greece – Nov 15 + 18
    • Stefanos Tzimas: Greece U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Jan Paul van HeckeBart Verbruggen: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Diego Gomez: Paraguay – Nov 15 + 19
    • Yasin Ayari: Sweden – Nov 15 + 18
    • Ferdi Kadioglu: Turkey – Nov 15 + 18

    BURNLEY

    • Armando Broja: Albania – Nov 13 + 16
    • Axel Tuanzebe: DR Congo – Nov 13 + 16*
    • Lesley Ugochukwu: France U21 – Nov 14 + 17
    • Max Weiss: Germany U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Hannes Delcroix: Haiti – Nov 14 + 19
    • Quilindschy Hartman: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Josh Cullen: Republic of Ireland – Nov 13 + 16
    • Martin Dubravka: Slovakia – Nov 14 + 17
    • Lyle Foster: South Africa – Nov 15
    • Hannibal Mejbri: Tunisia – Nov 12 + 14 + 18
    CHELSEA

    • Joao Pedro, Andrey Santos, Estevao Willian: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Filip Jorgensen: Denmark – Nov 15 + 18
    • Moises Caicedo: Ecuador – Nov 14 + 19
    • Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Josh AcheampongTyrique GeorgeJamie Gittens: England U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Malo Gusto: France – Nov 13 + 16
    • Marc Cucurella: Spain – Nov 15 + 18
    • Marc Guiu: Spain U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Gaga Slonina: USA U21 – Nov 14 + 18

    CRYSTAL PALACE

    • Walter Benitez: Argentina – Nov 14
    • Jefferson Lerma, Daniel Munoz: Colombia – Nov 16 + 19
    • Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Dean Henderson: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Jean-Philippe Mateta: France – Nov 13 + 16
    • Jaydee Canvot: France U21 – Nov 14 + 17
    • Daichi Kamada: Japan – Nov 14 + 18
    • Justin Devenny: Northern Ireland – Nov 14 + 17
    • Ismaila Sarr: Senegal – Nov 15 + 18
    • Yeremy Pino: Spain – Nov 15 + 18

    EVERTON

    • Jordan Pickford: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Tyler Dibling: England U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Jack O’BrienSeamus Coleman, Mark Travers: Republic of Ireland – Nov 13 + 16
    • Idrissa Gana GueyeIliman Ndiaye: Senegal – Nov 15 + 18
    • Vitalii Mykolenko: Ukraine – Nov 13 + 16
    • Tom King: Wales – Nov 15 + 18
    FULHAM

    • Timothy Castagne: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • Josh King: England U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Samuel Amissah: England U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18
    • Joachim Andersen: Denmark – Nov 15 + 18
    • Raul Jimenez: Mexico – Nov 15 + 18
    • Calvin BasseyAlex IwobiSamu Chukwueze: Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16
    • Sander Berge: Norway – Nov 13 + 16
    • Sasa Lukic: Serbia – Nov 13 + 16
    • Jonah Kusi-Asare: Sweden U21 – Nov 13 + 18
    • Harry Wilson: Wales – Nov 15 + 18

    LEEDS UNITED

    • Ilia Gruev: Bulgaria – Nov 15 + 18
    • Ao Tanaka: Japan – Nov 14 + 18
    • Jaka Bijol: Slovenia – Nov 15 + 18
    • Gabriel Gudmundsson – Sweden – Nov 15 + 18
    • Brenden Aaronson: USA – Nov 15 + 19
    • Ethan Ampadu, Karl DarlowDan James, Joe Rodon: Wales – Nov 15 + 18

    LIVERPOOL

    • Alexis Mac Allister: Argentina – Nov 14
    • Mohamed Salah: Egypt – Nov 14 + 18
    • Amara Nallo: England U20 – Nov 14
    • Rio NgumohaTrey Nyoni – England U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18
    • Hugo EkitikeIbrahima Konate: France – Nov 13 + 16
    • Florian Wirtz: Germany – Nov 14 + 17
    • Giorgi Mamardashvili: Georgia – Nov 15 + 18
    • Milos KerkezDominik Szoboszlai: Hungary – Nov 13 + 16
    • Armin Pecsi: Hungary U21 – Nov 13 + 18
    • Wataru Endo: Japan – Nov 14 + 18
    • Cody GakpoRyan Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Conor Bradley: Northern Ireland – Nov 14 + 17
    • Kieran Morrison: Northern Ireland U21 – Nov 13 + 18
    • Andrew Robertson: Scotland – Nov 15 + 18
    • Alexander Isak: Sweden – Nov 15 + 18
    MANCHESTER CITY

    • Rayan Ait-Nouri: Algeria – Nov 13 + 18
    • Jeremy Doku: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • Josko Gvardiol: Croatia – Nov 14 + 17
    • Omar Marmoush: Egypt – Nov 14 + 18
    • Phil Foden, John StonesJames Trafford, Nico O’Reilly: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Rico Lewis: England U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Stephen Mfuni, Divine Mukasa – England U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18
    • Ryan McAidoo: England U17 – U17 World Cup (ongoing)
    • Rayan Cherki: France – Nov 13 + 16
    • Gianluigi Donnarumma: Italy – Nov 13 + 16
    • Nathan AkeTijjani Reijnders: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Oscar BobbErling Haaland: Norway – Nov 13 + 16o
    • Ruben DiasMatheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva: Portugal – Nov 13 + 16
    • Abdudokir Khusanov: Uzbekistan – Nov 14 + 18

    MANCHESTER UNITED

    • Senne Lammens: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • Casemiro, Matheus Cunha: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Bryan Mbeumo: Cameroon – Nov 13 + 16*
    • Patrick Dorgu: Denmark – Nov 15 + 18
    • Jack Fletcher – England U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18
    • Leny Yoro: France U21 – Nov 14 +17
    • Amad Diallo: Ivory Coast – Nov 14 + 18
    • Sekou Kone: Mali U23 – Nov 15 + 18
    • Noussair Mazraoui: Morocco – Nov 14 + 18
    • Matthijs de Ligt: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Diego Leon: Paraguay – Nov 15 + 19
    • Diogo DalotBruno Fernandes: Portugal – Nov 13 + 16
    • Altay Bayindir: Turkey – Nov 15 + 18
    • Manuel Ugarte: Uruguay – Nov 16 + 19

    NEWCASTLE UNITED

    • Bruno Guimaraes: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Dan Burn: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley: England U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Malick Thiaw, Nick Woltemade: Germany – Nov 14 + 17
    • Sandro Tonali: Italy – Nov 13 + 16
    • Alex Murphy: Republic of Ireland U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Anthony Elanga – Sweden – Nov 15 + 18
    NOTTINGHAM FOREST

    • Matz Sels: Belgium – Nov 15 + 18
    • John Victor: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Elliot Anderson: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Ibrahim Sangare: Ivory Coast – Nov 14 + 18
    • Nikola Milenkovic: Serbia – Nov 13 + 16
    • Dan Ndoye: Switzerland – Nov 15 + 18
    • Neco Williams: Wales – Nov 15 + 18

    SUNDERLAND

    • Bertrand Traore: Burkina Faso – Nov 14 + 18
    • Arthur MasuakuNoah Sadiki: DR Congo – Nov 13 + 16*
    • Chris Rigg: England U19 – Nov 12 + 15 + 18
    • Chemsdine Talbi: Morocco – Nov 14 + 18
    • Reinildo: Mozambique – Nov 14 + 17
    • Robin Roefs, Lutsharel Geertruida: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Dan Ballard, Trai Hume: Northern Ireland – Nov 14 + 17
    • Omar Alderete: Paraguay – Nov 15 + 19
    • Eliezer Mayenda: Spain U21 – Nov 14 + 18
    • Granit Xhaka: Switzerland – Nov 15 + 18

    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

    • Cristian Romero: Argentina – Nov 14
    • Kevin Danso: Austria – Nov 15 + 18
    • Richarlison: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Djed Spence: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Wilson OdobertMathys Tel: France U21 – Nov 14 + 17
    • Guglielmo Vicario: Italy – Nov 13 + 16
    • Xavi SimonsMicky van de Ven: Netherlands – Nov 14 + 17
    • Joao Palhinha: Portugal – Nov 13 + 16
    • Pape Matar Sarr: Senegal – Nov 15 + 18
    • Pedro Porro: Spain – Nov 15 + 18
    • Lucas Bergvall: Sweden – Nov 15 + 18
    • Rodrigo Bentancur: Uruguay – Nov 16 + 19
    • Brennan Johnson: Wales – Nov 15 + 18
    WEST HAM UNITED

    • Lucas Paqueta: Brazil – Nov 15 + 18
    • Tomas Soucek: Czech Republic – Nov 13 + 17
    • Mads Hermansen: Denmark – Nov 15 + 18
    • Aaron Wan-Bissaka: DR Congo – Nov 13 + 16*
    • Jarrod Bowen: England – Nov 13 + 16
    • Callum Marshall: Northern Ireland –Nov 14 + 17
    • Mateus Fernandes: Portugal U21 – Nov 18
    • Andy Irving: Scotland – Nov 15 + 18
    • El Hadji Malick Diouf: Senegal – Nov 15 + 18

    WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

    • Jackson Tchatchoua: Cameroon – Nov 13 + 16*
    • Jhon Arias: Colombia – Nov 16 + 19
    • Jean-Ricner Bellegarde: Haiti – Nov 14 + 19
    • Emmanuel Agbadou: Ivory Coast – Nov 14 + 18
    • Tolo Arokodare: Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16
    • David Moller Wolfe, Jorgen Strand Larsen: Norway – Nov 13 + 16
    • Jose Sa: Portugal – Nov 13 + 16
    • Hwang Hee-chan: South Korea – Nov 14 + 18
    • Santiago Bueno: Uruguay – Nov 16 + 19
    • Tawanda Chirewa: Zimbabwe – Nov 13 + 17
