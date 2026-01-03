AFCON

AFCON 2025: When will Premier League players return?

3 January 2026 1 comments
There were 33 Premier League players who went away to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – and 32 of them remain there after the group stage!

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Tawanda Chirewa (£4.3m), not exactly a household name in Fantasy circles, has returned following Zimbabwe’s elimination.

So, when can we expect the other top-flight players to be back in domestic action?

Ahead of the start of the knockout rounds, we look at the bookmaker’s odds of progress for each relevant country.

GAMEWEEK/AFCON ROUND OVERVIEW

Before we pass over to the bookies, a reminder of how the AFCON rounds match up with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks:

AFCON players return

A group stage exit could have seen players return for this Gameweek.

But those who have made it through to the last 16 will miss at least Gameweek 20, and potentially/probably Gameweek 21 as well.

Players making it through to the quarter-finals will miss Gameweeks 20 and 21 for definite.

Going all the way to the semi-finals means sitting out six Gameweeks in total, as there’s a third/fourth-place play-off to contest on the weekend of Gameweek 22, too.

BOOKIES’ PERCENTAGES FOR EACH ROUND + PROJECTED RETURN

Here we go, then, with the bookmakers’ percentages for all 13 nations who still have Premier League representation at this winter’s tournament.

We’ve listed a projected finish and a possible return date, too.

A reminder that these odds/projections are purely based on the bookies’ expectations – and things rarely ever go according to the script!

AFCON return

ANALYSIS

AFCON 2025 final squads: Which FPL players were called up?

There are earlier return dates for two of the countries projected to be eliminated in the last 16. That’s because the round-of-16 ties involving Mali and South Africa take place on January 3 and 4, potentially allowing Yves Bissouma (£5.2m) and Lyle Foster (£4.9m) to return in time for Gameweek 21 (it’ll be tight!). Not that Tottenham Hotspur will be selecting the out-of-favour Bissouma anyway…

Why are Algeria projected to make the semi-finals, despite having a lower percentage than Nigeria? That’s because the odds factor in Algeria’s trickier round-of-16 match. If Algeria and Nigeria both make it through to the quarter-finals, as expected, they’ll meet each other, and Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.7m)’s side will (just) be the bookies’ favourites.

Morocco, Egypt and Senegal are the other favourites to make the AFCON semi-finals, so their players – including Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) – may not be back until Gameweek 23.

Group winners Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal face the four third-placed teams in the last 16. That should ensure a safe passage to the quarter-finals, barring shocks.

You may have noticed that the odds for Bryan Mbeumo‘s (£8.1m) Cameroon are relatively low.

That’s because they have a trickier round-of-16 clash with South Africa. Even if they were to get through that, it’s hosts Morocco awaiting in the quarter-finals.

    Hmmm sounds like Mbeumo could be back sooner than expected.

