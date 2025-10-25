Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

25 October 2025 25 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 9 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

bonus Gameweek 9
bonus Gameweek 9
bonus Gameweek 9
bonus Gameweek 9

GAMEWEEK 9: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Brentford3 – 2Liverpool
Manchester United4 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United2 – 1Fulham
Chelsea1 – 2Sunderland
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Saved a massive 2 FT and have 1.8 Bank

    Pope-(Dubravka)
    Timber-Guéhi-van de Ven-Senesi-Gudmundson
    Saka-Kudus-Semenyo-Reijnders-Caicedo
    Haaland-JPedro-Gyökeres

    Good Idea?
    JPedro+Kudus to Mateta+Mbeumo - 0.2 Bank

    1. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      just now

      yes.

  2. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Early thoughts for the next 2 as WCing in GW12

    VdV, Kudus -> Richards, Ndiaye

    For a hit?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      not for me
      unless you think Ndiaye is going on a heater

      1. Slitherene
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        He is due

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          He plays for Everton though

  3. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    2 FT
    A) Gordon > Sarr (double up with Mateta)
    B) Gordon Bruno > Mbueno Saka

    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B looks tasty

  4. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Or would you rather Sarr for the next 2?

    1. Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Reply to Freshy

  5. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    57 mins ago

    FPL is a crazy game.

    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Very..

  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Wardley beats Parker what a show

    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stunning win!! Will be a good one v Oleksandr 'The Great'.

  7. Warby84
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Get rid of Salah on -4 or hold? Free hit this week and already bought in mateta on a transfer rage…

    1. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably Saka or Mbeumo, had Mbeumo on free hit..

  8. Slurpy
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Got to say are thoughts are on the United attack need to change. The stats were so good I've been on the Mbuemo ,Fernandes double up it's looking great.

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Saka gonna start tonight?
    Not seeing him pictured in training

    1. Vazza
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He was holding the camera taking pictures.

  10. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sounds like a funny question but who is a better pick

    A. Thiago. Great form, on penalties, but fixtures upcoming not very good.

    B. Delap. Returning from injury, plays for a team that needs a striker. Good fixtures upcoming.

  11. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Reinildo nailed?

  12. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    People are going to crazy about Man U options. They will be good for a couple of games until they start losing again.

    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      You wish.

  13. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Happy with the Mbeumo haul. Was only a matter of time. Not being smug. Just that class will always rise. Looking for Cunha soon I think.

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bio says Chelsea fan these days. Time to switch it back?

