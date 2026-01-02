FPL Gameweek 20 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

As was the case in Gameweek 19, the Gameweek 20 team news will be a hotchpotch of live press conferences and embargoed bits (of limited use) from midweek.

Whatever injury updates and key quotes we do hear on Friday, we’ll include in the article below.

Sean Dyche was the only Premier League boss to face the media on Thursday. Quotes from his presser are also below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 20 INJURY NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⭕️ 9.30am – Arteta

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍒 12.30pm – Iraola

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🍷 1.30pm – Parker

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🔴 1.30pm – Slot

🔵 1.30pm – Guardiola

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🐔 1.30pm -… pic.twitter.com/nafJRPTm56 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 2, 2026

Quotes also to come from Nuno Espirito Santo, Regis Le Bris, Oliver Glasner and Daniel Farke.

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) will both still be absent for the trip to Bournemouth.

“They are both out.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera

“No [fresh concerns]. Obviously, we haven’t trained yet, so today is going to be the first training session properly with the players who started against Villa. We’ll know more this afternoon.” – Mikel Arreta

Arteta wasn’t quite so helpful when discussing Declan Rice (knee), who missed out against Aston Villa.

“We don’t know yet. We have another session today, let’s see how he comes today and how that’s feeling. It was too early, that game, for him. “Sometimes you get a hit and, throughout the game, you are able, with adrenaline and because you are warm, able to sustain that. Then the body reacts, and it reacted probably more than we expected, unfortunately, and that’s where we are.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

Arteta was also asked about whether the recent return from injury of several players allows him more flexibility to rotate.

“At the end, I think we have to talk about performance, not rotation. We want performance, the highest performance, every three days or throughout the game and that’s what we have to look at and in order to achieve that, who are the best players, in the best condition, with the best relationship to fulfil that.” – Mikel Arteta

BOURNEMOUTH

Despite reports suggesting a move to Manchester City is imminent, Andoni Iraola confirmed that Antoine Semenyo will be involved against Arsenal this weekend.

The Bournemouth boss said that the winger could even feature in Gameweek 21, although admitted that uncertainty lay beyond that.

“Yes, Antoine is going to play, yes.” – Andoni Iraola

“No, no. I think the idea, at least, is that he’s going to be available in these two home games that we have in a very short turnaround. I hope he can be here more time [beyond that] but I don’t know what’s going to happen. “No, that’s not the idea [that the Arsenal game is his final match]. When the market is open, you never know what is going to happen because I cannot control the things but if you ask me right now, I don’t think [this is his last game]. “There is nothing signed, for sure. There are conversations. I understand a lot of the noise around it but there is nothing signed. Antoine is our player. “He’s playing very well, I think he’s doing the right things. He’s a top professional, a top guy. He wants to help the team, he wants to help his teammates. I have no doubts that he will do his best.” – Andoni Iraola on whether this is Antoine Semenyo’s last game

On the team news front, Ryan Christie (knee) will miss out again. Lewis Cook (neck), a fellow Gameweek 19 absentee, will be assessed today.

Tyler Adams (knee), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) are unavailable, while rookie Matai Akinmboni is training with the development squad as he slowly works his way back from a medium-term injury.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe thinks that Lewis Hall should be okay for the visit of Crystal Palace. The left-back suffered a blow to the ankle in the win over Burnley but lasted the full 90 minutes.

“Yeah, he should be okay. We’ll have a closer look at him today but I don’t see it being a big problem.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

It’s looking pretty positive on the fitness front, with Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee) and Anthony Elanga (knock) all nearing a return.

Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) remain out.

“Krafth, no. He’s further back. The others, yes.” – Eddie Howe on whether there is any chance of defenders being back over the ‘next couple of games’

“Tino [Livramento] and Kieran [Trippier] have worked really well. They’ve had proper recovery periods, so they’re both close. “Lewis Miley, I’ve said time and again how well he’s done in a position that he’s not played before. Again, against Burnley, I thought he was magnficent for us. But we’d love to get our full-backs back, fit and available.” – Eddie Howe

“They’re both very close. Sven’s been training with the group, which has been great, so I envisage him being in and around this game. Anthony hasn’t trained with us yet but is very close to doing so.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Elanga and Sven Botman

“I don’t think he’s close but I think he’s improving. So, hopefully we’ll see him towards the end of the month.” – Eddie Howe on Will Osula

Dan Burn (rib) is also still sidelined.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that a scan on Yankuba Minteh has come back clear.

However, the winger suffered a dead leg in the draw with West Ham United, and he still faces assessment on whether he can start.

“Yeah, the scan is fine. It was just a dead leg. So, let’s see how training goes today and then we see if he can start or not.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh

Mats Wieffer remains out with a toe injury, meanwhile.

“Mats Wieffer had a small issue with his toe, so he won’t be available tomorrow, but I hope it’s not a big issue.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) also remain unavailable, while Carlos Baleba is on international duty with Cameroon.

Kaoru Mitoma is an option to start, at least, while the Seagulls have no fresh conerns bar Minteh.

“I think he can be an option [to start on Saturday]. I think he played well, he had an impact when he came on the pitch [in Gameweek 19]. We know he’s a quality player for us. So therefore, we’re happy that he’s back.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kaoru Mitoma

“I think nothing changed. Millie [James Milner], Danny Wellbeck, they both looked fine after the game. So, I think we will have the same selection again.” – Fabian Hurzeler on the rest of Brighton’s team news

Brighton are closing in on move for old boy Pascal Gross, although he won’t be involved in Gameweek 19.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ola Aina (hamstring) is nearing a return from injury after twice featuring for the B team in recent weeks.

“Yeah, mostly good. There’s a few carrying a few knocks but we’re hopeful of them recovering. Obviously, Ola comes back into the group, as well, so that’s good.” – Sean Dyche on the latest Forest team news

“I am learning about him, I know he is a good character. I managed teams that have played against him so I know about the pace and power he has got. We are looking forward to getting him back involved. He is in contention to come back into the group. “He has put a lot of miles on the clock, not so many game hours because of the situation. But his injury is fine, he feels fine, he is back in the group.” – Sean Dyche on Ola Aina, via the Athletic

Elsewhere, Dan Ndoye (calf) remains a doubt and Chris Wood (knee) will be out for “months” after surgery.

“Dan has a minor calf injury. It will be touch and go for him this weekend but hopefully he will return after that.” – Sean Dyche on Dan Ndoye, via the Athletic

The Tricky Trees are also down two players due to Africa Cup of Nations involvement: Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are away with the Ivory Coast.

Ryan Yates (hamstring) was previously ruled out until January but we don’t have an exact return date. He was running on the grass, the last we heard.