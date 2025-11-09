Scout Notes

FPL notes: Saka hauls + Sunderland the real deal

9 November 2025 88 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Our next Gameweek 11 Scout Notes come from the second 2-2 draw of the day – and another game in which we saw a last-gasp equaliser.

SUNDERLAND THE REAL DEAL

Adjust your tickers (as we did last month but maybe not enough…)! Sunderland are the real deal, on recent evidence.

The Black Cats were flying high after eight Gameweeks but they’d had a favourable, ticker-topping run of matches:

So, how would they do in sterner tests against Chelsea and Arsenal?

Now we know: very well. They were deserved winners at Stamford Bridge and now they’ve held their own against the Premier League leaders, and perhaps the best team in Europe at present.

Saturday was more about their off-the-ball qualities, and defending is undoubtedly their strong suit. So is ‘housery’; the Mackems moved the advertising boards in on Saturday to mess with Arsenal’s long throws…

Excellent summer signings like Nordi Mukiele (£4.2m) have complemented Championship winners Trai Hume (£4.5m) and Dan Ballard (£4.6m), who have more than made the step up. The graft and nous of Noah Sadiki (£5.0m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) in midfield add a further layer of protection.

“Here in Sunderland, we have many players who will give their life to keep a clean sheet or to stop a shot. And it’s a question of mentality, it’s a question of technique, as well. And, for example, Trai [Hume], [Dan] Ballard, Luke [O’Nien], are really good for that.” – Regis Le Bris

Arsenal had the greater share of shots (17-6) and Regis Le Bris’ side had to ride their luck; the Gunners cracked the bar in the second half.

But until the 96th-minute, xG-boosting double chance for Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Mikel Merino (£5.9m) (the two big blue circles in the six-yard box below), the hosts did their best to restrict gilt-edged, close-range openings.

Sunderland real deal

As for Arsenal’s two goals, they came from an Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) howler and individual brilliance from Leandro Trossard (£6.9m).

After 11 Gameweeks, Sunderland are joint-fourth for fewest goals conceded (10), joint-fourth for clean sheets (four) and joint-fourth for lowest xGC (below).

Sunderland real deal

As things stand, they’re also fourth in the Premier League table.

WELL-‘ARD BALLARD BOMBARDS REARGUARD

In the five fixtures that Ballard has started and finished this season, he’s averaged 8.6 points per match. Not even Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) can better that.

Ballard didn’t get his customary defensive contribution (DefCon) points on Saturday, but he demonstrated again that he’s such a threat at the other end. Finishing brilliantly from a Mukiele knock-down to put Sunderland 1-0 up, it was his penalty-box presence and touch that allowed substitute Bryan Brobbey (£5.5m) to score a late leveller.

Above: Ballard has had more headed chances than any other defender this season

The question now: how does Omar Alderete (£4.1m), widely seen as Sunderland’s most complete defender, get back into the side?

Not many FPL managers will be looking at Ballard et al for the following run…

…but they’ll certainly have to rethink the pre-season assumption that a fixture against Sunderland is a gimme.

CLEAN SHEET RECORD BUSTED

No new clean sheet record for Arsenal, then, after their eight-match winning-to-nil run came to an end.

“A pain in my tummy because I don’t want to concede any goals. And it was a goal, obviously, that was putting the game in a difficult position.” – Mikel Arteta

Even though there were goal concessions for the first time since September, it’s worth mentioning that Sunderland mustered only 0.44 xG all game. The late saves that David Raya (£5.9m) made, too, were scrubbed from the records because of offside flags/fouls.

While the freakish Ballard rattled them on Saturday, you wouldn’t put it past the Gunners to kickstart another clean sheet run against a powderpuff Spurs attack in Gameweek 12.

SAKA HAULS

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) had been threatening to haul in recent weeks. Two big chances were spurned against Burnley in Gameweek 10, while his six chances created against Fulham in Gameweek 8 had gone unconverted.

He finally got his reward on Saturday, finishing well at the near post to draw Arsenal level, collecting maximum bonus points and, for the second time in four matches, banking DefCon points!

Above: The players gaining DefCon points on Wearside on Sunday. Xhaka and Sadiki also picked up their fourth bookings of the season, however.

This was, surprisingly, Saka’s first double-digit haul in a year.

Other/further returns were left on the table. He created two great opportunities that William Saliba (£6.0m) and Calafiori spurned, while he had shot narrowly wide just minutes before his goal.

Another very promising display from the winger, who is looking close to his best.

Merino, playing up front, assisted Saka’s goal, while Trossard made it four returns for the season in what was his seventh successive league start. The problem for both players is that the injured cavalry (Messrs Gyokeres, Martinelli, Odegaard, Madueke, Havertz and Jesus) are set to return after the break, so rotation may not ratchet up a notch.

No return for Declan Rice (£6.8m) but then he isn’t going to deliver every single week. He got close to DefCon points (one away), took indirect set plays and tested Robin Roefs (£4.7m) with a direct free-kick. DefCons and set pieces will be his usual route to points, with open-play threat minimal.

  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Switching Timber to VVD (Bradley?), moving away from double Arsenal def, should be a fine upside chasing right now?

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Sunderland moving the advertising forward is gamesmanship better known as another word 😉

      1. fusen
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        What's slightly ironic about this is that a massive part of Sunderland's attack is using Mukiele's long throws into the box. Nordi can get it much further than Rice can.

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Is Bradley first choice, you need either VVD or Konate?

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Im fine with VVD tho Bradley could be more exciting!

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 34 mins ago

          I was looking at this myself but moving Senesi. I’m going to wait for more updates on Frimpong over the IB and might consider Bradley

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Frimpong back soon.

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Good point actually

  2. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    'After 12 Gameweeks.....'
    We are halfway through GW 11.

    1. fusen
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      But Sunderland have completed their 12 game week. It doesn't really matter how the other teams do today to change the perception of Sunderland's season so far

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Can confirm that Sunderland have also played 11

        It's a typo

        https://footystats.org/england/premier-league

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Which has just been updated.

      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Who did Sunderland play in GW0?

  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    The week when I had Saka captain and changed it to Haaland to keep up with the masses ahhhhh

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours ago

      Haaland may score 12 or more.

  4. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Was just checking my Main ML,
    Saw a few gab, Bowen, Pedoro cappers.
    Robot haul todya could be massive.

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    2 FT and 1.3m itb.

    Time to call it a day with Eze? Will see how today goes but I'm back to the dreaded 0.1m short to do it in 2 moves.

    Contemplating first hit.

    Romero to Ballard
    Eze to Saka
    Woltemade to Thiago

    What do you think?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Even though I own Saka, I don't think he's worth the money. Romero and Eze should be sold, though.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Romero is annoying, can't get rid of him and he's cost me price drops.

        The squad is up to 103.7m on this season's history page. Still the 10.1m player becomes a slight issue.

        If I downgrade Wolt to someone like Junior
        Kroupi

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Then I can do it in 2 moves.

          With Romero still sitting in my squad!

    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Made the same mistake of owning him, either Rice or Pool mid in, or Saka if I lose Bruno (have Mbeumo as well)

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Mbeumo Semenyo Eze Sarr Reijnders

        If Eze becomes Saka...

        Downgrade 3rd striker then I have £1.5m + to upgrade 5th midfielder.

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Im just not sure if Saka is worth it, maybe better to attack Pool fixtures

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            I guess I've got until Nov 22 to mull it over

            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Same here

  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Walker-Peters stealing Bowen's tap in. Heartbreaking. What's he doing up there in the first place at only 2-1 up?

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      His ML rival captained Bowen?

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Thought that myself when I saw it last night on motd. Thankfully I don't have Bowen.

  7. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Sanchez or Roefs as GK alongside Dubravka?

    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Roefs

  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    This has to be the lowest level PL season in a long time in terms of the dominance of the title contenders. A team that can't seem to score more than 2 goals a game would never be the runaway favorite in previous seasons.

    It doesn't really matter how defensively solid they are, if they don't have the ability to batter teams Arsenal will inevitably concede quite a bit of points when their opponents score a goal or two which will happen just due to variance over the season like yesterday.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      1 nil to the Arsenal.

      It's not like teams have won titles that way before. Under George Graham and in the days of 4-4-2.

      Of course it makes a huge difference when you don't concede a goal. I'd go as far as saying it means you can't lose.

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        When was the last season the title favorite was as goal shy though? George Graham was over 30 years ago.. it's ancient football history.

        It's said that defence wins titles but the teams that win it usually add a lot more attacking power on top of their defensive stability.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          I'd have to take issue with that.

          Ancient football history would be from 1895:

          Champions
          Sunderland

          Relegated
          Walsall Town Swifts

          New clubs in the League
          Bury,
          Burton Wanderers,
          Leicester Foss

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          All 3 of mourinhos premier league titles were won scoring less than 2 goals a game. Arsenal shd outscore that considering the toughest fixtures of first half are already out of the way

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      " team that can't seem to score more than 2 goals"

      Already did that twice in the league and twice in UCL including against a notoriously good defensive athletico team

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        They also racked up 17 shots yesterday

        7 on target, one on the woodwork and 12 shots in the box

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          It's such a lazy narrative

          Off the top of my head in the least 20 years

          All of mourinhos titles
          Man united 09, 11
          Leicester

          All won by teams without being too attacking. Probably even more before that but I didn't watch football back then

    3. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I agree. The difference in quality for about 16 teams in the league seems to have been squeezed this season.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Mourinho's Chelsea side scored less than 2 goals a game and walked it in 2014/15, so your second sentence is nonsense.

  9. mookie
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    I'm yet to start a player from Wolves, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, West Ham and Sunderland.
    Players I've played the most:
    Haaland and Reijnders 8 times. Watkins 7 times(oh,dear).
    Total Captain Points: 180

    https://anewpla.net/fpl/report/index.php

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      User "Fusen" behind the site.

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Do you think dble arsenal defence is still a must.

    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Im tempted to go for VVD, fixtures look better and they improved

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Yes. They were never going to keep cs every single game. It's a long season

    3. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Over the whole season, their defence will most likely get most points.

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Cheers all.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yes

    6. White Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Triple was the talk before they conceded.

      I like double plus VVD. Has a solid feel to it. All I’ll say is I think Timber and Calafiori will be rested at least once between now and January.

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Shout out to the sub-heading!

    WELL-‘ARD BALLARD BOMBARDS REARGUARD

    1. MikeBravo
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      This!

  12. MikkeBlomkvist
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi all. Looking for 3rd forward option, so Thiago vs JPedro vs Welbeck? What do u think?

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Depends when you plan to FH.
      For example Thiago's best fixture is BUR(H) in GW13. If you buy him with the intention to FH in GW13, then you're basically buying him for BHA(A), ARS(A), TOT(A) in the next 4.

      1. mookie
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        *next 3

  13. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Season well and truly over if Cullen stays on the bench with his 10 pointer

    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Would be a (Jacob) Black day for you!

  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    I was thinking about downgrading timber to truffert to allow enzo to Bruno but advice is to keep dble arsenal defence.
    Team is
    Pope (dub)
    Timber gab chalobah (Richards alderete)
    Saka semenyo Enzo Sarr (xhaka)
    Haaland mateta wolte

    3 fts 0 itb

    Dont know what to do..

    Wolte to wellbeck/Thiago ?

    Cheers

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Yep downgrade Wolte and upgrade Enzo

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Cheers

  15. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    For next week and few more until GW15:
    A. Bruno Virgil Rice (sometimes 442 or 433)
    B. Saka Szobozlai Minteh (343 or 352)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Prefer B

      Instinctively

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      B

  16. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Saka or Salah? (putting sacrifices in the rest of the squad to one side)

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I would say Saka but I can be completely wrong if Salah then comes back to ‘normal’ out of the blue.

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        yes, I guess I'm tempted to roll the dice a bit for GW 12 and 14 cap given low ownership. Saka also got a pretty decent record against spurs though

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I would keep Saka for NL derby

          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            yes - probably the safer option. Rank isn't amazing but not too bad either for this point in season so it's probably not the right time to take a big risk. Cheers

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Saka and gakpo/ szobo

  17. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Would you buy Gabriel or VVD? Got Raya as only Arsenal defensive cover.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      It’s expensive Gabriel now isn’t he? I may just buy though. VVD is optional.

  18. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Please choose

    1 Thiago and Enzo
    2 Sarr and Szlozbai

    ???

    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      2 all day

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      2

  19. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    3 from 2 on Bb so far. Anderson and senesi to go. Hoping to reach 7.

  20. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Anderson (nfo) should start today right?

  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Woltemade to Mateta and bench Timber or roll? 1.4itb

    Petrovic
    Munoz Gabriel Timber Senesi
    Saka Semenyo Sarr Szoboszlai
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Woltemade* Xhaka Gudmundsson

  22. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Who would you remove to try and save c3m (to fund a move for Haaland)?

    Saka to a midfielder up to 6.8
    Bruno to a midfielder up to 5.8
    Semenyo to a midfielder up to 4.5

    Logic says Bruno as I also have Mbuemo, but I'm not keen on many mids in this price bracket

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bruno

    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Do you need to play your new mid or would this be a bench option?

  23. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    If the rumours that Guéhi is out injured today are true expecting Lerma to cover, but will weaken us in midfield. Think it will be a high scoring game this at both ends.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Isn't Guehi like 40-50% EO? Could be some massive point swings based on the autosubs

      1. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Indeed lots have him, hopefully people have got some good subs coming on (if rumours are true) 🙂

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Never happening as ML rival has him

  24. LarkyTown
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I've had 129 points on the bench this season and the week I BB I got 6

    Hrumph

  25. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I have benched Guehi, Playing Gab, Cucu and Timber.
    Basically it was between Timber and Guehi.

  26. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Also, there must be few BB teams with Guehi.

  27. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Gordon not with the squad

    https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1987496240041349467?t=sagh532V8F673_-Zlcvksw&s=19

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Gordon has been a trap!

