Haaland, Watkins + Enzo latest after withdrawals

13 October 2025 53 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There hadn’t been too many international injury scares for Fantasy managers ahead of the weekend but there have been three notable withdrawals over the last day or two, for different reasons.

ERLING HAALAND

First off, some reassuring news.

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) isn’t injured – he’s just been granted an early exit from the Norway camp because of his “tight match schedule”.

Norway only have a friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday, rather than a FIFA World Cup qualifier, making the benevolent decision to allow their star striker to return to Manchester and rest up that bit easier.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

As for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), mixed reports on his exit from the Argentina camp.

The official reason given for his withdrawal was “inflammation in his right knee”.

But the plan had reportedly been for Enzo to sit out Argentina’s upcoming friendly with Puerto Rico anyway.

Therefore, the hope for the midfielder’s Fantasy owners is that this is more of a precautionary move, allowing him to rest up for Gameweek 8 and beyond.

Either way, he’s now flagged in FPL.

OLLIE WATKINS

And finally, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday.

The Aston Villa striker collided with the frame of the goal close to half-time in Thursday’s friendly win over Wales.

Hobbling on for the remainder of the first half, he was replaced at the interval.

Now, that knock sees him return to Villa early.

Sky Sports are among the broadcasters reporting that the forward is not seriously injured.

OTHER NEWS FROM THE WEEKEND

No real surprise to see Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m) belatedly bow out of the France squad after he picked up a thigh injury in Gameweek 7.

Lewis Miley (£4.4m) has also exited the England under-21 camp with a minor calf issue.

53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. LC1
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Any suggestions on this team;

    Raya
    Gabriel Munoz VdV
    Bruno Semenyo Gakpo Reijnders
    Haaland(C) Pedro Gyokeres

    Dubruvka Senesi Rodon King

    The original plan was to do rid of Gakpo for someone, but now tempted to hold FT and bring in Saka for Gakpo and Gyokores out for Bowen / Woltemade the week after?

    Thanks!

    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Id prioritise shifting Bruno and Pedro over Gakpo

        1. Gommy
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Not Pedro with those fixtures.

      • Gommy
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Has to be Bruno > Saka for me.

        Would that allow you to retain Gyokeres and sell Raya instead?

        I understand the desire to bring in Saka but selling Gyokeres vs Burnley/Sunderland when that may be his level of opposition to thrive, might but counter-productive?

        As good as Arsenal's defence might be, I think doubling up is always a risk and would focus on selling Raya to enable to Saka instead - if funds allow?

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      As the only person left who owns Salah in FPL, I feel like Cillian Murphy at the start of 28 days later wandering around the empty streets of London shouting "Helloooo".

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Just you and 4,5 million others

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          It's a very lonely place. 🙁

    3. A Trout
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Anyone tempted by triple Haaland vs Everton?

        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Pep vs Moyes in the PL:
          14 games, 12 Pep wins, 2 draws, 32 goals scored. At least 2 goals scored in 13 games.
          https://www.transfermarkt.com/pep-guardiola/leistungsdatenDetail/trainer/5672/plus/0?saison_id=&verein_id=&gegner_id=&liga=&wettbewerb_id=GB1&trainer_id=450

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 35 mins ago

            Exactly. Moyes is a stubborn old SOB and won't give City a crumb.

          2. A Trout
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              Thanks Mookie. He's almost guaranteed to score in this game and I've been weighing up the triple. Keane in defence, Ndiaye/Gueye travelling from Africa, no Grealish, Haaland given a break by Norway, all go in City's/Haaland's favor I think. Add his current form in, very tempting. Can obviously wait for a Leeds or Sunderland too. No rush, but i ike this game. Thanks for the info.

        2. Pompel
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Enzo was on my radar, but looks like probably safer with Caicedo, Sarr or Minteh now

        3. BBC_TF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Not sure what to do with my FT:
          1/ Anderson -> Sarr
          or
          2/ Watkins -> Gyokeres (i already have saka)
          or
          3/ Wakins -> Bowen

          Cheers!

        4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Start one:

          A) VVD
          B) Guehi (also starting Semenyo)
          C) Senesi

          1. A Trout
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              Probably Van Dijk but not much in it. Good chance they all concede.

            • Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 26 mins ago

              If you have to bench 2 of those then you've left too much money on the bench imo. Prob A

              1. Four Letter Wirtz
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                Money hasn't been a problem (yet) this season... I've been doing very well rotating my 14-man squad. Now, if/when Saka/Palmer/Isak/Gyok all start hauling, then I'll have a bench-money problem. Not yet though.

            • Four Letter Wirtz
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              I'm definitely benching Senesi... I'm convinced Palace will score, and I'm not convinced he'll get the DefCon points either.

              Now, between VVD and Guehi it's super tight... I'd play VVD, he had an amazing header from a corner against Finland that juuust cleared the crossbar

          2. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            Your help is needed please

            Should I be looking to BB this team in either GW8 or GW9

            Raya Dubravka
            Tarkowski Alderete Senesi Gabriel Rodon
            Fernandes Semenyo Rejinders Stach Kudus
            Haaland Richarlison Pedro

            and if it is in GW8 should I be doing Richarlison > Bowen/Woltemade and Fernandes > Saka as my 2FTs

            2.7 ITB

            Any ideas would be welcomed

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              Maybe BB9 as you have two Leeds players. It's close though, as Alderete has Chelsea away in GW9.

          3. Jokesy87
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            Raya
            VDV Gabriel Senesi Burn
            Saka Semenyo Reijnders
            Haaland Woltemade Pedro

            subs: Dubravka, Mukiele, Ndiaye, Anderson

            G2G?
            Or time to ship out Reijnders/Ndiaye/Anderson (1.9m in the bank - could see one of them become Kudus, Caicedo, Sarr, or JP to Bowen/Gyokeres

            1. Sho-kun
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 53 mins ago

              You can easily save

          4. Sho-kun
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Bruno+Gyokeres+Grealish > Saka+Woltemade/Bowen+Sarr

            or

            Bruno+Raya+Grealish > Saka+Pope+Sarr

            1. Sho-kun
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              2nd my favorite atm

            2. Sho-kun
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              for free btw

          5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Double arsenal defence

            A) Raya, Gabriel
            B) Timber, Gabriel

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              B

            2. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              B

            3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              B

            4. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 21 mins ago

              B

          6. Puuli
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              A) Timber DCL or
              B) Gabriel Strand Larsen

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                A

            • RogueBlood
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              WC team 0.7 ITB what changes would you make, still hoping Gyokeres comes good

              Pope, Dubravka
              Timber, Guehi, Senesi, Rodon, Andersen
              Saka, Kudus, KDH, Sarr, Semenyo
              Haaland, Gyokeres, Bowen

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                Looks good. Only thing missing imo. is Chelsea attacker

                1. RogueBlood
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Tah Kudus can become Enzo depending on injury news I think

            • Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              A'noon all. 1FT, 6.0 ITB. How to spend the Salah money? Current Tm:

              Dub (4.0)
              Gab – Senesi – Lacroix - VVD - Gudmundsson
              Eze – Grealish – Reijnders – Semenyo - King
              Haaland – Pedro – Gyokeres

              I'll be doing 4.0 GK to Pope in gw 10, but that still leaves 4.9m itb.

              Get Saka in, with Eze or Gyo making way? Gakpo in for Grealish? Could get palmer in if he's fit?

              Any thoughts?

              Ta!

              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                You will have to play 3 4 3 this week with Grealish not available. Upgrade one of Grealish or King

            • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              Any changes here?

              Pope
              Gabriel Califiori Richards
              Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr Kudus
              Haaland Pedro

              Dubravka Mukiele Rodon Gulu

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 3 mins ago

                Nope. Great team

            • RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 43 mins ago

              Who from Pedro and Bowen on WC?

              1. HopefulPro
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  I would go with Joao Pedro unless you already have 2 Chelsea in team, you need to be ready for palmer return

              2. Vasshin
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                I have 1ft and 0.0 in bank
                Which one you guys prefer:
                1. Save FT
                2. Bruno to Eze
                3. Bruno to Saka and Gyok to someone 8.1 and under this week (-4) or next week with 2FT
                4. Bruno to Saka and Reijnders to King either this week or next week
                5. Bruno to Saka and Porro to 4.0/4.5 either this week or next week

                Thanks

                1. HopefulPro
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    I'd save and give gyokeres one more week, but if he flops and Saka does well,do number 3

                  • z13
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      When Havertz comes Gyokeres will likely not make 70 minutes, something to consider but info on Havertz's return is low

                  • HopefulPro
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Dubravka
                      Gabriel Timber Munoz
                      Saka Semenyo Sarr Enzo
                      Haaland Woltemade Pedro

                      Pope Mukiele Caicedo Senesi

                      0 in the bank, on wildcard

                      I don't know which Chelsea to get rid of and who to replace with, please help

                    • Pedersen
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      I get must of us started 3 top, but why are people still going that route? Except for Haaland there are not any strikers worth the price (they are expensive) compared to other positions. So shouldn't 2 top be the best option and spread the funds?

                      1. z13
                          1 hour, 49 mins ago

                          I agree, but I have Woltemade and Gyokeres, I'm happy. long term I am planning to get Bruno for Gyokeres using Guiu

                          1. Pedersen
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                            Wolte good. Not sold on Gyo especially when we are getting closer to having all arsenal strikers back (Saka and Havertz)

                      2. z13
                          2 hours, 12 mins ago

                          anyone else have bruno fomo? or am i weird

                          1. Pedersen
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 38 mins ago

                            Perfectly normal. But if you look how many active players that actually have Bruno, then you don't need to fear him much. You should only fear players that can negatively affect your position

                        • HopefulPro
                            1 hour, 58 mins ago

                            caicedo,Enzo,Pedro,who to get rid of

