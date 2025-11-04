FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 11?

4 November 2025 37 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Gyokeres injury, Saka's chances + another Gabriel haul 1

Saturday brought mixed news for Viktor Gyokeres‘ (£9.0m) owners. He scored for the first time in six matches, which could’ve kept him on this week’s table, but a half-time withdrawal meant the Arsenal forward has only racked up seven shots in our investigative period.

We also predicted some Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) joy. Nottingham Forest had only netted once in seven league games, but his header ended such humiliation.

Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) appeared on both tables and duly delivered. The Egyptian scored for a second successive match, whereas Manchester United’s playmaker set up the City Ground opener.

Also assisting were Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Round Ball In Net
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Grealish or Gakpo

    to Enzo or Rice?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Grealish to Rice

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Grealish likes Rice

  2. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    1. Kudus > Caicedo
    2. Roll FT and next week do Woltemade, Kudus and Saka > Thiago, Mbeumo and Gakpo for free
    3. Kudus > Caicedo, next week Woltemade and King > Thiago and Gravernberch (forget United)

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Reijnders replacement

    A: Minteh
    B: Caicedo

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      b

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      a

    3. Solly The Seagull
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  4. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Gyokeres to Mateta for a -4 or play Senesi/ Gudmundson?

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Senesi

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which two would you bench from these?

    BB played.

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Guehi Chalobah
    Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo
    Haaland Thiago Woltemade

    Dubravka Sensi

    0.4

  6. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gabby down

  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gabriel down

  8. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Gabby up

  9. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gyokeres+ Gudmundsson to Pedro + Gabriel -4?

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      What's the worst that could happen

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        2 red cards

        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Pretty sure it could be worse

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    I miss the days when I was an average FPL manager, man. Could play whatever way I wanted to. Now there's pressure to try stay top of the MLs and what not. Though I still try to take it easy most times.

  11. F4L
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    handball rules in european comps are mental

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Was a pen though

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        yeah fair by the rules. but like ball is headed by gabriel like 2 inches away and it hits the defenders head/back before his hand as well. just dont ever want to see those given as pens in pl

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          These goals have been given in the PL in the past too though. Jenas pen in the 03/04 or 04/05 NLD? His hand doesn't need to be there.

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Seemed like it went off Gab first, then traveled 3 inches to the hand which was tight to his head.

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Is the head is considered the body?

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yes is the

  12. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Saka scores the penalty

  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    One less for the weekend

  14. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Say this again on Saturday

  15. Punned It
      12 mins ago

      Saka took the pen and scored, although no Gyökeres, of course.

    • Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      are any Lacroix owners thinking of switching to Guehi?

      Thought this for a while that Guehi will somehow find routes to hauls and he managed it once more with those 2 BPs.

      1. Punned It
          1 min ago

          Yeah, looking to move on either Guehi or Muñoz from Lacroix. Guehi is both cheaper and seems to be able to keep a steady supply of points, so deffo leaning that way.

        • F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          nah not now they're the same price (i think?). lacroix should be more reliable for dc points long term, at least theres that and last season did average a higher shot per 90. guehi has been very impressive like you say though, done really well to constantly get his head onto the ball from set pieces/long throws this season

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        is gabriel like the top scorer in ucl fantasy? constant clean sheets and at least 3 attacking returns now

        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Dumfries

      3. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Save it for the weekend Saka

