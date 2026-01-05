Team News

Gvardiol set for months out with leg fracture

5 January 2026 138 comments
Manchester City have confirmed the extent of the injury that Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m) suffered in Sunday’s draw with Chelsea.

It’s a bad one: the left-back-cum-centre-half sustained a “tibial fracture to his right leg”.

Gvardiol will undergo surgery later this week, with an official return-to-play timeline yet to be provided.

We’re looking at months out, however. It could even be season over: teammate Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) suffered a fracture to his own leg at the beginning of 2024/25, and the return-to-training time was five months.

With Ruben Dias (£5.7m) also a concern after hobbling off in Gameweek 20, and with John Stones (£5.4m) out for “months”, it leaves City short at centre-back.

In the short term, Abdudokir Khusanov (£5.4m) and Nathan Ake (£5.3m) are the last men standing.

City have recalled youngster Max Alleyne from a successful loan spell at Watford in the meantime, while reports suggest they have entered the race to sign Marc Guehi (£5.3m).

Gvardiol’s lay-off means one less positional rival for Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) at left-back, too; remember that the Croatian, more commonly used at centre-half in 2025/26, came on for O’Reilly in Gameweek 19.

O’Reilly’s other threat, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m), will return once his Africa Cup of Nations campaign is over, which will be either Gameweek 22 or 23.

138 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Need Gabriel. Would you sell
    A: O'Reilly
    B: Dorgu
    C: Neither (at least not this week)

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Someone else
      Dorgu must be your 5th
      OR plays with the leg break

      Open Controls
      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Other 3 are Mukiele, Van de Ven and Keane.... one of those instead?

        Open Controls
    2. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      B as you will need to shift him soon anyway

      Open Controls
  2. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Rolling to 3FT's. Is bench set up correctly?

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Thiaw
    Saka Foden Cunha Le Fee Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka; Andersen, Ekitike, Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Ekiteke needs to be ahead of Andersen surely. If he starts he’s still a major threat

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Potentially but Andersen has a floor of 3 points and Ekitike might not start.

        Open Controls
  3. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    I’m on Timber, Saka and Rice

    Feels like Timber to Gabriel isn’t worth it now as it’s 0.5m more and I don’t have enough itb anyway

    A. Saka and Andersen (first sub if Ekiteke injured) > Bruno G and Gabriel
    B. Save and back Saka

    Open Controls
  4. George James
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Start 2

    A) Alderete
    B) Xhaka
    C) Elliot Anderson
    D) Ekitike
    E) Szoboszlai

    Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Would you buy Cunha or Wirtz?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not Wirtz. Cunha vs Burnley, why not for free.

      Open Controls
    3. CYN
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      No, you will probably want both of them out after a few weeks. Maybe if you have lots of FT banked.

      Open Controls
  6. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Who is the best goalkeeper for the next 9 weeks?

      A)Roefs
      B)Pickford
      C)someone else?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Chelsea have good fixtures coming up

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          But if we want for example Palmer, Enzo and a defender, it's an issue.

          Open Controls
      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Sanchez has soon good fixtures supposing he is fit. But wouldn't buy him now.

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          No wouldn’t buy Sanchez, but 3 Chelsea will be needed from gw24 for 4 gws

          Open Controls
    • CYN
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Start Alderete, Virgil or Stach?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I am starting Esteve over Virgil, so not him.

        Open Controls
        1. CYN
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Yeah, I have Virgil benched currently. This is probably the GW he finally scores from a header.

          Open Controls
    • Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Evening all. Save ft ? 1ft, 0.9 itb

      Sanchez (dub)
      Gab - tarko - Cash
      Foden - Cherki- Saka - Palmer - Rogers
      Haaland- Thiago

      Subs - Lacroix- Clyne - Guiu

      Ta

      Open Controls

