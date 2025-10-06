Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard: Pros, cons + best drafts

6 October 2025 27 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 8 looks set to be a popular time to Wildcard in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In fact, over 25% of the participants in our on-site poll say they are playing the chip this week:

In this article, we’ll look at the pros and cons of a Gameweek 8 Wildcard and present a couple of draft ideas.

Remember, you have until the Gameweek 19 deadline to use the first Wildcard.

And don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or Plan FPL!

GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS FOR

FPL notes: Saka on pens, Odegaard injury + Gabriel's DefCons

Hop on Arsenal and Chelsea?

Arsenal have already had one favourable fixture against West Ham United, but there’s plenty more on the way.

In fact, the Gunners sit top of our Fixture Ticker over the next 10+ Gameweeks:

Chelsea are also about to embark on a fine run of matches (nfo/SUN/tot/WOL/bur), which positions several of their assets, such as Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), as prime transfer targets.

Gameweek 9 Bench Boost

In Gameweek 9, Leeds United (WHU) and Burnley (wol) both have favourable matchups, so this Wildcard opportunity could be used to set up a Bench Boost.

Bench fodder options such as Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), Joe Rodon (£4.0m) and Anton Stach (£5.0m) could potentially prosper.

If you don’t fancy the promoted teams, alternatives like El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) and Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) could be used instead.

Remove those who are injured during the international break

A standard international break is often a chaotic period when it comes to FPL flags.

Although many of these injury ‘doubts’ will likely be fine to play in Gameweek 8, there will surely be some exceptions.

Deploying the Wildcard now let’s FPL managers effortlessly remove those who are injured during the international break.

Additionally, with the two-week gap between domestic fixtures, Wildcarders can not only react to injuries from around the world, but also have longer to tweak and perfect their squad.

Switch to a back four/five

Could this be an opportune time to start playing a back four or even a back five formation?

Notably, six of the top 10 points scorers in FPL so far this season are defenders.

The impact of defensive contributions (DefCons) is clear, so allocating more budget to your backline may be a shrewd decision.

Rejuvenate your squad

If you haven’t got off to a good start, a Gameweek 8 Wildcard can help rejuvenate your squad.

This could be beneficial if you own underperforming players like Florian Wirtz (£8.1m), Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Chris Wood (£7.4m), or rotation risks such as Richarlison (£6.8m).

A Wildcard offers a chance to resolve these issues in a free-hit manner.

Increase team value

This international break will likely see quite a few price rises and falls, so team value can be enhanced by ditching the droppers and jumping on bandwagons like Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.2m).

You can monitor these changes using Live FPL’s price change predictions tool.

GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS AGAINST

FPL notes: Maresca on Palmer's fitness, Pedro + Guiu's absence

 

1



1

27 Comments
  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Caicedo and Bowen or Enzo and Woltemade?

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      48 mins ago

      Caicedo looks fabulous for defcon and bps, but is his goal scoring a bit on the lucky side?

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        46 mins ago

        I've watched Woltemade a few times. I like him but am not convinced yet. Two of his goals were Johnny on the spot and the third was a pen when Gordon was off the pitch. Albeit his pen was a masterclass in pen taking.

        Open Controls
      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Prefer Enzo and Bowen but can’t afford both

        Open Controls
        1. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          41 mins ago

          I'm looking at Enzo and Caicedo, going to bring in one of them, going to wait til the end of the IB to asses them. I'm sticking with Pedro because of his fixtures and Haaland because he's Haaland.

          Open Controls
        2. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          37 mins ago

          But if you twist my arm I'd go with Enzo and Woltemade.

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            That's who I currently have. All the best this week mate.

            Open Controls
          2. AAAFootball
              1 min ago

              Picked them on wc with Bowen as well

              Open Controls
    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Getting Semenyo on your team is not jumping on a bandwagon, it's boarding a train 7 stops too late

      Open Controls
      1. AAAFootball
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yep
          I should of had from the start but chickened out due to kluiverts injury

          Bought gw3 and a lock ever since

          Open Controls
      2. SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Should I BB GW8 or GW9 with the following bench?

        Dubrovka (LEE) / (wol)
        Anthony (LEE) / (wol)
        Porro (AVL) / (eve)
        Gudmunson (bur) / (WHU)

        Vicario
        Gabriel, Senesi, Lacroix
        Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Reijnders
        Haaland, Gyokeres, J.Pedro

        *Lacroix plays ARS in GW9 so would likely be replaced by Porro as starter in GW9

        Open Controls
        1. AAAFootball
            29 mins ago

            Eight if you think bur lee has 0-0 potential
            Probably 8 anyway tbh

            Open Controls
          • Bucket Man
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I’d be tempted to do it now. Think to get it out of the way and the fixtures are maybe slightly better for Burnley at home rather than away the following week. Plus as you say GW9 Lacroix has Arsenal.

            Open Controls
        2. Tikitaka football
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Thinking of finally giving up on Salah- too expensive for no returns so far. Gambled on his penalties at least but nothing .gonna jump on the bandwagon mentioned and ditch for semenyo. Then following weeks get
            gabriel > guehi
            Donnaruma > petrovic
            and etieke > pedro with the funds saved.

            Petrovic
            Senesi van de ven guehi
            Reijinders Salah saka enzo
            Haaland woltemade pedro

            Open Controls
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Alright

              Open Controls
          • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Right time to get Isak?

            Pope
            Gabriel Califiori Chalobah Mukiele
            Saka Semenyo Sarr Kudus
            Haaland Isak

            Dubravka Longstaff Foster Rodon

            Open Controls
            1. Tikitaka football
                57 mins ago

                Tough one. I'm swaying towards etieke, cheaper and allows other upgrades. Isak doesn't seem same player yet.

                Open Controls
              • AAAFootball
                  51 mins ago

                  No, I prefer Bowen and woltemade

                  Open Controls
                • Ser Davos
                  • 10 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  too early I think. Can quickly change, but even if Liverpool quickly get back into form its not clear who, if anyone, takes the points

                  Open Controls
                • BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 10 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  No. Def not. Right now I wouldnt actually have any Liverpool if on WC.
                  Nothing a couple of transfers held back cant sort if he finally gets up and running and when fixtures shift.

                  Open Controls
                • Ball Ake
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I've gone early on him, should be more fit after the IB.

                  Open Controls
              • Bucket Man
                • 7 Years
                49 mins ago

                Hi all would you wildcard this. 1FT 1.5 ITB.

                Main problems Bruno and Milenkovic. No Arsenal defence either. Tempted by B myself.

                Sanchez
                Porro, Munoz, Rodon
                Semenyo, Bruno, Reijnders, Kudus
                Haaland, Pedro, Gyokores
                Andersen, King, Milenkovic

                A) WC
                B) Milenkovic to Gabriel and bench Rodon
                C) Bruno to Saka/Sarr
                D) Roll FT

                Open Controls
                1. Punned It
                    20 mins ago

                    B looks good. Rest of team alright, but would deffo make some tweaks upcoming GWs.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bucket Man
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Thank you. I have done something I’d never do and gone early Milenkovic to Gabriel as price changes look to be happening tonight. As I’ve got the WC as insurance. I’m so 50/50 on it, the fact that you get 5 new FT in GW15 is it also tempts me.

                      Open Controls
                2. TeddiPonza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  How is this WC?

                  Pope Dubravka
                  Gabriel Timber Senesi Richards Rodon
                  Saka Semenyo Kudus Sarr KDH
                  Haaland Woltemade Mateta

                  Probably BB in gw 9 (Dubravka Richards Rodon Sarr)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ser Davos
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    looks good

                    could tinker with the edges? KDH spot could be King or Anthony or Paqueta. As a KDH owner he's a tad in limbo. King frees up funds to possibly upgrade Rodon or keep spare

                    Bowen over Mateta I think. Mateta could get going in a week or in several months. He's that type of player

                    Open Controls
                3. FF Scout
                  • 15 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Was a Ekdal and Doku owner before I sorted it, annoying week to get doubts before a planned BB. Doku was not really a surprise, Ekdal felt a bit random though. Got Sarr and Diouf in. Perhaps I could of gone Kilman, just really like Diouf.

                  Open Controls
                4. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Obviously early days, but how is it looking? 1 8itb

                  Dubravka
                  Timber Munoz Gudmundsson
                  Saka Semenyo Gordon Sarr
                  Haaland Pedro Woltemade

                  Petrovic Reijnders Senesi Andersen

                  Open Controls

