Scout Notes

FPL notes: West Ham awful, Diouf benched + five-goal Thiago

21 October 2025 13 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

“Not good enough”. “Till the end, Brentford were the better team”. “We must improve so many things.”

Not vox pops from outside the London Stadium but comments from West Ham United’s own manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, following a defeat to Brentford on Monday night.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game.

West Ham FPL

2-0 FLATTERS WEST HAM

It is difficult to describe just how appallingly bad the West Ham performance was against a Brentford side that had lost all three away league matches before Monday night.

The Bees should have been in front before Igor Thiago (£6.1m) opened the scoring just before half-time, and out of sight long before Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) sealed the victory in second-half stoppage time.

The raw numbers from the game indeed tell part of the story, with the visitors 20-2 ahead on shots in the box:

Thiago and Kevin Schade (£7.0m) both hit the woodwork with sitters, with the former having six shots in all. Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) also nodded a free header off target, with Brentford causing havoc with their direct, physical approach and registering eight set-piece attempts.

Full-back Michael Kayode (£4.5m) registered a whopping seven chances created (including one from his trademark long throws), which helped him to maximum bonus points.

Having put up stubborn displays in Nuno’s first two matches in charge, this was a chaotic defensive performance in which every type of attack (through-ball, cross, long ball, corner, long throw) looked like it was causing headaches.

NUNO’S CURIOUS TEAM SELECTION

Nuno’s team selection may be partly to blame.

Out of nowhere came starts for Ollie Scarles (£4.4m), Jean-Clair Todibo (£4.3m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m), with El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m), Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) dropping to the bench.

Perhaps the international minutes were a factor here, with Nuno opting for defenders he had around the training ground over the recent break:

West Ham FPL

Even further forward, Andy Irving (£4.4m) was handed his first ever London Stadium start, while Nuno opted for a striker-less set-up with Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) operating as a false nine.

If this was Nuno wanting a good look at some of his squad players, he had decided he’d seen enough at half-time. Off came Walker-Peters and Scarles, with all three players he’d rotated out of the side brought on. Irving departed after an hour.

“We were being fragile in the back. We wanted to get back again a shape consistent defensively so we can move forward in in the second half.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on his half-time changes

It was enough to put you off investment in West Ham players despite good fixtures in Gameweeks 9 and 11.

No surprise that Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) carried what little threat the Hammers had, firing wide from a narrow angle early on and forcing Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) into his only save of the night after half-time. Even he couldn’t rescue the Hammers as he has done on so many occasions before.

THIAGO ON TARGET AGAIN

With five goals to his name, Thiago is joint-second in the forwards’ goal table and behind only Erling Haaland (£14.6m).

He’s joint-third among strikers for shots (18), too.

A really good start to the season, then, but the stiffer tests ahead likely mean interest in him will be muted.

Having said that, given how much Liverpool struggled against direct play in Gameweek 8, you wouldn’t put it past Thiago to score against the Reds this weekend.

13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GW8 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW8.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      48 mins ago

      Rough: I expected Enzo to outscore Munoz if he started, but didn’t want him to be benched and then come on for a one-point cameo, so I decided to start Munoz and place Enzo second on my bench.
      Then at 10.59am (one minute before the deadline) I saw a comment that suggested Enzo would either start or not play at all, so I swapped them over.
      Unfortunately this left me with insufficient time to promote Munoz from second to first position on my bench, so Enzo was auto-subbed by Richarlison’s one-point cameo instead of by Munoz’s ten-pointer; that last-minute switch cost me 9 points.
      I also started Vicario instead of Dubravka, and the result was my first red arrow of the season.

      Smooth: My free transfer (Virgil -> Gabriel).

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Rough
      Slipped to a 1m rank, feel like giving up already!
      Getting Salah has killed me
      Don't own Gabriel still
      Held Tosin for this fixture, only for Acheampong to start over him and get a 14 pointer

      Smooth
      Played Dubravka I guess, that's it!

      Open Controls
      1. Aster
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Giving up on what?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Leader in my ML is 25k with no chips played lol

          Open Controls
    3. Aster
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Smooth: Having Munoz
      Rough - Benching Dubravka for Pope

      Small red arrow that kicked me put of 100k OR

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    How are Bowen owners feeling?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not sure who should get the boot first, Bowen or Pedro?
      What do you guys think?

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Probably thinking it's time to bow out.

      Open Controls
  3. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hi guys, some early thoughts here…

    Raya
    Senesi - Gvardiol - Gabriel
    Enzo - Saka - Semenyo - Ndiaye
    Woltemade - Haaland - Mateta
    _____________________________
    Dubravka: Stach: Gudmundsson: Romero

    0FT, 0.0 ITB

    A) Keep as is
    B) Play Gundo over Mateta
    C) Play Gundo over Gvardiol

    Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Aster
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Rank these defenders please

    A) Gabriel
    B) James
    C) Burn

    Open Controls
    1. Bobbyg1
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A
      C
      B

      Open Controls
  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Suggestions on what to do here in case Enzo is still a doubt? 1ft, 1.9m itb.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel vdv senesi
    Saka semenyo enzo reijnders
    Haaland pedro wolte

    Dubravka Munoz gudmundsson anderson

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.