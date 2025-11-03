Fixtures

EFL Cup quarter-final moved – but no FPL Blank Gameweek 17

3 November 2025 43 comments
avfc82 avfc82
We had previously discussed Crystal Palace’s scheduling dilemma in mid-December, which was caused by the Eagles’ progress to the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

The quarter-final was originally due to be played on the week commencing 15 December, but that would have seen Oliver Glasner’s side play four games in eight days due to their UEFA Conference League commitments.

It raised the prospect of a Blank Gameweek 17 for four clubs.

However, a new date has now been confirmed for the EFL Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Palace.

The last eight clash will take place on Tuesday 23 December at 8pm GMT.

The other three EFL Cup ties will take place the previous week, as planned.

Therefore, no Premier League games need to be rescheduled, so we won’t be getting a Blank Gameweek 17, unless there is a postponement for bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, of course.

The scheduling of the quarter-final does, however, mean that Arsenal and Palace will have only one day’s rest beforehand, with both sides playing in Gameweek 17 on Sunday 21 December.

NEW SCHEDULES

ARSENAL

  • Sun 21 Dec: Everton (a), Gameweek 17
  • Tue 23 Dec: Crystal Palace (h), EFL Cup
  • Sat 27 Dec: Brighton (h), Gameweek 18
  • Tue 30 Dec: Aston Villa (h), Gameweek 19

CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Thu 18 Dec: KuPS (h), Conference League
  • Sun 21 Dec: Leeds (a), Gameweek 17
  • Tue 23 Dec: Arsenal (a), EFL Cup
  • Sun 28 Dec: Tottenham (h), Gameweek 18
  • Thu 1 Jan: Fulham (h), Gameweek 19
43 Comments
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Open Controls
  2. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Kudus drop is annoying so:

    A) Kudus to Minteh for free.
    B) Kudus+Bowen to Boomo+JP for a hit.

    Have Bruno as well.
    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wouldn't sell Bowen this week so A

      Open Controls
  3. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anyone know why Chelsea face Bournemouth twice before even playing City? I thought you were meant to play everyone once first.
    Mabye it's more common than I thought (excluding postponed fixtures obviously).

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They try but it’s not a set rule

      Open Controls
  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Woltemade to Thiago and Enzo to Mbeumo 4ph?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. z13
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      NOO I opened the website to the headline 'moved' and 'Blank Gameweek'. Disappointing though

      Open Controls
    • MetallicaJack93
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Would you bench boost this? Thinking Reijnders and possibly Gakpo out

      Pope Dub
      Gab Timber Guehi Senesi Rodon
      Saka Semenyo Gakpo Caicedo Reijnders
      Haaland Mateta Woltemade

      Open Controls
    • Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Kudus -> Mbuemo tonight (-4)?

      A) Yes - before the double price change
      B) No - eat the price change and play Kudus and do it for free next GW

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Wouldn't take a hit for Mbuemo before spurs away

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          Spurs has won 4 games at home in the past year

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Would prefer Boomo but definitely not worth a hit imo. I’d wait

        Open Controls
    • Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      if one was to sacrifice Raya

      a) which keeper would you get?

      b) which of Califiori or Rice would you go for? On Timber and Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'd stick with the Arsenal defense trio

        Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        Bide your time - they still might all be great options. Calfiori is very sideways. If you insist on selling Raya then go for Rice and forget about him until your next wild card. As for a replacment keeper - who knows? Petrovic has a good run soon.

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Woltemade + Reijnders -> Thiago + Minteh + 1m itb. We good?

      Open Controls
    • FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just signed Cherki for fun. Sold Gordon. Really not taking this season too seriously.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        I'd thought about him and my thoughts were: "He would be a great option apart from one factor". Pep.
        Good luck!

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          haha yep.

          Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Cunha's been involved in 30 shots this season, either taking or creating. him having only 1 attacking return feels so harsh

      Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo, Traoré, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée, Isidor

      Subs: Patterson, Masuaku, Neil, Rigg, O'Nien, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda, Adingra

      Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

      Subs: Travers, Coleman, Aznou, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Beto

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Sunderland playing a 5ATB, doesn't look like Alderete passed the concussion protocol.

        Barry starts ahead of Beto

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        cheers

        hope keane can get at least get 3/4 today

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Will be 1-1. 4 points if DC

          Tarkowski G no A (19’th)
          Roefs saved pen (44’th)
          Le Fée G no A (45+4)

          Open Controls
    • Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Best one GW punt for next week?

      A. James
      B. Timber

      Already have Gabriel & 3xCPL, WC in GW12.

      Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      No Alderete aarghh

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yes, that Alderete v Mukiele choice a few weeks ago has bitten us hard.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Going for the safe choice! What can go wrong?!

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Yep. Buy the centre back for defcons they said. Mukiele will move to full back if Ballard comes back they said. They were right, but they didn't tell us about the 17 points for Mukiele (inc defcons) and Alerete's forthcoming injury.
            It is the law of the sod.

            Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Mukiele / Alderete swing has been unreal FFS

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Just pure luck ...or lack of it...

        Open Controls
    • fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Feck..Reindildo starts. Chalobah points on the bench..ugh

      Open Controls
    • bobicek92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Would you fancy GW12 FH? Apparently there is no double or blank in the first half and it is the only GW when Salah has significantly better fixture than robot.

      Open Controls
      1. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes but there are no other good players to target

        Open Controls
        1. bobicek92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I don´t have Mbuemo, Enzo or Welbeck so I would take all of these. I would then WC in GW13 taking at least two players from Liverpool if they do well against Forest

          Open Controls
    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Love everything Sunderland have done so far. More of the same please! Xhaka, Reinildo & Roefs to bag 3 goals & 6 assists

      Open Controls
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Alderete off, 6 points from mr Richard’s in.
      Not bad.
      Season of defenders.

      Open Controls
    • OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chance in % of Messi and Ronaldo playing WC 26?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        about 50% ...? Ronaldo will demand to play anyway. Messi will play if he feels he will be an asset.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Ronaldo will play.
          Messi will be encouraged by sponsored and American lobbyist as he’s a great name to put on the list of stars participating in tournament.
          Especially in a country where soccer isn’t even in top 3 of national sports.

          Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both high probability I'd say, unless injuries happen.

        Open Controls

