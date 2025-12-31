After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Dan and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Three of our four experts highlighted Kelle Roos this week. Roos looks like a strong goalkeeper option due to home fixtures against 16th-placed Accrington Stanley and 11th-placed Gillingham. The Magpies head into the round after producing a clean sheet in three of their previous six matches.

DEFENDERS

Omar Sowunmi offers multiple routes to points, which is exactly what you want in a double. Bromley’s set-piece threat gives him genuine goal upside, and he backs that up with defensive actions. Add in strong clean-sheet potential, and he becomes more than just a defender relying on one outcome.

Adebola Oluwo brings a similar profile, with the added bonus of reliability across the season. He provides consistent defensive points through clearances and blocks, while also carrying real threat at set pieces. Matches against Barrow and Shrewsbury Town next up could be fantastic opportunities for him to score well.

Both Sowunmi and Oluwo were selected by all four of our panel, which highlights their potential ahead of Gameweek 23.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing stands out in midfield because he doesn’t need a goal to deliver. He can return through penalties and set-piece involvement, but his value also comes from all-round output such as interceptions, key passes, and shooting from range. Two home fixtures give him a strong platform to turn that involvement into points. Wing was prioritised by our entire panel, so he takes the captaincy armband.

Anis Mehmeti was also popular among our experts. He offers the kind of upside that can swing a week. He sits at the heart of Bristol City’s attacking play and already has strong goal involvement across the season. With two favourable home fixtures, he has a clear path to returns.

FORWARDS

All four of our experts picked Michael Cheek ahead of the new round. This comes off the back of his hattrick last time out. Spearheading the league-leaders frontline and taking penalties, with two home fixtures ahead, Cheek seems like a shoo-in for Fantasy EFL managers.

Daniel Udoh offers a reliable forward pick with form on his side. He has delivered attacking returns across recent matches and leads the line for a Salford team enjoying a strong spell. Taking into account recent form and fixtures, Udoh could have huge potential this week.

TEAM PICKS

Three of our panel prioritised Bromley ahead of the new round. The Ravens go into the week with five consecutive league wins behind them. Home matches against second from bottom Newport County and Oldham Athletic will surely see that good run of form continue.

Notts County were named by all four experts. Albeit hit and miss as of late, Martin Paterson and his side have extremely favourable home fixtures this week, and rank among the best six teams for both goals scored and conceded so far this campaign.