Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 12?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

While expected goal scorers Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) did ok by setting up a goal for others, the main success came during Arsenal’s trip to Sunderland.

Gunners duo Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) were part of last week’s table, and both netted on Wearside.

Two of the 10 didn’t start: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m).

As for predicted assists, Michael Kayode‘s (£4.5m) long throw caused Brentford’s equaliser, and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) went one better by sealing Manchester City’s victory.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.