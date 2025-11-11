Members

Best Liverpool players to buy in FPL – and do we even need them?

11 November 2025 51 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Liverpool started the 2025/26 season in superb form, with five consecutive league wins.

However, their performances were never that convincing and the results have faltered since, with five losses in their last six games.

Ryan Gravenberch (£5.6m) is the Reds’ top-scoring player in that period (last six Gameweeks), with an average of merely 5.0 points per match.

The question now is: do Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers bring in Liverpool players ahead of Gameweek 12?

That’s because Arne Slot’s side are about to embark on a great run of fixtures, sitting top of our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 12-20:

In this piece, we take a look at Liverpool in more detail.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED LIVERPOOL PLAYERS IN FPL?

We’re using the top 100k as a sample in this article. This should be a better gauge of active managers than the overall ownership figures, as there are fewer dead/ghost teams.

Looking at the figures found on LiveFPL (correct as of last Saturday’s deadline), we can see that Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) is the most popular Liverpool player. The Dutchman has a top 100k ownership rate of 16.26%.

Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) ranks second in this group (13.48%), followed by Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) at 8.54%, Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) at 6.08% and Gravenberch at 4.23%.

The ownership of certain assets is bound to rise as we near the deadline next Saturday; however, perhaps tellingly, only Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) is currently listed among the top 10 most-transferred-in players for Gameweek 12.

THE DEFENCE

Total (rank v other PL clubs)
Goals conceded17 (=12th)
Clean sheets3 (=10th)
Shots conceded124 (=8th)
Shots in the box conceded       83 (=9th)
Big chances conceded29 (=17th)
xGC13.93 (9th)
Non-pen xGC12.35 (6th)

Liverpool’s defence has been far from convincing thus far, with 17 goals conceded and just three clean sheets in 11 matches.

You can see the decline in StatsBomb’s rolling six-match expected goals conceded (xGC) chart, which covers the duration of Arne Slot’s tenure on Merseyside.

The injury to Alisson Becker (£5.4m), who has been out since Gameweek 6, has clearly impacted Liverpool’s ability to keep clean sheets.

Additionally, the rotation in the full-back spots has likely contributed, with Liverpool often open to counter-attacks at pace.

That said, it was merely a week ago that Liverpool restricted Real Madrid to its lowest expected goals (xG) tally in more than a year (0.45). The Reds also kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa a few days prior, with last season’s midfield trio – Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m) and Szoboszlai – superb in the middle of the park.

Nevertheless, while those Anfield performances represented progress, the display against Manchester City on Sunday indicated a significant regression, as the tactical discipline that we’d observed against Real Madrid and Villa was missing, with a lack of structure throughout the team.

It is important to remember that Liverpool won’t come up against Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) and Erling Haaland (£14.9m) every week, mind.

THE ATTACK

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Must be nice being an FPL content creator. Cashing in all those superchats to go on a 7-star luxury holiday during each international break. I'd find international breaks much less excruciating, too, if I was sipping cocktails in the Maldives.

    Open Controls
    1. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      As a CC you would have to change your address every six months, though, because of stalkers.

      Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Don't be bitter...u have choices in life

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Sipping cocktails while their soul feels empty due to the hollow lives they live? No thanks.

      Open Controls
    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      They save a lot of money on a mortgage as all seem to live rent free in your head.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        They earn so much money they buy their mansions outright and don't need mortgages. Andy let slip on his knee jerk stream.

        Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Szobo being on the verge of a ban is very frustrating, not exactly like a diogo costa where the risk is worth it tbh. think will still get vvd, might be abit away but maybe liverpool sign guehi in january still to help shore up the defence. you wonder as well when salah leaves for afcon if his replacement puts more work in off the ball then they will be more solid as well

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, Real Madrid seemed to suggest Guehi has already agreed with someone in the PL (You'd assume Liverpool)

      Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    sounded crazy hearing it the other day, but Forest now haven't kept a clean sheet in 19 pl matches

    Open Controls
  4. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Thoughts on this current wildcard draft:

    Roefs/Dubravka

    Gabriel/Timber/VVD/O’Reilly/Guehi

    Rice/Mbeumo/Semenyo/Caicedo/Gakpo

    Haaland/Mateta/Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      alot of money on the bench, like you could have a saka or palmer instead of rice/gakpo. but i guess if you want the options then can't criticise the squad. not a fan of caicedo though tbh, hes got hauls vs liverpool/spurs away etc this season and looking at your front 8 he would be the one you think bench most gws so if rotating him you wouldve missed out on some of his higher scores this season for example. think would downgrade him to kdh or 4.5, end of the day guehi is a better option than caicedo as well so if you need cover can just play 4 back.

      i know its not popular, but im still a big fan of having bruno. but then see why people dont want him. but not having 1 slot in your 11/15 for a palmer/saka/bruno type, i would want 1 pricier mid to reach these guys with some ease if they really hit a purple patch so you dont have to restructure your team too much to do so.

      Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Assume you’ve got a BB to use? If not, I’d downgrade the 3rd striker to a dud and upgrade a midfielder to the £9m plus. Money is too spread and you’ll struggle to get to Saka or Palmer if needed.

      Open Controls
    3. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Looks pretty good to me. Bench boost every week?? Could be great for Xmas rotation tho

      Open Controls
  5. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Im starting to think that saving the FH for a week during Afcon might make the starting XIs easier to predict

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Ssshh. Thisnwas exactly my theory if I can navigate a couple of trickier GWs when I have a few v few in my squad.

      Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    any Keane owners, thoughts on him. struggling after the haul to sell but maybe just see it as a nice parting gift? fixtures from a defensive pov look bad, like likely to concede in 5 of next 6 and everton's defence doesnt quite look as solid as i expected it to be this season. only thing pulling me back in is his goal scoring record of late, 5 goals in last 22 starts + few sub appearances is so good. torn whether to keep or not on that basis, very timely reminder this past gw of his potential on that front i guess

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Those goals will be unsustainable. I'd personally move him on

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on your team and what you'd do with his spot really, he's not the worst to have as a bench option

      Open Controls
  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a -4 hit or order to get Mbeumo?

    My options are:

    A) Anthony + Reijnders > Mbeumo + Xhaka
    B) Anthony + Porro > Mbeumo + Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah, not keen for a hit

      Open Controls
  8. davemk
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    With time on my hands I took a short tour of pages I wouldn't usually look at. Came across "Team Strength Comparison" tool. Apt description? It was set on a comparison between Sunderland , my team of many decades, and Newcastle - pure coincidence! I was surprised to see Sunderland rated at 4.2 for both defence and attack, with Newcastle at 8.0 and 5.8 respectively. Even more head-scratching when Wolves are rated superior at 5.6 and 4.8. I imagine this was set at the start of the season and hasn't moved with time? In which case what's the point?

    Open Controls
  9. Thunder Warrior
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Enzo or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  10. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    2FT and 2.8mITB. Would you make any moves here or roll? I could play a back 4 given their nice fixtures.

    A - Wolt > Thiago (bench Gakpo)
    B - Paqueta > Mbeumo (bench Gakpo)
    C - Other move?

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Senesi - Andersen
    Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo - Gakpo
    Haaland - Mateta

    Dubrav - Wolt - Gudmund - Paqueta

    Open Controls
    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      If Gakpo is predicted to start, I'd roll.
      B looks good otherwise.

      Open Controls
  11. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    5 defenders on a WC?
    Thinking of Gabriel, Van Dijk, Munoz, Senesi, Rodon.
    Would you try to fit a second Arsenal defender? If yes, who would you leave out?
    Any other options I've missed?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Think Califori looks a really good 2nd option for Ars defence

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        just now

        For Munoz

        Open Controls
  12. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I have Foster on the bench doing nothing. I usually play 5 in mf. Is it worth just keeping Foster as i have Haaland and Thiago as he is not likely to play in my system or get another fwd to have an option? No fwds sceaming out at me tho

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Unless you need the money it's probably not worth a transfer. No interest in Mateta?

      Open Controls
  13. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Seriously tempted by these 3 FT moves. Exact money to do it. Yes or no.

    Enzo, Woltemade, Pope to Mbuemo, Thiago, Verbruggen.

    Gives me:

    Verbruggen, Dubs
    Gabriel, Timber, Anderson, Senesi, Mukiele
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Mbuemo, Xhaka
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Shame to lose Enzo before Burnley, you could delay bringing in Brian until after Palace?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Probably be priced out by then

        Open Controls
    2. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Depends on how much you want Mbeumo. Probably worth it.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would rather sell Sarr than Enzo

      Open Controls
  14. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone use Planfpl.com?

    It's telling me Thiago will score 2.7 and Gordon will score 4.6 in GW12. Seems dodgy to say the least.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Definitely, FPL only uses whole numbers.

      Open Controls
  15. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which attack to prioritise?
    1. Bruno (have Bryan)

    2. Gakpo/Sboz

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gakpo is out of favour and Szob is on 4 yellows

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah that kinda makes it difficult, might just have to avoid

        Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bruno would be my preferred option of those, but obviously costs a fair bit more

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can do for free, hopefully he has been saving his hauls for me

        Open Controls
        1. Traction Engine Foot
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Hopefully, I could do with a haul from him!

          Open Controls
  16. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Just seen Brazil are playing their int games in London then France, makes a difference travelwise

    Open Controls
  17. user.n
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Etikite or Woltemade to Thiago? Or keep? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wolt, based purely on fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hmmm that’s tough, probably Ekitike, Wolt is doing ok and Ekitike hasn’t returned in a while!

      Open Controls
      1. user.n
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thinking the same, last week Thiago scored 2 goals. I have Gakpo, so probably Etikite

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Oh yes if you have Gakpo then would be even more keen on selling Ekitike

          Open Controls
          1. user.n
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks man

            Open Controls

