FPL notes: Maresca on Pedro, Enzo + Caicedo "injury problems"

26 October 2025 56 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Sunderland’s excellent start to the 2025/26 season continued with their best result yet: a 2-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday.

We bring you the key notes, quotes and statistics from Stamford Bridge in this piece.

MARESCA ON PEDRO, ENZO + CAICEDO

It was a grim day for owners of Chelsea players, aside from the two who combined for the Blues’ early lead: assister and maximum-bonus-collector Pedro Neto (£7.0m) and goalscorer Alejandro Garnacho (£6.3m).

After all the pre-match buzz about FPL’s cheapest forward, Marc Guiu (£4.2m), getting a start, and Joao Pedro (£7.5m) potentially benefitting from playing deeper as a result, it was a laboured Chelsea attacking display – and from those two especially.

For the third time in five Gameweeks, Pedro didn’t manage a single shot. In fact, you have to go back to Gameweek 3 to find a match in which he had more than one effort:

Above: Joao Pedro’s attacking breakdown in the last six Gameweeks

His manager offered mitigation after full-time, commenting on the fitness of the Brazilian as well as Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.9m):

“I think Joao is not training every day because he’s managing a little bit himself from the injury problem. Moi [Caicedo] is exactly the same, Enzo [Fernandez] is exactly the same. We have four or five players who unfortunately, because of some problems, they cannot work every day and they try to make the effort to play the game. So, Joao, in some games, has been better; today he struggled a little bit. But today I think overall all the players struggled today, so it’s not just about Joao.” – Enzo Maresca

That hasn’t stopped 150,000+ managers from making Pedro the most-sold player of the Gameweek. Sunderland at home was the last-chance saloon for many, and he came out sober.

Guiu meanwhile managed just 10 touches all game. While overall touches often isn’t the best metric to judge forwards on (think the regular ‘ghosting’ of Jamie Vardy before he inevitably scored), it did betray the fact that he struggled to get into the game amidst the Black Cats’ defensive smother. One of his two efforts, a header, basically just hit him and left him with little time to react.

With Liam Delap (£6.2m) back this week, there may not be too many further chances for Guiu to impress.

ENZO DEEPER… SORT OF

Pedro playing off Guiu meant Enzo dropping back into a nominal central midfield position alongside Caicedo.

While there was a bit of probing passing from deep, especially in the first half, he ended up box-crashing again as a right-sided ’10’ as the game progressed. There were four shots from the Argentine midfielder after the interval, as many as he’s managed in a game all season. It’s also more than Pedro’s total in the last six Gameweeks…

Enzo

Above: Players in Chelsea v Sunderland sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI)

At the back, there was a vote of confidence in Josh Acheampong (£3.9m) from Maresca, with the budget defender getting the nod again over Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m). Tosin came on for his teammate later in the game, not covering himself in glory for Sunderland’s winner.

SUNDERLAND DEFENCE IMPRESSES

There was no clean sheet for Sunderland defenders, nor were there any defensive contribution (DefCon) returns.

But make no mistake about it, this was a fine defensive display from the visitors.

Chelsea had the lowest xG of the eight Premier League teams playing on Saturday, with a lot of their threat (seven of their 16 shots) coming from set plays. Garnacho could have scored a second at the back post from a corner but aside from that, the Blues created little of quality. One incident where Neto should have played in Garnacho with a simple square ball, only to play the pass behind his fellow winger, summed up the day.

“I think we were not good enough. Lack of creativity. We didn’t create a lot, apart from the goal probably. And we struggled. Also, I think, you know, we need to perform. We need our players to perform 100%. And even with 1-0, we lost some duels, we lost some second balls. And against this team, you need to win that.” – Enzo Maresca

Sunderland had already proven themselves to be a stubborn team in a back four this season. But here they were in a back five, with Lutsharel Geertruida (£4.5m) added as a third centre-half and Reinildo (£4.0m) returning to have a stormer at left-back. They choked Chelsea’s lightweight attack.

Conceding a decent number of shots but few of real quality is great for Robin Roefs (£4.6m): he collected two save points from his six stops, not one of which came from a shot scoring more than 0.12 xG.

The Mackems’ assets probably won’t be high on FPL shopping lists in the medium term, with some tough fixtures to come. Instead, their role is going to be as adversaries to many of our players:

Now we have to legitimately ask ourselves when considering captaining, for instance, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) in Gameweek 11: is this really a favourable fixture?

ISIDOR ON TARGET

Wilson Isidor (£5.6m) bagged his third goal of the season, prodding in from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw.

He’s now started the last six matches, with this goal timely as he had drawn a blank in the last three. He lashed into the side netting earlier, too, in another bright showing.

Attractive at that price, he knows he has to continually perform with positional rivals Eliezer Mayenda (£5.0m) and Bryan Brobbey (£5.5m) breathing down his neck.

Brobbey, indeed, came off the bench to provide a fine bit of hold-up play and assist for fellow sub Chemsdine Talbi‘s (£5.5m) winner.

  1. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A couple of questions if I may
    1. JP to
    A)Mateta
    B)Bowen
    C)Woltemalde

    2. Which GK to replace Sels? Can afford any keeper up to Pope

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Mateta

      Don’t think any keepers are particularly attractive atm! Take ya pick

      Open Controls
      1. dansmith1985
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Thank you,maybe just hold on to Sels then with the new manager bounce? Their fixtures aren’t bad after this week,just can’t trust Dub week in week out obviously

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Get Roefs. I brought him in GW4 and he's quitely made his way to the top of the FPL Goalkeeper standings.

          Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      1. Mateta, but Woltemade should be good this week against WHU.

      2. I’m looking to get Roefs as him and Dubravka rotate pretty well.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is anyone keeping Pedro through to Burnley and Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Nope. Burning with fire

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looks off, so most likely getting rid, see below

      Open Controls
    3. mookie
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      Brought him two weeks ago for the "nfo, SUN, tot, WOL and bur" run, but don't think I can go through with it.
      3 shots in his last 6 games, none on target.

      Will probably take a punt on Sesko.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        I'll probably do the same but we all know what happens with Pedro when you don't own him (gets points) compared to when you do own him (no points). I remember him being this annoying last season.

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yep, I avoided all his points last season as well.

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        Why Sesko?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Because of the amazing flick he did yesterday for one of the goals.

          Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          It's mostly a punt. No Europe and no EFL cup are a factor. United looked good offensively and the stats back that up. That while already having played last seasons top 4.

          Open Controls
      3. NoOneCares
          17 mins ago

          Sesko is utter garbage and not nailed.

          Open Controls
      4. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Sold before he played Sunderland. Gradually getting rid of Chelsea assets

        Open Controls
      5. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Same people who kept him for the sweet Sunderland fixture?

        Open Controls
    4. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Did any Liverpool player congratulate Salah after his goal? Only caught highlights but it looked like he scored then ran back with no team mates near him

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        They/he were more concerned with getting the ball back to the halfway line to try and score again, which you would expect with the scoreline and with time running out.

        Open Controls
      2. Hint
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        I didn't see but quite normal when the team is still losing

        Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Would you do Reijnders and Pedro to

      Mbeumo and Foster/Guiu
      or to
      Mateta and max 5.5 mid

      2 FTs, have Sarr:

      Pope
      Gabriel Calafiori Rodon
      Saka Sarr Semenyo Enzo
      Haaland Woltemade Pedro

      Subs: Dub Rejinders, Chalobah, Senesi

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        58 mins ago

        Mateta the popular choice but mbuemo a gd differential

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          37 mins ago

          Agree

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Or Enzo and Pedro to Mbeumo and Thiago?

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Now your talking! Exactly what I was going to suggest 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          just now

          It doesnt get any more knee jerk than this hahah

          Open Controls
    6. Buck The Trent
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Who would you keep for next GW ?

      A Enzo (tot)
      B Gordon (whu)

      Open Controls
      1. Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        58 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        Read the article above. Neale is telling us to keep Enzo.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          40 mins ago

          Is he?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Read between the lines.

            Open Controls
            1. NoOneCares
                7 mins ago

                You can't read or read between the lines.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  No one cares m8.

                  Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 12 Years
          49 mins ago

          I'd even keep Miley with the state of WHU.

          Open Controls
        3. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          44 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      3. Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Would you start this team and wildcard in 12 or wildcard now ?

        Sanchez
        Guehi Richards Gabriel
        Saka Semenyo Gordon Sarr Reijnders
        Haaland Woltemade

        Dubravka Pedro Andersen Gudmundsson

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Don’t think that needs a WC this week personally.

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Just so frustrating watching another 2 from Gordon when he scores for fun in the UCL

            Open Controls
            1. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              He has West Ham GW10 so probably worth holding for 1 more week

              Open Controls
      4. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Who's the better midfield option at £5.1m?! Stach or Xhaka?!

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          Longstaff over Stach, taken over all set pieces

          Open Controls
          1. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Thanks! Do you think Longstaff is a better option than Xhaka?!

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Naa, would go xhaka

              Open Controls
        2. Snooze ya lose
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          25 mins ago

          Xhaka

          Open Controls
        3. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Xhaka

          Open Controls
        4. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Florentino

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Or Le Fee

            Open Controls
        5. Stockport Hatter
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Xhaka

          Open Controls
      5. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Early thoughts. 4 free transfers.

        Raya
        Senesi Gab Tarko
        Bruno* Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders*
        Haaland Pedro Isak*
        Dubravka Stach Rodon Alderete

        Bruno, Reijnders, Isak to Saka, Enzo, Mateta seem like upgrades?

        Open Controls
        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeh good moves

          Open Controls
      6. el polako
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Mbuemo you beauty - first non Haaland massive haul of my player this season.

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Was all set to get him for Foden, until the Branthwaite surgery news. Instead did Cash to Keane.
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/20/fpl-notes-five-in-six-for-woltemade-van-heckes-defcon-upswing?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27375344

          Open Controls
      7. el polako
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        I think people should hold to Joao Pedro for as long as possible.

        Open Controls
      8. Stockport Hatter
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        1 FT 4.2 itb

        Pope
        Rodon VDV Gabriel
        Semenyo Reijnders Saka Caicedo
        Haaland JP Mateta

        Dub KDH Diouf Andersen

        1. Andersen - Richards/Guehi
        2. JP - Woltemade/ Tiago
        3. Reijnders - Gordon
        4. Something else / any hit needed?

        Open Controls
      9. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who is the better midfield option?

        A....saka
        B...gakpo
        C....mbeumo (bruno double up)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.