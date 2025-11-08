Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 11: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

8 November 2025 7 comments
Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 11 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 11: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 11: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Chelsea3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland2 – 2Arsenal
West Ham United3 – 2Burnley
Everton2 – 0Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 2Manchester United
  1. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dorgu to which 4.5def. (already lost 0.2 on him):

    digne/konsa truffert mukiele fofana

  2. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    5 down and a captain too. 11-4=7
    Yikes

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Truffert

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Reply to Nightf0x

  4. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    How did Bowen look? Just doesn’t get the fantasy points. Thinking he needs to go

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      He doesn't get the points even when he does. Instant sell imo.

  5. Viper
    • 15 Years
    just now

    I was really torn this week whether to go for Calafiori or wait a week for Van Dijk. Went for Calafiori.

    Have to admit, I'm tempted to swap to Van Dijk. Madness?

