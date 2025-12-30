The latest FFS Cup results + semi-final draws

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will reach the semi-final stage in Gameweek 19 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Our highest-ranked manager, ekiekiwapang (11,990th), played our lowest-ranked manager, Ben Phippen (1,350,461st). It went to form, with the former winning 65-53 – despite scoring 12 fewer substitute points than his opponent on their Bench Boost!

BilboBaggins (123,701st) and HOCHOKI (407,522nd) had similar margins of victory, winning 62-46 and 64-46 over Waxfoot (253,039th) and RobinHuth (104,001st).

rascalbear (471,167th) saw off Olde Navy FC (210,036th) 46-39. Had they played any of the other six quarter-finalists, they’d now be out…

ekiekiwapang plays BilboBaggins in the semis, with HOCHOKI and rascalbear facing off in the other.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Our highest-ranked participant, wilkas44 (36,159th), had a sub-par Gameweek, with a -4 hit compounded by a score of just 34. They were comfortably beaten by Drizzle (193,099th), 30-51.

The other three quarter-finals were more closely matched, with no one winning by more than five points.

Santigold (86,829th) squeaked past Asim Ahmed Khan (138,085th) 56-54, despite injuries leaving them with just two defenders.

Kosh14 (498,722nd) saw off paulwilsonpickett (58,835th) 43-38, in spite of being on the receiving end of a red arrow on a Free Hit.

Teddy (87,766th) lost 45-50 to Studs Up (53,013rd), who is now our highest-ranked entrant left. They play the lowest-ranked survivor, Kosh14, in the semis.

Santigold and Drizzle meet in the other last-four tie.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher