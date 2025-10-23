Team News

FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

23 October 2025 81 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

There are two more Gameweek 9 press conferences happening on Thursday, with Marco Silva and Regis Le Bris providing us with the latest team news from Fulham and Sunderland.

The key quotes will be in this article below.

You can find the latest injury updates from Leeds United’s Daniel Farke and West Ham United’s Nuno Espirito Santo in Wednesday’s press conference summary.

The managers of the other 16 Premier League clubs will fulfil their media commitments on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 9 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen (hamstring) will miss the trip to Newcastle United this weekend.

“Joachim Andersen, as we suspected, and as I mentioned after the match, it’s a muscular injury. Not so serious but he’s going to be out. He’s not going to be available for the Newcastle match.” – Marco Silva

Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle) and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) remain out, too.

Another concern is Harry Wilson (knock), who hasn’t trained the last few days.

“Just a doubt about Harry Wilson. He got a knock in the national team, a small issue. He made it for to play against Arsenal. Let’s see if he is going to be ready or not. Yesterday was not in condition. Today, he didn’t train as well. Let’s see how tomorrow he is going to react. Nothing really serious.” – Marco Silva

Sasa Lukic (groin) is back “in contention”, however.

And the lack of mention of Tom Cairney suggests the back niggle he came off with last weekend hasn’t amounted to anything serious. Marco Silva indeed wasn’t too concerned after full-time against Arsenal.

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete (head) is out of the trip to Chelsea as the Paraguayan stopper has to observe the Premier League’s concussion protocol.

Regis Le Bris hopes to have him back for Gameweek 10.

“The only one is Omar. He is under the concussion protocol with daily assessments. So, we’ll keep monitoring his progress through the end of this week and into the next one to see if he will be available for Everton. But for now, it’s too early to tell.” – Regis Le Bris on team news

Reinildo Mandava returns after a three-match ban, at least, so he may slot straight back in at left-back.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Habib Diarra (groin) remain on the injury list.

price change predictions
81 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Play Caicedo Sun H or Reijnders AVL A?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Caicedo

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Caicedo

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Caicedo

      Open Controls
  2. borat
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Play BB or wait for any DGw before Gw19 if any,
    Dubravka Reijnders Porro Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. Snoopydog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Going to do it this GW rather than wait. Want it out the way - have same as you with Gud instead of Porro.

      Open Controls
    2. Artilleryman
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Unless it is weather related, it is very unlikely that there will be a DGW in GW1-19.

      Your bench looks good for this GW: 2 x v WOL, 1 x avl and 1 x eve

      Open Controls
  3. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    Thoughts on Bowen, keep or transfer out?

    Open Controls
    1. Artilleryman
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Hold this week for v lds, get Mateta GW10.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Salad taking the benching very well I see.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/1oe0luo/on_xtwitter_salah_removes_liverpool_cover_photo/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_content=post_title

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Very funny that the picture is him on the beach. Thats where hes been since the contract extension

      Open Controls
  5. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Is salah likely to be benched gw9 even if isak out?

    Open Controls
    1. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      He’s not so important around here as he used to be - little more of a selection risk - I can’t see Isaak effecting his selection in anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        Just don't know whether to sell with rejinders to mbeumbo & saka -4 ahead of wc10

        Open Controls
        1. Artilleryman
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Not convinced Saka & Mbeumbo are > Salah & Reijinders plus 4 points; especially as it is only for one week

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            just now

            True it's just salah & rejinders could be benched and risk of 1 point cameo

            Open Controls
  6. BinManJack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    FPL Draft questions,
    Would you trade Rice and Mitoma for Caicedo and Reijnders?
    Worried about Reijnders nailedness and starting position with Foden and Marmoush now back

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        No because Rice is undervalued with all the other guys taking the attention.

        Open Controls
    2. FPLamateur
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Who scores more points this week?
      Cucu or Enzo?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Cucu I'd say, if Maresca has learned anything it's that JP works better as a 10, behind Guiu. So Enzo next to Caicedo.

        Open Controls
      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Enzo

        Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cucurella I think - Enzo will sit deep and could have his minutes managed again

        Open Controls
    3. Cold Palms
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I would do Caicedo get rid of Mitoma keep Rice

      Open Controls
    4. abaalan
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Any idea how long Anderson out? Worth a transfer or just bench?

      When are people using FH if still available?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Think I'll be using my FH around xmas

        Open Controls
    5. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      1 FT and 3.6m ITB.

      A - Paqueta > Enzo
      B - Roll and play either Paqueta or Reijnders

      Pope
      Gabriel - Timber - Senesi 
      Gakpo - Semenyo - Paqueta - Grealish
      Haaland - Wolt - Mateta

      Dubrav - Reijnders - Andersen - Gudmund 

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        roll, paqueta

        Open Controls
      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I'd do A to get Enzo for sunderland

        Open Controls
    6. The Mighty One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Hi fam. Couple questions please:

      Foden & Reindeers to Boomo & Gakpo for -4. I like it, but am I overthinking it? I try to be patient.

      Richards to Munoz next week. Too sideways? If I don't do that Mbeumo & Gakpo then I would get Munoz next week.

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Just Foden to Gakpo maybe?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Good point. No need to remove them both. So much competition for spots at City...Foden should get a lot of playing time but Gakpo and Mbuemo are solid. Thanks.

          Open Controls
    7. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Anyone seen any Romero injury updates? I can't find anything.

      I'm going to bench boost this week. What do you reckon to these moves?

      A) Romero + Reijnders to Burn + Enzo (free)
      B) Just Romero to Burn and play Reijnders
      C) Something else

      2FT 1.3ITB
      Raya
      Gabriel Senesi Rodon
      Saka Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
      Haaland Bowen JP

      Dubravka Romero* Stach Tarkowski

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. RedKev81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not sure on Romero but A for free sounds good regardless of gw/situation to me

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice one, thank you

          Open Controls
      2. RedKev81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Reply fail below

        Open Controls
    8. Ranger3
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Start Porro or Munoz ? Fixture say Porro, but that Munoz is so attacking

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Munoz. I'm thinking of selling Porro for Chalobah

        Open Controls
        1. Ranger3
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          What about Reece James

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            That would be the flair pick, I suppose

            Open Controls
    9. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Is Vicario-Kudus-Reijnders-Porro worth a BB? I have one FT so could go Porro to Chalobah, or something else. Zero ITB

      Dubravka
      Gabriel, Timber, Tarkowski, Senesi
      Semenyo, Gordon, Grealish
      Haaland (c), Gyokeres, Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        ye

        Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Absolutely bench boost that.
        And yes, I would move out Porro to Chalobah.

        Open Controls
    10. sneif4
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC team would be much appreciated:

      Raya Dubravka
      Timber Burn James Munoz Esteve
      Semenyo Saka Kudus Gordon Sarr
      Haaland Woltemade Guiu

      0.2ITB

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        really nice. I'd like Gabriel in there if you can downgrade somewhere but that's strong

        Open Controls
        1. sneif4
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Thanks. Gabriel was definitely my preferred Arsenal defender, the downgrades elsewhere just felt too big

          Open Controls
      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I'd look to downgrade the defence to get Gab in

        Open Controls
    11. fkmzcgp
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Which is more of a priority to get in? Gabriel or Saka? I’ve got 1FT and can do either

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        On current form, Gabriel

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        gabriel

        Open Controls
      3. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Gab

        Open Controls
      4. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Gab he is a rank killer

        Open Controls
    12. Flynny
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Hi....3fts and 0.7m. Plan has always been to bb this week....

      Thoughts on reijnders tarko and andersen to sarr burn and Keane? Thanks

      Raya dubravka
      Gabriel tarkowski senesi andersen rodon
      Bruno semenyo enzo reijnders stach
      Haaland gyorkeres pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Solid. I prefer Pope+Timber over Raya + Burn.

        Open Controls
    13. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Which one scores more over next 2:
      A) Gordon (FUL+whu)
      B) Gakpo (bre+AVL)

      Open Controls
    14. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      anyone tempted to run it back like its gw1 with the Gakpo + Ekitike double up?

      Open Controls
    15. Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Play 1

      A. Sarr vs Arsenal
      B. Dewsbury-Hall vs Spurs
      C. Virgil vs Brentford

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        59 mins ago

        vvd

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    16. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      An evil voice in my head is telling me to punt on DCL because W Ham are so bad a defending set pieces 😯

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        DCL is bad at finishing set pieces

        Open Controls
    17. Yordan Letchkov
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Best under 6.1m option for the next few weeks?

      A) Caicedo
      B) Dango
      C) Minteh
      D) Antony

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        4.5 and upgrade one def.

        Open Controls
    18. FPL Sanky
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Kudus to Enzo for free?

      Open Controls
      1. OldSchool
        • 15 Years
        42 mins ago

        Enzo or Gakpo?

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Y if no other issues

        Open Controls
    19. basilfawlty
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      is this a roll?

      Raya
      Gabriel Senesi VDV
      Saka Semenyo Gordon Paqueta
      Haaland Pedro Mateta

      Dubravka Reijnders Lacroix Andersen 2 FT 0.1 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        I’d move out Vdv with a ft.

        Open Controls
        1. basilfawlty
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          To who? Only got 0.1 ITB.

          Wouldn't mind a Chelsea defender

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Acheampong should get some games but will be a rotation risk long term.

            You have Palace and can’t afford any other Chelsea or Newcastle defenders.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Or else use 2ft to sell Vdv and one of Reijnders/Paqueta to afford Cucurella

              Open Controls
    20. Vincetac84
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Tarkowski (vs Spurs)
      B) Grealish (vs Spurs)
      C) Reijnders (vs Aston)
      D) Mateta (vs Arsenal)

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    21. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Line up correct here? I’m finding it difficult on Anthony v Krejci. I’d normally favour the attacker but have a feeling that Wolves might finally get their first win. It’s a MUST win really

      Petrovic
      Gabriel, Caliaflori, Senesi, Krejci
      Saka, Semenyo, Minteh
      Haaland, Pedro, Woltemade

      Vicario, Anthony, Sarr, Munoz 1ft .7itb

      Open Controls
    22. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Ndiaye best mid up to 6.6m for 1 week punt? My concern is no one decent to finish his crosses

      Open Controls
    23. RedKev81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Currently have Anthony, Reijnders and Stach in my midfield.
      Who would you keep, bench, sell?
      Was gonna play Anthony and Stach but Stachs goal involvement seems to have dropped drastically.
      Want Enzo and Sarr for next week
      Should I replace one with Enzo this week for a -4, if so which 1, or play Stach and do both next week for a hit then?

      Open Controls
    24. Smudgerrr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Andersen & Reijnders to Tuanzebe (bench fodder) & Enzo?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not bad in isolation if your 4th def is good enough. No other way?

        Open Controls
        1. Smudgerrr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks.

          Defence is Gabriel, Tarkowski, Senesi, Mukiele, Andersen.

          So 5 viable, and only need 4 really.

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.