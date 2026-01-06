­­­FPL Gameweek 21 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

Our Gameweek 21 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW21-25 fixtures: TOT | bha | LIV | wol | AVL

With Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) set for a spell on the sidelines and Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) likely to leave soon, the responsibility may fall on Marcus Tavernier (£5.6m) to inspire Bournemouth in the second half of the season.

The £5.6m midfielder has produced four goals and two assists in 2025/26 so far, amassing 81 points.

But crucially, his underlying stats are promising over the last six Gameweeks, with 16 shots (the seventh-most of any FPL midfielder) and six chances created.

He’s also racked up 59 defensive contributions (DefCon) during that period, impressing in a slightly deeper midfield role in Andoni Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Only last month, the Spaniard stated:

“I think he has been very good in both games both in the offensive work and in the defensive side. He has had chances, not only the goals. Playing him there gives us a more offensive threat because his natural way of moving will put him in dangerous situations. We will probably lose a little bit defensively but I think the balance against teams that are very good has been quite good.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

At only £5.6m, Tavernier could be a great budget option, particularly with penalties up for grabs once Semenyo departs.

A home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur could be the right entry point, too, especially after Thomas Frank’s side invited so much pressure in the second half against Sunderland in Gameweek 20.

Tavernier and Bournemouth will fancy their chances, then, with further favourable fixtures to come from Gameweek 24, when the Cherries embark on a ticker-topping eight-match run:

Bournemouth are admittedly in poor form, but they put in a very good performance against Arsenal on Saturday and could very well turn a corner against Spurs, suggesting Tavernier can be a solid differential fourth or fifth midfielder.

JAMES GARNER

FPL ownership: 3.2%

3.2% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW21-25 fixtures: WOL | avl | LEE | bha | ful

It is the all-round points potential of James Garner (£5.1m) that has seen us plump for the Everton midfielder.

The 24-year-old has recorded only five attacking returns in 2025/26; however, he is notably ranked 11th for total points among midfielders, with 89.

This is partly due to his ability to bank DefCon points, having reached the threshold nine times this season, the fourth-most of any player in his position.

Additionally, Garner’s 31 shots and 24 chances created are both among Everton’s top two players.

David Moyes’ side have hit a rough patch of form lately, with just one win in five matches. However, Garner is one of the few players to remain consistent throughout, with reports suggesting that he could even receive an England call-up soon.

Garner should take on a bit more offensive responsibility in the absence of the injured Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), too.

“He’s playing so well for us, and he’s taken on a bit more responsibility, a bit more of the leadership, so he’s really matured.” – David Moyes on James Garner

Available at £5.1m, Garner looks very kindly priced ahead of some favourable upcoming fixtures, including home encounters with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United in the next three Gameweeks.

A real all-rounder with set-piece duties in his locker, Garner could consequently be a fine punt and a very decent depth option.

MATEUS MANE

FPL ownership: 0.5%

0.5% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW21-25 fixtures: eve | NEW | mci | BOU | CHE

Having started Wolves’ last three matches, Mateus Mane (£4.5m) has emerged as a viable budget option, particularly for those Fantasy managers playing a 4-4-2, 3-5-2 or 4-5-1 formation.

The youngster made his first Molineux start in Gameweek 20 and was heavily involved, scoring and winning the penalty that Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) converted to total 12 points.

He nearly added to that with another goal late on, too.

It capped off a superb individual display, earning praise from his manager:

“He’s 18, but he’s almost like a little bit of a leader in there as well. I think it’s infectious. I think he’s rubbing off on people, his energy, his enthusiasm. He’s a really bright talent and someone that we should be really excited about, but at the same time, we just want to try and look after him.” – Rob Edwards on Mateus Mane

Since making his first start in Gameweek 18, Mane has racked up seven shots in three matches.

All but one of those efforts arrived outside of the box, but he does at least have other routes to points. For example, Mane very nearly banked DefCon in Gameweek 20, with two clearances, five recoveries and four tackles.

That is partly due to his role.

Mane isn’t an out-and-out forward in Rob Edwards’ 3-5-2, more of an attacking midfielder, as below.

Above: Mateus Mane’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 18-20

As for Wolves, they are finally starting to pick up some form. They lost by just one goal at Anfield, then drew at Manchester United, before thumping West Ham United 3-0 on Saturday.

They now face Everton, who shipped four goals at home to Brentford in Gameweek 20.

With Mane full of confidence, he could be set to capitalise and quickly become the best £4.5m-ish forward option in FPL.