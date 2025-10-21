Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 9?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

We predicted a Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) goal, saying he can’t keep missing big chances at this rate.

Well, the Crystal Palace forward replied by scoring a hat-trick versus Bournemouth and spurned three other huge opportunities. On Saturday alone, his expected goals (xG) tally was 3.67.

Bryan Mbeumo‘s (£8.0m) opener at Anfield was also anticipated, before Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) equalised; the Dutchman outdid his envisioned assist.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.