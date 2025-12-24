FFS Cup

The latest FFS Cup results + quarter-final draws

24 December 2025 50 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will reach the quarter-final stage in Gameweek 18 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Highest-ranked teams Athletico Timbo and YNWA91 were both defeated in the round of 16, the latter by the lowest-remaining manager Ben Phippen (1.51m).

As a result, Ben now has to face a new leader, ekiekiwapang (32,285th), who is boosted by a score of 96 points. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, captain Erling Haaland and penalty-saving Caoimhin Kelleher played huge roles in this tally.

Other high scorers were Waxfoot (93) and BilboBaggins (90).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, like the other cup, all former champions of this have already been eliminated.

In one of two draws, Teddy was a lucky winner, being successful in a 68-68 draw due to having a higher general rank than thesmed. These were the round’s lowest-scoring duo.

The other draw brought the unluckiest loser, as albertini (81) is lower than Santigold (81).

Drizzle (95) was the top scorer here, with wilkas44 remaining the highest-ranked participant, in 13,199th place. These meet in one of the quarter-finals.

As the lowest three sides all lost, Kosh14 (444k) takes over this mantle.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 11
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 12
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

50 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hark the herald angel sing...

    Open Controls
    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Glory to the new born king..

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    What’s latest on H Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      and KDH, anyone?

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        No news is news, this time of the year, you need guarantees, as any extra points you can get over your rival when they falter with a depleted squad is a bonus.

        I would say, no confirmation of a return date would lead me to believe they are at least a few weeks away

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          yeah I'm just gonna chance it with 1 fit sub as already had to get rid of Bruno

          Open Controls
  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bruno F + Thiago > Rice + Ekitike for free?

    Sound good?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      It the favourite transfer of the week

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Boring but good but boring

      Open Controls
    3. RashFraud
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    4. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Thiago too have a good fixture

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        He's does but only way to a Liverpool player unless I gamble on Wirtz which I don't fancy doing at mo.

        Open Controls
  4. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Simon Stone reckons Bruno will be back for the derby btw, Merry Xmas

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      So four gw’s out. Bonkers keeping him

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        depends how much value you have tied up in him and whether you were planning to keep him if he wasnt injured. I'm keeping him and working to having a manageable squad, as getting him back will be painful as I have had him for months, budget is tight. so would rather not use a transfer to get him out and back in again,

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Having that sort of money on bench for four game weeks makes no sense at all.

          Open Controls
          1. Bigbars
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            it is, but without anything concrete, i'm gonna risk it. and play him every gw in hope, and let autosub do its thing,
            how are you going to manoeuvre that period, o have you already jettisoned him ?

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Yep. Sold him.

              Open Controls
              1. Bigbars
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                good luck to you also.. its just like when I sat on Salah for 2pts every week, when the clever money was ditching him more than a month ago.

                Open Controls
    2. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Someone yesterday made an interesting point, that Bruno was seen dining in Alderley Edge, without crutches. Following the tried and tested RICE method... walking around unaided doesnt fall under rest. To alleviate any strain on muscle injuries sportsmen are normally expected to utilise crutches, so i'm thinking it's not as bad as they first feared, a few weeks...

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        The Derby is gw22, which is just a few weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          2 hours ago

          Yep, but if your budget cannot swallow the transfer, id rather bench him for a few weeks and pray I make some lucky picks

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            You could get severely punished by sellers buying the likes of Cunha, Wirtz, Palmer etc, but good luck.

            Open Controls
            1. Bigbars
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Thanks, I may come to regret it, but it's similar situation I had at the start when I refused to jump on the Semenyo bandwagon and more recently Wilson. Sometimes you have to trust in your picks, if they fail, you also live by your actions or non actions. Maybe In a week the value will nosedive that I can transfer him out without detriment, but I'll wait a week in the hope more info comes out about his recovery, same with KDH. I wont lose it from 1GW.. he hopes...

              Open Controls
  5. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Just randomly found out that (a) there's a FFS cup and (b) I'm in the quarter finals!

    Open Controls
  6. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Merry Christmas to everyone except casuals

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Merry christmas especially for those who triple capped Haaland VS Leeds

      Open Controls
      1. redsforlife
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          cheers mate, it was tough

          Open Controls
    2. RashFraud
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Bruno + Richards/Minteh to:
      A. Cunha + Calafiori
      B. Rice + Timber
      C. Rice + Cunha

      Have Saka but no Arsenal defensive cover

      Merry Xmas all

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. redsforlife
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          b

          Open Controls
      3. redsforlife
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          hello, happy Christmas Eve
          Sanchez
          mukiele keane timber
          foden rogers saka wilson
          haaland ekitike thiago

          dubravka enzo ruben richards
          0.4 itb 0ft

          bench boost active but not sure if Wilson or Richards are going to play due to injury.

          1. leave it and hope injuries are fine (still play bb)
          2. wait till next week with worse fixtures but players will be fit and I can use a transfer or 2
          3. take a hit on richards now and play bb

          Open Controls
        • OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I have following mid and attack
          Saka Foden Cunha Bruno G Wilson
          Haaland Thiago Guiu
          1 FT
          1. Wilson + Guiu. To Ekitike+ Miley for -4
          2. Thiago to Ekitike

          Open Controls
          1. redsforlife
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              2

              Open Controls
            • OverTinker
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              1 will also give me slight edge on BB as Guiu will get 0

              Open Controls
          2. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Very torn between Cunha and Gordon as Bruno's replacement. There's a part of me that knows Gordon's getting rotated at some stage, their fixture schedule is very busy as they are still in the league cup and europe which Man Utd are not, but that could work in his favour if Barnes gets the cup starts down the line. I like Cunha but I do not like his supporting cast one bit. Sensible call is probably Cunha and just hope they arent as bad as I fear. Doesn't help that they play each other on Boxing Day and you just know one is hauling and one is blanking so its going to be tough not to get very tilted if I get it wrong

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 7 Years
              41 mins ago

              Gordon coming into form + fixtures, expect a benching.
              Cunha nailed with Bruno injured.

              Open Controls
              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                That is the dilemma. I should probably just take the certainty of the minutes and go with that rather than trying to guess the trickier stuff

                Open Controls
            2. The Big Fella
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Don’t fancy Wirtz?

              Open Controls
          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Thoughts on Gakpo? Slot’s comments have me hope. Likes a goal at home

            Open Controls
          4. Bradleyfarrell
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Trying to afford ekitike this week and cunha next week. Do or don’t.

            Areola
            Andersen - chalobah - van den berg
            Palmer - saka - cherki - semenyo -
            Woltemade - Ekitike - Haaland

            (Petrovic, reinildo, Gudmundsson, Kin)

            Gw18-Thiago & foden & Petrovic> Ekitike & Cherki & Areola
            Gw19- Semenyo > Cunha

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Any transfer out involving Foden is a no for me ATM, I'd rather lose Semenyo it's a risk this week but his fixtures aren't great after that, and his future is uncertain.

              Open Controls
          5. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            safe journey santa,please can i have some points,merry xmas all x

            Open Controls
          6. yakirh
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            Play one:
            A. Bruno G
            B. Guehi
            C. Chalobah

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              That order looks about right

              Open Controls
          7. matthew_1991
            • 10 Years
            56 mins ago

            Best Liverpool midfielder on a free hit?

            Open Controls
            1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Wirtz

              Open Controls
          8. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            Better pick this gw?

            A)minteh
            B)rodon

            Open Controls
            1. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Any other season you'd pick the attacker probably but I think even without the DC potential, the Leeds clean looks more likely than Brighton doing much. To be honest I'd probably fancy Rodon to score from a corner or something more than I'd fancy Minteh to score in open play.

              Open Controls
          9. shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            39 mins ago

            Made my mind up have sold Semenyo to fund Thiago>Ekitike.

            Have brought in Rice and Rogers already for KDH and Bruno and as they are rising in price and have better fixtures I'm keeping them. Also gives me some money to get rid of VdVen. There is also the City thing lurking and four yellows!

            Gives me a front line of;

            Saka Foden Rice Rogers Wharton
            Haaland Ekitike(c)

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.