There hadn’t been too many international injury scares for Fantasy managers ahead of the weekend but there have been three notable withdrawals over the last day or two, for different reasons.

ERLING HAALAND

First off, some reassuring news.

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) isn’t injured – he’s just been granted an early exit from the Norway camp because of his “tight match schedule”.

Sebastian Sebulonsen er inne i Norges landslagstropp, han og Sverre Nypan deltar på dagens trening. Spillere med særlig tett kampprogram reiser hjem: Alexander Sørloth, Julian Ryerson, Erling Braut Haaland og Fredrik Bjørkan. Felix Horn Myhre forlater troppen grunnet vond ankel. pic.twitter.com/ldWUjH8j80 — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) October 12, 2025

Norway only have a friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday, rather than a FIFA World Cup qualifier, making the benevolent decision to allow their star striker to return to Manchester and rest up that bit easier.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

As for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), mixed reports on his exit from the Argentina camp.

The official reason given for his withdrawal was “inflammation in his right knee”.

But the plan had reportedly been for Enzo to sit out Argentina’s upcoming friendly with Puerto Rico anyway.

Enzo Fernandez has withdrawn from international duty due to inflammation of the knee.



It doesn’t change much as the plan had always been for him to rest from now onwards. He wasn’t due to to play in Argentina’s next game on Wednesday https://t.co/Rjn11BLQhq — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 11, 2025

Therefore, the hope for the midfielder’s Fantasy owners is that this is more of a precautionary move, allowing him to rest up for Gameweek 8 and beyond.

Either way, he’s now flagged in FPL.

OLLIE WATKINS

And finally, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday.

The Aston Villa striker collided with the frame of the goal close to half-time in Thursday’s friendly win over Wales.

Hobbling on for the remainder of the first half, he was replaced at the interval.

Now, that knock sees him return to Villa early.

Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of tomorrow's @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Latvia, having not recovered from the knock sustained against Wales.



Speedy recovery, Ollie! 👊 — England (@England) October 13, 2025

Sky Sports are among the broadcasters reporting that the forward is not seriously injured.

The latest from the England camp as Harry Kane looks set to return for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Latvia, whilst Ollie Watkins has been ruled out 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GczHlYHG4L — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 13, 2025

OTHER NEWS FROM THE WEEKEND

No real surprise to see Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m) belatedly bow out of the France squad after he picked up a thigh injury in Gameweek 7.

Lewis Miley (£4.4m) has also exited the England under-21 camp with a minor calf issue.