FPL notes: Semenyo misses pen + why Rogers didn’t get an assist

Our next Gameweek 11 Scout Notes come from Villa Park, where Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) missed a penalty for Bournemouth.

SEMENYO MISSES PEN

Antoine Semenyo missed a penalty for Bournemouth in the second half on Sunday, thereby extending his run of blanks to three.

To be fair, it was an excellent save by Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m), who dived to his right to keep the spot kick out.

“It’s a moment where I think we were pushing a lot, we were having good chances. But you cannot change it. It’s an amazing save also, it’s not a bad penalty. It’s like they have had, apart from playing well, they have had moments of quality. The free-kick of Emi Buendia, the save in the penalty. They’ve made the difference in these details also. I think Antoine has taken penalties before, has scored goals. We have to accept when they don’t go in.” – Andoni Iraola, via the Bournemouth Echo

Semenyo has now produced just nine points over the last four Gameweeks, and sales are starting to pick up as a result, with 35,795 Fantasy managers transferring him out at the time of writing.

That’s despite Bournemouth sitting second on our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 12-17:

IRAOLA: “WE HAVE NOT BEEN AT OUR LEVEL”

Andoni Iraola made four changes to his starting XI for the trip to Villa Park, with Evanilson (£7.0m) among those returning to the side. Eli Kroupi (£4.6m) subsequently made way, dropping to the bench.

Evanilson hit the post from a corner, but it’s now back-to-back defeats for Bournemouth, who have won just one of their six away matches this season.

There is a significant difference between their home/away defensive numbers, too, as they have conceded 16 goals while playing on the road, which is the second-most of any team, in contrast to only two goals conceded at home.

“I am worried about the first half. We were poor defensively, it’s a warning from the league. Two difficult away games but we have not been at our level.” – Andoni Iraola

Elsewhere, Bournemouth centre-backs Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Veljko Milosavljevic (£4.5m) both banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points, while Adam Smith (£4.4m) had to come off due to a concussion.

BUENDIA IN FORM

Villa played European football on Thursday night, which might have suggested a slower start.

However, Unai Emery’s troops burst out of the blocks against Bournemouth, with Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) putting them in front with a superb free-kick from just outside the box.

The £5.3m midfielder has now scored three goals and provided two assists in his last five Premier League appearances for Villa. Remarkably, he’s started just two of those matches, playing only 205 minutes of football.

Amadou Onana (£4.8m) and substitutes Donyell Malen (£5.1m) and Ross Barkley (£4.8m) were also on the scoresheet at Villa Park, where Emery’s side have now lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home matches.

“I’m very happy how we are finishing before this break. Competing, being more responsible even in everything we’re doing, the players getting mature and competing. Like we did this month against Tottenham, against Manchester City, against even Liverpool, losing, against Maccabi on Thursday and today – really fantastic, really fantastic. And how we are progressively getting better and performing better. “The commitment we need to achieve, everybody and as a team, and connecting with our supporters here, with the energy we need, really fantastic. And then the quality of the players. Emiliano Buendia’s goal, Emiliano Martínez’s save, Malen’s goal, how we performed individually, each player with their rules helping the team – fantastic, really fantastic.” – Unai Emery

NO ASSIST FOR ROGERS

Morgan Rogers (£6.8m), meanwhile, didn’t get the assist for Onana’s goal. This is due to the defensive touch, and the fact that Onana received the ball outside the box and wasn’t the intended target:

He was incorrectly credited with the first assist as well:

SCOUT: After review, Morgan Rogers’ assist for the first Aston Villa goal has been removed. Emi Buendia was fouled for the free kick from which he scored. https://t.co/Pn1NDtdInj — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) November 9, 2025

ANOTHER WATKINS BLANK

While Villa enjoyed a superb day, it was one filled with frustration for Ollie Watkins (£8.5m).

The 29-year-old, who has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad due to an injury he is managing, played well against Bournemouth.

However, he was unable to convert any of his three shots, which included one big chance.

Above: Ollie Watkins’ xG shot map v Bournemouth in Gameweek 11

It means Watkins has scored just once in 16 games in all competitions for Villa this season.

In a further blow, his replacement, Donyell Malen (£5.1m), scored having only been on the pitch for two minutes.