FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

It’s a busier-than-usual Thursday on the press conference front as we’re expecting seven Premier League managers to supply us with their Gameweek 7 team news.

The Friday deadline is part of the reason for this, with Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva – whose sides contest the Gameweek 7 curtain-raiser – speaking a day earlier than normal.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

The managers of the other 13 Premier League clubs will (hopefully) fulfil their media commitments on Friday.

For the latest injury news from those clubs, check out our early team news round-up.

KEY GAMEWEEK 7 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⬜️ 9am – Silva

🍒 1.30pm – Iraola

⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🐝 2.30pm – Andrews pic.twitter.com/IxmiDGyITs — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 2, 2025

FULHAM

Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Kenny Tete (knee) both joined the injury list ahead of the defeat to Aston Villa last weekend and will remain on it until after the October international break.

“Right now, I can assure that Rodrigo is going to be out and Kenny Tete is going to be out, too. More than just this game, I believe, even after the international break, it’s going to be difficult for them to be ready for the next ones. “Big miss for us, a big blow for us in terms of two important players, but it’s what it is.” – Marco Silva

Raul Jimenez, who suffered a blow to the hip and hobbled off early in Gameweek 6, will be assessed.

“About Raul, we have to wait, we are going to have a session and after, we have to take a decision to assess him today again and see if he’s going to be in condition.” – Marco Silva

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Joel Veltman (“small issue”) has joined Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) on the injury list going into Gameweek 7.

“I think it will stay the same. The only player [aside from the longer-term absentees] who will be out is Joel. So, he had a small issue in the game against Chelsea, so he won’t be available, but he will be back after the international break.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There is, however, a bit of doubt around Kaoru Mitoma (knock).

The winger has been left out of the Japan squad for the forthcoming internationals, although it’s worth pointing out that the Samurai Blue are contesting relatively meaningless Kirin Cup matches rather than World Cup qualifiers.

In quotes given to the Argus, Fabian Hurzeler acknowledged that Mitoma had an issue but added that he played through it against Chelsea last weekend before coming off midway through the second half.

“We have to see day by day if he is available or not. He received a knock, that is true, but he was able to play against Chelsea, so let’s see.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma, via the Argus

Away from injuries, Danny Welbeck bagged a brace off the bench in Gameweek 6 and will be pushing for a start.

“He’s always in my thinking [for the starting XI]. He’s a great player, great goalscorer. Of course, we have to sometimes make tough decisions. Also, make decisions really regarding the next opponent, what do we need, how we want to play, how is our set-up. So, there are several reasons or several factors we have to go through to make that decision but he’s always a factor in my head and he will be always a key [player] for us.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Danny Welbeck

Yankuba Minteh is also coming in for some praise from inside and outside the club – but Hurzeler urged him to “stay grounded”.

“Doing the easy things right. Trying to focus on the technical execution, trying to understand when I can go in a one-against-one situation, when I attract a lot of opponents, when I have to see the free teammate. So, I think he gets a more and more better understanding of how he can implement his danger into our game. “And on top of that, I think it’s the consistency. Consistency in how he trains, consistency in how he takes care of his body and how he behaves. And these are the main factors why he’s at the moment in such a good shape. “Now, it’s about staying really grounded and humble, keep working, because we know that it can also go quite quickly in the other direction.” – Fabian Hurzeler on what has changed with Yankuba Minteh this season

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE