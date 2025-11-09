FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Our Scoreboard rounds up all the action from Sunday’s Gameweek 11 fixtures.
Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.
And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.
GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 11: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
|Manchester City
|3 – 0
|Liverpool
|Nottingham Forest
|3 – 1
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|0 – 0
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Brentford
|3 – 1
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|4 – 0
|Bournemouth