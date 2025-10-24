FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ve got a busy day of press conferences ahead of us – and this will be the place to come to get all the relevant Gameweek 9 team news.

GAMEWEEK 9: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

LIVERPOOL

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) is out of Gameweek 9 with the muscle injury he picked up in the midweek win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Alexander Isak (groin), who complained of discomfort before his half-time withdrawal in the same game, could yet feature, however.

So too could Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), who missed out on Wednesday.

Alisson (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain unavailable, however.

“Jeremie is not in a good place. What I mean by that is he’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury, so that’s going to take a while. “Alex is not too bad. Question mark for the weekend, so let’s see where he is. “The same to be said about Ryan. He didn’t travel with us [in midweek]. Today we are in, yesterday we were in as well but we had a day to travel. Let’s see where he is today. “Alisson is not in the squad tomorrow. That’s also going to take a little bit longer.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo was back involved on Wednesday after missing out in Gameweek 8 with an unspecified issue.

Inevitably, Arne Slot was asked about Mohamed Salah‘s form.

“The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that’s what he’s done his whole life and that’s what I expect him to do in the upcoming weeks and months for our club as well.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

CHELSEA

The Blues have no fresh concerns for the visit of Sunderland.

Enzo Fernandez (knee), who missed out in Gameweek 8, was back involved against Ajax on Wednesday evening. The Argentine midfielder got through a planned 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro missed that Champions League game due to suspension but will be back in Gameweek 9. Malo Gusto is the opposite: he was available for Wednesday’s match but will be banned for the visit of Sunderland.

Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) remain injured, meanwhile.

Enzo Maresca said on Friday that Delap is aiming for a return next week.

“Liam took part of the session yesterday with the team for the first time. So, he is not going to be available for tomorrow’s game but probably for the next one. “Yeah, he can be available [for the EFL Cup clash against Wolves next week].” – Enzo Maresca on Liam Delap

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sandro Tonali is the one concern for the visit of Fulham.

The Italian was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s clash with Benfica on Tuesday, having been a doubt for the game with illness.

And he’s still “touch and go” for Gameweek 9.

“Everybody has come through [the Benfica game] okay. Obviously, after a game, you’ve got a couple of sore bodies to look at but nothing serious. “Sandro is still the player we’re monitoring. He did train on Wednesday but didn’t feel 100%, so he’s the one that’s probably touch and go for the game.” – Eddie Howe

On the injury front, Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out.

“He will need almost a pre-season. A pre-season schedule that we give to players will be six weeks, and we do that for a reason – so we can build them up and they can play in various games and then they’re ready to perform. So, I’m not saying he won’t play for six weeks but I think to get to his very best level, it’ll probably take that time. “Firstly, before we get to that stage, we need to get him fully 100% fit and then we can really push him. So, he’s on that road, he’s been to see a specialist yesterday; that was a routine appointment. He’s on track, he’s doing well, so now I think we can push him a little bit harder. “Still the same [timeline, ie before the November break]. It’s not changed.” – Eddie Howe on Yoane Wissa

“I think Tino is on the grass for the first time today and he’s making really good progress. So, very happy with him. “Lewis is the same, Lewis is doing really well. He’s been on the grass for a while, he’s been pushing himself, he’s done back-to-back sessions. He’ll be hopefully not too far away.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler says that Kauro Mitoma (knock), Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) are “close” to a return.

All of them only have “small issues”, with the Brighton boss adding that “one or two” could be available.

None were spotted in the on-site training gallery but that selection of images did come from earlier this week.

Hurzeler went one better with Diego Gomez, who was forced off last weekend with a blow to the hip. He is available for selection.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the long-term injury list.

