­­­FPL Gameweek 21 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

6 January 2026 160 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our Gameweek 21 differentials column brings a trio of low-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets for your consideration.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW21-25 fixtures: TOT | bha | LIV | wol | AVL

With Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) set for a spell on the sidelines and Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) likely to leave soon, the responsibility may fall on Marcus Tavernier (£5.6m) to inspire Bournemouth in the second half of the season.

The £5.6m midfielder has produced four goals and two assists in 2025/26 so far, amassing 81 points.

But crucially, his underlying stats are promising over the last six Gameweeks, with 16 shots (the seventh-most of any FPL midfielder) and six chances created.

He’s also racked up 59 defensive contributions (DefCon) during that period, impressing in a slightly deeper midfield role in Andoni Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Only last month, the Spaniard stated:

 “I think he has been very good in both games both in the offensive work and in the defensive side. He has had chances, not only the goals. Playing him there gives us a more offensive threat because his natural way of moving will put him in dangerous situations. We will probably lose a little bit defensively but I think the balance against teams that are very good has been quite good.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcus Tavernier

At only £5.6m, Tavernier could be a great budget option, particularly with penalties up for grabs once Semenyo departs.

A home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur could be the right entry point, too, especially after Thomas Frank’s side invited so much pressure in the second half against Sunderland in Gameweek 20.

Tavernier and Bournemouth will fancy their chances, then, with further favourable fixtures to come from Gameweek 24, when the Cherries embark on a ticker-topping eight-match run:

Bournemouth are admittedly in poor form, but they put in a very good performance against Arsenal on Saturday and could very well turn a corner against Spurs, suggesting Tavernier can be a solid differential fourth or fifth midfielder.

JAMES GARNER

FPL Gameweek 20 Scout Picks: Three double-ups 1

  • FPL ownership: 3.2%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW21-25 fixtures: WOL | avl | LEE | bha | ful

It is the all-round points potential of James Garner (£5.1m) that has seen us plump for the Everton midfielder.

The 24-year-old has recorded only five attacking returns in 2025/26; however, he is notably ranked 11th for total points among midfielders, with 89.

This is partly due to his ability to bank DefCon points, having reached the threshold nine times this season, the fourth-most of any player in his position.  

Additionally, Garner’s 31 shots and 24 chances created are both among Everton’s top two players.  

David Moyes’ side have hit a rough patch of form lately, with just one win in five matches. However, Garner is one of the few players to remain consistent throughout, with reports suggesting that he could even receive an England call-up soon.

Garner should take on a bit more offensive responsibility in the absence of the injured Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), too.

“He’s playing so well for us, and he’s taken on a bit more responsibility, a bit more of the leadership, so he’s really matured.” – David Moyes on James Garner

Available at £5.1m, Garner looks very kindly priced ahead of some favourable upcoming fixtures, including home encounters with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United in the next three Gameweeks.

A real all-rounder with set-piece duties in his locker, Garner could consequently be a fine punt and a very decent depth option.

MATEUS MANE

FPL notes: £4.5m forward hauls... but £4.0m 'keeper flops

  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW21-25 fixtures: eve | NEW | mci | BOU | CHE

Having started Wolves’ last three matches, Mateus Mane (£4.5m) has emerged as a viable budget option, particularly for those Fantasy managers playing a 4-4-2, 3-5-2 or 4-5-1 formation.

The youngster made his first Molineux start in Gameweek 20 and was heavily involved, scoring and winning the penalty that Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) converted to total 12 points.

He nearly added to that with another goal late on, too.

It capped off a superb individual display, earning praise from his manager:

“He’s 18, but he’s almost like a little bit of a leader in there as well. I think it’s infectious. I think he’s rubbing off on people, his energy, his enthusiasm. He’s a really bright talent and someone that we should be really excited about, but at the same time, we just want to try and look after him.” – Rob Edwards on Mateus Mane

Since making his first start in Gameweek 18, Mane has racked up seven shots in three matches.

All but one of those efforts arrived outside of the box, but he does at least have other routes to points. For example, Mane very nearly banked DefCon in Gameweek 20, with two clearances, five recoveries and four tackles.

That is partly due to his role.

Mane isn’t an out-and-out forward in Rob Edwards’ 3-5-2, more of an attacking midfielder, as below.

Above: Mateus Mane’s touch heatmap in Gameweeks 18-20

As for Wolves, they are finally starting to pick up some form. They lost by just one goal at Anfield, then drew at Manchester United, before thumping West Ham United 3-0 on Saturday.

They now face Everton, who shipped four goals at home to Brentford in Gameweek 20.

With Mane full of confidence, he could be set to capitalise and quickly become the best £4.5m-ish forward option in FPL.

160 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Joyce1998
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play

    A- Andersen
    Or
    B- Alderete

    A
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      A
    2. Orion
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      A
    3. justmatt
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      A
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      B
    5. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      B
    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Orion
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play Dubravka or Petrovic ? Leaning towards Petrovic

    Petrovic
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Petrovic

      Open Controls
  3. FFS Head-to-Head Leagues updated
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    The league tables in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-league) have now been updated with results up to and including Gameweek 20..

    Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) leads League 1 with 46 points out of a possible 60. He came 705th in 2006/07 and 64th in 2014/15, and has also had another eight top 10k finishes.

    Samuel Swain in League 9 Division 106 and Simon Jones in League 9 Division 256 are the joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 57 points each.

    Open Controls
  4. Jstap94
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play 2:
    1) Dorgu
    2) KLP
    3) Ekitike
    4) Milenkovic

    1342
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1342

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      play milenkovic at least

      Open Controls
  5. justmatt
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    This lot G2G?

    Tempted by Bowen or Rogers out to Thiago or Rice but think rolling is probably best this week and build up some FTs.

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Thiaw, Tarkowski
    Saka, Foden, Cunha, Rogers, BrunoG
    Haaland, Bowen

    Verbruggen, Andersen, Alderete, Barnes

    Gtg
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gtg

      Cheers
      1. justmatt
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Roll
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Roll

      Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Afternoon all, play one from:

    A) Guehi (AVL)
    B) Ekitike (ars)

    Open Controls
    1. justmatt
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’d probably go B and hope for the best.

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Guehi cause Ekitike might not even make the squad

      A
    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      a
    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      a

      B
    5. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guehi for me. It would be a valid question even if Eki were fully fit

      A
    7. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    How dya like that?

    Pickford
    Gabriel Chalobah O’Reilly Tarko(v)ski
    Saka Rice Foden (C)unha Rogers
    Bowen

    Dubravka | Welbeck, Ekitike*, Virgil

    1FT. 0.9 ITB

    Current longer-term ideas:

    GW24: Foden > Fernandes(/Palmer)
    (GW24: Cunha > Fernandes/Mbuemo/Enzo)
    GW27: Welbeck + Bowen > Thiago + Evanilson
    GW33: FH

    Open Controls
  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    How many games do we give the Norwegian donkey before shipping?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      just in the Salah waiting room now 😉

      Open Controls
    2. justmatt
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not thinking about it until after Wolves at home, think that’s GW23. Still some nice fixtures after that but if he keeps blanking he could fund Palmer in for Chelsea’s nice fixtures.

      Solskjær at United?
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Solskjær at United?

      Open Controls
  9. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Have there been any articles on double Arsenal defence vs attack?

    I'm on a WC, can't decide!
    I like the idea of having Saka, but the funds it frees up if going for double defence instead are huge!

    Open Controls
    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
        4 mins ago

        No on articles although I'd love to see one.
        Recently moved from Saka and aiming for gab. AlreAdy on rice and timber

        Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Think Timber, Gabriel and Rice is the optimal three

        Agreed
        1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
            2 mins ago

            Agreed

            Open Controls
          • Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Said with such conviction. How are you so sure that nothing will happen in the next 2ish GWs to change that?

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Kicking off at someone for giving an opinion, bloody hell

              Open Controls
        2. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Double arsenal defence for me will work longterm and there will be some gap between them and the team with 2nd highest cleansheets unlike now

          Open Controls
        3. tbos83
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I've had Saka for a while and he's pretty disappointing. I'd prob go Gab, Timber, Rice

          Open Controls
        4. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Depends on the alternatives in your team. What you use the funds on

          Hang on, let me build a WC team and get back to ya

          Open Controls
      • SIMBOBIANTHEIII
          8 mins ago

          Start 2
          A ekitike
          B Wilson
          C Raul jimenez

          AB
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            AB

            Open Controls
        • Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Hey fam! Can someone please tell me about the potential DGW26?

          Open Controls
          1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
              2 mins ago

              Me 2!
              I didn't know it was in the offing but any info would be greatly appreciated!

              Open Controls
            • Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/06/18/when-are-the-fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-in-2025-26

              Open Controls
          2. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Raya
            Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
            Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
            Ekitike, Haaland (c)

            Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

            4ft 0.9 itb

            Any suggestions here? Or just roll?

            Liking it. Roll
            1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                6 mins ago

                Liking it. Roll

                Open Controls
              • Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                With 4ft I would be tempted to move Rodon onto a defender who likely plays? If Ekitike is out then you are one rogue benching from only having 10 players which is a fine risk, unless you have transfers to spare. Which you do.

                Agree with this too
                1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Agree with this too

                  Open Controls
              • IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Virgil to chalobah/tark for me

                Open Controls
            2. tbos83
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              GTG, or start Chalobah (v Ful)?

              Roefs
              Gabriel Dorgu Keane
              Foden Saka Rogers Cunha
              Haaland(c) Thiago Raul

              Pope Chalobah E.Le Fee Rodon*

              Gtg
              1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                  just now

                  Gtg

                  Open Controls
              2. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Any word on Ekitike? Him or VVD first on bench?

                Open Controls
              3. jonnybhoy
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                Bench one

                A) Wilson (CHE H)
                B) Timber (LIV H)
                C) Ekitike (ARS A)

                B
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                    1 min ago

                    Probably b or c Jonnybhoy. Please consult an expert to decide between them 2. And please scroll up to help me solve a similar dilemma. Thanks in advanced.

                    Open Controls
                3. RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 15 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  New Community Article:
                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/06/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-20-2
                  The latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

                  Open Controls
                4. Meta12345
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Why people asking if start harry wilson or other? Isnt wilson suspended after picking up his 5th yellow card to liverpool?

                  Open Controls
                  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                      just now

                      No to get suspended U had to have 5 by gw 20

                      No
                    • Atimis
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      No

                      Open Controls
                    • Utopsis
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Nope - the suspension threshold reset after GW19

                      Open Controls
                  2. Make United Great Again
                    • 13 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Start 1

                    A. Ekitike vs Arsenal
                    B. O’Reilly vs Brighton

                    B
                    1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                        just now

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    2. hariv
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Start Konsa (cry) or Ekitike (ars)?

                      Thanks

                      Eki
                      1. Utopsis
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Eki

                        Open Controls
                    3. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Pretty sure on Minteh to Garner, but gives me a benching headache with this front 8 if Hugo starts

                      Rice, Foden, Cunha, Bruno G, Minteh*
                      Thiago, Haaland, Ekitike

                      a. Get Garner but start Ekitike
                      b. Get Garner and start ahead of Ekitike
                      c. Roll and get Andersen if Ekitike is benched

                      Open Controls
                    4. Assisting the assister
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      People with the Dubs Verbruggen rotation - which one will you play. Guess it has to be Dubs?

                      Dub
                      1. Atimis
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Dub

                        Dub
                      2. Von Lipwig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Dub

                        Open Controls
                    5. Kantelele
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      It’s a good moment to buy Hall ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. F4L
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        hmm dont think so with miley form, livra back and 2 big league cup semis incoming which howe i imagine will take very seriously

                        Open Controls
                    6. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
                      • 14 Years
                      1 min ago

                      With Ekitike flagged - best 1st sub is?
                      A Anderson (FUL) - home to CHE
                      B Alderete (SUN) - away at Brentford

                      Defence is Tark, Gabriel and Senesi

                      A
                      1. OneTeamInBristol
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    7. OneTeamInBristol
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Play:
                      A) Dub
                      B) Allison

                      Open Controls
                    8. Von Lipwig
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      A) Timber & Palmer
                      B) Saka & Thiago

                      Open Controls
                    9. tabby98
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      What changes to make here guys?

                      Raya
                      VVD, Keane, O’Reilly
                      Cunha, Rogers, Gordon, Foden
                      Haaland, DCL, Ekitike*

                      Dubravka | Mukiele, Miley, Gudmundsson

                      3FT
                      £0m ITB

                      Open Controls
                    10. Brosstan
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      No Fletcher presser before deadline? Don't want to miss a single Bruno game

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.