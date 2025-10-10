Pro Pundits

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard draft

10 October 2025 25 comments
zøphar zøphar
Share:

With an international break preceding Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), our pundits are starting to share their thoughts with us.

Here, Zophar – who usually hosts a weekly Q&A session for us – provides a hypothetical Wildcard draft that he likes. Although his own team doesn’t yet need such a chip activation.

Make sure you sign up to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1 buy Isak

This season’s second international break is seeing many a Wildcard be activated across the FPL community.

While I’m resisting the urge to use mine yet, I want to present to you a potential draft that’s worth considering and the reasoning behind such picks.

GOALKEEPERS

3m team news:

In goal, I think there are two good combinations to consider. Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) and Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) cost £9.8m, which is an acceptable spend. They provide decent home games for the first four Gameweeks and, after that, you’d pretty much play Petrovic every week.

But with defender Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) pretty much a perma-play because of his defensive contributions (DefCon) potential, I’m not keen on frequent double-ups on the Bournemouth defence.

Whereas, over at Newcastle United, the lack of traditional full-backs means that Nick Pope (£5.1m) is going to do brilliantly in the Bonus Point System (BPS).

I want my goalkeeper to face a good volume of shots – to collect save points – but not a lot of big chances. Then, I want him to rank higher than his teammates for bonuses.

Who would Zophar select in an FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard? 1

As we can see, Pope is top amongst all Newcastle players for BPS+ (189) and BPS (166) this season, while only Sandro Tonali (£5.4m) beats his baseline of 117.

Of the defenders in front of him, only Tino Livramento (£5.1m) comes close, but he’s out for a spell. What this means is that anytime Newcastle bag a clean sheet, Pope will be in the conversation for additional bonus points. Especially if the Magpies remain low-scoring.

DEFENDERS

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

Having chosen Pope over David Raya (£5.7m), I think a double up on Arsenal’s defence makes perfect sense given their great fixture run and overall defensive strength.

Jurrien Timber (£5.9m) may carry some rotation risk, but I think that’s overblown. I can’t see him missing more than perhaps one of the next six league matches, now that Arsenal can smell blood from recent Liverpool and Manchester City results. Their primary focus must be to become domestic champions.

Timber is the joint-best defender for shots in the box (nine) and comes fourth for attempted assists (nine). Gabriel Magalhaes’ (£6.3m) set-piece threat is well documented, and DefCon points put another bow in his quiver.

Speaking of which, Senesi (88) and Joachim Andersen (£4.5m, 81) are the best in this position for DefCon and merit inclusion given their bonus points potential as well.

The fifth defender pick could either be Joe Rodon (£4.0m) or a Sunderland option. Either way, I like the idea of parking a cheap one there, as three of the other four will play every time.

MIDFIELDERS

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Charlie Price
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    **NEW**

    January to May H2H Open
    Code r3wgty

    Starts Week 20
    No qualifying conditions
    Unlimited entries
    Random draw to determine the schedule
    No play offs

    Not to be confused with Red Lightning’s January to May League that has Classic scoring. Why not be in both?

    Good luck to anyone who joins.

    Open Controls
    1. AAAFootball
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cheers
        Will you repost code in January

        Open Controls
        1. Charlie Price
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yes. Will repost the code regularly between now and January.

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      No Villa players?

      Open Controls
    3. shuddahaddum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thanks Charlie I'm in.

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    4. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Theses endless WC articles are so incredibly uninteresting. This time its not even someone whos playing a real WC.

      Open Controls
      1. AAAFootball
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Thought is was decent,shame about the paywall but the first bit v similar to my own wc

          Open Controls
        • FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Zoph's draft is on the money TBF

          Open Controls
          1. Charlie Price
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Check out his goalkeeper calculations. Not really in the money with those.

            Open Controls
      2. XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Current wildcard team - 0.1m short, where to downgrade? Thanks

        Sanchez Dubravka
        Gabriel Timber Richards Anderson Diouf
        Saka Palmer Semenyo Anthony Dewsbury-Hall
        Haaland Thiago Larsen

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          56 mins ago

          take out palmer and get anybody,blokes injured

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            I completely missed that he is out until November! Back to the drawing board!

            Open Controls
            1. Punned It
                2 mins ago

                Get Enzo, upgrade Thiago and KDH.

                Open Controls
          2. Minion
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            56 mins ago

            Palmer… he’s out for weeks.

            Open Controls
        2. Glasner Ball
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Nice, another 2 goals for Sarr for Senegal tonight.

          Open Controls
          1. AAAFootball
              38 mins ago

              Which

              Open Controls
            • Pedersen
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              Did you mean Sarr or Sarr?

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                just now

                90% certain it's Sarr

                Open Controls
          2. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Should any of my bench be starting in GW8? If so who for?

            Raya

            Timber Calafiori Porro

            Semenyo Kudus Paqueta Mbeumo

            Haaland Pedro Bowen

            Dubravka Ndiaye VDV Gudmundsson

            Open Controls
          3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            Does this look alright? 0.3 ITB

            Pope Dubravka
            Timber Califiori Mukiele Senesi Rodon
            Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr Xhaka
            Haaland Pedro Foster

            Open Controls
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              51 mins ago

              Its Gabriel in place of Califiori

              Open Controls
            2. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              So to be clear, this is a WC

              Open Controls
              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
          4. RUUD!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Slightly annoying article as this is pretty much my WC team from last week. Just hope too many don’t jump on these picks!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.