FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 18

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 18, when a season-high 592,000+ Bench Boosts were played.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues. The January to May League (league code 18x9rh) will start scoring in Gameweek 20. Over 775 teams have already entered.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 18 saw the quarter-finals of the 26th FFS Open Cup. The players going through to next week’s semi-finals are ekiekiwapang (Dávid Kákonyi, 11k), BilboBaggins (William Coventry, 123k, who has had five top 9k finishes), HOCHOKI (Teymur Reza Hossain, 407k, who has had two top 6k finishes) and rascalbear (Tim Ward, 471k, who has had two top 4k finishes).

It was also the quarter-finals of the 19th FFS Members Cup. The players going through to the semi-finals in this one are Santigold (Ville Tuominen, 86k, who has had five top 8k finishes), Studs Up (Ed Shardlow, 87k, who came 6,774th in 2012/13), Drizzle (Steven Blyn, 193k, who came 9,809th in 2023/24) and Kosh14 (Kourosh Radfar, 498k).

These are both old-school cup competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues and Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The league tables in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions as they stood after Gameweek 12 – we will have to wait a little longer before the data from Gameweek 13 onwards is added.

Simon Jones in League 9 Division 256 has won all eighteen of his matches and is the only player in the Head-to-Head Leagues with the maximum 54 points.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 18 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code skotto) was 35 after hits. 49 teams will be removed, and 421 will go through to Gameweek 19. New entries when it re-opens next month must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores after the deduction of hit points, and also the teams that were in the danger zone. Phil FitzGibbon was the highest scorer of the Gameweek after playing his Bench Boost and getting double-digit hauls from Diogo Dalot, Rayan Cherki, Martin Dúbravka and Micky van de Ven. He came 3,543rd in 2016/17.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again this afternoon (Monday 29th December) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 18 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,421 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top eleven in the live version (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 67k).

(OR 67k). 2nd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 364k)

(OR 364k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (OR 94k).

(OR 94k). 4th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 58k)

(OR 58k) 5th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 127k)

(OR 127k) 6th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 8,912th)

(OR 8,912th) 7th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 90k)

(OR 90k) 8th (4th) John Walsh (OR 232k).

(OR 232k). 9th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 17k).

(OR 17k). 1 0th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 82k)

(OR 82k) 11th (26th) Pro – (OR 31k)

Since the Gameweek 17 update, Tom Dollimore has regained the top spot from Ben Crellin, – elevenify.com is up two places, Rob Mayes is up one place, and Michael Giovanni has returned to the top ten. But Pro – has slipped to 11th.

Three of the Career Hall of Fame top ten are no longer that high in the live version:

14th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 267k).

(OR 267k). 41st (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 593k)

(OR 593k) 89th (7th) Gideon Moss (Bench Boost, OR 1.612m).

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Teymur Reza Hossain (414th), Ville Tuominen (278th), Dimitris Koulou (338th), Mark Reynolds (561st), Gerardo López Lozada (441st), Antti Leppilampi (191st), Rajko Gojkovic (230th), Alex Merchant (21st), Matthew Nuttall (63rd), Milan Mihaljovic (152nd) and Stuart Brant (466th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code ql9e6k) for a sixth week and is now 12th in the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Dimitris Koulou is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league after playing his Bench Boost and has risen to 154th overall. He has had four top 7k finishes.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the View League Codes link on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

MODS & CONS

Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth week.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada leads the FFScout Family mini-league for a seventh week and is now 6,630th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Morten Ugelid Søyland is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 6axmwm) and has risen to 1,316th overall. He came 6,435th in 2022/23.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Marcus Alier (Fudgy Badger) leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code tm6cxk) for a second week and has risen to 1,681st overall.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Antti Leppilampi leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code rcxj6b) for a second week and has risen to 4,874th overall. Ashley Humphrey is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rajko Gojkovic leads Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code abwcxs) for a sixth week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code 5xdeje) He has had four top 9k finishes, two of which were in the top 100. Gregor Marko Frim is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak leads Simon Marsh’s FPL Champions League for a second successive week and for the eighth time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code 2c2m2q) for a fifth week after playing his Free Hit and has risen to 2,047th overall.This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic has regained the lead in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 13 to 16.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a third successive week and for the 11th time this season, and is now 517th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald leads Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a fourth week after playing his Wildcard and is now 112th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code adzbaa) for a sixth week and is now 4,009th overall.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) scored 43 this week, slipping to 49th in the league and to 390k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant leads FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (league code vnwit5) for a third week and is now 78k overall after captaining Hugo Ekitiké.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Andy_Social leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code vqc49y) for a fifth week and is now 2,177th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.