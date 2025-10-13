There hadn’t been too many international injury scares for Fantasy managers ahead of the weekend but there have been three notable withdrawals over the last day or two, for different reasons.
ERLING HAALAND
First off, some reassuring news.
Erling Haaland (£14.5m) isn’t injured – he’s just been granted an early exit from the Norway camp because of his “tight match schedule”.
Norway only have a friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday, rather than a FIFA World Cup qualifier, making the benevolent decision to allow their star striker to return to Manchester and rest up that bit easier.
ENZO FERNANDEZ
As for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), mixed reports on his exit from the Argentina camp.
The official reason given for his withdrawal was “inflammation in his right knee”.
But the plan had reportedly been for Enzo to sit out Argentina’s upcoming friendly with Puerto Rico anyway.
Therefore, the hope for the midfielder’s Fantasy owners is that this is more of a precautionary move, allowing him to rest up for Gameweek 8 and beyond.
Either way, he’s now flagged in FPL.
OLLIE WATKINS
And finally, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday.
The Aston Villa striker collided with the frame of the goal close to half-time in Thursday’s friendly win over Wales.
Hobbling on for the remainder of the first half, he was replaced at the interval.
Now, that knock sees him return to Villa early.
Sky Sports are among the broadcasters reporting that the forward is not seriously injured.
OTHER NEWS FROM THE WEEKEND
No real surprise to see Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m) belatedly bow out of the France squad after he picked up a thigh injury in Gameweek 7.
Lewis Miley (£4.4m) has also exited the England under-21 camp with a minor calf issue.