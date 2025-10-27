Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 10?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Fresh off the previous Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) success, we predicted the goals of Eberechi Eze (£7.6m), Mohamed Salah (£14.3m) and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m).

While his highly-selected teammates Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) blanked once more, up stepped Eze to score the winner against former club Crystal Palace.

In and out of Manchester United’s lineup in recent times, Cunha is now off the mark, grabbing a first FPL return since his big summer move.

As for Salah, his late consolation at Brentford was set up by Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.5m) – a name on our assists table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.