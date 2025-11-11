Best Liverpool players to buy in FPL – and do we even need them?

Liverpool started the 2025/26 season in superb form, with five consecutive league wins.

However, their performances were never that convincing and the results have faltered since, with five losses in their last six games.

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m) is the Reds’ top-scoring player in that period (last six Gameweeks), with an average of merely 5.0 points per match.

The question now is: do Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers bring in Liverpool players ahead of Gameweek 12?

That’s because Arne Slot’s side are about to embark on a great run of fixtures, sitting top of our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 12-20:

In this piece, we take a look at Liverpool in more detail.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED LIVERPOOL PLAYERS IN FPL?

We’re using the top 100k as a sample in this article. This should be a better gauge of active managers than the overall ownership figures, as there are fewer dead/ghost teams.

Looking at the figures found on LiveFPL (correct as of last Saturday’s deadline), we can see that Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) is the most popular Liverpool player. The Dutchman has a top 100k ownership rate of 16.26%.

Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) ranks second in this group (13.48%), followed by Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) at 8.54%, Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) at 6.08% and Gravenberch at 4.23%.

The ownership of certain assets is bound to rise as we near the deadline next Saturday; however, perhaps tellingly, only Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) is currently listed among the top 10 most-transferred-in players for Gameweek 12.

THE DEFENCE

Total (rank v other PL clubs) Goals conceded 17 (=12th) Clean sheets 3 (=10th) Shots conceded 124 (=8th) Shots in the box conceded 83 (=9th) Big chances conceded 29 (=17th) xGC 13.93 (9th) Non-pen xGC 12.35 (6th)

Liverpool’s defence has been far from convincing thus far, with 17 goals conceded and just three clean sheets in 11 matches.

You can see the decline in StatsBomb’s rolling six-match expected goals conceded (xGC) chart, which covers the duration of Arne Slot’s tenure on Merseyside.

The injury to Alisson Becker (£5.4m), who has been out since Gameweek 6, has clearly impacted Liverpool’s ability to keep clean sheets.

Additionally, the rotation in the full-back spots has likely contributed, with Liverpool often open to counter-attacks at pace.

That said, it was merely a week ago that Liverpool restricted Real Madrid to its lowest expected goals (xG) tally in more than a year (0.45). The Reds also kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa a few days prior, with last season’s midfield trio – Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) and Szoboszlai – superb in the middle of the park.

Nevertheless, while those Anfield performances represented progress, the display against Manchester City on Sunday indicated a significant regression, as the tactical discipline that we’d observed against Real Madrid and Villa was missing, with a lack of structure throughout the team.

It is important to remember that Liverpool won’t come up against Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) and Erling Haaland (£14.9m) every week, mind.

THE ATTACK