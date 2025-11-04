Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 11?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Saturday brought mixed news for Viktor Gyokeres‘ (£9.0m) owners. He scored for the first time in six matches, which could’ve kept him on this week’s table, but a half-time withdrawal meant the Arsenal forward has only racked up seven shots in our investigative period.

We also predicted some Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) joy. Nottingham Forest had only netted once in seven league games, but his header ended such humiliation.

Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) appeared on both tables and duly delivered. The Egyptian scored for a second successive match, whereas Manchester United’s playmaker set up the City Ground opener.

Also assisting were Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.6m).

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.