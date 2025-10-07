Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 8 Bench Boost: Pros/cons + players to consider

7 October 2025 75 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In our weekly chip poll, around one in six of responders say they are planning to use their Bench Boost in Gameweek 8.

Only Gameweek 1 has proven be a more popular window to date.

In this article, we ask: is now the time to hit ‘play’ if you haven’t already?

Many of those intending to use the Bench Boost will no doubt have already made their minds up, and have tailored their squads accordingly. You’ve heard of ‘team-dependent’; this is ‘bench-dependent’.

But for those on the fence, we look at the considerations.

GAMEWEEK 8 BENCH BOOST V OTHER WEEKS

Looking at other possible windows in which the Bench Boost could be used, we’ve isolated the fixtures of Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland above.

Why? Simply because many of our squads will contain one, two or maybe three £4.0m goalkeepers and defenders. It’s usually these type of players, ie the bench fodder, that we ‘boost’ when using the chip.

And the majority come from the newly promoted clubs. The only current £4.0m starting goalkeepers do, as do all six top-scoring £4.0m-ish defenders.

Even four of the five top-scoring £5.0m-and-under midfielders are on the books of the Premier League new boys.

Here is a quick overview of the pros and cons of Gameweeks 8, 9 and 18, when the fixtures look favourable for Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

75 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    A personal question if I may, which one out for Gabriel:

    A. Richards
    B. Munoz
    C. Anderson

    Thankee!

    
    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Not B

      
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      C. Bad fixtures and his DC points are spoilt by often conceding 2+

      
    3. Sir EFO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      C

      
    4. Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      This question's getting very personal for Danes.

      
  2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Good stuff, my Rigga

    
  3. ran
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Play Diouf (H) vs Brentford or Stach (A) vs Burnley?

    
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Think I'd go Diouf

      
  4. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Price changes 7th October

    Rises:
    Gabriel 6.3
    Donnarumma 5.7

    Falls:
    Elanga 6.8
    Bernardo 6.3
    Kerkez 5.8
    Milenković 5.3
    Ebere 4.4
    Jair Cunha 4.3

    
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

      
    2. AAAFootball
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        1-0, cheers rainy

        
      • Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Gabriel's price getting silly

        
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Less than 30% owned, will get much higher.
          Timber looks as good a pick for 400K less!

          
      • GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Cheers Rainy.

        
    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      WC activated
      Triple ars def too much? Rotation works ok but I’ll still have a benching headache… and I have $2.8m itb while I wait for a premium to become worth it.

      Rays, dub
      Timber, Gabriel, Munoz, Rondon, sensei
      Caicedo, minteh, semenyo, Anthony, kudos
      Haaland, mateta, bowen

      
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Get Pope instead of Raya, if you really want to triple up DEF get Calafiori or Saliba, or probably better to leave it as a double and have the flexibility to move to Saka/Eze/Gyok if you want

        I have a hard time believing Raya outscores Pope by enough to justify the 0.6 extra. There's no upside at GK.

        
        1. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Yeah I considered pope but other than FUL I can’t see many cs compared to arsenals amazing run. I’d probably go Burn instead of one of the def. I like eze but he’s not firing or a guaranteed starter yet. The triple up is a risk but if it pays off through the next 4 it’s a lot of points.

          
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        I'm got triple def in Gabriel Calafiori and Timber
        Perma captain Haaland, as I won't consider captaining Saka anyway, plus Arsenal goals so spread out

        
    4. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      3FT and £2.3 ITB. Thoughts on these moves? Would like to keep Gakpo for the Man U game and give Gyok another week against a leaky Fulham.

      GW8 - Raya & Andersen > Pope & Timber and roll 1 (bench Senesi)
      GW9 - Gyok & Gakpo > Saka & JP/Wolt
      GW10 - Grealish > Sarr

      Raya
      Senesi - Lacroix - Gabriel
      Gakpo - Semenyo - Paqueta - Reijnders
      Haaland - Gyok - Mateta

      Dubrav - Andersen - Gudmund - Grealish

      
    5. BR510
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        ON WC:
        Fill the blanks -
        timber/senesi/richards/rodon/———-
        Longstaff/Saka/Enzo/Semenyo/———-
        Haaland/JP/———-

        A. Calafiori, Gordon/Foden/Mbeumo, Woltemade
        B. Calafiori, Xhaka, Isak

        
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Easy A right now

          
          1. BR510
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Best mid 8.5 and below

              
              1. DeSelby
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                I like Sarr or Kudus. Some may like Gakpo. Paqueta has some good fixtures if you want to take a chance and also save some more money.

                
                1. DeSelby
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  (Ismaila Sarr, not PM Sarr in case its not obvious)

                  
          2. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            GK?

            
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Which Palace defender do you think is best to go with long term? Considering price, defcon and goal threat

          
          1. AAAFootball
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              I'm on lacroix as a feel like he is always defcons and some g and a
              Munoz more ga but would be just my luck to bench it all

              
            • Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              I'd say Lacroix if you want a bit of everything or maybe Guehi. Richards is best value option and Munoz is the exciting/luxury option but can go quite a few weeks without any attacking returns.

              
            • chocolove
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              With munoz, playing 343 is just like playing 253

              
            • Over Midwicket
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Can't believe people are recommending Lacroix. Literally offers nothing over Richards and is more expensive.

              Imo it's Richards/Guehi or Munoz.

              
              1. AAAFootball
                  32 mins ago

                  More points?

                  
            • AAAFootball
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                Cheers skonto, good article

                
              • Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Anyone know what the XGc is for both ARS and NEW in the first game after the IB?

                
              • antpro26
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Final decision on wildcard:

                A) Guehi and Senesi
                B) Richards and Burn

                Thanks!

                
                1. BR510
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    A

                    
                  • DeSelby
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    easy A for me.

                    
                  • SpaceCadet
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    A

                    
                  • Ausman
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    A

                    
                2. BR510
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    Best 8.5 and below mid??? Have saka, enzo, semenyo and Longstaff

                    
                    1. Third Eye Vision
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      Kudus probably. I also like Sarr, Eze and Ndiaye, in that order, I think.

                      
                      1. AAAFootball
                          32 mins ago

                          Based on fixtures its minteh, but i have sarr in my wc sqaud bcouse of a good rotation
                          Dont care much for spurs/everton fixtures at this stage, and eze just too risky for me

                          
                      2. GreennRed
                        • 14 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Grealish but not next GW. Big attacking fish in a small pond like in his Villa days, if not his Villa pomp. Needs to impress Tuchel to have a chance of the World Cup squad.

                        
                    2. Mount up
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      Hi everyone, so hopefully over the international break I pick up no injuries and if I don't I'm considering bench boosting what you think? Is it worth doing?

                      Sels
                      Gabriel, cucurella, burn
                      Saka, semenyo, ndiaye, kudus
                      Thiago, haaland, Pedro.

                      Bench, dubravka, xhaka, senesi, esteve

                      
                      1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Looks as good a time as any to do it

                          
                        • AAAFootball
                            34 mins ago

                            Yeah, go for it.

                            
                        • Solly The Seagull
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 26 mins ago

                          Anything to change with this WC team? BB still to play

                          Pope
                          Gabriel Timber Richards
                          Saka Semenyo Sarr Minteh
                          Haaland JP Woltemade

                          Dubravka Xhaka Senesi Andersen

                          Thanks!

                          
                          1. AAAFootball
                              34 mins ago

                              haha eerily similar to mine
                              I chose bowen instead of jped, and lacroix over richards, but that is a personal choice
                              Would advocate for bowen, new manager and beautiful fixtures combined with a very good player.

                              My bench looks somewhat different but that is influenced by accepting 4.0 def due to bbgw1

                              
                          2. GreennRed
                            • 14 Years
                            1 hour, 18 mins ago

                            How is FPL form calculated? Seems a player could have poor points for 5 games then get 8 or 9 points for two games in a row and form looks deceptively good.

                            
                            1. mookie
                              • 12 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              Last 4.
                              Roefs 2+10+2+10=24:4=6
                              Timber 11+2+1+8=22:4=5,5

                              
                              1. GreennRed
                                • 14 Years
                                just now

                                Cheers Mookie. Explains how a few fliers could skew things, like Longstaff's 15 points in GW6.

                                
                            2. Ausman
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              Form is a player's average score per match, calculated from all matches played by his club in the last 30 days.

                              
                          3. Pringle
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 14 mins ago

                            Who would you rather play next gw?

                            A. Raya + Bruno
                            B. Verbruggen + Saka

                            
                            1. GreennRed
                              • 14 Years
                              34 mins ago

                              A

                              
                            2. SpaceCadet
                              • 11 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              B

                              
                            3. Ausman
                              • 2 Years
                              just now

                              B

                              
                          4. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                              1 hour, 7 mins ago

                              Is there still no double game weeks in sight before chips reset? Also is it GW 15 or 16 we get the AFCON FT top up

                              
                              1. Timanfaya
                                • 2 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                16

                                
                              2. GreennRed
                                • 14 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                After GW15 deadline and those 5 chips can be banked for GW16 and beyond. No point in having chips saved after 15 because the transfers will be 5 for 16 regardless of how many you have before it.

                                
                              3. mookie
                                • 12 Years
                                just now

                                Palace are playing Pool in the Carabao cup in the midweek between GW9 and GW10. If Palace go trough there might be one.

                                
                            • akhilrajau
                              • 7 Years
                              50 mins ago

                              Raya [ Darlow]
                              Sensei, Lacroix, Porro, Diouf, [Esteve]
                              kudus, bruno, Semenyo, [Ndiaye,E.Anderson]
                              Gyokeres, Pedro, Haland
                              FT: 0 Bank: 0.4
                              I am 2 points lesser in my mini league to get the first position. Is it better to take wildcard now?

                              A. Wildcard
                              B. Play 433
                              C. Ndiaye -> sarr/enzo (-4)

                              
                              1. AAAFootball
                                  38 mins ago

                                  B is my choice.
                                  I wildcarded but your squad is better than mine was, although you could make the decision if you really felt you needed to.

                                  Dont take the hit.

                                  
                                  1. akhilrajau
                                    • 7 Years
                                    just now

                                    Agreed I also on dialoma. I also thought 433only as ndiaye also giving decent points but difficult fix coming and bruno also. The main concern is defenders no arsenal def etc k thanks

                                    
                              2. SpaceCadet
                                • 11 Years
                                44 mins ago

                                Is this worth a BB?

                                dubravka (lee) h
                                senesi (cpl) a
                                vdv (avl) h
                                anderson (che) h

                                
                                1. AAAFootball
                                    37 mins ago

                                    could could not
                                    Really depends on what you feel.

                                    By no means a certain bench boost, but you could get a few from senesi and maybe a cs from vdv
                                    dubz might even get you a cs as well

                                    
                                    1. SpaceCadet
                                      • 11 Years
                                      35 mins ago

                                      Have the funds for anderson > sarr but not sure it's worth taking a hit to BB. Might just save it for later. Thanks

                                      
                                      1. AAAFootball
                                          27 mins ago

                                          Yeah probably save that one.

                                          I worried i would have trouble so bbgw1, but honestly has been 4-5 opportuinities for a bb.

                                          In gw5, my bench scored half as much as my playing XI!

                                          
                                  • AAAFootball
                                      31 mins ago

                                      BTW, does it trigger anyone else's oecd how the mids and fowards are not aligned when you play 4-3-3?

                                      Hurts my eyes to look at it

                                      
                                      1. Ausman
                                        • 2 Years
                                        19 mins ago

                                        I'm playing a 4-4-2 and the defenders and mids don't align. I tried to manually move them so they line up, but it wouldn't let me do it 🙂
                                        My theory on why it doesn't align is because in a real game, normally the defenders play quite compact whereas the mids are spread out, so the graphic on FPL is designed to mimic that.

                                        
                                        1. AAAFootball
                                            13 mins ago

                                            I guess

                                            I like to play 343 just so they look nice 😆

                                            
                                      2. Weak Become Heros
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 7 Years
                                        26 mins ago

                                        3FT going into GW8 and I plan to play BB, WC was played in GW6.

                                        Transfers I am thinking:

                                        Romero, Bruno, Richarlison OUT
                                        Timber, Enzo, Wolt IN

                                        Donna
                                        Gabriel Senesi Romero
                                        Bruno Saka Semenyo Reijnders
                                        Haaland Richi Pedro

                                        BB: Dubravka Stach Anderson Alderete

                                        Thoughts on the above or any alternatives? I could save 1 of the transfers and just go Romero and Richi to Timber and Foster

                                        
                                        1. Ausman
                                          • 2 Years
                                          18 mins ago

                                          The 3 moves look good, but Wissa is supposed to be back after IB which may affect Woltemade. I want to get Wolt also but am holding off until we know how Eddie sets up with Wissa + Wolt.

                                          
                                          1. FantasyClub
                                            • 4 Years
                                            1 min ago

                                            Wissa out for longer last time I heard

                                            
                                        2. Lanley Staurel
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 15 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          BB after an International break carries some risk.

                                          
                                      3. The Final Boss
                                        • 7 Years
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Guys finally on a wc now and bb9. Need suggestions though.

                                        **** Dub
                                        Gabriel Senesi Rodon **** ****
                                        Saka Semenyo Sarr Reijnders Enzo
                                        Haaland DCL Pedro

                                        A) Raya Burn Guehi
                                        B) Pole Timber Munoz

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. AAAFootball
                                            1 min ago

                                            I like pope timber munoz as timber very good, you could go lacroix instead of munoz if you wanted but really good either way

                                            

                                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.