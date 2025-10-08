Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ an FPL return?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s ‘Goals Imminent’ table and maybe the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name – and now we present it in article form!

As we head towards Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we’ll try to identify some underperforming players whose next attacking return seems imminent.

Basically, these individuals are ‘due’ a goal or an assist – sometimes both.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to separate the players who have perhaps been unlucky or are suffering from a rare blip from those who are, well, just not that good.

For this piece, we’re using data from our Members Area.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.





