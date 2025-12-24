The latest FFS Cup results + quarter-final draws

The FFS Open Cup and the FFS Members Cup will reach the quarter-final stage in Gameweek 18 – and we’re bringing you the latest results and draws here.

Both contests have £300 worth of prizes on offer, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

Highest-ranked teams Athletico Timbo and YNWA91 were both defeated in the round of 16, the latter by the lowest-remaining manager Ben Phippen (1.51m).

As a result, Ben now has to face a new leader, ekiekiwapang (32,285th), who is boosted by a score of 96 points. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, captain Erling Haaland and penalty-saving Caoimhin Kelleher played huge roles in this tally.

Other high scorers were Waxfoot (93) and BilboBaggins (90).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Meanwhile, like the other cup, all former champions of this have already been eliminated.

In one of two draws, Teddy was a lucky winner, being successful in a 68-68 draw due to having a higher general rank than thesmed. These were the round’s lowest-scoring duo.

The other draw brought the unluckiest loser, as albertini (81) is lower than Santigold (81).

Drizzle (95) was the top scorer here, with wilkas44 remaining the highest-ranked participant, in 13,199th place. These meet in one of the quarter-finals.

As the lowest three sides all lost, Kosh14 (444k) takes over this mantle.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 11

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

Round 2 – Gameweek 13

Round 3 – Gameweek 14

Round 4 – Gameweek 15

Round 5 – Gameweek 16

Round 6 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 18

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 19

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 20

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, we will publish the fixture list for each round before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher