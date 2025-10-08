FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ an FPL return?

8 October 2025 73 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
You’ve probably heard about Joe’s ‘Goals Imminent’ table and maybe the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name – and now we present it in article form!

As we head towards Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we’ll try to identify some underperforming players whose next attacking return seems imminent.

Basically, these individuals are ‘due’ a goal or an assist – sometimes both.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to separate the players who have perhaps been unlucky or are suffering from a rare blip from those who are, well, just not that good.

For this piece, we’re using data from our Members Area.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gabriel Diouf ( Guehi / Guddmnssn )
    Saka Reijnders Kudus Caicedo Semenyo
    Haaland JPn( Foster )

    2.5 ITB

    Any comments on this WC ?

  2. linkafu
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Pick 1 pair

    A Gakpo Reindjers
    B Enzo Doku

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      I choose A

    2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        A

        1. BR510
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            Gakpo + Caicedo

        2. iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          I have R & E.

      • BR510
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Truffert and Chalobah or Senesi and Richards

          1. linkafu
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            A

          2. iFash@FPL
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            I have Chalobah and Senesi.

            1. BR510
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                Just can't afford that - need 0.2

          3. The Night Trunker.
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Don't like the Trip pick as he's in dinosaur mode now having retired from IF and what is he...nearly forty.
            That Thiaw chap can play there too I think and they could shuffle the CB's at any time.
            Not a 90 minute man though that could be good or really bad clock watching the 60.

            1. BR510
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                just go pope

                1. The Night Trunker.
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  Sold him for Don as I believe the defenders have more upside.

              • The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 10 mins ago

                Why did God kill off the dinosaurs after hundreds of millions of years?

                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 3 mins ago

                  They were getting quite deviant in their later stages

            2. linkafu
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 11 mins ago

              What you think of this WC? Advices?

              Raya (Dub)
              Mukiele Timber Guehi (Chabolah Burn)
              Saka Gakpo J.Antony Sarr (Reijnders)
              Haaland JP Woltemade

              1. BR510
                  3 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Again...It's the template - love the chalobah pick tho, being overlooked. Have him on mine. Gakpo as well is a good shout. Liverpool attack overlooked.

                  1. Swerve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Aye I suspect we’re all gonna want Pool attack back in, fixtures look pretty good to me, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea all out the way.

              2. Swerve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                I’m holding out hope Mateta starts finding the net soon, having held him and sold Pedro for the equally misfiring Gyokeres.

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Hope is a fine strategy! No. 1 here we come!

                  1. Swerve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 53 mins ago

                    Curr rank 1* if that helps!

                    *Not really!

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 48 mins ago

                      I’m an enviable 453k!

                      1. Swerve
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 30 mins ago

                        The highest rank in thine kingdom I don’t doubt. Although that’s because the peasants aren’t allowed to do well.

                        1. Merlin the Wraith
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 20 mins ago

                          A very creditable 71st on Christmas Island no less.

                2. Esraj
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Trollkaku

              3. linkafu
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 3 mins ago

                Who is the safer (most nailed) Newcastle defender?

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Burn

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 51 mins ago

                    .... baby burn?

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 48 mins ago

                      We didn’t buuuuuurrnnn him!

                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Disco inferno!

                        Call Keith Laird immediately!

              4. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 47 mins ago

                The goals imminent table is indeed legendary but it is inherently flawed.

                It needs to incorporate shot volume and a players historical goal conversion rate.

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 45 mins ago

                  I was mine high school shot put champion in 1983. Tis a true story. The historical data can prove it!

                2. Swerve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  What’s the difference between a flaw and an inherent flaw?

                  1. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    A flaw is any deficiency or imperfection, while an inherent flaw is a fundamental and inseparable part of something's nature or existence.

                    1. Brosstan
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 2 mins ago

                      In other words the flaw Virgin outlines with the goals imminent table is not an inherent flaw.

                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Semantics.

              5. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                3 hours, 19 mins ago

                Garner and Longstaff are both really good shouts for 5th mid.

                1. ButterB
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Good shout on Garner. He's looking like an important piece to the team. Takes a few shots and delivers a lot of crosses into the box.

              6. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                Has Mateta been unlucky or is he the new Benteke? I havent watched a single CPL game and I feel like this is quite an important factor when considering him as a pick.

                1. Esraj
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 10 mins ago

                  He is the new trollkaku.

                  1. Four Letter Wirtz
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Thankfully, Palace had quite diffifult fixtures to open the season, othwise many here would own him from gw1 (cough, Watkins, cough).

                    Imagine the howls of despair with that kind of xG and returns... levels of pain and anguish not seen since Lacazette at Arsenal

                2. Chinese_person
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  He's been a bit unlucky (namely against Liverpool) but also missed big chances he should have scored.

              7. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 30 mins ago

                Help me with this decision on WC. Rest of the team is locked.

                A) Salah, DCL, and Eze
                B) Saka, Isak, and Enzo

                1. Weeb Kakashi
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  What are both the teams? Very interested to know.

                  1. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 1 min ago

                    Rest of the team:

                    Petrovic / Dubravka
                    Gabriel / Timber / Senesi / Richards / 4.0
                    Semenyo / Sarr / Reijnders
                    Haaland / 4.3

                    I've already used my BB

              8. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                family member 18 today,i bought him dark side of the moon ,hes heard it 8 times already and overjoyed,another lifetime fan created

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Good news for the local dealer

                  1. Jordan.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    nice and negative ,good job jim,it was just a happy post is all,enjoy your day.

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Kinell, you'd have thought a fan of the band who made 'Seamus' would be able to take a joke

                      1. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
                        • 14 Years
                        1 hour, 14 mins ago

                        Not been here for around 18 months or so, possibly longer

                        First thing I see is this

                        I guess some things never change eh? Dear me

                        1. x.jim.x
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                          International break’s got everyone in a right mard

              9. Von Lipwig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                A) VVD > Timber
                B) Bruno > Saka

              10. Hint
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Advice please on my remaining WC conundrums

                Def: Calafiori or Munoz, Timber or Gabriel?

                Mid: which one to miss out from Enzo, Rice, Kudus, Sarr

                Fwd: which one to miss out from Pedro, Bowen and Woltemade

                Opinions welcome, thanks all!

                1. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Def: what about Timber and Gab?
                  Mid: Kudus or Rice
                  Fwd: Woltemade

                  1. Hint
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Gab is .6 more than than Cali and .8 more than Munoz, I can't afford. I also can't afford Califiori if I go for Pedro ahead of Woltemade which is a consideration too...

                    1. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Oh okay I'd suggest Munoz and Gabriel then! Calafiori just isn't worth the risk.

                      I think you can go without Pedro if Palmer isn't back soon. Enzo is a great pick if Palmer is out for long.

              11. Eddie Nketamine
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Best forward for 1gw punt, I’m bench boosting gw8 and wildcarding gw9. Have Watkins and looking to sell, up to £8.7m

                1. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Bowen

              12. Sfowl123
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Raya (Dub)
                Gabriel Senesi Guehi VDV Rodon
                Saka Semenyo Enzo Ndiaye Reijnders
                Haaland JP Bowen

                Thoughts on this WC? Any glaring changes you'd make?

                1. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                  • 9 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Looks like a benching headache every week, but if you haven't used BB, it's fine I guess.

                  Sarr instead of Ndiaye.
                  Andersen instead of VDV.
                  It's pretty close tho.

                  1. Sfowl123
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    The plan is actually to BB in GW9. Part of the reason why I've kept Palace coverage quite low.

                    1. Klopp For The Kopps 😆
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Oh okay should be fine then!
                      I'd suggest to plan and retire 8th attacker after your BB GW9. Feel like we will need money later when Liverpool assets are an option again.

                2. Hint
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  I like Ndiaye but I think Sarr or Kudus are better shouts for the next few games

              13. Eddie Nketamine
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                VDV, Salah, Mateta
                To
                Gabriel, Saka, Isak

                Or
                Wait

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Good moves

              14. Gandalf
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                What's anyone with both wildcard and bench boost in hand doing?

                A. Bench boosting this week

                B. Planning a wildcard followed by a bench boost

                C. Bench boosting a later gameweek before wildcarding

              15. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                15 mins ago

                Caicedo or Kudos on WC?

                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Or Rejinders?

                2. aleksios
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Try both

              16. aleksios
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Which one to do?

                1. Ndoye to Kudus.
                2. Rich to Isak.
                3.Both for a hit.

                Thanks.

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  1

              17. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Sarr or Kudus?

                1. aleksios
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  K

