FPL Gameweek 21 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

Tuesday will be a big day for Gameweek 21 team news, as 14 Premier League managers face the media.

All the injury updates and key quotes from the day’s press conferences will be in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

You can find the major news from Monday’s four pressers here.

As feared, Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta won’t face the media till Wednesday – ergo after the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

TUESDAY’S KEY GAMEWEEK 21 INJURY NEWS

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BOURNEMOUTH

Ahead of Andoni Iraola’s lunchtime presser, the Cherries have confirmed that Justin Kluivert has undergone knee surgery.

The midfielder “will consequently face a period away from the pitch as part of his recovery”.

Quotes on Antoine Semenyo will hopefully follow from Iraola.

CHELSEA

Liam Rosenior is officially the new Chelsea head coach but he won’t be in charge for the clash with Fulham.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane will instead be in the hotseat at Craven Cottage, and it was the academy coach who was on press conference duties on Tuesday.

McFarlane confirmed that Marc Cucurella (hamstring) and Robert Sanchez (muscle) will train today, with Wesley Fofana (illness) facing assessment.

Moises Caicedo returns from a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation, too.

Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

A scan has come back clear on Jacob Murphy‘s hamstring, so the winger will hopefully be involved against Leeds United on Wednesday.

“He’s had a scan. There’s good news on the scan: no major injury there. So, I think it was probably fatigue. His physical numbers in the game were outstanding. I think he will be available at the moment. I think it will be a late decision for us, but fingers crossed.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy

Anthony Elanga (knock) looks set to remain out, however, along with Dan Burn (rib), Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) remain out.

“I don’t think he’s quite there yet. We keep thinking maybe the next game but it’s just taking a little bit longer in the final stages than we’d hoped. He won’t be long but maybe not for this one.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Elanga

Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento all returned to the squad as substitutes in Gameweek 20.

The latter two will now put pressure on budget FPL midfielder Lewis Miley, who has excelled in a right-back role in recent weeks.

“We’ll take it on a game-by-game basis. I think Lewis has done really well. I think on the ball, especially the other day, in some really tight areas, he got out of some really difficult spots with his range and his really good touch. Defensively, again, I thought he was outstanding. Let’s see what we do for this game.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Howe was also asked about whether Yoane Wissa could manage three successive starts after his recent lay-off.

“With Yoane, we’ll make an individual decision on him. We’ll look at a lot of the data that we have. I’ll be in discussions with the sports science team and medical team to make the right call. “Nick [Woltemade] has been fine, Nick’s been really good. I think he appreciates that he’s had a lot of games. This is a chance for him to just draw breath, reflect, and then go again. “I’m really happy with both players.” – Eddie Howe

BRENTFORD

The Bees are in a similar boat compared to Gameweek 20 when it comes to team news.

“We’re probably as we were, really. Over the last week or two, we’re pretty similar in terms of bodies and people available. Nothing really new to report, I don’t think.” – Keith Andrews

Long-term absentees Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are all still sidelined due to knee injuries.

Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are also unavailable due to their ongoing involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

There was nothing from Andrews on Igor Thiago‘s ability to start four matches in 12 days – just plenty of praise for the Brazilian striker on not just Sunday’s hat-trick but also his all-round contribution to the Bees.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler said that Yankuba Minteh (dead leg) only has a “minor chance” of recovering for the trip to Manchester City.

“Regards Minteh, we need to have a look. It’s still not perfect but there’s a minor chance that he will be available tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Mats Wieffer remains out with a toe injury, too, along with Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee).

“Mats Wieffer won’t be available, he still has an issue with his toe.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Carlos Baleba remains on international duty with Cameroon.

Hurzeler at least confirmed that Kaoru Mitoma is an option to start again, after the winger returned to the side on Saturday.

“I think we managed him well, also in the game against Burnley. Of course, it was his first start after a long time, but he collected some game minutes before. So, we are quite confident that he will be able to start the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

And Albion also have no fresh concerns from the weekend.

“No, at the moment, everyone seems to be fine. Of course, we still have a training session later but overall it looks quite okay.” – Fabian Hurzeler on whether Brighton have any new concerns

Having appeared as a substitute in Gameweek 20, the returning Pascal Gross enters into his manager’s thoughts.

“I said from the beginning, we brought Pascal to play, and therefore he will be definitely an option. He plays a big part in our thoughts for the second part of the season. “For me, he’s a center mid. I think that’s his best position. For me, he can, like I just said, define the rhythm of the game.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Pascal Gross

SUNDERLAND

Having missed out in Gameweek 20 with a minor issue, Wilson Isidor will be assessed in training today.

“We’ll see this morning, he’ll have a test on the pitch. We’ll see if he’s available or not.” – Regis Le Bris on Wilson Isidor

Dan Ballard came through his comeback game unscathed, while Sunderland suffered no new injuries in the draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Yeah, [Ballard] was fine. “At the minute, yes, [everyone else is okay].” – Regis Le Bris

Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Bertrand Traore, Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi are all still at the Africa Cup of Nations, although Reinildo Mandava‘s Mozambique were eliminated on Monday night.

“Probably, until Everton [in the FA Cup on Saturday], it will be tough to have the players from AFCON. Maybe Rei, because Mozambique lost yesterday evening, but we don’t know for the others.” – Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris mentioned in the aftermath of Gameweek 20 that energy levels were dipping amid the fixture pile-up but sang a slightly different tune on Tuesday.