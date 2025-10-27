FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 10?

27 October 2025 137 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Why Gabriel didn't assist Eze's winner

Fresh off the previous Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) success, we predicted the goals of Eberechi Eze (£7.6m), Mohamed Salah (£14.3m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m).

While his highly-selected teammates Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) blanked once more, up stepped Eze to score the winner against former club Crystal Palace.

In and out of Manchester United’s lineup in recent times, Cunha is now off the mark, grabbing a first FPL return since his big summer move.

As for Salah, his late consolation at Brentford was set up by Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) – a name on our assists table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



137 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? 1.5itb

    . --Petrovic
    --Saliba-Timber-Gabriel-James-Guehi
    - --Bruno-Kudus
    --Bowen--Mateta--Haaland -

    -Dubr--Semenyo--Caicedo--King.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      No hit required. Wouldn’t bench Semenyo though

  2. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) Joao Pedro to Mateta
    B) Reijnders to Sarr (bench Paqueta)

    Current team:

    Sels
    Richards Timber Gabriel
    Bruno Semenyo Paqueta KDH
    Haaland Gyok JP

    Dub Reijnders Reinildo Esteve

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

    2. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    4. Leo14CFC
        7 mins ago

        A

    5. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      GW 10 ready

      Raya
      Gabriel - Munoz - Reinildo
      Saka - Mbeumo - Semenyo - KDH
      Haaland - Mateta - Woltemade

      Dubravka - King - Cash - Gudmundsson

      2.7 m in the bank.

      Plans ahead -

      GW 11 - KDH ➡ Sarr
      GW 12 - Save FT
      GW 13 - Raya ➡ Donnarumma
      GW 14 - Cash + Sarr ➡ Timber + Minteh

      1. aleksios
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        solid

    6. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Done Gyokeres to Mateta last night.
      2 more FT’s..
      Should I do Cucurella & Stach to Gabriel & Minteh?

      Raya
      Virgil - Munoz - Cucurella
      Reijnders - Stach - Semenyo - Gordon - Bruno
      Haaland - Mateta

      Dubravka - Senesi - Andersen - Muniz

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’d sell Van Dijk before Cucurella

      2. Vazza
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I really don’t like the Minteh pick

    7. AD105
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      1 FT and 1.7 ITB, what’s the priority move this week?

      Raya
      Gabriel Richards Alderete* Andersen*
      Semenyo Bruno Enzo
      Haaland Gyok Pedro

      Dubravka Reijnders Senesi Stach

    8. Bobkat
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Already have Raya and Gab. Would you go Timber or Rice as third Arsenal player?

      1. Leo14CFC
          1 min ago

          Rice , 3 defenders too much

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Have Sarr, Bruno, Timber and Gabriel. What would you rather have:

        A) Saka Calcedo Mateta Lacroix
        B) Califiori/ Munoz Mbeumo Mateta Kudus

        1. Leo14CFC
            1 min ago

            B

        2. Leo14CFC
            10 mins ago

            Shall I play Thiago or Guehi ? I’m already playing Munoz . Don’t think Brentford will score against palace do you ?? Cheers

