Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 10?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!
Heading towards Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.
Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.
- READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 10 tips – Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more
- READ MORE: New stats in the Scout Members Area
LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES
Fresh off the previous Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) success, we predicted the goals of Eberechi Eze (£7.6m), Mohamed Salah (£14.3m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m).
While his highly-selected teammates Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) blanked once more, up stepped Eze to score the winner against former club Crystal Palace.
In and out of Manchester United’s lineup in recent times, Cunha is now off the mark, grabbing a first FPL return since his big summer move.
As for Salah, his late consolation at Brentford was set up by Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) – a name on our assists table.
GOALS IMMINENT
The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.
The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here