In our weekly chip poll, around one in six of responders say they are planning to use their Bench Boost in Gameweek 8.

Only Gameweek 1 has proven be a more popular window to date.

In this article, we ask: is now the time to hit ‘play’ if you haven’t already?

Many of those intending to use the Bench Boost will no doubt have already made their minds up, and have tailored their squads accordingly. You’ve heard of ‘team-dependent’; this is ‘bench-dependent’.

But for those on the fence, we look at the considerations.

GAMEWEEK 8 BENCH BOOST V OTHER WEEKS

Looking at other possible windows in which the Bench Boost could be used, we’ve isolated the fixtures of Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland above.

Why? Simply because many of our squads will contain one, two or maybe three £4.0m goalkeepers and defenders. It’s usually these type of players, ie the bench fodder, that we ‘boost’ when using the chip.

And the majority come from the newly promoted clubs. The only current £4.0m starting goalkeepers do, as do all six top-scoring £4.0m-ish defenders.

Even four of the five top-scoring £5.0m-and-under midfielders are on the books of the Premier League new boys.

Here is a quick overview of the pros and cons of Gameweeks 8, 9 and 18, when the fixtures look favourable for Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland.





