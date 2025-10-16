Team News

Palmer, Wood, Enzo, Ait-Nouri + more: FPL Gameweek 8 early team news

16 October 2025 79 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

After an international break full of the usual knocks, withdrawals and scares, it’s time for our early Gameweek 8 team news article to cut through the noise.

We’ve already heard from the managers of the three promoted clubs, the key quotes from which can be found in Thursday’s press conference summary.

But for the 17 other clubs, this initial round-up provides an overview before Friday’s pressers.

ARSENAL

Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain unavailable but Piero Hincapie (groin) should be nearing a return based on Mikel Arteta’s previous comments.

Cameras caught Hincapie training on Thursday, indeed, but Ben White was absent and Martin Zubimendi watched on from the sidelines.

As for the newest concern, BBC Sport are among the media outlets claiming that Martin Odegaard (knee) will be out until mid-November.

ASTON VILLA

Ollie Watkins (knock) is a concern after exiting the England camp early. The striker collided with the woodwork in last Thursday’s clash with Wales, being replaced shortly afterwards. He wasn’t fit to face Latvia on the following Tuesday.

“Ollie left camp, unfortunately. It was too painful. He could not train with us. He is in treatment with his club. He is trying to get ready for the weekend.” – Thomas Tuchel

As for existing injuries, Youri Tielemans (calf) has reportedly had a setback and could be out until after the November international break.

Jadon Sancho should be available after missing Gameweeks 6 and 7 through illness, while Emi Buendia ought to be through the concussion protocol after coming off with a head injury in the win over Burnley.

Tyrone Mings (ankle) was earmarked for a return after the October break, too.

BOURNEMOUTH

Adam Smith (hamstring) and Enes Unal (knee) were the only two players on the treatment table for the Cherries in Gameweek 7. Andoni Iraola previously said that Smith would be out until after the October break, so he may be nearing a return.

Julio Soler remains with his national team for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey will have to be assessed after seemingly aggravating a knee niggle in Scotland’s win over Greece last Thursday.

The news is much worse for Antoni Milambo, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing for the Netherlands under-21s.

Yehor Yarmoliuk recovered from an ankle knock to feature for Ukraine over the break, at least.

Longer-term absentees Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring) are both back in training and closing in on returns. Nunes got through 45 minutes for the under-21s on Tuesday.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

We await the latest on Kauro Mitoma, who sat out Gameweek 7 and then Japan’s international double-header over the last fortnight.

Fabian Hurzeler said after the draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers that it was “not a bad injury” and that he would “hopefully” be back after the international break.

Hurzeler also previously said that Joel Veltman (calf) would be back for Gameweek 8.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the injury list.

Brajan Gruda (knee) dropped out of the Germany under-21 squad last week, while Diego Gomez may have to be assessed for muscular discomfort after hobbling out of Paraguay’s final friendly in midweek.

CHELSEA

It is being reported that Cole Palmer won’t be available until November, as his recovery from a groin niggle drags on.

Aside from Palmer, the Blues continue to be without Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring).

Mykhail Mudryk is also suspended.

Trevoh Chalobah (suspension) and Wesley Fofana (concussion) will return, however, while Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) and Andriy Santos (unspecified) were also earmarked for comebacks after the October internationals.

And given that Reece James only exited from the England camp with a gashed leg, the historically injury-prone defender could also be swiftly back in contention.

Enzo Fernandez‘s withdrawal from the Argentina squad sounded more precautionary, too, with knee swelling the official cause. The BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella repeated on Thursday that Enzo was always going to miss the midweek friendly against Puerto Rico and that he’ll be fit for Gameweek 8. We wait to hear what Enzo Maresca says about his namesake on Friday.

Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo were rested by their respective international teams over the break, while the substitutions of Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong in Gameweek 7 were more about injury “prevention”.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Oliver Glasner had previously expressed hope of long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee) returning to fitness after the October break.

Cheick Doucoure (knee) is definitely out, while Caleb Kporha (back) hasn’t featured at all in 2025/26.

EVERTON

Loanee Jack Grealish is out of Gameweek 8: he can’t face his parent club, Manchester City, at the Etihad this weekend.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at least returns from a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

We await the latest on Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (hip), who have been sidelined for some time with no return date set.

And there are questions over Michael Keane‘s fitness, too, after the centre-half “got something between the ribs” in the Gameweek 7 win over Crystal Palace.

FULHAM

Marco Silva said before the international break that he wasn’t expecting Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Kenny Tete (knee) to be back for Gameweek 8, so the Cottagers look set to be at least two players down.

It could be more, too, as Raul Jimenez (hip) missed out in a striker-less defeat to Bournemouth – although the fact that it was a late decision on the Mexican suggests he’s closer to recovery than Muniz.

Sasa Lukic (groin) limped out of the loss on the south coast and sat out Serbia’s international double-header; his national team coach suggests he will be out for 4-6 weeks.

It doesn’t end there for the Cottagers, with Antonee Robinson (knee) unable to play any part in USA’s friendlies over the last week.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) will miss the visit of Manchester United, with the latter out for the season.

There are concerns elsewhere, too.

Ibrahima Konate (thigh) came off in Gameweek 7 after he “felt his quad”, failing to get off the bench for France in their first World Cup qualifier before exiting Les Bleus’ camp early with the same injury.

Wataru Endo also withdrew from the Japan squad with an unspecified issue.

It’s better news on Ryan Gravenberch (hamstring), at least: his half-time withdrawal for the Netherlands last weekend was “precautionary”.

MANCHESTER CITY

Omar Marmoush (knee) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) were back in training on Thursday, so they look on track to return after the break as planned.

There was no Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle) in Sky Sports’ video, however.

Nor was there any sign of Rodri, who came off with a hamstring injury in the win over Brentford a fortnight ago. Pep Guardiola said after that game that he hoped the Spaniard, who subsequently withdrew from international duty, wouldn’t be out for much longer than 2-3 weeks.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo were all absent from training on Thursday – but there’s no need to panic if you’re an owner of any of them, as they’d merely been given extra time off to recover after returning from international duty.

The other absentees from the training ground are the three flagged players: Ayden Heaven (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Noussair Mazraoui (unspecified). Heaven picked up an issue when playing for England under-20s over the break.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

It looks like Lewis Hall (hamstring) has joined Tino Livramento (knee) and Yoane Wissa (knee) on the injury list on Tyneside. Hall picked up an issue in Newcastle’s last Champions League match and while the results of a scan are yet to be officially announced, reports suggest it’s going to be an absence of 6-8 weeks.

The calf issue that forced Lewis Miley out of England under-21 duty sounds less serious.

Jacob Ramsey (ankle) was back in training before the break but Eddie Howe simply decided not to risk him in Gameweek 7.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

There doesn’t seem to be too much concern about the knee injury that forced Chris Wood off in New Zealand’s draw with Norway on Tuesday.

“It’s been a little bit sore for him this week. Nothing too bad, I think when you saw him go down, he was holding it a little bit. It’s a little bit of tightness within his knee, so I think he will be fine. But we knew throughout the week he wasn’t 100 percent fit so he didn’t play much against Poland. And then, we worked through so that he could start [against Norway] because he became the joint-leading appearance maker with 88 caps.” – New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley, via beIN Sports

Douglas Luiz (hamstring) has returned to training over the break, with Murillo – only on the bench in Gameweek 7 after recent thigh issues – also spotted on the grass.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) had also been targeting a return to action after the October break.

Ola Aina (hamstring) is the only definite absentee as it stands, then.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Randal Kolo Muani (dead leg) played 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly over the break, so seems to be the closest of all Spurs’ injured players to a competitive return.

Radu Dragusin (knee) and Koto Takai (foot) have also been on the grass but given the length of their absences and lack of involvement in that international break kickabout, they’re likely well behind Kolo Muani for a return date.

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are still unavailable, while Yves Bissouma was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury seconds into what was his first appearance of the season, a run-out for Mali.

Ben Davies (muscle) will also need further assessment after limping out of Wales’ defeat to Belgium.

WEST HAM UNITED

Tomas Soucek is back from a three-match ban following his sending off in Gameweek 4. 

Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) has joined George Earthy (hamstring) on the injury list, however. The German striker picked up an injury in training and, according to Nuno Espirito Santo in an interview with DAZN, will be “out for a while”.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Toti Gomes seems to have got over the illness that kept him out of Gameweek 7, having returned to training over the break.

Matt Doherty will likely still be out after wrist surgery, while Leon Chiwome (knee) is still unavailable.

price change predictions
79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    How does this one look?

    Pope Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber AWB Rodon Mukiele
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr Kudus
    Haaland JP Gulu

    Want to take a chance on Bruno for the next 3 or 4. Easy to downgrade.

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Is AWB back? I’d go Diouf if you can.
      Guiu is fine so long as perma 3rd bench spot.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Yes he is. Played the last game vs Arsenal

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      - Diouf over AWB (KWP could get mins at RB/RWB)
      - Marshall over Guiu
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27366485
      - Enzo over Kudus

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Agree with all of these points bar maybe Marshall, wouldn't ever play him anyways

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          I don't see a better fodder pick...

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Obi / Guiu saves 0.1

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              I would rather not block Chelsea/United spots with fodder picks

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Agree on Chelsea but United, come on mate

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Could we see United change manager in the near future?

                  Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Looks gd

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      team looks good but would 100% still find a place for senesi

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        This also

        Open Controls
    5. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Looks great - Bruno increasingly becoming more of a differential now so good call given him a shout for the next few.

      Open Controls
    6. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good squad

      Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    do you think gordon might lose out abit if theres no natural LB playing behind him with livra and hall out long term? cant see burn on the overlap too often creating space for gordon

    Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    How do these transfers look?

    A. Gyko > Mateta
    B. Xavi > Eze
    C. Mbuemo > Saka

    Or wait on news regarding Enzo and do Xavi to Enzo.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      yeah just xavi to eze imo

      Open Controls
    4. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Would hold on gyko, will prob bang as soon as you take him out.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        It's the way.

        Open Controls
      2. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        If that's the case.. take the hit for the rest of us!

        Open Controls
  4. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    What to do? 2FT 0.1ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardiol Sensei
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
    Haaland J Pedro Gyokeres

    Dubravka Tarkowski Stach Gudmundsson

    A) Gyokeres, Bruno and Ndiaye to Saka, Enzo, Woltemande -4pts
    B) Bruno and Gyokeres to Saka and Woltemande
    C) Bruno to Enzo
    D) Roll
    E) Something else

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      A looks spicy.
      Or B to save the hit.

      Open Controls
    3. I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        B and play Stach

        Open Controls
    4. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Pick 2
      JP
      Kudus
      Woltemade

      Open Controls
      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        JP, Woltemade

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        kudus and jp for now. woltemade dependant on wissa update

        Open Controls
    5. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      looking to move Ndiaye along- but for which?
      A)Sarr
      B)Enzo
      C)Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        A or B.

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        think sarr just about edges it being a mil cheaper than gordon. dont like hearing about that enzo problem even if he feels fine playing at the moment, so many matches soon for the european teams coming up, even if he has a small problem will be an issue regardless. i guess if maresca gives all clear tomorrow then could consider him but still think prefer sarr anyways for the long term. enzo's appeal dies down quite abit when palmer returns

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Sarr better goal threat

        Fixtures decent enough for Palace and Chelsea, just edges Newcastle I think.

        Sarr is often the most advanced player. He's a forward in the Senegal squad.

        Open Controls
      4. zdrojo187
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    6. KeanosMagic
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Play Bruno or VVD?

      Open Controls
    7. EL tridente
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Isak and Esteve to Woltemade and Gabriel + 1.6million in the bank

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Would definitely make those moves

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. Felipe2147
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Do it.

        Open Controls
    8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Good to go?

      Dubravka (LEE)
      Muñoz(BOU) - Senesi(cry) - *Alderete(WOL)
      Salah(MUN) - Semenyo(cry) - *Enzo(nfo) - Gordon(bha) Reijnders(EVE)
      Haaland(EVE) - Pedro(nfo)

      Petrovic(cry) - Richarlison(AVL) - Gudmundsson(bur) - Richards(BOU)

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        G2G

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Really like this team

        Open Controls
      3. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Enzo not seen in training?

        Open Controls
    9. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Does this look G2G? I need to weaken my bench over the next few weeks I think...

      Sanchez
      Gabriel, Geuhi, Sensi, Burn
      Saka, Semenyo, Minteh
      (H)aaland, Gyork, Mareta

      Dub, Reijnders, Kudus. VDV

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looks good, I will be doing the same with my bench following BB9

        Open Controls
      2. Radulfo28773
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I am playing all your bench but Dubravka and benching Guehi and Senesi (plus Grealish) instead

        Open Controls
    10. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Dubravka / Ndiaye / Gudmundsson / VDV

      Should any of my bench be starting this week? If so who for?

      Raya

      Porro Timber Calafiori

      Semenyo Mbeumo Kudus Paqueta

      Bowen Pedro Haaland(c)

      Open Controls
    11. gomez123
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Richarlison to A) Bowen or B) Strand Larsen

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        A easily

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        A. The better asset, B could be the better option depending on what you do with the savings

        Open Controls
    12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Just a follow up question:

      A) AWB + Timber
      B) Diouf + Califiori

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    13. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Complete my wildcard team:

      A. Pedro
      B. Woltemade

      1. Anthony
      2. Reijnders
      3. Paqueta

      Sanchez Dubravka
      Gabriel Timber Richards Anderson Diouf
      Saka Semenyo Enzo Sarr XXXX
      Haaland Larsen YYYY

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        B, ?

        Open Controls
    14. Charlie Price
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      The January to May Leagues - both begin GW20

      H2H Open
      Code r3wgty

      Classic
      Code 18x9rh

      I have created the H2H to run alongside Red Lightning’s established league.

      Please join one or both if you are not already in.

      Open Controls
    15. Solly The Seagull
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      How to improve this WC team?

      Dubravka
      Gabriel Timber Diouf
      Saka Semenyo Enzo Sarr
      Haaland JP Mateta

      Pope Longstaff Rodon Andersen

      Could go Woltemade+Senesi instead of Mateta+Andersen or should I stick with this?

      Open Controls
      1. Felipe2147
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Just roll the transfer this gw and see if you get Woltemade next week.

        Open Controls
        1. Solly The Seagull
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          This is WC team

          Open Controls
    16. Felipe2147
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Please rate my team for the gameweek, currently sitting at 957.639.

      Dubravka
      Senesi, Calafiori, Muñoz
      Eze, Enzo, Kudus, Reijnders
      Ekitiké, Jõao Pedro, Haaland

      Bench: Pope, Guehi, Burn, Grealish.

      Thinking of bringing Semeyo in for Reijnders or Bowen for Ekitike.

      Open Controls
      1. Solly The Seagull
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Latter

        Open Controls
        1. Felipe2147
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Don´t you think Liverpool can get something this gw?

          Open Controls
    17. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Why is Joao Pedro going down tonight? Did I miss a crucial news?

      Open Controls
      1. Felipe2147
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Everybody is selling.

        Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Blanked in last 3

        Open Controls
      3. NoOneCares
          4 mins ago

          He is a complete garbage pick.

          Open Controls
      4. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC draft and 5th mid option? Feels uber template

        Pope/Dubravka
        Gabriel, Timber, Senesi, Rodon, Andersen
        Semenyo, Saka, Minteh*, Sarr, King
        Pedro, Haaland, Bowen

        0.8 ITB

        A) keep as is
        B) Minteh to Enzo and 0.0 ITB

        TIA

        Open Controls
        1. Felipe2147
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Just roll.

          Open Controls
          1. kysersosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Its a WC lol

            Open Controls
            1. Felipe2147
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Get Enzo and try Woltemade instead of João Pedro.

              Open Controls
            2. Pedersen
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Just keep rolling

              Open Controls
      5. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Anyone?

        Dubravka / Ndiaye / Gudmundsson / VDV

        Should any of my bench be starting this week? If so who for?

        Raya

        Porro Timber Calafiori

        Semenyo Mbeumo Kudus Paqueta

        Bowen Pedro Haaland(c)

        Open Controls
      6. frenchfries
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Given Gordon on penalties:

        A) Woltemade + Longstaff
        B) Gordon + Calvert-lewin

        Open Controls
        1. Felipe2147
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          Woltemade.

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      7. AD105
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Best moves here? 0.2 ITB AND 2 FT

        Thinking Bruno > Enzo and Richy > Pedro

        Raya
        Gabriel Alderete Senesi
        Foden Bruno Semenyo Reijnders
        Haaland Gyok Richy

        Dubravka Stach Andersen Tark

        Open Controls
      8. Sting
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        I want to BB8 to get it out of the way. but also keep my 2FTs to give me 3FTs in GW9.

        would you BB this despite some mixed fixtures eg Mbeumo’s away to Liverpool?

        alternatively I could use 1FT to sell Mbeumo

        Pope (bha),
        Gabriel (ful), Porro (AVL), Lacroix (BOU)
        Semenyo (cry), Gakpo (MUN), Kudus (AVL), Reijnders (EVE)
        Haaland (EVE), Gyokeres (ful), J Pedro (nfo)

        Dubravka (LEE), Senesi (cry), Mbeumo (liv), Esteve (LEE)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.