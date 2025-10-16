Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

The October international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on duty. Amassed game-time is sometimes a factor after an international break, although as we’re still in the early stages of 2025/26, ‘fatigue’ is probably not going to be as big a deal as it will be later in the campaign.

For all the injury scares that have emerged ahead of Gameweek 8, check out our early team news round-up and Thursday’s press conference coverage.

The game-time compilation is now mostly automated, with the subsequent tables coming from Datawrapper.

With this being a relatively new process of logging the game-time, let us know below if you spot anything untoward.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Players from non-European countries are often the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, which raises concerns about their availability for the upcoming Gameweek.

While those concerns frequently amount to nothing, there are occasions where international exertions have been a factor.

As usual, there were some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of next Wednesday morning – although considerably fewer than normal:

Country Players (mins in final match) Final international match played in… (date/kick-off time in BST) Argentina Mac Allister (90), E Martinez (76), Romero (0), Senesi (0) USA (Tue 14 Oct, 11pm) Trinidad & Tobago Cardines (90) Curacao (Wed 15 Oct, 12am) Jamaica Pinnock (90) Jamaica (Wed 15 Oct, 1am) Colombia Lerma (11), Munoz (0), Mosquera (0) USA (Wed 15 Oct, 1am) USA Richards (90), Aaronson (26) USA (Wed 15 Oct, 2am)

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the below graphic, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Minutes Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

*Senegal and DR Congo are incorrectly and temporarily showing as South Sudan and Togo above

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their country’s two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

Zeros indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.