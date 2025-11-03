EFL Cup quarter-final moved – but no FPL Blank Gameweek 17

We had previously discussed Crystal Palace’s scheduling dilemma in mid-December, which was caused by the Eagles’ progress to the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The quarter-final was originally due to be played on the week commencing 15 December, but that would have seen Oliver Glasner’s side play four games in eight days due to their UEFA Conference League commitments.

It raised the prospect of a Blank Gameweek 17 for four clubs.

However, a new date has now been confirmed for the EFL Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Palace.

The last eight clash will take place on Tuesday 23 December at 8pm GMT.

The other three EFL Cup ties will take place the previous week, as planned.

Therefore, no Premier League games need to be rescheduled, so we won’t be getting a Blank Gameweek 17, unless there is a postponement for bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, of course.

The scheduling of the quarter-final does, however, mean that Arsenal and Palace will have only one day’s rest beforehand, with both sides playing in Gameweek 17 on Sunday 21 December.

NEW SCHEDULES

ARSENAL

Sun 21 Dec: Everton (a), Gameweek 17

Tue 23 Dec: Crystal Palace (h), EFL Cup

Sat 27 Dec: Brighton (h), Gameweek 18

Tue 30 Dec: Aston Villa (h), Gameweek 19

CRYSTAL PALACE

CRYSTAL PALACE