FPL notes: Why Gabriel didn’t get an assist + triple injury update

26 October 2025 206 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Flagged as a doubt to take part, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) not only started but proved why he’s the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender to own.

Here are our Scout Notes from Arsenal v Crystal Palace.

Gabriel assist

GABRIEL SHINES

In Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta pulled off another one of his media tricks by saying “whether he’s available or not” about Gabriel, a defender in over 4.3 million FPL squads.

It hinted that the centre-back wouldn’t play but, to the initial disappointment of those hoping for a Joe Rodon (£4.1m) autosub, the Brazilian started.

Still, he, David Raya (£5.7m), Jurrien Timber (£6.0m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) all ended Sunday with a third successive clean sheet. Although not William Saliba (£6.0m), taken off at half-time.

And Gabriel tried his best to outdo the Leeds United defender’s 13-point haul. A long wait eventually decided that he didn’t assist the game’s only goal, given instead to free-kick taker Declan Rice (£6.6m).

In a nutshell, it was deemed that Rice’s free-kick came off Sarr – and not Gabriel – before bouncing down for Eze.

Early in the second half, a Gabriel header then hit the crossbar. Furthering the pain is seeing him finish just outside the defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold, stuck on nine actions.

But when you add in his three bonuses, it means a fourth consecutive occasion where the 27-year-old has collected nine or more points. He feels essential.

ARTETA ON THREE KNOCKS

Briefly back to Saliba, Arteta confirmed post-match that he, Rice and Calafiori have slight problems.

“The first one was William [Saliba]. He was out after the first half. Declan [Rice] was struggling from the first half with a knock that he took. Ricky [Calafiori] was another one. Let’s see how they recover.” – Mikel Arteta

EZE OUTDOES SAKA + GYOKERES

Meanwhile, this was the second match in a row where both Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) blanked, mocking the recent debate over which one provides the best Arsenal attacking coverage.

We’re still no closer to determining whether or not they’ll share penalties, though Saka’s 66th-minute removal meant Gyokeres played more minutes.

“He has been ill. He has not trained. We didn’t know if he was going to be able to play. He managed to play a few minutes but the longer the game went, he was going to fatigue and we didn’t want to risk injury.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka’s withdrawal

Not that it mattered. Neither created a chance, both being limited to just one shot that missed the target. Between them, 0.22 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Goals + Assists Imminent: Who is due some Gameweek 8 joy? 2

Perhaps Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) is the answer. He scored here against his former club, making it four attacking returns in six outings, while Rice has three in four.

Furthermore, he should keep starting in midfield while Martin Odegaard (£7.9m) recovers from a knee injury.

EYES ON MATETA

Arsenal’s defensive superiority limited Crystal Palace to one shot on target, as Eagles duo Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) matched the quietness of Saka and Gyokeres.

Despite that, expect recent hat-trick hero Mateta to be a popular Gameweek 10 replacement for either Gyokeres or Joao Pedro (£7.5m). These two are on a five-match drought, but Palace have attractive upcoming fixtures.

It’s probably worth noting that Palace’s 19-game unbeaten run has been followed by three defeats in four.

At least centre-backs Marc Guehi (£4.9m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) grabbed a couple of DefCon points.

206 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Pedro + Reijndeers to Thiago + Gakpo

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yes

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Think I'd prefer Mbeumo over Gakpo if you don't already have

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Already have Bruno... don't want double MUN attack

    3. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      32 mins ago

      Not sure about Gakpo with Pools form and rotations. Thiago looks good.

  2. Old Gregg
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    I have bruno already if that makes any difference.

    Who would get additionally >

    a) Eze
    B) Gakpo
    C) Mbuemo

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      C

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    I don't understand the logic behind people selling Saka

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      His xG is a little concerning:

      GW1 0.15
      GW2 0.11
      GW5 0.04
      GW6 0.08
      GW7 0.06
      GW8 0.07
      GW9 0.02

      n.b. 2/5/6/9 didn't play 90, played 45-70 mins
      Among all players playing 300 mins, he's 106th ranked for mins per non-pen xG, below players like Joelinton, Kerkez, Stach, Summerville, Struijk, Gueye, Guehi, Castagne, King and McGinn

      But yeah surely you keep for next one at least

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        His minutes are the problem for me. Don’t want a 9.9m player getting 65’

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Not selling but thinking go without on wc

  4. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Damn, hard red with 47 🙁

  5. MikeLowrey
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Very rough GW apart from my budget defence. Thinking of dropping the WC as I've got a lot of fires

    Current team:
    Kelleher, Dubravka
    Richards, Truffert, VDV, Esteve, Rodon
    Salah, Semenyo, Foden, Reijnders, Paqueta
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Guiu

    Proposed WC Team:
    Kelleher, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Timber, Senesi, Richards, Rodon
    Saka, Semenyo, Mbeumo, Sarr, Enzo
    Haaland, Mateta, Kroupi

    Worth the WC?

  6. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    With the exact funds to do J Pedro, Reijnders to Mateta, Sarr with 2 FTs I think im going to move tonight. However, would anyone argue a better pick instead of Sarr for 6.5m or less? Is he the right choice?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Like sarr but other options are minteh & ndiaye

    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Don't think there's a better 6.5m pick on paper. You can build narratives however around Palace fatigue and how many goals they are going to score. Also, Sarr will be going to AFCON.

  7. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Richards and Enzo (rotating with each other)
    Or
    Munoz (starting) and Palhinha (bench)

  8. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    That's a Gabriel assist as he knocks it down for Eze, surely?

  9. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka+Ekitike+Gudmondsson ➡️
    Mbeumo Mateta Gabriel -4 ?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yea

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

      2. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will leave me without an ARS attacker but double up in defence with Cala

