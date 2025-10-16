Pro Pundits - Zophar

FPL Gameweek 8 Q&A: Arsenal triple-up, mid-priced midfielders + more

16 October 2025
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on the best Arsenal triple-up, mid-priced midfielders, going cheap at the back and more.

You can read his Gameweek 8 Wildcard team here.

Q: If you had David Raya and Viktor Gyokeres, which option would you choose for tripling up on Arsenal: play safe and go double defence or double up on attack and get Bukayo Saka?

(via Dollyems15)

A: I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer to this question. Doubling up on either the defence or the attack from Arsenal is a sound strategy but it really comes down to who you would be getting them instead of.

What are the sacrifices you are making if you go Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) over Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m)? This is a key factor in answering this question. Given the price tag, Gabriel is easier to accommodate. However, looking at it in a vacuum, I think if you were to ideally pick three Arsenal players for their upcoming fixture run, it would be Gabriel, Jurrien Timber (£5.9m) and Saka in that order, for me. I will explain why.

Gabriel has already shown that he has multiple routes to points: clean sheets, bonus, DefCon and goals are all on the menu for the Brazilian international. Similarly, while Timber hasn’t hit any DefCon yet, he has assists to go with the aforementioned routes for Gabriel. Arsenal have the best defensive stats in the league by some distance, allowing thier opponents only three big chances despite playing Newcastle United, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs. I still think Mikel Arteta’s side are the kind to control games after going 2-0 up, rather than going for more goals, so I think I would favour backing their defence over their attack.

Why am I recommending Saka over Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m)? Is it recency bias? No. I do believe that penalties will be shared between Saka and Gyokeres but I just think the England international is finally returning to full fitness and form after the injury that has plagued him over the last year. He has set pieces, offers goal and assist potential, and I just find him more talismanic to the Arsenal attack than Gyokeres.

There is the small matter of £1.0m to consider, though, and I wouldn’t suggest in the least that those already holding Gyokeres move to Saka. Gyokeres is a great pick and will deliver in the upcoming run of fixtures for the Gunners.

Going back to the original question, I think I would go Gabriel in your case but it really depends on the rest of your team, as the question is difficult to answer in isolation. 

Q: Who is your favourite mid-priced midfielder for the next few fixtures: Enzo Fernandez, Ismaila Sarr, Lucas Paqueta or someone else?

Q: Best midfielders between £5.5m and £6.0m?

(via Free Hat and @ZubiFPL)

A: The mid-priced midfielders have been dominating the underlying stats this season.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) is second for big chances (six) amongst midfielders, while Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) is in third (four). Meanwhile, Estevao (£6.5m) is ranked fifth for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI, 2.82) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) lies in seventh (2.78). Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) and Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) (2.41) are not too far away either. All of these guys are ahead of Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) (2.17)!

Since your question addresses the next few fixtures, let’s rank them by short-term, over the next five Gameweeks.

Given that Cole Palmer (£10.3m) is likely out at least until the next international break, Enzo would be top of my list. He’s taking set pieces, penalties and has been playing more advanced in the England international’s absence. No midfielder across the league has a higher NPxGI (3.47) this season.

Sarr would be my second despite the fixture away to Arsenal in Gameweek 9. The Senegalese international sits third amongst midfielders for NPxGI (3.18) and is often the most forward player for the Eagles, even more so than Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m), given Palace’s counter-attacking style. 

Minteh has started every game for the Seagulls, and at £6.0m, I favour him over Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) despite the latter’s additional route to points via DefCon, penalties etc. I just think Brighton are more reliable for goals.

Ndiaye’s stock has fallen a little bit with Everton’s fixtures turning now but he is still a fine hold. It’s a similar story with Kudus. There is no rush to sell the Ghanaian international but with the fixtures toughening up for Thomas Frank’s side, I wouldn’t be buying him right now. 

Q: Who is your favourite defender who doesn’t play for Arsenal or Crystal Palace? I’m looking for a few options.

(via AAAFootball)

A: There are several good picks apart from the two London sides you mentioned. Joachim Andersen’s (£4.5m) DefCon potential and upcoming fixture schedule after Gameweek 9 enhance his appeal, but if you’re looking for someone with immediate good fixtures, there are a couple of other options as well.

Chelsea have a good run in the next five Gameweeks, which makes Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) and Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) good picks, but I’m guessing you’re not looking to spend upwards of £6.0m – in which case, I would recommend the former. His underlying DefCon numbers have been decent and he does have a bit of goal threat. 

Newcastle have three away games in the next four, which isn’t ideal, but the Magpies are a great long-term hold: they are ranked second on the Fixture Ticker for defence difficulty for the next 10 Gameweeks. Dan Burn’s (£5.1m) minutes seem the most secure, with the Eddie Howe favourite able to cover in multiple positions. 

Q: If you had Mohamed Salah, would you captain him over Erling Haaland this week?

(via FPL Virgin)

A: I do own both Salah and Erling Haaland (£14.5m), and I’m going with the Norwegian this week, despite the higher goal projections for Liverpool. While I do expect Salah and Liverpool to improve, the percentage of goal share that Haaland is getting is just too good to pass up. As of now, I trust him with the armband over the Egyptian. This might change in Gameweek 9, though. 

Q: Is meta shifting into building as cheaply as possible in defence and investing everything into the attack?

(via @rraines_)

A: With the cheaper defenders being more reliable for DefCon points, it’s understandable that the likes of Chris Richards (£4.5m), Marc Guehi (£4.9m), Andersen, Joe Rodon (£4.1m), Nordi Mukiele (£4.0m), Omar Alderete (£4.1m) etc are becoming popular picks.

However, as we have seen recently, the more expensive attacking full-backs like Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) and Pedro Porro (£5.6m) still hold appeal. It’s not like many of the expensive attackers bar Haaland are firing anyway, while the underlying numbers are all dominated by midfielders under £8.0m. I still like the idea of having at least one premium pick from Arsenal in there. 

Q: Estevao seems to be slipping completely under the radar. He has a great fixture run for those on a Gameweek 13 Wildcard, given Cole Palmer’s injury news.

(via @FPL_here_fishy)

A: As mentioned earlier, Estevao’s underlying numbers are excellent but his minutes remain a concern. Chelsea have a midweek game almost every week and with the wealth of options that Enzo Maresca has at his disposal in wide positions – Pedro Neto (£7.0m), Jamie Gittens (£6.2m), Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m), Estevao and even Palmer when he’s back – the Brazilian’s gametime will always remain a concern.

Of course, a case can be made that he’s better than any of the fit wingers Chelsea have at present but Maresca’s penchant for rotation means it remains a risky pick.

  1. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    "Gyokeres is a great pick and will deliver in the upcoming run of fixtures for the Gunners." - Famous last words!

    I hope you're right though.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Wishful thinking from the author, nothing else.

      We haven’t seen absolutely anything yet to suggest that Gyokeres will deliver.

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        You seem to dislike Gyokores as a pick. You called him a 'dud' previously.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          Trying to protect others from repeating my mistake.

          Open Controls
    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      He's on his last chance for me

      Open Controls
      1. Four Letter Wirtz
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        good thing then that he gets a chance every 135 minutes or so....

        Open Controls
  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    I quite fancy Minteh against Dan Burn at LB this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      hahaha good luck with that

      Open Controls
    2. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      As do I

      Open Controls
  3. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    How's my team looking this week? GTG?

    0FT + 2.5 ITB

    Vicario (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Senesi Mickey
    Saka(v) Caicedo Semenyo Reijnders
    Haaland(c) JP Woltemade

    Subs: Xavi Gudmundsson Esteve

    Tempted to start Dubravka over Vicario

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      That’s a bit personal isn’t it?

      Open Controls
    2. Tartanjock
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ive got same keepers, also thinking Dubravka, VDV covers spurs defence for you

      Open Controls
      1. FHRITP
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Covering is not a thing.

        You don't win the league by hedging.

        Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

      1) yes
      2) no

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Isn’t he yellow flagged?

        Open Controls
      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        I am keeping Kudus. Getting Pedro though.

        Open Controls
      3. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Please me tell me why you want to swap to enzo when kudus is doing well and improving

        Open Controls
        1. Sid07
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          upcoming fixtures

          Open Controls
      4. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Kudos indeed to Enzo, he has been very good recently…

        Open Controls
      5. beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Worried this week Enzo will start on bench

        Open Controls
    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Which option:

      A) Timber + AWB
      B) Califiori + Diouf

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        West Ham defence? That’s not just ahead of the curve, that’s ahead of quantum mechanics and nascent string theory! You must have hit upon a massive, massive eureka moment. Or there is a Fool of a Took in the room!

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          My name says it all. But I also think Nuno can turn it around. And West Ham will rotate with my other defenders. Maybe 2 games in 5.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 11 mins ago

            I wish you well in the battles to come!

            Open Controls
      2. Sticky Toffee Pudding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      If the press conference news is okay and with 2 FTs to sort out Grealish and Richie I can BB these ...

      Raya (ful)
      Sarr (BOU), Senesi (pal), Stach (bur)

      I'd be starting Dub.

      The alternative is to roll a FT and bench Grealish this week.

      What would you do?

      Open Controls
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        BB

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Not ideal having to use 2FTs to sort your BB. I would probably delay it

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          I'd be using one to get rid of Richarlison anyhow.

          Grealish was looking like a sell until he rebounded one in late on in the last match.

          I could roll 1 FT and keep Grealish but it looks a good week for BB with the Sunderland and Burnley games at home.

          Transfers are to be used after all and I've not used a chip yet other than wildcard.

          Open Controls
          1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              I’d go for it, I’m bench boosting this week with Dub/Caicedo/Mukiele/VDV

              Open Controls
      3. Tartanjock
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 11 mins ago

        Dubravka (Vicario)
        Gabriel Senesi Guehi (Gundmundsson Hickey)
        Saka Semenyo Grealish Reijndeers (King)
        Haaland Isak Pedro

        Got exact money to do Grealish & Reijndeers to Sarr & Gakpo.
        Yes or no plz

        Open Controls
        1. EDEN THE MAN
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          I’d do it

          Open Controls
          1. Tartanjock
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            Thank you

            Open Controls
      4. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        How does Mbeumo + Reijnders + Pedro > Eze + Sarr + Bowen sound?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          Nup

          Open Controls
          1. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 3 mins ago

            Huh

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 54 mins ago

              I’m sorry, I wasn’t prepared for follow-up clarification!

              Open Controls
        2. Tartanjock
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Eze and Sarr are improvement, maybe hold onto Pedro and watch Bowen.

          Open Controls
          1. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 6 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        3. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          yup

          Open Controls
          1. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            All 3, or just Eze + Sarr moves u reckon?

            Open Controls
      5. CYN
        • 7 Years
        5 hours ago

        Got 5 FT, hope to BB8. Any of these moves worth doing?

        A) Alderete (if injured) to Rodon
        B) Ndiaye to Enzo
        C) Van De Ven to Richards

        Appreciate any input

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          A or switch to another Sunderland player for the home fixture?

          Open Controls
        2. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Alderete to Mukiele??

          Open Controls
      6. BR510
          5 hours ago

          sounds good imo

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 53 mins ago

            The unusual cover version ELO did of Ring of Fire? I agree!

            Open Controls
        • hazza44
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Hi all,
          Seeking some feedback on the below trade options:
          A) Roll & play Rondon (bur)
          B) Gyokeres & Grealish to Woltemade/ Bowen & Saka for -4
          C) Grealish to Enzo/ Sarr

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            C looks best

            Open Controls
        • Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Everybody thinking including C/Cs that Bowen is going to be amazing now he’s got a new manager 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Sun God Nika
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            Well he has always done well every year so dont get whats laughable about it

            and yes we know he would have gotten slightly less points now that he is a striker

            Open Controls
          2. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            Bowen best player outside big 6 shouts?

            Open Controls
          3. Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            comments like this makes me wonder if there's a parallel universe out there

            Open Controls
            1. EDEN THE MAN
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              I admit it’s a stretch, but I don’t think that far off tbh

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                He wasn’t even in the conversation until Nuno came along…

                Open Controls
                1. Gazwaz80
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Although, I’m big enough to hold my hands up (if there’s an imoji for that) if I’m proven wrong 😀

                  Open Controls
        • BR510
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            RMWCT
            Pope/Dub
            Timber/gvardiol/botman/senesi/mukiele
            saka/eze/gakpo/sarr/semenyo
            haaland/mateta/obi

            want some CHE attack but for who?

            Open Controls
            1. Guttelim
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 31 mins ago

              Gakpo to Enzo maybe?
              Could upgrade some def (or gk Raya) that way.

              Open Controls
          • Guttelim
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 35 mins ago

            Play two defenders:

            A) Senesi (cry)
            B) Mukiele (WOL)
            C) Richards (BOU)
            D) Rodon (bur)

            Open Controls
            1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Probably controversial but B and D

                Open Controls
            2. Sfowl123
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 31 mins ago

              Thoughts on this WC team?

              Pope (Dubravka)
              J Timber, Gabriel, Guehi, Sensi, Rodon
              Saka, Semenyo, Enzo, Sarr, Reijnders
              Haaland, Pedro, Woltemade

              Any glaring areas you'd correct? Would love Ndiaye in there but can't afford him.

              Open Controls
              1. Guttelim
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 28 mins ago

                GTG

                Open Controls
            3. FantasyFooty01
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 30 mins ago

              Pope
              Gabriel Timber Senesi
              Enzo Saka Semenyo Sarr
              Haaland João Pedro Bowen

              Dúbravka Rodon Andersen Dewsbury-Hall

              I need to save 0.6 but don’t want to change starting 11. Who should I get? Options?

              Open Controls
              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 25 mins ago

                Timber -> Mukiele

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyFooty01
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Timber almost essential to have. Sunderland few injuries now with international break hard call. Sunderland fan myself tho

                  Open Controls
                2. Pariße
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 35 mins ago

                  Are you his mini-league rival?
                  One of the best rated players of the season, why would you advise something like that?

                  Open Controls
              2. Moxon
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 20 mins ago

                Dead end KDH spot to a 4.4 if you've already played BB?

                Open Controls
                1. FantasyFooty01
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Best 4.4 probably miley.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Moxon
                    • 11 Years
                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Yes or KDH to King and Andersen to Diouf?

                    Open Controls
              3. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 20 mins ago

                Saka to Eze is another option.

                Open Controls
              4. Cold Palms
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 17 mins ago

                Timber to Burn

                Open Controls
              5. Pariße
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 31 mins ago

                Joao Pedro to Woltemade, but I'd wait till after this gameweek to see which players are in form after the international break.

                Consider changing the formation to involve more premium defenders too, I've been hitting big scores with a 5-2-3. The goals are down this season.

                Open Controls
            4. No Luck
              • 13 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              Differential WC:

              Pope, Dubravka;
              Timber, Calafiori, Munoz, Mukiele, Ekdal;
              Salah, Eze, Gordon, Minteh, King;
              Haaland, Sesko, Strand Larsen.

              Open Controls
              1. EDEN THE MAN
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                Stinks

                Open Controls
              2. Pariße
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                It's really nice actually. Hate to say it but Salah's numbers have been much worse this season. The goals are also down across the league, so it might be worth spending the extra money on better defenders than Mukiele and Ekdal.

                It looks like some of these premium guys with regular defensive contributions will be outscoring sporadically returning wingers.

                Open Controls
            5. the dom 1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              Who are you captaining this weekend???

              a. Haaland v EVE (H)

              b Salah v MUN (H)

              Open Controls
              1. Cold Palms
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                A all day

                Open Controls
                1. G-Whizz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 5 mins ago

                  and all night...

                  Open Controls
              2. Guttelim
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              3. the dom 1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Thats what I thought too - cheers 😉

                Open Controls
            6. CheesyZoot
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              Bruno + Ndiaye to Saka + Gordon for free?

              Yay or nay

              Open Controls
              1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                  3 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Yay

                  Open Controls
              2. GW8 fixtures and clean sheet odds
                G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                GW8 fixture odds can be found here:
                https://prnt.sc/y9kFU0XdSj0N
                (Provided by williamhill.com)

                GW7 clean sheet results:
                ARS: 57% ✅
                AST: 44% ❌
                MNU: 42% ✅
                NEW: 40% ✅
                BOU: 36% ❌
                MCI: 36% ✅
                EVE: 35% ❌
                BHA: 33% ❌
                CRY: 31% ❌
                TOT: 29% ❌
                LEE: 27% ❌
                LIV: 24% ❌
                WOL: 22% ❌
                FUL: 21% ❌
                CHE: 20% ❌
                NFO: 18% ❌
                BUR: 17% ❌
                BRE: 14% ❌
                SUN: 13% ❌
                WHU: 9% ❌

                Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 57% (up from 50% on the previous GW)

                GW8 clean sheet odds:
                MCI: 48%
                ARS: 42%
                SUN: 37%
                LEE: 36%
                LIV: 32%
                TOT: 32%
                CHE: 31%
                CRY: 31%
                WOL: 31%
                BUR: 29%
                BHA: 28%
                WHU: 28%
                NEW: 26%
                BOU: 24%
                BRE: 24%
                AST: 21%
                NFO: 20%
                FUL: 17%
                EVE: 13%
                MNU: 13%
                (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

                GW8 clean sheet % from market odds:
                MCI: 44%
                ARS: 43%
                LEE: 36%
                SUN: 36%
                WOL: 31%
                CHE: 29%
                CRY: 29%
                LIV: 29%
                TOT: 29%
                BUR: 27%
                WHU: 27%
                BHA: 26%
                NEW: 24%
                BOU: 23%
                BRE: 23%
                AST: 21%
                NFO: 18%
                FUL: 17%
                EVE: 13%
                MNU: 12%
                (Provided by pinnacle.com)

                Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 62.5% (up from 57% on the previous GW)

                Clean sheet totals:
                Newcastle: 5 (+1)
                Arsenal: 4 (+1)
                Bournemouth: 3
                Crystal Palace: 3
                Man City: 3 (+1)
                Spurs: 3
                Sunderland: 3
                Aston Villa: 2
                Chelsea: 2
                Everton: 2
                Leeds: 2
                Liverpool: 2
                Brentford: 1
                Burnley: 1
                Fulham: 1
                Man Utd: 1 (+1)
                West Ham: 1

                *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in GW7

                Can't say I'm a fan of these IBs tbh, glad that one is over, just one more to endure...

                Have a great GW and may your arrows be of the green variety! 😀

                G

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 1 min ago

                  Cheers, G.

                  Hope all goes well.

                  Open Controls
                  1. G-Whizz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Me too, I'm still ranked in the millions 😆

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 54 mins ago

                      I thought that you were off to a decent enough start.

                      Or was that last season when you were flying?

                      Open Controls
                      1. G-Whizz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 45 mins ago

                        Yeah didn't have a bad season last year, but finding it harder to climb the ranks this time round.

                        Maybe millions was pushing it a bit much, but I'm currently ranked 1.3m so not really panicking right now, I'll save that for GW37 if I'm still ranked that high lol

                        How you getting on bruh?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Brosstan
                          • 11 Years
                          3 hours, 17 mins ago

                          1.3m is better than almost all the content creators, thats not bad! Im 500k but my United triple up is a heavy anchor.

                          Open Controls
                          1. G-Whizz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 37 mins ago

                            It is? :O

                            I don't really pay attention to them tbh, but thank you for letting me know, I really had no idea!

                            Open Controls
                        2. AC/DC AFC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 34 mins ago

                          V similar

                          Just checked

                          But you can't tell until gw19 because of all the chips already played

                          I've got BB, TC etc to use

                          Open Controls
                          1. G-Whizz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 33 mins ago

                            Go and smash it bruh!!!

                            Open Controls
                2. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  You're much better than FPL Salah. Thank you, Aw Gee Whizz You Guys.

                  Open Controls
                  1. G-Whizz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Dunno where he's ranked tbh but enjoy and have a great GW 🙂

                    Open Controls
                3. Cold Palms
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Sunderland Wolves and Leeds better clean sheet odds than Chelsea V Forrest is weird

                  Open Controls
              3. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Would you keep Richarlison for the Villa match?

                Or sell to Mateta or Wolt?

                He had 2 late sub appearance against S Korea and Japan on 14 Oct. You'd think he's be fine for the early Sunday afternoon game but he's another frustrating Spurs player to pick.

                Open Controls
                1. Moxon
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 53 mins ago

                  Currently debating this too - I will most likely be switching to Bowen.

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 44 mins ago

                    West Ham are a bit like Spurs for me, I get bitten every time I go there but Bowen is probably a good pick.

                    I might have a blind spot there.

                    I'm learning towards Mateta despite the Bournemouth game.

                    I'm also favouring Sarr over Enzo in midfield. The Chelsea fixtures do look decent enough.

                    Open Controls
                2. G-Whizz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 42 mins ago

                  I'd get rid, seems too frustrating to own imo, but to who, I really couldn't tell you I'm afraid.

                  Woltemade would be my choice, so that probably means you should go Mateta, Bowen, or JP 😀

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gooner Kebab
                    • 13 Years
                    3 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Wolt and their fixtures look very tempting

                    Open Controls
              4. No Kane No Gain
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                Are there any pressers today or is it a Friday job this week?!

                Open Controls
                1. Moxon
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 51 mins ago

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27367342

                  Open Controls
              5. Gooner Kebab
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                Took a price drop on Wood - anyone still keeping him?

                Have 2FTs - thinking of Salah, Wood to Saka, Isak

                Open Controls
                1. Cold Palms
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Saka & Wolde

                  Open Controls
              6. bigdip
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 37 mins ago

                RMTWC (0.3 itb)
                Pope Dubravka
                Senesi Timber Gabriel DIOUF Rodon
                Saka Semenyo Sarr Xhaka Enzo
                Bowen WOLTEMADE Haaland

                A) Diouf + Woltemade --> Alderte + JPedro? (0.1 itb)
                B) Keep team?
                C) Any other recs?

                Open Controls
                1. Gooner Kebab
                  • 13 Years
                  3 hours, 34 mins ago

                  I'm assuming you're playing 343, just do diouf to Alderete and save a bit cash

                  Open Controls
                  1. bigdip
                    • 13 Years
                    3 hours, 28 mins ago

                    yeah i am. thanks

                    Open Controls
              7. bigdip
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 36 mins ago

                Pls choose between:
                A) Diouf + Woltemade
                B) Alderte + JPedro

                WC team below (0.3itb):
                Pope Dubravka
                Senesi Timber Gabriel DIOUF Rodon
                Saka Semenyo Sarr Xhaka Enzo
                Bowen WOLTEMADE Haaland

                Open Controls
              8. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

              9. FF Scout
                • 15 Years
                3 hours, 28 mins ago

                RLB on Omar Alderete:

                'The tests so far seem positive. He has had a long travel, so we will continue to monitor...'

                "Omar, after 20 hours flight, we'll see. We'll check him this afternoon. We had a quick chat with him yesterday and he was positive."

                Open Controls
                1. Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 26 mins ago

                  GW8 BBers in heaven.

                  Open Controls
                2. sk24
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Of course... What do?

                  Open Controls
                3. Defcons are for Kinnear
                  • 12 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Sounds positive

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.