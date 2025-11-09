Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

9 November 2025 2 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Our Scoreboard rounds up all the action from Sunday’s Gameweek 11 fixtures.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Manchester City3 – 0Liverpool
Nottingham Forest3 – 1Leeds United
Crystal Palace0 – 0Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford3 – 1Newcastle United
Aston Villa4 – 0Bournemouth
price change predictions
2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Olai@dWheel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    What happened to Rogers's assists??

    Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wolt & Pope >

    A Matinez & Welbeck - no Mateta 1.3m itb

    B Roefs & Mateta

    Current team,

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Chalobah
    Saka Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo Semenyo
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Woltemade Guehi Sensei

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.