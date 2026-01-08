FPL notes: £4.6m Kroupi goal, Senesi assist + Spurs injuries

We continue our Scout Notes from Wednesday with Bournemouth’s dramatic 3-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur.

£4.6M KROUPI GOAL

One of the main talking points ahead of the match centred on budget forward Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m). Many within the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community expected him to play a more significant role in Bournemouth’s attack, particularly with Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) set to undergo surgery and Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) close to an exit.

Those expectations proved accurate. Kroupi earned his first start since Gameweek 18 and went on to score Bournemouth’s second goal of the match.

Spurs took an early lead when Xavi Simons (£6.5m), also making his first start since Gameweek 18, carried the ball forward before sliding a pass into Mathys Tel (£6.2m). Tel made no mistake, rifling a right-footed finish past the goalkeeper to put the visitors ahead.

Bournemouth responded quickly. After just 17 minutes, Evanilson (£7.0m) powered home a header from an excellent delivery by Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m) to restore parity.

While Kroupi grabbed the headlines with his start and goal, Tavernier also justified the pre-match attention.

The injury to Kluivert and the expected departure of Semenyo had already pushed Tavernier into the spotlight, with increased responsibility for set-pieces and possible penalty duties adding to his appeal ahead of a favourable run of fixtures.

SENESI ASSIST

It was Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) who provided the assist, sliding the ball across the six-yard box from a corner for Kroupi to tap home his seventh goal of the season.

The Spaniard rewarded his 14% ownership with a fourth attacking return of the campaign.

While attacking returns add to his appeal, owners will more readily associate him with steady defensive contributions (DefCon), which remain a key part of his Fantasy value.

Senesi leads all defenders in the division for total DefCons, underlining his multiple routes to points once again.

Clean sheets have proved hard to come by under Andoni Iraola, with just one recorded across the last 10 league matches, but an improving run of fixtures offers some renewed optimism on that front.

With fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and West Ham United on the horizon, Senesi, Kroupi and Tavernier all look capable of attracting serious interest from FPL managers.

The outlook differs for Semenyo. He struck a dramatic winner 17 minutes after João Palhinha (£5.5m) had levelled the contest with an outstanding overhead kick, converting from an assist by David Brooks (£5.0m).

That goal now looks set to serve as Semenyo’s farewell moment for Bournemouth, with his move to Manchester City nearing completion.

BERGVALL + BENTANCUR INJURIES

Whilst there were lots of goals to enjoy, the match also brought injuries for Spurs, further dampening their day.

Lucas Bergvall (£5.3m) was substituted off during the 57th minute. Whilst the Swede walked off, he did so with visible discomfort.

On the other hand, Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.3m) played most of the match before coming off in the 86th minute.