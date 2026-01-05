Team News

FPL Gameweek 21 team news: Monday’s injury updates

5 January 2026 164 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We’re expecting much of the Gameweek 21 team news to arrive on Tuesday, when the majority of Premier League managers will be facing the media.

However, four top-flight head coaches did host their pre-match press conferences on Monday.

You can find the updates from this group in this article.

A word of warning on Liverpool: Arne Slot is not scheduled to deliver his presser till Wednesday morning, which is after the next FPL deadline.

And while we haven’t got a time yet, there’s a good chance that Mikel Arteta also gives us Arsenal’s injury latest a day after the Gameweek 21 deadline passes.

The Gunners’ clash with Liverpool is the sole Premier League match taking place on Thursday, so those are the only two teams we’re concerned about, re pre-deadline team news.

KEY GAMEWEEK 21 INJURY NEWS FROM MONDAY

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Mohammed Kudus (thigh) will “most likely” miss out in Gameweek 21 after he hobbled out of the Sunderland game on Sunday.

“He is going for a scan here, 1pm, to clarify the issue. Unfortunately, I don’t have a big update on him.

“Most likely, ruled out for Bournemouth, yeah.” – Thomas Frank on Mohammed Kudus

James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are still out, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As for Destiny Udogie (hamstring) and Dominic Solanke (ankle), they are both closing in on returns – although the Bournemouth game comes too soon for the latter.

“Destiny is training and is looking better, so that is positive.” – Thomas Frank on Destiny Udogie

“No, he will not [be travelling to Bournemouth] but positive going forwards.

“Today, you could see in training that he’s nice and composed on the ball, good decisions, good touches. It was a little bit more competitive in the small-sided games. He looked a little rusty, which is completely normal. Now he’s unfortunately been out for at least six months, so of course it will take a little bit of time. So even if he’s ready for whatever time in the near future, hopefully, then I think we’ll be surprised to just see him just hit the ground running – very few players do that.” – Thomas Frank on Dominic Solanke

Xavi Simons is back from a three-game ban, meanwhile.

Cristian Romero is also available, despite an FA charge hanging over his head. Spurs have appealed against that.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

We have yet to see Sean Dyche’s presser in its entirety but the Nottingham Post have posted updates from the Forest boss this afternoon.

Firstly, there is still some doubt about Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), who missed out in Gameweek 20,

“We’ll have to wait and see. He didn’t make Saturday, quite obviously, and he couldn’t make it on the bench so we’ll have to wait and see. It was a sore Achilles.” – Sean Dyche on Callum Hudson-Odoi, via the Nottingham Post

Chris Wood (knee) and, it sounds like, Ryan Yates (hamstring) remain out, while Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are still away with the Ivory Coast. 

As for Dan Ndoye (calf), Dyche previously suggested that the winger could be back in Gameweek 21.

The big Forest talking point of the weekend was John Victor‘s calamitous error for Aston Villa’s third goal, with the ‘keeper hobbling off immediately afterwards.

The Nottingham Post report a calf issue but the only quotes from Dyche on the Brazilian shotstopper are more concerning the competition between the posts.

“Well, there’s been a real close contest between them two. I’ve spoken to both of them about it.

“I thought John had done enough. Early on, he made a brilliant save from a point-blank chance. It’s very unfortunate for him and unfortunate for us a big mistake occurred.” – Sean Dyche on his two goalkeepers, via the Nottingham Post

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds have no fresh worries from Gameweek 20, while they’ll also get Ethan Ampadu back from suspension.

Sean Longstaff (calf) was surprisingly in the squad to face Manchester United on Sunday, despite Daniel Farke ruling him out days earlier.

“Thank God, no new injury concerns, also important news after such a competitive game. Right now, we try to recover smart and also to prepare for a quick turnaround again.

“With Sean, if I’m honest, initially my plan was to involve him the first time for the FA Cup game because he was out for more than six weeks, slightly more. Normally I like to have a player, at least, after such a long-term injury, a full week of training. But Sean is an important player for us, not just on the pitch but also off the pitch. And to have his maturity and his personality in the dressing room, especially once a few other key players are out, is always important.

“Perhaps [Longstaff has] also a chance to be involved in the squad again, and definitely not for 90 minutes, also definitely not in the starting line-up, but perhaps for a few minutes.” – Daniel Farke

As for Joe Rodon (ankle) and Jayden Bogle (calf), they aren’t ruled out of the Newcastle United game but are still doubtful.

Daniel James (hamstring) is definitely still unavailable; he’s still at least a fortnight away.

“We just hope that [Bogle] recovers pretty quick from his calf injury. So, what I can confirm is that Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle were also today not in team training, they were doing individual work in their rehab. They are actually close, both are making good progress. If the Newcastle game comes too soon or there’s still a possibility to involve them somehow, we will see. We have at least two more days.

“But at the moment, it’s perhaps more realistic that they are not ready for this game, but definitely then on the other side of the FA Cup fixture. We still have a bit of hope that perhaps one of them is able to support us also in Newcastle.” – Daniel Farke

“At the moment, he’s around two weeks away from team training and this is the first step. So, we expect him in two weeks, at least around this date, back in team training and then we will see how quick he is available for the games.” – Daniel Farke on Daniel James

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo wll check on Jean-Clair Todibo (groin) and Lucas Paquetá (back) after they missed out in Gameweek 20.

“We have to assess both of them, JC and Lucas. They are trying hard to be involved, painful situations. We still have tomorrow to see how they are and see if they can be involved in the squad.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both still on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański has been sidelined with a back injury lately.

The two new arrivals, strikers Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe, are hoping to make their debuts.

Both recent signings trained with their new teammates on Monday; Pablo had been an unused substitute at Molineux on Saturday.

“Now we are in the moment of rebalancing our squad. Two players came in, Taty and Pablo, who I consider good options, players that can help. We need help from those that are coming, but we are the ones that have to improve and make the situation better.

“Two players that I really believe can bring new things to the team. We had many, many names coming across and Pablo and Taty were the ones that I personally consider that can create an impact. Us as coaches and clubs, these days, these are good chances to try and rebalance. t’s the first transfer window that we have. We have to try and make it right. Players that come with purpose, players that come with the intention to really help, be brave to join us in this situation. They need to be brave and we need to make sure that they come with a purpose. So, Taty and Pablo, they come with a purpose.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

164 Comments
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Semenyo to

    1. Enzo
    2. Schade
    3. Anyone up to £7.6m
    4. Roll 1 FT

    Don't have Rice but have 3 Arsenal.

    Midfield of Saka, Cunha, BrunoG, Rogers.

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Do you have to start him if you roll? I'm doing 4, but planning to bench him (as I did against Chelsea and Arsenal). He was really poor in both those matches and don't expect him to set the world on fire against Spurs either. Keeping him simply because I didn't like any of the alternatives. I'd rather gain more info and move him to Bruno/Palmer from 22 onwards.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yes

        With Ekitike I'll be starting both

        Will Semenyo start against Spurs?

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          There must be a presser tomorrow, but based on current info he is expected to start.

          Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      1 and just keep until GW28

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        That looks fairly sensible

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Sick mid btw xD

      Open Controls
    4. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Roll and play him. Spurs are very bad and just lost one of their more competent options.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah

        That's the most likely if I think he plays

        Rather than going early on Chelsea picks

        Schade could be a decent shout tho

        Open Controls
  2. MarcusAurelius
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bench which defender?
    A) O’Reilly (BHA)
    B) Tarkowski (WOL)
    C) Gabriel (LIV)

    Bench which attacker?
    1) Cherki (BHA)
    2) Rogers (cpa)
    3) Bowen (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. MarcusAurelius
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Sorry
      4) Rice (LIV)

      Open Controls
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      A1, id say. Rotation imminent for those two.

      Open Controls
      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Thanks man. You make a good point

        Open Controls
      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        I can't see O'Reilly being benched given City's injuries in defence.

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      A1/3

      Open Controls
  3. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Egypt win 3-1 after extra time so Salah's return will be delayed.

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      There until the end if they make the semis, same goes for any of them. Potentially back for Burnley home if they go out in next round.

      Open Controls
  4. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Cant believe Saka dropped :D. Point machine

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yep. My team is so poor that Saka is easily in the top 5 if not in top 3 in my team currently.

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      only 3 arsenal spots unfortunately, turned him to a must have to a maybe

      Open Controls
  5. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Previous page.

    1ft, get Gab in just done?

    A) Vvd to Gab
    B) Roll

    Raya
    Vvd Dorgu Alderete
    Saka Foden Cunha Stach Rogers
    Haaland Ekitike

    B. Andersen, Richards*, Guiu*

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. BusbySwede
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Have 2FT.
    Would you do Saka & Esteve to Rice & Gabriel now and bench Ekitike and hope he plays gw22 against Burnley?
    Or any other changes first?

    Verbruggen
    Chalobah, O'Reilly, Van Hecke, Hall, Esteve
    Saka, Foden, Wirtz, Cunha, Anderson
    Haaland, Ekitike, Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      It probably makes sense

      Until Saka scores and assists and hauls

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Actually

      Just do Wirtz to Rice

      V straightforward

      Open Controls
  7. LS11
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Thinking Semenyo to Rice this week, agree or any other changes?

    Raya
    Thiaw Gabriel Alderete
    Cunha Wilson Foden Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubs Ekitike Andersen Gudmondson

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yeah just make that move and bank the transfers

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

      Best move in my mind.

      Open Controls
    3. LS11
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Cheers both

      Open Controls
  8. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Do we reckon Sels starts then?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'll give the game up if he doesn't

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I would think so

      Open Controls
  9. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    A. Play Ekitike with Stach on bench
    B. Bench Ekitike and play Stach

    Open Controls
    1. Jullepuu
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Manani
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    how would you rank these for this week

    2 (or 3) defenders to start
    A. Chalobah
    B. Timber
    C. Oreilly
    D. Mukiele

    2 (or 1) attacker to start
    1. Ekiteke
    2. Wilson
    3. Anderson

    currently on AC12

    Open Controls
    1. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would do AC2 and hope O'Reilly isn't rotated yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        need to choose 1 more from attacker or defender, who would you choose?
        currently on ekiteke but getting more unsure

        Open Controls
        1. Bagpuss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          I guess you could start him as if it's a hammy I think he plays or not, unlikely to come on for a cameo, but Forest could actually do something at WHam, so I might just go with Anderson

          Open Controls
      2. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I think that's good.

        City don't really have defs but O'Reilly looked knackered so cannot be sure. If they had Gvardiol and Dias fit then it would be a really likely benching for O'Reilly.

        Open Controls
  11. Jullepuu
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Gtg? Anything worth a hit?
    Sanchez
    Gabriel Thiaw O'Reilly Keane
    Saka Foden Rice
    Thiago Haaland Ekitike
    Dubravka Wilson Le Fee Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd start Wilson

      Play 3 atb.

      Open Controls
      1. Jullepuu
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Really tough to bench any of those 4 but maybe Ekitike doesn't play and the problem is gone

        Open Controls
  12. Bagpuss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    54 mins ago

    Timber and KDH to Gabriel and Miley before I'm priced out?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Probably for the best

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You expect Miley to be a starter for you?

      Open Controls
  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Alternative options with a limited bench this mid-week (Mukiele, v Hecke, Guiu):

    1. Ekitike to Barry
    2. Eki to Watkins
    3. Eki to Thiago
    4. Saka to Rice
    5. Semenyo to Rice + Raya out for a hit
    6. Just roll this Gw

    If I sell Cunha next week I don't really need the £££, unless BrunoF is back in play. Happy to offload Man Utd soon anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      6

      Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      2

      Open Controls
  14. I have no Wirtz
      46 mins ago

      Please rate this WC:

      Pickford Dubravka
      Gabriel Tarkowski Thiaw Nunes Collins
      Rice Saka Palmer BrunoG Cherki
      Haaland Thiago Kroupi

      Open Controls
      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm not sure I'd have a City def on WC with their current injury situation.

        Prefer a Sunderland def and bank the change.

        Open Controls
        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          * Looks good otherwise.

          Open Controls
        2. I have no Wirtz
            21 mins ago

            Thank you! I guess I figured Nunes would be regular starter with all the injuries.

            Open Controls
            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              He's not a bad pick necessarily, but their first choice CB's are injured which diminishes his appeal.

              Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.