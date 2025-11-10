Scout Notes

FPL notes: Semenyo misses pen + why Rogers didn’t get an assist

10 November 2025 64 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our next Gameweek 11 Scout Notes come from Villa Park, where Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) missed a penalty for Bournemouth.

SEMENYO MISSES PEN

Antoine Semenyo missed a penalty for Bournemouth in the second half on Sunday, thereby extending his run of blanks to three.

To be fair, it was an excellent save by Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m), who dived to his right to keep the spot kick out.

“It’s a moment where I think we were pushing a lot, we were having good chances. But you cannot change it. It’s an amazing save also, it’s not a bad penalty. It’s like they have had, apart from playing well, they have had moments of quality. The free-kick of Emi Buendia, the save in the penalty. They’ve made the difference in these details also. I think Antoine has taken penalties before, has scored goals. We have to accept when they don’t go in.” – Andoni Iraola, via the Bournemouth Echo

Semenyo has now produced just nine points over the last four Gameweeks, and sales are starting to pick up as a result, with 35,795 Fantasy managers transferring him out at the time of writing.

That’s despite Bournemouth sitting second on our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 12-17:

IRAOLA: “WE HAVE NOT BEEN AT OUR LEVEL”

Andoni Iraola made four changes to his starting XI for the trip to Villa Park, with Evanilson (£7.0m) among those returning to the side. Eli Kroupi (£4.6m) subsequently made way, dropping to the bench.

Evanilson hit the post from a corner, but it’s now back-to-back defeats for Bournemouth, who have won just one of their six away matches this season.

There is a significant difference between their home/away defensive numbers, too, as they have conceded 16 goals while playing on the road, which is the second-most of any team, in contrast to only two goals conceded at home.

“I am worried about the first half. We were poor defensively, it’s a warning from the league. Two difficult away games but we have not been at our level.” – Andoni Iraola

Elsewhere, Bournemouth centre-backs Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Veljko Milosavljevic (£4.5m) both banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points, while Adam Smith (£4.4m) had to come off due to a concussion.

BUENDIA IN FORM

Villa played European football on Thursday night, which might have suggested a slower start.

However, Unai Emery’s troops burst out of the blocks against Bournemouth, with Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) putting them in front with a superb free-kick from just outside the box.

The £5.3m midfielder has now scored three goals and provided two assists in his last five Premier League appearances for Villa. Remarkably, he’s started just two of those matches, playing only 205 minutes of football.

Amadou Onana (£4.8m) and substitutes Donyell Malen (£5.1m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) were also on the scoresheet at Villa Park, where Emery’s side have now lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home matches.

“I’m very happy how we are finishing before this break. Competing, being more responsible even in everything we’re doing, the players getting mature and competing. Like we did this month against Tottenham, against Manchester City, against even Liverpool, losing, against Maccabi on Thursday and today – really fantastic, really fantastic. And how we are progressively getting better and performing better.

“The commitment we need to achieve, everybody and as a team, and connecting with our supporters here, with the energy we need, really fantastic. And then the quality of the players. Emiliano Buendia’s goal, Emiliano Martínez’s save, Malen’s goal, how we performed individually, each player with their rules helping the team – fantastic, really fantastic.” – Unai Emery

NO ASSIST FOR ROGERS

Morgan Rogers (£6.8m), meanwhile, didn’t get the assist for Onana’s goal. This is due to the defensive touch, and the fact that Onana received the ball outside the box and wasn’t the intended target:

He was incorrectly credited with the first assist as well:

ANOTHER WATKINS BLANK

While Villa enjoyed a superb day, it was one filled with frustration for Ollie Watkins (£8.5m).

The 29-year-old, who has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad due to an injury he is managing, played well against Bournemouth.

However, he was unable to convert any of his three shots, which included one big chance.

Above: Ollie Watkins’ xG shot map v Bournemouth in Gameweek 11

It means Watkins has scored just once in 16 games in all competitions for Villa this season.

In a further blow, his replacement, Donyell Malen (£5.1m), scored having only been on the pitch for two minutes.

64 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RedKev81
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Anthony & Sanchez to …
    A- Gravenberch & Donnarumma
    B- Cherki & Pope
    C- Another combination

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Hold Sanchez just get Anderson

      Open Controls
      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        Out of curiousity: what does your username mean? If you don’t mind

        Open Controls
  2. Nickyboy
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is it silly to keep Enzo given the injury doubt - I have cover - or just get rid?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      It’ll just be a light international break type injury, should be absolutely fine. Kinda gotta give him Burnley I’d say, then if nothing, move on.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        The only thing to consider here is:
        - 22/11 @ 12:30 - Burnley (A)
        - 25/11 @ 20:00 - Barcelona (H)
        - 30/11 @ 16:30 - Arsenal (H)

        If there were two games I'd 100% want him protected for, it'd be the latter two.

        He probably is more likely to still start Burnley as not travelling for internationals now, and he still has been played over the course of the injury he's been managing (and now has a rest)... but you can't guarantee it.

        The BCN/ARS fixtures are kind of why I didn't dip back into the Chelsea pot last gameweek. Both super important games. (Although I admit I got lucky that Enzo blanked.)

        I think Burnley is the type of game we may struggle to break down a low block for. Should win, but made a meal of Wolves and can see us making another meal there.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          This does shine some light on the particulars cheers bud, I do think he will be ok for Burnley but after that I plan to maybe move on.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Yeah that's sensible. As you say, probably not worth selling as a good fixture if he does start.

            Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Give him the Burnley game imo

      Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Benching Semenyo the only bright spark in a very average GW. Might even sell him now.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Hold for the next 3?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Will be hard. Like mine gauntlets!

        Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes he's become a problem. Two weeks to think about what to do, send him to the Gallows or a stint in the Dungeon!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Two weeks dungeon, no trials!

        Open Controls
        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          What actually happens to the peasants that end up in your dungeons?
          Just asking for concerned family peasants.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            See below.

            Open Controls
          2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            • 1 Year
            34 mins ago

            Soylent Green

            Open Controls
        2. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          It shall be done Sire.

          Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Was looking at bringing in Szobo but the lack of corner duties and the fact that he is on 4 yellows is slightly off putting.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Me too, but the YCs kills that idea.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I own the rights to several shockingly bad 0-0 borefests, mostly featuring Burnley, which I play on high rotation! When I can no longer stand the screaming I make the prisoners make Airfix models using only one hand!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Reply fail to mine friend Night Trunker above!

          Open Controls
        2. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Ban.

          Open Controls
        3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          What is Airfix?

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            Model Plane kits ready for assembly. When I was a kid there were heaps of them in our house, much to my Mothers disdain!

            Open Controls
            1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Thank you, mate

              Open Controls
  5. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    2FT Sarr/Woltemade -> Minteh/Mateta?

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Sensi
    Saka Semenyo Mbuemo Sarr
    Haaland Woltemade Thiago

    Dubravka Caicedo Guehi Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I know Sarr has underoerformed of late, but the last four were:
      - BOU, ARS, BRE, BHA

      You'd be selling before the next four:
      - WOL, MUN, BUR, FUL

      I think Minteh is a downgrade for the fixtures available.

      Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW11 (870 teams)

    Current safety score = 32
    Top score = Dominic Campbell with 86

    69 teams to be removed, 801 teams through to GW12.

    Entry reopens on Tuesday for teams that qualify - https://tmlastmanstanding2526.blogspot.com/2025/08/last-man-standing-2526.html

    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Cheers Torres

      Open Controls
  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Price changes 10th November

    Rises:
    Mbeumo 8.5
    Rice 6.9

    Falls:
    Gakpo 7.5
    Kudus 6.5
    Frimpong 5.7
    Ward-Prowse 5.6
    Nwaneri 5.1
    Carvalho 4.8
    P.M.Sarr 4.8
    Tosin 4.2

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Nice Boomo price rise before bed. Won't be surprised about another rise by next gameweek.

      Open Controls
    3. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm only happy when it rains.

      Open Controls
    4. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      I had forgotten that JWP was still in Premier League

      Open Controls
  8. SAY MY NAME
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Does anyone know, when you have a gameweek that spans two months (eg starts say Nov 30th and finishes Dec 2nd) how the scores are calculated in terms of monthly scores for mini leagues?

    Is the whole of the gameweek score put into the month the game week starts in, or something else?

    Thanks a lot in advance for any knowledge 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Knowledge is a bad thing sometimes.
      I would hide under the guise of being just a rice farmer.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          If I’d had knowledge I’d never have opened mine Kentucky Fried Whelk franchise!

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            The trouble with franchisement has always been the dillution of the original product.
            But what do they care?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I’m planning a new franchise called Fartles, where we sell cabbage and onion soup with a side of sweet potato! Nothing more, nothing less! Call forth the four winds at Fartles is our motto! You want in?

              Open Controls
              1. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Puurmmmfff!

                Open Controls
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Sir Downwind the Flatulent signed up straight away!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Night Trunker.
                    • 2 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    I will seek the advice of Andrew the former Prince of Saville and the necrophiliacs.

                    Open Controls
          2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            • 1 Year
            29 mins ago

            Does Nurse Ratched know you’ve escaped?

            Open Controls
      2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        A mind is a terrible thing to taste

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      The FPL API treats each month as a "phase".

      Each "phase" has the values:
      - "start_event"
      - "stop_event"

      In the API the notion of an "event" is actually the gameweek.

      So each month (phase) has gameweek range (start_event) to (stop_event).

      Overall: 1-38
      Aug: 1-3
      Sep: 4-6
      Oct: 7-9
      Nov: 10-13
      Dec: 14-19
      Jan: 20-24
      Feb: 25-28
      Mar: 29-31
      Apr: 32-34
      May: 35-38

      So, if you want to emulate the filter within the league page, when these are the gameweek ranges you should calculate for.

      So for November, you'd total GW10+GW11+GW12+GW13. (Although December is a better example as that's GW14-19 where GW19 begins in December but ends in January.)

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        cool, thanks mate - so in short, the points for the gameweek go into the month in which the game week starts

        Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      November.

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  9. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    RmWCt?

    With a possible BB in GW 13

    Verbruggen | Dubravka
    VvD Konate Senesi
    Salah Mbeumo Minteh Xhaka
    Haaland Mateta Thiago
    | Konsa Onana Pau - BB 13 vs Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      VVD and Konate together are too much. LIV defense not good enough for a double.

      Open Controls
  10. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    61 points on Bb. Saved by the last min Anderson pen, else was going to be yet another average gw.

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      61 is a good score this week. You should have gained a bit in rank 🙂

      Open Controls
  11. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I've definitely dodged a bullet having captained Gabriel over Haaland after doing last week

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Wasn't done SMH
      Also captained Semenyo v NFO 3 weeks ago so I'm actually contemplating playng with fire for a 4th time in a row and captain Gabriel again

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Tis shameful to answer your own posts!

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          Tis shameful to not have an edit button

          Open Controls
          1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Indeed. The functionality of this site needs improvement

            Open Controls
            1. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              You mean reimprovement on the improvement just made by the recent improvement?

              Open Controls
        2. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Reprovement!

          Open Controls
  12. Bruno Commando
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Recent price rise/fall have priced me out of (Burn + Stach + Reijnders + Woltemade) to (Konate + Szobo + Sarr + Guiu) by 0.1. Which is the better alternative?

    1) VVD + Gravenberch + Guiu + Szobo
    2) VVD + Gravenberch + Guiu + Sarr

    Or is option 3 the best of the lot for a -4? Essentially selling Bruno for Mbeumo to get what I want originally.

    3) Burn + Stach + Reijnders + Woltemade + Bruno to Konate + Szobo + Sarr + Guiu + Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Minteh ahead of Szobo/Sarr?

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Nah Sarr for 3 weeks

        Open Controls

