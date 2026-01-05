FPL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

Prior to the FA Cup being forced upon us this weekend, it is time for another set of Scout Picks.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions.

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 21 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Brentford’s home encounter with Sunderland hands Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) a spot between the sticks. The Black Cats are in decent form, having suffered only one defeat in their last eight matches; however, they have scored a mere five goals away from home this season, which is fewer than all teams bar Wolverhampton Wanderers. Additionally, Sunderland have the lowest expected goals (xG) tally in the division.

It explains why Kelleher, who is on a run of two clean sheets in four matches, has been chosen for the Scout Picks.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) has three goals, two assists and eight clean sheets in just 14 appearances this season, with his average of 8.1 points per start surpassing that of every other regular starting defender. Arsenal are up against champions Liverpool on Thursday, but are still one of the bookies’ favourites to keep a clean sheet in Gameweek 21. Boasting the joint-most shut-outs (nine) and fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) in the division (14.9), it’s easy to see why we have once more chosen to include an Arsenal defender.

We’ve also opted for James Tarkowski (£5.6m) as Everton welcome Wolves to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees have kept eight clean sheets in 2025/26, and with their visitors registering only two points on their travels, David Moyes’ side will be looking to quickly bounce back from Sunday’s setback against Brentford. With 28 defensive contribution (DefCon) points to his name already, Tarkowski could have a profitable week.

Another DefCon magnet, Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) makes a Scout Picks return for Bournemouth’s home match against Tottenham Hotspur. Thomas Frank’s side have scored just one goal in their last three away matches and could be without influential attacker Mohammed Kudus (£6.4m). Bournemouth, meanwhile, have the fifth-best defence on home turf, having conceded only nine times in 10 matches at the Vitality Stadium.

Above: Teams sorted by goals conceded (GC) in 2025/26 (home matches only)

MIDFIELDERS