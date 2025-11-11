Palace + Arsenal fixtures moved – but stay in FPL Gameweek 17

Tuesday’s fixture announcement from the Premier League drew a line under the will-we-won’t-we Blank Gameweek 17 saga.

In short, we won’t get a ‘blank’ in Gameweek 17 (or in any other pre-2026 Gameweek) unless there are some unexpected events like weather-related postponements.

WHAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY?

Really, any hope/fear of a Blank Gameweek 17 was dashed last week. Then, the troublesome EFL Cup tie was moved to Tuesday 23 December.

So, no grand shifting of the Gameweek 17 Premier League clashes – Leeds United v Crystal Palace and Everton v Arsenal – to accommodate a cup game.

Now, those league fixtures have been moved – but only from Sunday afternoon to Saturday night. That gives Arsenal and Palace 72 hours to prepare for their EFL Cup quarter-final.

STILL SOME CONGESTION FOR PALACE

Palace do still play twice in 48 hours, as seen below (image from BBC Sport).

Oliver Glasner will no doubt be hoping that Conference League progress is secured ahead of Matchday 6 so that he can blood the second string/kids against KuPS: