­­­FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: Diouf, Gordon + Arias

West Ham United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These three players all have an ownership of 5% or less.

EL HADJI MALICK DIOUF

FPL ownership: 3.7%

3.7% Price: £4.4m

£4.4m GW8-12 fixtures: BRE | lee | NEW | BUR | bou

While it’s been a difficult start to the season for West Ham, the form of El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m) has certainly been a positive.

A summer arrival from Slavia Prague, the Senegal international has provided a real attacking threat down the left flank, registering four assists in seven matches, the joint-second-most of any player.

He also ranks among the top 10 defenders for final-third touches, crosses and chances created.

Above: El Hadji Malick Diouf’s touch heatmap in 2025/26

In their recent matches against Everton and Arsenal, Nuno Espirito Santo used a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation.

However, The Athletic recently reported that the Portuguese tactician experimented with a back three system in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town last week.

Should Nuno indeed transition to a wing-back system, it is sure to further enhance Diouf’s attacking impact.

West Ham host Brentford in Gameweek 8, and with Keith Andrews’ side fourth-worst for key passes conceded from their right flank, Diouf’s raids could translate into more attacking returns.

A clean sheet is also a possibility, as Brentford have only managed to score three goals in three away matches thus far.

Additionally, the fixtures after Brentford are favourable, with Leeds United and Burnley in Gameweeks 9 and 11 respectively, so it could be worth taking a punt on the 3.7%-owned Diouf.

ANTHONY GORDON

FPL ownership: 2.5%

2.5% Price: £7.4m

£7.4m GW8-12 fixtures: bha | FUL | whu | bre | MCI

While he has failed to deliver any attacking returns so far, Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) is potentially being overlooked in FPL.

The left-winger scored for England against Latvia earlier this week, and has already netted three goals in the UEFA Champions League, including a brace of penalties in Matchday 2.

He now embarks on an appealing run of fixtures, with encounters against Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, West Ham and Brentford over the next four Gameweeks.

Crucially, three of those sides sit near the bottom for key passes conceded from their right flank:

Gordon has seen his price drop to £7.4m in FPL, following his red card against Liverpool in Gameweek 2, which resulted in him missing three matches due to suspension.

But after scoring 17 goals and providing 22 assists over the previous two campaigns, he has proven pedigree as an FPL asset, and given the fixtures, could well be worth a roll of the dice, even with Harvey Barnes (£6.4m) potentially eating into his minutes.

Brighton are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, having conceded 10 goals across their first seven matches.

Fulham, West Ham and Brentford have combined for only three shut-outs, too.

Gordon is owned by just 2.5% of FPL managers, and given he’s a name few seem to be considering, there’s no doubt that a return to form for the Newcastle winger would provide instant rewards for those willing to take a gamble.

JHON ARIAS

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW8-12 fixtures: sun | BUR | ful | che | CRY

It’s fair to say that Jhon Arias (£5.2m) has hardly set pulses racing since he arrived at Wolves in the summer, yet clashes against Sunderland and Burnley have brought the Colombian into our thinking.

Arias was restored to Vitor Pereira’s starting XI in Gameweek 6 and delivered a promising performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Drifting between a position on the wing and a more central role, he registered two shots, three chances created and 14 defensive contributions (DefCons).

Moreover, he has now completed 90 minutes in each of his last two matches, and importantly, wasn’t selected for international duty over the break, allowing him additional time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Having featured for Fluminense at the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, where he created at least six more chances than any other player, this period of rest could prove crucial.

“I feel good. I feel better with the team, with the ideas of the coach. I think my best version is coming and it’s important for me. “It’s different. Different intensity, the duels, I think it is very different. The weather is different. So, for me, I know it’s normal, the adaptation to this league, to this country, the language, but I feel better and I am going the correct way.” – John Arias

Although Sunderland have defended well this season, they have conceded in two of their three home matches, and their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United before the international break, when they conceded 1.84 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG), suggests they can be vulnerable.

Furthermore, key centre-back Omar Alderete (£4.1m) is a potential absentee.

Desperate for three points, Wolves then host Burnley, with Arias expected to provide the creativity and inspiration for the home side.

So for those looking for a budget midfielder, Arias could prove an interesting route to follow.