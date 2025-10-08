Every FPL player on international duty in October – and when

The October international break began in earnest today, with some FIFA World Cup qualifiers taking place in Africa.

A significant number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will be representing their countries over the coming week, so there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any new Fantasy flags are added ahead of Gameweek 8.

From every call-up to potential late returnees, this article provides you with all the information you need to know.

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

Some good news to start off with!

Normally, players from the Americas are the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, raising concerns about their minutes for the upcoming Gameweek.

Typically, these countries have matches in the early hours of the Wednesday morning before the Premier League resumes.

However, this time it’s different.

Argentina are still across the pond but contesting friendlies, not qualifiers – and the last of those kicks off at midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning (UK time). That’s 24 hours before they usually round off their international break double-header.

Brazil meanwhile are in Asia, with the last of their two friendlies getting underway at 11.30am next Tuesday. Again, that’s a good 12+ hours before they’d usually be playing.

The same goes for Uruguay (two friendlies in Malaysia, the last on Monday afternoon) and Paraguay (two friendlies in Asia, the last at midday on Tuesday).

Even Chris Wood‘s (£7.4m) New Zealand are playing two friendlies in Europe.

And of the nations who are still in the dreaded early Wednesday morning slot, Ecuador and Mexico haven’t called up their usual Premier League players.

That leaves only the following names:

Country Players Last match kicking off in/at… Trinidad & Tobago Cardines (CRY) Curacao (Wed 15 Oct, 12am) Jamaica Pinnock (BRE) Jamaica (Wed 15 Oct, 1am) Colombia Munoz (CRY), Lerma (CRY), Mosquera (WOL) USA (Wed 15 Oct, 1am) USA Richards (CRY), Robinson (FUL), Aaronson (LEE) USA (Wed 15 Oct, 2am)

NOTABLE OMISSIONS

In addition to the sidelined players who are detailed later in this article, there are some welcome rests for a few key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned FPL outfield players (3.0%+) who were omitted from their national team’s squads but not because they were unavailable.

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) have been playing through niggles of late but both started in Gameweek 7, which preceded the break.

Player Club % owned by Joao Pedro Chelsea 61.6 Jack Grealish Everton 20.7 Robert Sanchez Chelsea 14.8 Moises Caicedo Chelsea 13.9 Maxime Esteve Burnley 13.6 Nick Pope Newcastle 9.6 James Tarkowski Everton 7.7 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 7.4 Jaidon Anthony Burnley 6.9 Phil Foden Manchester City 6.3 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 4.2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton 3.7 Igor Thiago Brentford 3.3 Wilson Isidor Sunderland 3.3 Anton Stach Leeds 3.2 Evanilson Bournemouth 3.0

NOTABLE WITHDRAWALS DUE TO INJURY/FITNESS

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal/Norway)

(Arsenal/Norway) Reece James (Chelsea/England)

(Chelsea/England) Sasa Lukic (Fulham/Serbia)

(Fulham/Serbia) Wataru Endo (Liverpool/Japan)

(Liverpool/Japan) Rodri (Manchester City/Spain)

(Manchester City/Spain) Lewis Hall (Newcastle/England under-21)

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Leandro Trossard : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Gabriel Magalhaes , Gabriel Martinelli : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

, : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Christian Norgaard : Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Eberechi Eze , Myles Lewis-Skelly , Bukayo Saka , Declan Rice : England – Oct 9 + 14

, , , : England – Oct 9 + 14 Ethan Nwaneri : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Tommy Setford : England U20 – Oct 10

: England U20 – Oct 10 Max Dowman : England U19 – Oct 11 + 14

: England U19 – Oct 11 + 14 William Saliba : France – Oct 10 + 13

: France – Oct 10 + 13 Riccardo Calafiori : Italy – Oct 11 + 14

: Italy – Oct 11 + 14 Jurrien Timber : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 David Raya , Mikel Merino , Martin Zubimendi : Spain – Oct 11 + 14

, , : Spain – Oct 11 + 14 Cristhian Mosquera : Spain U21 – Oct 14

: Spain U21 – Oct 14 Viktor Gyokeres : Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13 Brayden Clarke: Wales U19 – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Martinez : Argentina – Oct 11 + 14

: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14 Amadou Onana : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Ezri Konsa , Morgan Rogers , Ollie Watkins : England – Oct 9 + 14

, , : England – Oct 9 + 14 Bradley Burrowes : England U18 – Oct 9 + 12

: England U18 – Oct 9 + 12 Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba : England U20 – Oct 10

: England U20 – Oct 10 Lucas Digne : France – Oct 10 + 13

: France – Oct 10 + 13 Evan Guessand : Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14

: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14 Donyell Malen : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Lamare Bogarde : Netherlands U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Netherlands U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Matty Cash : Poland – Oct 9 + 12

: Poland – Oct 9 + 12 John McGinn : Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Victor Lindelof: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

BOURNEMOUTH

Marcos Senesi: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14

Argentina – Oct 11 + 14 Junior Kroupi : France U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Antoine Semenyo : Ghana – Oct 8 + 12

: Ghana – Oct 8 + 12 Amine Adli : Morocco – Oct 9 + 14

: Morocco – Oct 9 + 14 Justin Kluivert : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Ryan Christie , Ben Gannon-Doak : Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

, : Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Djordje Petrovic, Veljko Milosavljevic : Serbia – Oct 11 + 14

: Serbia – Oct 11 + 14 Alex Jimenez : Spain U21 – Oct 14

: Spain U21 – Oct 14 Matai Akinmboni : USA U21 (training camp)

: USA U21 (training camp) David Brooks: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

BRENTFORD

Dango Ouattara : Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 12

: Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 12 Mikkel Damsgaard : Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Jordan Henderson : England – Oct 9 + 14

: England – Oct 9 + 14 Romelle Donovan : England U20 – Oct 10

: England U20 – Oct 10 Kevin Schade : Germany – Oct 10 + 13

: Germany – Oct 10 + 13 Hakon Valdimarsson : Iceland – Oct 10 + 13

: Iceland – Oct 10 + 13 Ethan Pinnock : Jamaica – Oct 11 + 15

: Jamaica – Oct 11 + 15 Antoni Milambo : Netherlands U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Netherlands U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Frank Onyeka : Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14

: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14 Kristoffer Ajer : Norway – Oct 11 + 14

: Norway – Oct 11 + 14 Nathan Collins , Caoimhin Kelleher : Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14

, : Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14 Aaron Hickey : Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Yunes Emre Konak : Turkey U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Turkey U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Yehor Yarmoliuk: Ukraine – Oct 10 + 13

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Maxim De Cuyper : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Carlos Baleba : Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13

: Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13 Charlie Tasker , Tommy Watson : England U20 – Oct 10

, : England U20 – Oct 10 Yankuba Minteh : Gambia – Oct 9 + 13

: Gambia – Oct 9 + 13 Brajan Gruda : Germany U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Germany U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas : Greece U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Greece U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Diego Coppola : Italy – Oct 11 + 14

: Italy – Oct 11 + 14 Jan Paul van Hecke , Bart Verbruggen : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

, : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Diego Gomez : Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14

: Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14 Yasin Ayari : Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13 Ferdi Kadioglu: Turkey – Oct 11 + 14

BURNLEY

Armando Broja : Albania – Oct 11 + 14

: Albania – Oct 11 + 14 Axel Tuanzebe : DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14

: DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14 Lesley Ugochukwu : France U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Max Weiss : Germany U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Germany U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Quilindschy Hartman: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Josh Cullen : Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14

: Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14 Martin Dubravka : Slovakia – Oct 10 + 13

: Slovakia – Oct 10 + 13 Lyle Foster : South Africa – Oct 10 + 14

: South Africa – Oct 10 + 14 Hjalmar Ekdal : Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13 Hannibal Mejbri: Tunisia – Oct 10 + 13

CHELSEA

Enzo Fernandez : Argentina – Oct 11 + 14

: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14 Estevao : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Filip Jorgensen : Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Josh Acheampong , Tyrique George , Jamie Gittens : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13

, , : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Malo Gusto : France – Oct 10 + 13

: France – Oct 10 + 13 Pedro Neto : Portugal – Oct 11 + 14

: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14 Marc Cucurella : Spain – Oct 11 + 14

: Spain – Oct 11 + 14 Marc Guiu: Spain U21 – Oct 14

CRYSTAL PALACE

Walter Benitez : Argentina – Oct 11 + 14

: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14 Jefferson Lerma , Daniel Munoz : Colombia – Oct 12 + 15

, : Colombia – Oct 12 + 15 Marc Guehi , Dean Henderson : England – Oct 9 + 14

, : England – Oct 9 + 14 Jean-Philippe Mateta : France – Oct 10 + 13

: France – Oct 10 + 13 Jaydee Canvot : France U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Daichi Kamada : Japan – Oct 10 + 14

: Japan – Oct 10 + 14 Christantus Uche : Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14

: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14 Justin Devenny : Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13

: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13 Ismaila Sarr : Senegal – Oct 10 + 14

: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14 Yeremy Pino : Spain – Oct 11 + 14

: Spain – Oct 11 + 14 Rio Cardines : Trinidad and Tobago – Oct 10 + 15

: Trinidad and Tobago – Oct 10 + 15 Chris Richards: USA – Oct 11 + 15

EVERTON

Jordan Pickford : England – Oct 9 + 14

: England – Oct 9 + 14 Tyler Dibling : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Beto : Guinea-Bissau – Oct 8 + 12

: Guinea-Bissau – Oct 8 + 12 Jack O’Brien , Seamus Coleman, Mark Travers : Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14

, : Republic of Ireland – Oct 11 + 14 Idrissa Gana Gueye , Iliman Ndiaye : Senegal – Oct 10 + 14

, : Senegal – Oct 10 + 14 Vitalii Mykolenko : Ukraine – Oct 10 + 13

: Ukraine – Oct 10 + 13 Tom King: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

FULHAM

Timothy Castagne : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Josh King : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Joachim Andersen : Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Calvin Bassey , Alex Iwobi , Samu Chukwueze : Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14

, , : Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14 Sander Berge : Norway – Oct 11 + 14

: Norway – Oct 11 + 14 Jonah Kusi-Asare : Sweden U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Sweden U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Antonee Robinson : USA – Oct 11 + 15

: USA – Oct 11 + 15 Harry Wilson: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

LEEDS UNITED

Ilia Gruev : Bulgaria – Oct 11 + 14

: Bulgaria – Oct 11 + 14 Ao Tanaka : Japan – Oct 10 + 14

: Japan – Oct 10 + 14 Jaka Bijol : Slovenia – Oct 10 + 13

: Slovenia – Oct 10 + 13 Gabriel Gudmundsson – Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

– Sweden – Oct 10 + 13 Brenden Aaronson : USA – Oct 11 + 15

: USA – Oct 11 + 15 Karl Darlow, Dan James, Joe Rodon: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

LIVERPOOL

Alexis Mac Allister : Argentina – Oct 11 + 14

: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14 Mohamed Salah : Egypt – Oct 8 + 12

: Egypt – Oct 8 + 12 Rio Ngumoha , Trey Nyoni – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14

, – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14 Hugo Ekitike , Ibrahima Konate : France – Oct 10 + 13

, : France – Oct 10 + 13 Florian Wirtz : Germany – Oct 10 + 13

: Germany – Oct 10 + 13 Giorgi Mamardashvili : Georgia – Oct 11 + 14

: Georgia – Oct 11 + 14 Milos Kerkez , Dominik Szoboszlai : Hungary – Oct 11 + 14

, : Hungary – Oct 11 + 14 Armin Pecsi : Hungary U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Hungary U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Cody Gakpo , Jeremie Frimpong , Ryan Gravenberch , Virgil van Dijk : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

, , , : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Conor Bradley : Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13

: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13 Andrew Robertson : Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Alexander Isak: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

MANCHESTER CITY

Jeremy Doku : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Josko Gvardiol , Mateo Kovacic : Croatia – Oct 9 + 12

, : Croatia – Oct 9 + 12 John Stones , James Trafford, Nico O’Reilly : England – Oct 9 + 14

, : England – Oct 9 + 14 Stephen Mfuni, Divine Mukasa – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14

– England U19 – Oct 11 + 14 Ryan McAidoo : England U18 – Oct 9 + 12

: England U18 – Oct 9 + 12 Gianluigi Donnarumma : Italy – Oct 11 + 14

: Italy – Oct 11 + 14 Nathan Ake , Tijjani Reijnders : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

, : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Oscar Bobb , Erling Haaland : Norway – Oct 11 + 14

, : Norway – Oct 11 + 14 Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14

MANCHESTER UNITED

Senne Lammens : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Casemiro, Matheus Cunha : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Bryan Mbeumo : Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13

: Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13 Patrick Dorgu : Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Ayden Heaven : England U20 – Oct 10

: England U20 – Oct 10 Jack Fletcher – England U19 – Oct 11 + 14

– England U19 – Oct 11 + 14 Leny Yoro : France U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: France U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Amad Diallo : Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14

: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14 Noussair Mazraoui : Morocco – Oct 9 + 14

: Morocco – Oct 9 + 14 Diego Leon : Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14

: Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14 Diogo Dalot , Bruno Fernandes : Portugal – Oct 11 + 14

, : Portugal – Oct 11 + 14 Benjamin Sesko : Slovenia – Oct 10 + 13

: Slovenia – Oct 10 + 13 Altay Bayindir: Turkey – Oct 11 + 14

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Dan Burn , Anthony Gordon : England – Oct 9 + 14

, : England – Oct 9 + 14 Lewis Miley : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Nick Woltemade : Germany – Oct 10 + 13

: Germany – Oct 10 + 13 Sandro Tonali : Italy – Oct 11 + 14

: Italy – Oct 11 + 14 Alex Murphy : Republic of Ireland U21 – Oct 10

: Republic of Ireland U21 – Oct 10 Anthony Elanga – Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Matz Sels : Belgium – Oct 10 + 13

: Belgium – Oct 10 + 13 Igor Jesus, John Victor : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Elliot Anderson , Morgan Gibbs-White : England – Oct 9 + 14

, : England – Oct 9 + 14 Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly : Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14

: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14 Chris Wood : New Zealand – Oct 9 + 14

: New Zealand – Oct 9 + 14 Angus Gunn : Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

: Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Nikola Milenkovic : Serbia – Oct 14

: Serbia – Oct 14 Dan Ndoye : Switzerland – Oct 10 + 13

: Switzerland – Oct 10 + 13 Neco Williams: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

SUNDERLAND

Bertrand Traore : Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 12

: Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 12 Arthur Masuaku , Noah Sadiki : DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14

, : DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14 Chris Rigg : England U19 – Oct 11 + 14

: England U19 – Oct 11 + 14 Simon Adingra : Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14

: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14 Chemsdine Talbi : Morocco – Oct 9 + 14

: Morocco – Oct 9 + 14 Reinildo : Mozambique – Oct 9 + 14

: Mozambique – Oct 9 + 14 Robin Roefs : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

: Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Dan Ballard, Trai Hume : Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13

: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13 Omar Alderete : Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14

: Paraguay – Oct 10 + 14 Eliezer Mayenda : Spain U21 – Oct 14

: Spain U21 – Oct 14 Granit Xhaka: Switzerland – Oct 10 + 13

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero : Argentina – Oct 11 + 14

: Argentina – Oct 11 + 14 Kevin Danso : Austria – Oct 9 + 12

: Austria – Oct 9 + 12 Richarlison : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Djed Spence : England – Oct 9 + 14

: England – Oct 9 + 14 Archie Gray : England U21 – Oct 10 + 13

: England U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Callum Olusesi : England U19 – Oct 11 + 14

: England U19 – Oct 11 + 14 Wilson Odobert , Mathys Tel : France U21 – Oct 10 + 13

, : France U21 – Oct 10 + 13 Mohammed Kudus : Ghana – Oct 8 + 12

: Ghana – Oct 8 + 12 Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario : Italy – Oct 11 + 14

: Italy – Oct 11 + 14 Yves Bissouma : Mali – Oct 12

: Mali – Oct 12 Xavi Simons , Micky van de Ven : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12

, : Netherlands – Oct 9 + 12 Joao Palhinha : Portugal – Oct 11 + 14

: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14 Pape Matar Sarr : Senegal – Oct 10 + 14

: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14 Pedro Porro : Spain – Oct 11 + 14

: Spain – Oct 11 + 14 Lucas Bergvall : Sweden – Oct 10 + 13

: Sweden – Oct 10 + 13 Ben Davies, Brennan Johnson: Wales – Oct 9 + 13

WEST HAM UNITED

Lucas Paqueta : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Tomas Soucek : Czech Republic – Oct 9 + 12

: Czech Republic – Oct 9 + 12 Mads Hermansen : Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

: Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Aaron Wan-Bissaka : DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14

: DR Congo – Oct 10 + 14 Jarrod Bowen : England – Oct 9 + 14

: England – Oct 9 + 14 Konstantinos Mavropanos : Greece – Oct 9 + 12

: Greece – Oct 9 + 12 Callum Marshall : Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13

: Northern Ireland – Oct 10 + 13 Mateus Fernandes : Portugal U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Portugal U21 – Oct 10 + 14 El Hadji Malick Diouf: Senegal – Oct 10 + 14

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Andre, Joao Gomes : Brazil – Oct 10 + 14

: Brazil – Oct 10 + 14 Jackson Tchatchoua : Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13

: Cameroon – Oct 8 + 13 Yerson Mosquera : Colombia – Oct 12 + 15

: Colombia – Oct 12 + 15 Ladislav Krejci : Czech Republic – Oct 9 + 12

: Czech Republic – Oct 9 + 12 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde : Haiti – Oct 10 + 14

: Haiti – Oct 10 + 14 Emmanuel Agbadou : Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14

: Ivory Coast – Oct 10 + 14 Tolo Arokodare : Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14

: Nigeria – Oct 10 + 14 David Moller Wolfe, Jorgen Strand Larsen : Norway – Oct 11 + 14

: Norway – Oct 11 + 14 Jose Sa : Portugal – Oct 11 + 14

: Portugal – Oct 11 + 14 Hwang Hee-chan : South Korea – Oct 10 + 14

: South Korea – Oct 10 + 14 Fer Lopez : Spain U21 – Oct 10 + 14

: Spain U21 – Oct 10 + 14 Santiago Bueno : Uruguay – Oct 10 + 13

: Uruguay – Oct 10 + 13 Marshall Munetsi, Tawanda Chirewa: Zimbabwe – Oct 10 + 13

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE