FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Thursday’s injury updates + Alderete latest

The press conferences for Gameweek 8 begin on Thursday, with the latest team news set to arrive from the three newly promoted clubs.

Normally, there wouldn’t be that much interest in what Messrs Farke, Le Bris and Parker had to say.

But with many Fantasy managers Bench Boosting or simply starting budget picks from Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley this weekend, there’ll be a bit more attention paid to this afternoon’s pressers.

Updates on the likes of Omar Alderete (£4.1m) and Lyle Foster (£5.0m) are expected.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes in the ‘live’ article below.

The managers of the other 17 Premier League clubs will fulfil their media commitments on Friday. We’ll have an early summary of those sides to come later.

KEY GAMEWEEK 8 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🐈‍⬛ 12.30pm – Le Bris

⚪ 1.30pm – Farke

pic.twitter.com/kC6EOvyPGg — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 16, 2025

SUNDERLAND

The news sounds fairly positive on Omar Alderete (muscle) and Noah Sadiki (ankle), who were the subject of injury scares while representing their countries over the last week.

But if you are after concrete availability news from Regis Le Bris, you are going to be disappointed.

“For Noah, we checked him yesterday, and he seems okay. We’ll see after the training session today and tomorrow if he’s really available but we are positive. “Omar, after 20 hours [on a] flight, we’ll see. I will check him this afternoon but we had a quick chat with him yesterday and he was positive. But we have to wait.” – Regis Le Bris

“Yeah, at the minute, it’s possible.” – Regis Le Bris on whether there’s a chance that both Omar Alderete and Noah Sadiki could start this weekend

Le Bris confirmed that he had no other fresh concerns from the international break.

Reinildo Mandava serves the final game of a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in the draw with Aston Villa.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain out.

LEEDS UNITED

Wilfried Gnonto (hernia) remains out despite recovering from a calf issue, while Harry Gray (hip) is still sidelined.

Noah Okafor (adductor) is a fresh doubt, too.

But there are two bits of good team news, with Lucas Perri (muscle) back in training and Daniel James (ankle) ahead of schedule and potentially even in contention for a place on the bench.

“Good news with Lucas Perri, he was able to train the last two weeks together with us. He was able to use also this international break to build up a bit his fitness level. “With Willy Gnonto, he won’t be available for this game. His calf problems are sorted but sadly he had to use the international break for a little minor hernia surgery. He will be just back in team training next week so I expect to have him available, perhaps for Friday evening for the next home game but definitely not for this away trip. “Very positive and good news with Daniel James because he’s a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab. He was even involved already in major parts of team training during this week. He’s definitely not in contention for the starting line-up but due to the fact that we have lots of load and also a few problems in training – Noah Okafor is also struggling a little bit with some abductor problems – he could be perhaps even in contention to be picked for the squad… and also for some minutes. ”Harry, with his hip flexor problems, is out of team training at the moment. He needs a few more days. I expect him to be back in team training next week.” – Daniel Farke

Despite Perri’s return, Karl Darlow looks set to start between the posts again.

”Definitely not a topic right now for the starting line-up straight away because his last game, I think, was 7-8 weeks ago. He played the last time in August. After being out for such a long time, he’s not at 100%. “Before this becomes a topic, we definitely need 1-2 weeks with the whole team to train. For me, it was also never in doubt that Karl would start the game.” – Daniel Farke on Lucas Perri

BURNLEY

Lyle Foster suffered only a dead leg before exiting the South Africa squad this week, so Scott Parker is confident that the striker could feature this weekend.

“It’s probably better news than we initially thought. It seems to be a dead leg. “He travelled back this morning and he’ll be in this afternoon. “My conversations with Lyle and medical conversations, we’re hoping that he’ll be fine for the weekend. We’ll have to just see when he comes in and we’ll have to manage that and see where we are tomorrow with him.” – Scott Parker on Lyle Foster

Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (knee) have both had setbacks and remain out alongside Zeki Amdouni (knee).

”Connor’s had a little bit of a setback. He will be out for a little bit longer now. It’s probably looking like a few months for Connor, which is not ideal.



“Jordan has had a little bit of a setback with his hamstring. Again, not too long but not in contention for the foreseeable.”

There was nothing in the broadcast section on Jaidon Anthony, who suffered a “big hit in the quad” in Gameweek 7. That substitution did sound more precautionary but Parker wasn’t asked about the in-form winger in the publicly available stream of the Burnley manager’s presser.