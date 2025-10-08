International Football

Every FPL player on international duty in October – and when

8 October 2025 33 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The October international break began in earnest today, with some FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in Africa.

A significant number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will be representing their countries over the coming week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any new Fantasy flags are added ahead of Gameweek 8.

From every call-up to potential late returnees, this article provides you with all the information you need to know.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Some good news to start off with!

Normally, players from the Americas are the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, raising concerns about their minutes for the upcoming Gameweek.

Typically, these countries have matches in the early hours of the Wednesday morning before the Premier League resumes.

However, this time it’s different.

Argentina are still across the pond but contesting friendlies, not qualifiers – and the last of those kicks off at midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning (UK time). That’s 24 hours before they usually round off their international break double-header.

Brazil meanwhile are in Asia, with the last of their two friendlies getting underway at 11.30am next Tuesday. Again, that’s a good 12+ hours before they’d usually be playing.

The same goes for Uruguay (two friendlies in Malaysia, the last on Monday afternoon) and Paraguay (two friendlies in Asia, the last at midday on Tuesday).

Even Chris Wood‘s (£7.4m) New Zealand are playing two friendlies in Europe.

And of the nations who are still in the dreaded early Wednesday morning slot, Ecuador and Mexico haven’t called up their usual Premier League players.

That leaves only the following names:

CountryPlayersLast match kicking off in/at…
Trinidad & TobagoCardines (CRY)Curacao (Wed 15 Oct, 12am)
JamaicaPinnock (BRE)Jamaica (Wed 15 Oct, 1am)
ColombiaMunoz (CRY), Lerma (CRY), Mosquera (WOL)USA (Wed 15 Oct, 1am)
USARichards (CRY), Robinson (FUL), Aaronson (LEE)USA (Wed 15 Oct, 2am)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

In addition to the sidelined players who are detailed later in this article, there are some welcome rests for a few key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned FPL outfield players (3.0%+) who were omitted from their national team’s squads but not because they were unavailable.

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) have been playing through niggles of late but both started in Gameweek 7, which preceded the break.

PlayerClub% owned by
Joao PedroChelsea61.6
Jack GrealishEverton20.7
Robert SanchezChelsea14.8
Moises CaicedoChelsea13.9
Maxime EsteveBurnley13.6
Nick PopeNewcastle9.6
James TarkowskiEverton7.7
Trevoh ChalobahChelsea7.4
Jaidon AnthonyBurnley6.9
Phil FodenManchester City6.3
Maxence LacroixCrystal Palace4.2
Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEverton3.7
Igor ThiagoBrentford3.3
Wilson IsidorSunderland3.3
Anton StachLeeds3.2
EvanilsonBournemouth3.0

NOTABLE WITHDRAWALS DUE TO INJURY/FITNESS

  • Martin Odegaard (Arsenal/Norway)
  • Reece James (Chelsea/England)
  • Sasa Lukic (Fulham/Serbia)
  • Wataru Endo (Liverpool/Japan)
  • Rodri (Manchester City/Spain)
  • Lewis Hall (Newcastle/England under-21)

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

  • Leandro Trossard: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Gabriel MagalhaesGabriel Martinelli: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Christian Norgaard: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Eberechi EzeMyles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo SakaDeclan Rice: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Ethan Nwaneri: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Tommy Setford: England U20 – Oct 10
  • Max Dowman: England U19 – Oct 11 + 14
  • William Saliba: France – Oct 10 + 13
  • Riccardo Calafiori: Italy – Oct 11 + 14
  • Jurrien Timber: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • David RayaMikel MerinoMartin Zubimendi: Spain – Oct 11 + 14
  • Cristhian Mosquera: Spain U21 – Oct 14
  • Viktor Gyokeres: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
  • Brayden Clarke: Wales U19 – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

ASTON VILLA

  • Emiliano Martinez: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14
  • Amadou Onana: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Ezri KonsaMorgan RogersOllie Watkins: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Bradley Burrowes: England U18 – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba: England U20 – Oct 10
  • Lucas Digne: France – Oct 10 + 13
  • Evan Guessand: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14
  • Donyell Malen: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Lamare Bogarde: Netherlands U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Matty Cash: Poland – Oct 9 + 12
  • John McGinn: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Victor Lindelof: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

BOURNEMOUTH

  • Marcos Senesi: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14
  • Junior Kroupi: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Antoine Semenyo: Ghana – Oct 8 + 12
  • Amine Adli: Morocco – Oct 9 + 14
  • Justin Kluivert: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ryan ChristieBen Gannon-Doak: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Djordje Petrovic, Veljko Milosavljevic: Serbia – Oct 11 + 14
  • Alex Jimenez: Spain U21 – Oct 14
  • Matai Akinmboni: USA U21 (training camp)
  • David Brooks: Wales – Oct 9 + 13
BRENTFORD

  • Dango Ouattara: Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 12
  • Mikkel Damsgaard: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jordan Henderson: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Romelle Donovan: England U20 – Oct 10
  • Kevin Schade: Germany – Oct 10 + 13
  • Hakon Valdimarsson: Iceland – Oct 10 + 13
  • Ethan Pinnock: Jamaica – Oct 11 + 15
  • Antoni Milambo: Netherlands U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Frank Onyeka: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14
  • Kristoffer Ajer: Norway – Oct 11 + 14
  • Nathan CollinsCaoimhin Kelleher: Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14
  • Aaron Hickey: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Yunes Emre Konak: Turkey U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Yehor Yarmoliuk: Ukraine – Oct 10 + 13

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

  • Maxim De Cuyper: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Carlos Baleba: Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13
  • Charlie TaskerTommy Watson: England U20 – Oct 10
  • Yankuba Minteh: Gambia – Oct 9 + 13
  • Brajan Gruda: Germany U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas: Greece U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Diego Coppola: Italy – Oct 11 + 14
  • Jan Paul van HeckeBart Verbruggen: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Diego Gomez: Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14
  • Yasin Ayari: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
  • Ferdi Kadioglu: Turkey – Oct 11 + 14

BURNLEY

  • Armando Broja: Albania – Oct 11 + 14
  • Axel Tuanzebe: DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14
  • Lesley Ugochukwu: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Max Weiss: Germany U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Quilindschy Hartman: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Josh Cullen: Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14
  • Martin Dubravka: Slovakia – Oct 10 + 13
  • Lyle Foster: South Africa – Oct 10 + 14
  • Hjalmar Ekdal: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
  • Hannibal Mejbri: Tunisia – Oct 10 + 13
CHELSEA

  • Enzo Fernandez: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14
  • Estevao: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Filip Jorgensen: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Josh AcheampongTyrique GeorgeJamie Gittens: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Malo Gusto: France – Oct 10 + 13
  • Pedro Neto: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14
  • Marc Cucurella: Spain – Oct 11 + 14
  • Marc Guiu: Spain U21 – Oct 14

CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Walter Benitez: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14
  • Jefferson Lerma, Daniel Munoz: Colombia – Oct 12 + 15
  • Marc GuehiDean Henderson: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta: France – Oct 10 + 13
  • Jaydee Canvot: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Daichi Kamada: Japan – Oct 10 + 14
  • Christantus Uche: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14
  • Justin Devenny: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13
  • Ismaila Sarr: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14
  • Yeremy Pino: Spain – Oct 11 + 14
  • Rio Cardines: Trinidad and Tobago – Oct 10 + 15
  • Chris Richards: USA – Oct 11 + 15

EVERTON

  • Jordan Pickford: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Tyler Dibling: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Beto: Guinea-Bissau – Oct 8 + 12
  • Jack O’BrienSeamus Coleman, Mark Travers: Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14
  • Idrissa Gana GueyeIliman Ndiaye: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14
  • Vitalii Mykolenko: Ukraine – Oct 10 + 13
  • Tom King: Wales – Oct 9 + 13
FULHAM

  • Timothy Castagne: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Josh King: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Joachim Andersen: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Calvin BasseyAlex IwobiSamu Chukwueze: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14
  • Sander Berge: Norway – Oct 11 + 14
  • Jonah Kusi-Asare: Sweden U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Antonee Robinson: USA – Oct 11 + 15
  • Harry Wilson: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

LEEDS UNITED

  • Ilia Gruev: Bulgaria – Oct 11 + 14
  • Ao Tanaka: Japan – Oct 10 + 14
  • Jaka Bijol: Slovenia – Oct 10 + 13
  • Gabriel Gudmundsson – Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
  • Brenden Aaronson: USA – Oct 11 + 15
  • Karl DarlowDan James, Joe Rodon: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

LIVERPOOL

  • Alexis Mac Allister: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14
  • Mohamed Salah: Egypt – Oct 8 + 12
  • Rio NgumohaTrey Nyoni – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14
  • Hugo EkitikeIbrahima Konate: France – Oct 10 + 13
  • Florian Wirtz: Germany – Oct 10 + 13
  • Giorgi Mamardashvili: Georgia – Oct 11 + 14
  • Milos KerkezDominik Szoboszlai: Hungary – Oct 11 + 14
  • Armin Pecsi: Hungary U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Cody GakpoJeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Conor Bradley: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13
  • Andrew Robertson: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Alexander Isak: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
MANCHESTER CITY

  • Jeremy Doku: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic: Croatia – Oct 9 + 12
  • John StonesJames Trafford, Nico O’Reilly: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Stephen Mfuni, Divine Mukasa – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14
  • Ryan McAidoo: England U18 – Oct 9 + 12
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: Italy – Oct 11 + 14
  • Nathan AkeTijjani Reijnders: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Oscar BobbErling Haaland: Norway – Oct 11 + 14
  • Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14

MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Senne Lammens: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Casemiro, Matheus Cunha: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Bryan Mbeumo: Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13
  • Patrick Dorgu: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ayden Heaven: England U20 – Oct 10
  • Jack Fletcher – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14
  • Leny Yoro: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Amad Diallo: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14
  • Noussair Mazraoui: Morocco – Oct 9 + 14
  • Diego Leon: Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14
  • Diogo DalotBruno Fernandes: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14
  • Benjamin Sesko: Slovenia – Oct 10 + 13
  • Altay Bayindir: Turkey – Oct 11 + 14

NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Dan BurnAnthony Gordon: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Lewis Miley: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Nick Woltemade: Germany – Oct 10 + 13
  • Sandro Tonali: Italy – Oct 11 + 14
  • Alex Murphy: Republic of Ireland U21 – Oct 10
  • Anthony Elanga – Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
NOTTINGHAM FOREST

  • Matz Sels: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13
  • Igor Jesus, John Victor: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Elliot AndersonMorgan Gibbs-White: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14
  • Chris Wood: New Zealand – Oct 9 + 14
  • Angus Gunn: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Nikola Milenkovic: Serbia – Oct 14
  • Dan Ndoye: Switzerland – Oct 10 + 13
  • Neco Williams: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

SUNDERLAND

  • Bertrand Traore: Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 12
  • Arthur MasuakuNoah Sadiki: DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14
  • Chris Rigg: England U19 – Oct 11 + 14
  • Simon Adingra: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14
  • Chemsdine Talbi: Morocco – Oct 9 + 14
  • Reinildo: Mozambique – Oct 9 + 14
  • Robin Roefs: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Dan Ballard, Trai Hume: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13
  • Omar Alderete: Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14
  • Eliezer Mayenda: Spain U21 – Oct 14
  • Granit Xhaka: Switzerland – Oct 10 + 13

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Cristian Romero: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14
  • Kevin Danso: Austria – Oct 9 + 12
  • Richarlison: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Djed Spence: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Archie Gray: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Callum Olusesi: England U19 – Oct 11 + 14
  • Wilson OdobertMathys Tel: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13
  • Mohammed Kudus: Ghana – Oct 8 + 12
  • Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario: Italy – Oct 11 + 14
  • Yves Bissouma: Mali – Oct 12
  • Xavi SimonsMicky van de Ven: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12
  • Joao Palhinha: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14
  • Pape Matar Sarr: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14
  • Pedro Porro: Spain – Oct 11 + 14
  • Lucas Bergvall: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13
  • Ben DaviesBrennan Johnson: Wales – Oct 9 + 13
WEST HAM UNITED

  • Lucas Paqueta: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Tomas Soucek: Czech Republic – Oct 9 + 12
  • Mads Hermansen: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka: DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14
  • Jarrod Bowen: England – Oct 9 + 14
  • Konstantinos Mavropanos: Greece – Oct 9 + 12
  • Callum Marshall: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13
  • Mateus Fernandes: Portugal U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • El Hadji Malick Diouf: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

  • Andre, Joao Gomes: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14
  • Jackson Tchatchoua: Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13
  • Yerson Mosquera: Colombia – Oct 12 + 15
  • Ladislav Krejci: Czech Republic – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jean-Ricner Bellegarde: Haiti – Oct 10 + 14
  • Emmanuel Agbadou: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14
  • Tolo Arokodare: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14
  • David Moller Wolfe, Jorgen Strand Larsen: Norway – Oct 11 + 14
  • Jose Sa: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14
  • Hwang Hee-chan: South Korea – Oct 10 + 14
  • Fer Lopez: Spain U21 – Oct 10 + 14
  • Santiago Bueno: Uruguay – Oct 10 + 13
  • Marshall Munetsi, Tawanda Chirewa: Zimbabwe – Oct 10 + 13

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours ago

    Bench one of these, I’m leaning towards Reijnders as I fancy DCL against Burnley. (DCL was on my WC for BB in GW9 fyi)

    Open Controls
    1. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      Sorry Reijnders DCL Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I’m still trying to come to my senses after reading ‘I fancy DCL’

        Open Controls
        1. Four Letter Wirtz
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          you should have read on... it says "vs Burnley" right after

          Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Good to go? 0.2 ITB

    Pope
    Timber Califiori Chalobah
    Saka Semenyo Sarr Kudus Xhaka
    Haaland Isak

    Dubravka Foster Rodon Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      No, you’ve had plenty of feedback on the Isak pick from people on here, like the Chalobah pick though

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Can't figure out which forward apart from Haaland

        Open Controls
    2. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Great team!

      Open Controls
    3. BR510
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        As a fellow isak-haaland-saka wildcarder, what made you decide going foster and a better midfield over woltemade and a worse midfield?

        Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Did Chelsea sign Buonanotte because they knew how bad Palmer's injury might be? seemed an odd signing to do at the time but might make more sense now

      Open Controls
    5. Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Bruno, Watkins ---> Saka, JP (-4)

      For the run in?

      Open Controls
      1. Four Letter Wirtz
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I would not take a hit to transfer in JP but I guess the hit is for Saka.

        I do think there's a good chance Bruno/Watkins outscore Saka/JP this GW

        Open Controls
    6. Weeb Kakashi
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Thoughts on this new draft?

      Petrovic
      Timber Burn Richards (Mukiele Rodon)
      Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr ( King)
      Haaland Isak DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        wc? not keen on playing dcl every week...downgrade bruno to enzo imo and upgrade dcl

        Open Controls
    7. BR510
        31 mins ago

        Bruno to mbeumo if you want United but Enzo if not. Then upgrade petrovic and Richards

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          just now

          i would upgrade dcl b4 the defence. i think richards is a great pick.

          Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        i think this would be my perfect wc just now 🙂

        pope (dub)
        gabriel timber richards (truffert alderete)
        saka semenyo enzo sarr (xhaka)
        haaland wolte bowen

        0.9 itb (could upgrade richards/truffert to chalobah)

        shame I wced last week and went gyo instead of dble arsenal defence....might change this in a couple of gws with 2 fts

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            4 mins ago

            That’s the template again. Like triffert pick

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              sold him pre wc for senesi, really regret it now...

              Open Controls
        2. BR510
            27 mins ago

            Final question:

            Pope/Dub
            Timber/Cala/Chalobah/———/———
            Saka/Semenyo/Sarr/Caicedo/———
            Haaland/Isak/Woltemade

            A. Truffert/Rodon/King
            B. Rodon/ Mukiele/Longstaff
            C. Downgrade Woltemade and upgrade midfield.(Have no bb)

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              i like truffert so a

              Open Controls
          • Pornchef
            • 1 Year
            26 mins ago

            Honest opinions please who would you prefer

            A. Mateta+ Pacqueta - 2 pen takers cheaper
            B. Bowen+ Sarr

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              well if you want honesty....b by miles....but a is not bad, but b will get more points imo

              Open Controls
          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            24 mins ago

            would you sell gyo for bowen or give the swede a run in with the good fixtures?

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              I was stuck on which to get and got none haha, Bowen probably

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                cheers

                Open Controls
          • Pornchef
            • 1 Year
            23 mins ago

            Why are people getting Isak in?

            10.6 and off pens will share minutes with Ekiteke

            Am I missing something

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              salah too dear and maybe folks want some pool attack in their team.

              Open Controls
              1. Pornchef
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Gapko has almost same points as Salah and has officially the highest attacking threat so far for Liverpool

                Open Controls
            2. BR510
                just now

                Lack of good forward options

                Open Controls
            3. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              This question kinda has a lot of context but in isolation which 3rd Chelsea player would you add?
              Pedro Cucu +

              1. Chalobah for BB 9

              2. Enzo, means removing Doku

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                2

                Open Controls
            4. Flynny
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              What week looks best for bench boost based on this bench. Thanks?

              Gw8
              Dubravka v Leeds
              Stach and rodon at Burnley
              Andersen at Fulham.

              Gw9
              Dubravka at wolves
              Stach and rodon v west ham
              Andersen at newcastle

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.