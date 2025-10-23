FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

There are two more Gameweek 9 press conferences happening on Thursday, with Marco Silva and Regis Le Bris providing us with the latest team news from Fulham and Sunderland.

You can find the latest injury updates from Leeds United’s Daniel Farke and West Ham United’s Nuno Espirito Santo in Wednesday’s press conference summary.

The managers of the other 16 Premier League clubs will fulfil their media commitments on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 9 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen (hamstring) will miss the trip to Newcastle United this weekend.

“Joachim Andersen, as we suspected, and as I mentioned after the match, it’s a muscular injury. Not so serious but he’s going to be out. He’s not going to be available for the Newcastle match.” – Marco Silva

Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) remain out, too.

Another concern is Harry Wilson (knock), who hasn’t trained the last few days.

“Just a doubt about Harry Wilson. He got a knock in the national team, a small issue. He made it for to play against Arsenal. Let’s see if he is going to be ready or not. Yesterday was not in condition. Today, he didn’t train as well. Let’s see how tomorrow he is going to react. Nothing really serious.” – Marco Silva

Sasa Lukic (groin) is back “in contention”, however.

And the lack of mention of Tom Cairney suggests the back niggle he came off with last weekend hasn’t amounted to anything serious. Marco Silva indeed wasn’t too concerned after full-time against Arsenal.

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete (head) is out of the trip to Chelsea as the Paraguayan stopper has to observe the Premier League’s concussion protocol.

Regis Le Bris hopes to have him back for Gameweek 10.

“The only one is Omar. He is under the concussion protocol with daily assessments. So, we’ll keep monitoring his progress through the end of this week and into the next one to see if he will be available for Everton. But for now, it’s too early to tell.” – Regis Le Bris on team news

Reinildo Mandava returns after a three-match ban, at least, so he may slot straight back in at left-back.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain on the injury list.