  Royal5
    13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Did Pedro get minutes for Brazil?

    Qaiss
      8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Yeah, half of a match

    iFash@FPL
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        He got 45 minutes in last (late) match, which they lost 0-1.

      Royal5
        13 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thanks!

    Vincenzo
      2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Your thoughts on My WC
      Sanchez
      Rico Lewis-Robinson-Digne-Robertson
      M Salah-Jota-Rodgers
      Havertz-Halland-J Pedro

      Fabianski-Madueke-Mbeumo-Faes
      0.3 in bank

      Totalfootball
        7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        please correct the player spellings

    Totalfootball
      7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Do you think ipswich score vs Brighton away ?

      Fellaini's Fro
        11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Yes is my guess.
        Veltman injured, Hinshelwood oop, goalkeeper not settled

      Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        1 hour ago

        I dunno- we’re not great away - esp against possession teams!

    JÆKS ⭐
      9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Wonder if Slot will give Gakpo a chance to prove himself over Diaz this weekend. 2x 90 min for Diaz over the international break

      iFash@FPL
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Hope he stays on the bench, if he doesn’t start.

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          44 mins ago

          Didn’t Gakpo play 180 mins?

          JÆKS ⭐
            9 Years
            42 mins ago

            150 for Gakpo and well the obvious less travelling 🙂

            Bushwhacker
              5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Liverpool have other options too ; quite possible Jota plays left, Nunez through the middle or even Harvey comes in.

              Bennerman
                6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Same Harvey with the broken foot?

      Tazah
        6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Why is N. Jackson not being considered? will be on the end of all of palmer's assists whether they go in or not is another issue - but he's the only out and out striker for Chelsea and they have a good fixture run, plus he's done well in the first 3 weeks

        Plyng
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          What do you mean? He is being considered. He’s already risen in price

          Tazah
            6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            have been on this site regularly for the past week, have not seen him in a single team posted on here

            Ginkapo FPL
              13 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              If you had been around longer you would have noticed

              Tazah
                6 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                yet his ownership is lower than Sloanke and Muniz who have both not scored and one missed 2 gameweeks.

                Let me ask you this, do either of you have him?

                Ginkapo FPL
                  13 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Yes I do

                  Tazah
                    6 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    well done to you sir... I feel however that many of your counterparts do not share your sentiment

                Haa-lala-land
                  3 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  I'm bringing him in this week!

        JÆKS ⭐
          9 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Id put him in my WC team if I was wildcarding this week.

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          57 mins ago

          Timing the jump ; Isak to Wolves away vs Jackson to Bournemouth away is probably a wash or favors Isak

        Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Been mentioned on majority of videos I've watched

      tique
        9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Hey guys, I have a quick question.

        I have 3 fts. I just played 2 of them then I decided to WC. Will I have 4 fts next week?

        Fellaini's Fro
          11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Yes

          tique
            9 Years
            20 mins ago

            Thanks man. I was panicking until you replied. I thought I had just ruined my season

            Tazah
              6 Years
              19 mins ago

              I believe you will have 3 next week - im in the same boat.... apparently the wildcard counts as one transfer

              tique
                9 Years
                17 mins ago

                Oh ok. So the 2 I played doesn’t make a difference. It’s just the 1 they take away from playing the WC?

                Tazah
                  6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  yes i believe so and also hope so - i did the exact same thing you did this week

                  tique
                    9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Fingers crossed

        Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          You’ll have 3 I believe

        Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          3FT I think

        Now I'm Panicking
          9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          3

      Havertzer of sorrow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Udogie was missing in training today. There have been reports he got eaten by some migrants from Mexico. Not sure if he will be fit for the weekend.

        BUZZBOMB ♡
          9 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Something has definitely been nibbling on McAteer.

        Bennerman
          6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Eaten by migrants from Mexico?
          Time out, think about what you've said

          Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 Years
            34 mins ago

            When something reads oddly, it might be a reference you don’t get … go watch the debate

            Bennerman
              6 Years
              21 mins ago

              If I'm not privy to an in-joke or insider reference I'm entitled query it - and not expected to watch the debate, whatever that is.

              Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 Years
                1 min ago

                I get what you are saying but it is a reference from the number one news story worldwide of the past 24 hours

          BUZZBOMB ♡
            9 Years
            just now

            He said. And I quote "In Springfield, they are eating the dogs. The people that came in, they are eating the cats. They’re eating – they are eating the pets of the people that live there."

            My cat ear.

      Haa-lala-land
        3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Simon March FTW

      popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Evening all

        2FT, £1M itb Wildcarding in 6

        Hend
        Gvardiol, Gusto, Konsa (THB, Greaves)
        Salah, Jota, Eze, Rogers, Andreas
        Haaland, Isak (Wood)

        Really want TAA for next two
        a) Gvardiol > TAA
        b) Gusto/Isak > TAA/Pedro
        c) Gusto > Robertson
        d) other makeweight? if i lose Andreas to fodder, I'm playing Wood v Pool

        F4L
          9 Years
          40 mins ago

          A and roll

      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        15 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Last Man Standing is open for entry.

        Minimum scores needed after hits - 52, 57 and 59

        Code is 69toy6

        RICICLE
          2 Years
          34 mins ago

          Nice one TM I’ll try join now

        Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

      Supersonic_
        3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Sold Isak for Pedro. Should I be worried?

        The Knights Template
          10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Why on earth did you do that?

          Supersonic_
            3 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Enables Saka to Salah for free next GW for C

            Supersonic_
              3 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Then... Salah back to Saka for free for cushy fixtures. Might get away with no WC until next fixture swing around 9 is it?

              Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 Years
                26 mins ago

                So you are selling Saka to get him back a week later?!

              Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 Years
                11 mins ago

                i'd keep him for at least 2 GWs

          Now I'm Panicking
            9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Now he's panicking

            Supersonic_
              3 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Haha

          GoonerSteve
            14 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Upgrading elsewhere presumably

            Open Controls
        F4L
          9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          not if the money was put to good use

          pedro looks good. maybe not the goal threat from cam that'd be expected from a striker, but with pens and higher chance creation/pass completion helping with the bps can't see how he doesn't do well for 5.7mil

          Supersonic_
            3 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Well.. not put yet...

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          If he doesn’t play due to travel then yes!

      Shark Team
        7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Do you think Liverpool and Arsenal will keep getting lots of clean sheets long term or they will subside with European football in between?

        F4L
          9 Years
          45 mins ago

          arsenal should be fine with their mid/defence options

          liverpool is much more a concern, injury to vvd/robbo/alisson/gravenberch and there'd be worry

          arsenal had no problem posting very solid underlying defensive stats all season long last year

        Bushwhacker
          5 Years
          29 mins ago

          As above ; Liverpool don’t have the $1bn Arsenal squad … if people are injured or rested its a worry.

      Pep Roulette
        6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Chances of getting 3.9 GK before the next deadline?

        Now I'm Panicking
          9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I'd say unlikely - there are a couple in the -70s on FPL Stats, but I'd imagine there aren't many selling their 4.0 keeper this week unless on WC.

          Pep Roulette
            6 Years
            3 mins ago

            That's not good news for me then

      Totalfootball
        7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        score prediction -

        Liv vs Nofm
        Manc v Bre
        Bri vs ips

        Supersonic_
          3 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          3-0
          3-1
          2-1

          Supersonic_
            3 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Hopefully Jota Hatrick
            Haaland Hatrick
            Pedro brace

        F4L
          9 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          3-0
          4-1
          2-0

        iFash@FPL
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            2 - 0
            2 - 0
            2 - 0

            What could go wrong? 😉

        Supersonic_
          3 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I assume everyone thought they'd back a load of XFers given the new 5 max. How is that panning out for most of you?

          I'm currently on 0 FT haha

          Bushwhacker
            5 Years
            45 mins ago

            Got to two! Spent one.

            Goodfeathers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              1 min ago

              Same here

        Pep Roulette
          6 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I have 2 FTs right now and I'm doing WC GW4. How many FTs will I have in GW5?

          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            15 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            2

            Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Good rule change that

          F4L
            9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            2

          Pep Roulette
            6 Years
            just now

            Cheers all

        Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Might WC in GW6 (seems popular / can see the logic), but def not set in stone.

          With that in mind, in order to free up funds for Salah this week, which would you pick (please):

          Jota ->
          A) Semyeno
          B) Minteh

          Fantasyfreaks
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 Years
            29 mins ago

            B for me. Two decent home fixtures

            Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              15 Years
              just now

              Ta

          Fellaini's Fro
            11 Years
            1 min ago

            Play the fixtures - B with an easy swap to A when you WC.

        Fantasyfreaks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Which one
          A. Saka, Mitoma, Eze
          Or
          B. Salah, Mitoma, Rogers

          For two weeks?

          F4L
            9 Years
            34 mins ago

            B

          Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            15 Years
            34 mins ago

            B

        F4L
          9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Over the course of the season, do you think Solanke or Jackson will end up with higher xG?

          Bushwhacker
            5 Years
            27 mins ago

            Impossible to tell without seeing Spurs play with Solanke.

            F4L
              9 Years
              20 mins ago

              fair point. shame he got the knock when he did. just looking at the stats last season and you'd think spurs would be ahead on xG as a team but Chelsea were by 7. wonder if having a proper striker means more big chances/shots for Spurs going forwards

              Bushwhacker
                5 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah but I suspect Spurs will play more through Solanke and Chelsea XG will come from all over.

        PulseB7
            1 hour ago

            If I transferred Saka at 10.0 (he’s at 10.1) and he drops tonight, will I lose any value on him?

            Totalfootball
              7 Years
              2 mins ago

              no

          Joyce1998
            8 Years
            43 mins ago

            Thoughts on this?
            wc team
            0.2 itb Eze>> Mbuemo gw6

            Raya
            Trent, Digne, Lewis
            Salah, Szoboszlai, Eze, Rogers
            Haaland, Pedro, Jackson

            Fabi, Semenyo, Porro, Greaves

            Pep Roulette
              6 Years
              just now

              Szobo? Why?

          hazza44
            12 Years
            37 mins ago

            Afternoon all,
            Recommended transfers this week, or roll? Bit of a benching dilemma as well.

            Henderson
            Gvardiol Saliba Robinson
            Saka Gordon Jota Rogers
            Isak Haaland Pedro
            (Fab Barco Hall ESR) £2.0 ITB

            Pep Roulette
              6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Are you okay with not owning Salah?

            Pep Roulette
              6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Why not Saka & Saliba to Salah & Konate, if you've 2 FTs!

          AnarChYs7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            10 Years
            29 mins ago

            Henderson
            Gabriel Porro Robinson
            Salah Palmer Eze Rogers
            Haaland Pedro Muniz

            Vald | Konsa Winks Harwood
            0.7 ITB. 0 FT

            RMT?

          Total Slotball
            8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Isak on FPL "It's much better to hear people have transferred me out and then I score two goals. You must have Haaland unfortunately!"

            https://x.com/ESPNUK/status/1833520812466319524

          Pep Roulette
            6 Years
            16 mins ago

            What are the general thoughts on Rico Lewis as WC pick?

          Slurpy
            9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Raya
            Robertson Lewis Pau Mazrouroi
            Salah Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo
            Haaland Pedro

            Fabianski Wood Bednarek Winks

            Thoughts on my WC?

            Not sure if I should go Eze over Mbuemo. Just don't like booking in transfers and would have to fund with Palmer to Saka in GW6. I think Mbuemo only has one bad fixture because there's goals to be had against spurs.

            Also gone Pau over Konsa after the injury but would prefer Konsa.

            Pedro also a risk this week.

            Seen alot of people trying to get Wood out but he's got a couple of good Games coming up and when he's on a roll he keeps going.

            Appreciate any thoughts.

