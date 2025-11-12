Community

The FPL transfer curse: Why players blank when you buy + haul when you sell!

12 November 2025 73 comments
FPL_Runpharm FPL_Runpharm
Selling a hauler and buying a blanker! In our latest community article, FPL_Runpharm examines the fabled Fantasy ‘transfer curse’ – and looks for saner answers.

There is a special kind of pain in Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Not the ordinary kind, like when your captain misses a penalty, or when your midfielder gets subbed off at the 59th minute. The pain I’m talking about is something more spiritual. Something supernatural. Something that feels… personal.

Everyone has experienced it at some point. You buy a player, and he blanks. You sell a player, he hauls. And sometimes, this doesn’t happen once. Not even twice. It runs for a full three-Gameweek arc like a mini-series. If this were any other hobby, we’d call it a coincidence. Because it is FPL, we call it a curse. 

The Things We Tell Ourselves at 3am

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Some managers genuinely believe this curse is their fault. They actually apologise for buying players. You’ve seen it happen.

For example, Trump (presumably not that one) said before Gameweek 10: “Guys, sorry. I brought Mbeumo in. He’s finished. Please stay away for your own safety.” In Gameweek 10, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) blanked against Nottingham Forest despite Manchester United scoring two goals and him recording 0.55 xGI.

The community’s reaction was immediate: “Oi, bro, why do you touch him?” People speak like Trump personally drained the player’s scoring energy. As if somewhere in the City Ground, Mbeumo wound up for a shot and mid-swing thought: “Wait. Trump just transferred me in. Time to plant this into Row Z.”

This is not just FPL drama. It is a documented psychological effect.

“People value outcomes more when they believe they influenced them, even when they objectively did not.” – Ellen Langer, Illusion of Control

Main Character Syndrome

FPL notes: Saka + Odegaard injury updates, Gyokeres pen transfer curse

Many of us behave like the main character of the universe. We (including myself!) grow up believing everything revolves around us, and that belief quietly lingers into adulthood.

You do not just own Bukayo Saka (£10.1m). You believe Saka plays for you. He misses two big chances in Gameweek 10? It feels personal and you sell him, so that you can double/triple up on the Arsenal defence. He scores the following Gameweek? You become convinced he did it because he hates you.

Psychologist Anthony Greenwald describes this phenomenon as the ‘totalitarian ego’. Our mind edits reality to keep ourselves at the centre of the story. Not because it is true, but because it feels comfortable.

Yes, the Curse is REAL – But Not for the Reason You Think

FPL notes: Semenyo misses pen + “fantastic” Villa 1 transfer curse

The answer is… ‘regression to the mean’. When a player performs exceptionally well for a stretch, the probability of their output returning to average increases.

For example, Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) suddenly stops scoring and even misses a penalty. No one can continue scoring endlessly (unless their name is Erling Haaland (£14.9m), but even Haaland misses a penalty now and again).

More examples: Arsenal defenders concede two goals to Sunderland after a run of clean sheets. No team keeps clean sheets forever (unless they are Chelsea in 2004/05).

When a player blanks repeatedly, the probability of scoring again goes up. The obvious example being Joao Pedro (£7.5m) scoring two Gameweeks in a row the moment everyone sold him.

It is not magic or fate, just simply numbers returning to normal.

The Magnifying Glass

Zophar's FPL Gameweek 1 dilemmas: Rogers, Spurs + how sharp will Chelsea be? 1 transfer curse

Remember early in the season when Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) and Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) were highly owned? When a player is heavily owned, every blank becomes dramatic, every haul becomes meaningful, every timing feels personal. Those were the times they were heavily discussed and debated.

Now, both are owned by fewer managers (<10% ownership). The emotional spotlight is gone. People don’t care anymore, just like they now care about the Pedros or the Semenyos. Someday, maybe people will stop caring about Semenyo. We remember the dramatic, not the ordinary.

Sunk Cost Fallacy

FPL pre-season: Five in five for Pedro + Estevao stars again

Arkes & Blumer describe the ‘sunk cost fallacy’ as continuing something only because you have already invested in it. Sometimes, we don’t hold players because they are performing. We hold them because we have already held them. So when we finally sell, the emotional memory of previous blanks stays with us. When the player scores immediately after we sell, it doesn’t just feel unlucky – it feels like betrayal. Even if the next five Gameweeks, he blanks again.


 If you are still reading at this point, congratulations. You are not cursed. You are not unlucky. Nor are you the villain of your own FPL storyline. You are just a human brain trying to find patterns inside chaos. And sometimes, chaos really does score the very week you sell it.

FPL_Runpharm Pharmacist from Malaysia, loves running marathons and trails. No fancy rankings (yet) in past years, but working hard to improve as FPL manager. Die-hard Newcastle United fan since 95/96, been to St James Park several times.

  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    5 hours ago

    The new Simon March! Runpharch! Thank you again, a great read as ever.

    1. FPL_Runpharm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      I had to google who Simon March is!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Knock, knock!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Who’s there?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Tis Simon March! So you’ve forgotten me already!

            1. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              4 mins ago

              "Knock knock
              Who's there?
              Richard Milhaus
              Richard Milhaus who?
              How soon we forget!"
              (Rowan and Martin's Laugh-in IIRC, sometime in the 1970s)

      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        FPL Champion 2014/15.
        Currently 2nd in his own FPL Champions League.
        FFS Pro Pundit.
        His most recent article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/09/11/ex-winner-simon-march-what-does-value-really-mean-in-fpl (may only be visible to Chief Scout members).
        NOT The Knights Template.

    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      It's a bit sad imo that one of the better actual writers on this site doesn't realise that this "article" is AI garbage

      1. NoOneCares
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Whereas everything you write is actual garbage.

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            You never answered what your main account is. You clearly hold some grudge from years back.

            Also a quick look at our respective post histories shows that yours is a trash can while I actually contribute

    3. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Thought provoking read. I have a follow up question, I understand the regression to the mean stuff. At what point would we expect to see guys like Watkins and Salah get somewhere near their historical norms for actual and underlying outputs? Is there precedent/examples of other players numbers literally bombing this much after almost a third of the season?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Oh dear God, I hope he’s prepared!

      2. FPL_Runpharm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Think Son’s done this before, not sure which season , started slow, then suddenly exploded. Maybe Salah’s about to do the same once those good fixtures kick in.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          I’d be losing Pope real quick, no matter what you do.

          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            This 100%. I bought Pope in GW 6 or 7 - the exact moment he kept his last CS. Cos I'm cursed. I'm about to jettison him this week. So maybe keep him for that inevitable clean sheet against City. Cos I'm cursed.

        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          It's all about keeping the (m)asses engaged

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            And me.

        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          What was the correct number in your opinion?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            1, i.e. usual rules apply

            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              That would be 0 extra transfers in that case 😉 It would/could have hit casuals and this game is a marketing tool for masses. I don't fear casuals in this game of skill 🙂

        3. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Salah, Mbeumo, Wissa, Sarr, Jackson, Ndiaye, Ait-Nouri, Dango, Marmoush...

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Salah, Sarr, Mbeumo and Ndiaye are the only relevant players.

            I hope that's not Nicolas Jackson in that list?

            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              That loan deal was made 1.9 imo. Fit in form Marmoush with injured Haaland wouldn't be relevant?!? Rules were made before the game launched, there was zero possibility to know the number of relevant Afcon players back then.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                Bissouma would be relevant if Spurs starting playing him as a striker, but they don't, so he isn't.

      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        This article is obviously heavily created by AI. Seriously FFS?

        "It's not magic or fate, just numbers returning to normal"

        "When the player scores immediately after we sell, it doesn’t just feel unlucky – it feels like betrayal."

        "When a player is heavily owned, every blank becomes dramatic, every haul becomes meaningful, every timing feels personal"

        Just a few snippets that are clearly AI generated dross. Get some better editing staff and fire this writer.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Even worse, it's just a compilation of tweets from 2 days ago: https://xcancel.com/FPL_Runpharm/status/1987739929728975207

          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            These are serious accusations! What say ye FPL_Runpharm, have you been using AI to prepare your articles?

            1. FPL_Runpharm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Honestly, i think AI is super useful, that’s all I will say!

          2. FPL_Runpharm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            I will reply to this, I usually submit what I tweeted to Scout to be published, and it usually takes them a few days to do some proofreading and editing, hope it’s not wrong!

        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          "When the player scores immediately after we sell, it doesn’t just feel unlucky – it feels like betrayal."
          is almost impressive in how many boxes the sentence ticks when you're looking for indications that AI has written it.

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            47 mins ago

            Seems to me the only thing the "author" has done is remove the most common sign of AI — the m dash. Which honestly almost makes it worse because it's clear proof that they are trying to hide that it's AI generated

        3. Punned It
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Why not get AI to generate an angry comment for you? I think it'd be more fun - and thought-provoking!

          • lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Honestly dont see what's wrong with the content being AI generated as long as it delivers some value for the readers...engineering the right prompts is a skill in itself.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              "Skill"

              1. Punned It
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Well, yes. Shaping an AI to suit your needs takes practice. Just like unapologetic sardonic commenting takes quite a bit of skill.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    If using AI took skill or practice, there wouldn't be so many idiots flooding the internet with slop. The fact it's so easy to use is one of its main attractors.

                    1. Punned It
                        7 mins ago

                        Easy to use does not necessarily mean easy to use well.

                        1. x.jim.x
                          • 11 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          If we're talking about refining some code or rewording an email, fair enough, but we're not.

                    2. GreennRed
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      AI has some benefits. But you need a skill to practice a skill. Using AI is not a skill. It's a lazy way to 'write' an article. You're not doing the writing using your own thoughts and expression. You're being a sheep following the AI 'knowledge' flock and the enabling the lack of knowledge to trickle down.

                • Brosstan
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  Baffling that some people honestly believe this. Maybe a bit harsh but it seems to be mostly people with very low skill themselves who see the AI producing things far out of their own reach.

                  1. Punned It
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      I think it's more of an age gap. Like, I don't get social media so it must be for simpletons.

                      1. z13
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          Having previously asked AI to write code, I do believe it has some (almost) serious skill in that department.

                        • z13
                            1 hour, 37 mins ago

                            This website provides a form of social media i guess?

                            1. Punned It
                                just now

                                It's basically a forum, ie. social media pre-FB.

                            2. Brosstan
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 31 mins ago

                              AI has a ton of very useful use cases. I use it at work plenty myself. Churning out a verbose but sterile article to fill space is not good use of AI.

                              1. FPL_Runpharm
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                All good, FPL’s got enough drama and we don’t need more.. I respect your opinion and also accept the fact that nothing I say will change your stance.

                                Just clarifying. 1) I am not employed by Scout, nor I get any incentive/cash through writing/publishing articles. Merely sharing what I tweet on X. 2) It’s under Community Articles section, not expert articles section. I believe the editor would publish your article as well if it’s relevant. 3) The editor does correct many of my sentence structure and grammatical errors before publishing, sometimes editing out some unnecessary parts

                                Thank you for reading it. Off to put my kid to bed. Hope you have a good international break!

                              2. Punned It
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Exactly. There's good and bad use, and the former necessitates skill. I think the latter will receed when it's not take seriously over time.

                              3. GreennRed
                                • 14 Years
                                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                Social media and AI want to sell you stuff you probably don't need. Just need to tune a filter on what you need and what info source you can rely on.

                      2. Atimis
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 3 mins ago

                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 12 Years
                          2 hours, 56 mins ago

                          What does AI say?

                          1. Atimis
                            • 9 Years
                            2 hours, 10 mins ago

                            Dunno, heart says Chelsea mid but not Enzo, so there are rotation concerns...

                      3. aapoman
                        • 12 Years
                        4 hours, 2 mins ago

                        1. aapoman
                          • 12 Years
                          3 hours, 3 mins ago

                          *max 4.4m. midfielder

                        2. Baps Hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          I don't know. Is Thiago that good over mids that you have to change formation because of him? Having said that, I have 4.3 Essugo as my "5th" mid. I am strongly considering 4-4-2.

                          1. aapoman
                            • 12 Years
                            3 hours, 20 mins ago

                            Mateta and Joao Pedro

                          2. Stimps
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            3 hours, 18 mins ago

                            Welbeck

                                1. Stimps
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  3 hours, 12 mins ago

                                  Fixtures

                          3. tbos83
                            • 4 Years
                            3 hours, 11 mins ago

                            Ndiaye > Mbeumo?

                            1. Esraj
                              • 9 Years
                              1 hour, 49 mins ago

                              Oh yes.

                            2. Baps Hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                              Y

                          4. z13
                              2 hours, 11 mins ago

                              Related to this article, the hype has been annoying me this year. I started playing last year, exactly 38 GWs ago. Last year I was more casual but this year, trying to be engaged, I regularly get decieved by the hype. I am still proud of not owning Joao Pedro this year but:
                              The GW7 hype of 'which Arsenal attacker for their great fixtures?' meant on WC7 I lost Mbeumo for Gyokeres money. I literally have a non-Gyokeres draft screenshot that was 40+ points better off than I am now.
                              The GW9-10 hype of Mateta being a must-have. Now it's Thiago, but has Mateta delivered on the hype? No, although his numbers have been good. Since his hattrick (which earned him all the hype) he is the 6th highest scoring forward in the game.
                              Thankfully many smaller hypes (Reijnders in GW2 especially) have avoided me.
                              What is hype? Do we follow it or not? I never know when hype is going to be long-term (rare) and when it is hype

                              1. GreennRed
                                • 14 Years
                                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                Pick your own team and learn from your mistakes.

                              2. Haa-lala-land
                                • 5 Years
                                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                Ive often wondered how I would do in FPL better ir worse, if I didnt read or watch anything FPL related at all throughout the whole year.

                              3. bigbudgie
                                • 11 Years
                                40 mins ago

                                You'll never do well if your are following the herd, can't make your own decisions or chasing last week's points
                                I played 4-5-1 with Haaland only up front for the first 10 gameweeks. No scout or social media told me to do that - I just really didn't fancy any of the other strikers in the game at that point
                                Watching games is a huge part for me too

                            • bigbudgie
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              Bringing in Lammens madness? Need rid of Pope
                              Or Petrovic which would mean double Bmth defence

                              A) Lammens
                              B) Petrovic (double Bmth def)
                              C) Another GK max 5.2

                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 12 Years
                                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                B

                            • rongrong
                                39 mins ago

                                Another great read. I can’t help but chuckled at the part where we sincerely believe there is a curse placed against us, ha, I’m guilty as well.

                              • beerhockeyrock
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 16 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                Guilty...stupid Pedro starts scoring again, right after I sold him, convincing me of this folly

