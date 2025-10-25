Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gudmundsson injury, Rodon joy + Farke on Stach

25 October 2025 41 comments
Leeds United earned three points for the third time this season by securing a 2-1 win against struggling West Ham United on Friday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Elland Road.

GUDMUNDSSON INJURY

Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m) was taken off injured in the 44th minute of Friday’s encounter, having suffered a back issue.

In his post-match interview, Daniel Farke simply said:

“Between back and leg, seemed pretty painful.” – Daniel Farke on Gabriel Gudmundsson

Noah Okafor (£5.5m), who provided the assist for Brenden Aaronson’s (£5.4m) opener after his back-post header was saved, also had to be substituted at half-time.

Beren Cross from The Athletic provided a further update on both Gudmundsson and Okafor following the conclusion of the match:

RODON HAUL

Aaronson and Joe Rodon’s (£4.1m) early goals proved to be enough at Elland Road.

Rodon, who was benched by 54% of his owners, delivered a 13-pointer even after conceding a late goal that cost him his clean sheet, having also claimed two defensive contribution (DefCon) points and the maximum bonus.

Both goals came from West Ham’s typical shortcomings – the first being a cross into the box, and the second from a corner taken by Sean Longstaff (£4.9m).

The Hammers have now conceded nine goals from corners in the Premier League this season, at least six more than any other side.

“A simple explanation, we didn’t deal with the problems. We didn’t deal with the things in our box, the set-pieces, we didn’t deal with the second balls. We didn’t deal with many things.”- Nuno Espirito Santo

Alongside Rodon, Leeds players Jayden Bogle (£4.5m), Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) also produced DefCon points:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m), meanwhile, put in a considerable shift; however, he registered just one shot on goal and has now blanked in four consecutive matches.

FARKE ON DARLOW/STACH

Farke made four changes to the side that started their 2-0 defeat at Burnley last week, with Karl Darlow (4.0m), Pascal Struijk (£4.5m), Anton Stach (£5.1m) and Jack Harrison (£5.2m) dropping to the bench.

Stach has experienced a dip in form recently but has been playing through injuries.

Explaining the changes before kick-off, Farke said:

“Performance-wise, the changes are not so necessary.  But we have had a bit of a difficult week. Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and a few players were struggling with a few physical problems. Anton Stach too.” – Daniel Farke

“First of all, I have to say that we all love Karl Darlow. He’s always solid, reliable and never cracks under pressure, he’s done a solid job in the last weeks when we needed him. But we also made no secret that we signed Lucas Perri as our No 1 and now he’s three and a half weeks back in team training, with a full week. It was a straightforward decision that he is back in goal.” – Daniel Farke

BOWEN ASSIST

The final score indicates a closely fought match, but West Ham once again fell woefully short, mirroring their defeat against Brentford just a few days earlier.

Their failure to defend crosses and corners is the main issue, but the overall performance was undoubtedly affected by Nuno Espirito Santo’s team selection.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) and El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) both earned recalls, yet even then, left-back Ollie Scarles (£4.4m) was positioned on the right.

The midfield pairing of Tomas Soucek (£5.7m) and Andy Irving (£4.4m) lacked any real composure or dynamism, too.

Scarles’ injury in the first half did at least lead to a positive change, as Nuno switched to a back four formation, with substitute Callum Wilson (£5.9m) providing a proper focal point up top. 

“It was not working out and we needed to make a change. We were not dealing with our defensive situations, and it felt like we needed a striker to hold the ball, so maybe that’s not the greatest from me. These kind of mistakes are unacceptable in the Premier League.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

The impressive Mateus Fernandes (£5.5m) pulled one back for the visitors, having been expertly picked out by Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m), but it was too little, too late.

Nuno is now winless in all four of his Premier League matches as West Ham manager so far.

As for Bowen, before his assist, he had put one on a plate for Soucek, only for the Czech Republic midfielder to miss the target. He was also unlucky not to score with an acrobatic scissor kick in the first-half.

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m), meanwhile, had a goal disallowed for offside.

Next up for West Ham: back-to-back home matches against Newcastle United and Burnley.

  1. FF Scout
    
    

    Best replacement for Diouf to play every week for 6 weeks up to 4.6m?

    Richards
    
      
      

      Richards

      Open Controls
      
        
        

        Probably is yeah. I might just keep Diouf a couple of weeks just on the basis attacking transfers should be more valuable.

        Open Controls
    
      
      
      

      Richards unless Andersen fit for gw10

      Open Controls
      
        
        

        Aye saw that potential. Think I'm just gonna hold now and roll, provided Estêvão gets me something or Salah just appears mildly back.

        Richards or Keane
    
      
      
      

      Richards or Keane

      Open Controls
    
      
      

      Given Anderson is injured and Achepong won't play regularly.
      Best options: Mukiele for short term bandwagon but perfer Ballard longer term.
      Also Maguire since he can play up front and score headers like at liverpool
      Consider Cash/Digne or Truffert based on improving fixtures over next 8.

      Open Controls
  
    
    

    4 consecutive balnks for DCL.
    Nothing new about it.

    He's hopeless.
    
      
      

      He’s hopeless.

      Absolute sht
    
      
      

      Absolute sht

      Open Controls
  
    
    

    Who are the best defensive assets to own?

    A) Pope
    B) Roefs
    C) Sanchez

    1) Chalobah
    2) James
    3) Burn

    A3
    
        

        A3

        Open Controls
        
          
          

          Newcastle double-up and no Chelsea defensive assets is interesting…do you not rate Chelsea at all?

          Open Controls
          
            
            

            He’s right. Of those options it’s A3 but I wouldn’t necessarily double up on Newcastle, maybe just Pope.
            I don’t really rate the Chelsea assets given.
            Cucurella is good but you haven’t offered him as an option.

            Open Controls
            
              
              

              Thanks, any particular reason for Cucurella? He's definitely an option, but his xGI/DC don't seem any better.

              Open Controls
            
              
              

              Just more secure of minutes than James or Chalobah.

              Open Controls
      
        
        

        Some might suggest that Roefs is fixture proof however based on fixtures,
        C2 for double chelsea or A2.
        However you cannot go wrong with any of those defenders but pope > sanchez > roefs.

        A1
      
        
        

        A1

        Open Controls
    
      
      
      
      
      

      Price changes 25th October

      Rises:
      Mbeumo 8.1
      Gakpo 7.6
      Woltemade 7.5
      Welbeck 6.4
      Kroupi.Jr 4.6

      Falls:
      Johnson 6.7
      J.Murphy 6.1
      Yeremy 5.8
      Hudson-Odoi 5.8
      Hee Chan 5.8
      Hall 5.2
      Bellegarde 5.2
      Hato 4.7
      Konsa 4.4
      Barnes 4.3
      Lascelles 4.3
      Marc Guiu 4.2

      Open Controls
    
      
      

      Guiu 4.2 !
      Hall was great for me last season. Hamstring injury this season.

      Open Controls
      
        
        
        
        

        Probably a triple rise for him if Palmer or Salah get back to business.

        Ha ha
        
          
          

          Ha ha

          Open Controls
    
      
      

      Gab no show can be interesting. can see a few Jammy Rodon points coming.
      I have Guehi 1st sub BTW.

      Open Controls
    
      
      
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I need to use or lose 1FT this week - anything stand out, assuming no injuries?

      Pope
      Timber, Richards, Alderete
      Saka, Semenyo, Gordon, Sarr
      Haaland, Gyokeres, Mateta

      Dubravka, Xhaka, Rodon, Senesi
      Bank 0.1m, 5FT, FH left

      Open Controls
      
        
        

        Wow. 5 FT and a good looking team, I’m so jealous.

        What’s your rank?

        Open Controls
        
          
          
          47 mins ago

          Nice. I'm around 50k but not happy with my team and only 1 FT.

          Open Controls
          
            
            

            Nice. I’m around 50k but not happy with my team and only 1 FT.

            Open Controls
            
              
              
              42 mins ago

              50k is excellent! Great start!

              Open Controls
            
              
              

              It’s great that you can accumulate 5 FTs regardless of WC these days. A real game changer.

              Open Controls
      
        
        
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yeah I thought about that, but if going cheapie to Gabriel I'd only have 6.7m for a Gyok replacement, and nothing much appeals there

        Open Controls
        
          
          
          21 mins ago

          Yeah I thought about that, but if going cheapie to Gabriel I’d only have 6.7m for a Gyok replacement, and nothing much appeals there

          Open Controls
      
        
        

        Absolutely that defence needs a few changes. Bring in Reece James for alderate or richards. Look at sunderlands next 10 fixtures..horrendous.
        Woltemade is better that Gordon if though Gordon is on penalties.
        Gyokeres ain't do anything..Don't be fooled by the CL goals..Get J.Pedro or Welbeck.

        Open Controls
    
      
      
      

      Livefpl not functioning by me. Is yours working?
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      
        
        
        
        

        Working for me

        https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com/livefpl.net

        Open Controls
      
        
        

        Yeah, looks to be fine.

        Open Controls
      
        
        
        

        Realize that it doesn’t show points for my bench guys…BB activated.
        Will hopefully add them in later!

        Weird…thanks
    
      
      
      

      Weird…thanks

      Open Controls
      
        
        

        We still like you even if you're weird, panda!

        Open Controls
        
          
          

          There’s a weird panda too?

          Open Controls
          
            
            
            2 mins ago

            Thanks mate

            Open Controls
        
          
          
          

          Thanks mate

          Open Controls

