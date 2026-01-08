Scout Notes

FPL notes: Sesko superb, Bruno returns + Wilson keeps scoring

8 January 2026 88 comments
FPL Scoop FPL Scoop
Share:

There’s plenty to unpack from a busy Wednesday night of Premier League action, so let’s get started by picking out some key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points, including Bruno Fernandes‘ (£9.1m) earlier-than-anticipated return from injury.

Here are our Scout Notes from Burnley 2-2 Manchester United and Fulham 2-1 Chelsea.

BONUS-MAGNET BRUNO

Bruno Fernandes returned to the starting XI as the no 10 in Darren Fletcher’s 4-2-3-1 and was typically influential, creating five chances for his teammates. 

One of those, a tidy through ball, earned the assist for Benjamin Sesko’s (£7.2m) first goal, and a few minutes later, Bruno struck the outside of the post from a similar position.

There were no defensive contribution (DefCon) points on this occasion for the Portuguese, but Bruno did bank two bonus points to take his season total of those to 19, a tally only Erling Haaland (£15.1m) can beat.

That’s now a joint league-high eight assists for set-piece specialist Bruno to go with his five goals, a tidy return in 18 starts so far.

Bruno was subbed off just after Sesko’s second goal, a minute after the hour mark, but interim boss Fletcher – who will remain in charge for at least Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion – revealed post-match that this was a planned change so as not to aggravate the hamstring issue that kept the midfielder out of the previous three-and-a-half games.

“It was planned before the game, we discussed it. 45 minutes was mentioned, 60 minutes, and I think we had agreed that 60 was probably a push. I didn’t want to take Bruno Fernandes off in that game, but that was the plan from the club, from the medical [staff], from the coaches. Bruno had an injury that we have to respect, and it’s a long season as well. So, it’s disappointing, but that was the plan before the game and we knew that was going to happen.” – Darren Fletcher reveals why he subbed Bruno Fernandes early

BACK FOUR BUT DORGU STAYS ON THE WING

One of the key contributors to Ruben Amorim’s downfall was his tactical inflexibility – namely, the former manager’s head coach’s near-permanent unwillingness to budge from a 3-4-2-1.

Darren Fletcher’s decision to, as expected, revert to a four-man defence more familiar to the club and its players was therefore met by general approval from those of a United persuasion. But what did that actually look like?

Well, it meant full-backs like Luke Shaw (£4.5m) and Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) in their more natural positions, with the former pushing on a little more than the latter. The most advanced full-back on the pitch, however, was Patrick Dorgu (£4.2m), who played on the left of United’s trio of attacking midfielders in this 4-2-3-1.

That may not continue for long, even with Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Amad Diallo (£6.2m) still at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), given Mason Mount (£5.9m) returned from injury with a second-half cameo, and Cunha typically looks better on the left than the right, where he began this match.

Still, this was another promising attacking display from the Danish defender, who created a joint Gameweek-high five chances – one of them a well-weighted cross to assist United’s second goal – and also fired off three shots, all of them from within the penalty area. One of those looked destined for the back of the net were it not for a last-ditch clearance by the back-tracking Maxime Esteve (£3.9m).

TWO (AND NEARLY MORE) FOR SESKO

That was the second goal-line clearance of the opening period, with the first of them denying Cunha’s headed effort becoming an equaliser after Burnley took an early lead via a cross that deflected in off Ayden Heaven (£3.9m).

Immediately after Cunha’s shot was blocked, United thought they’d drawn level again from the resulting corner, but would-be scorer Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

The Red Devils were, somehow, unable to ultimately find a winner in this tie, despite letting loose a whopping total of 30 shots, 20 of them inside the area and 10 of which were on target.

Sesko was responsible for eight of those efforts, including seven of the shots on target, and found the net twice in 10 second-half minutes to end a personal nine-game scoring drought.

Both goals were well-taken, first-time strikes by the young Slovenian, who grew into the game and nearly bagged a maiden United treble had it not been for a few saves from his powerful headers.

“I was so happy for him. I spoke to him yesterday and we presented a video showing his movement and showing his goals, just showing how it is coming and he needs to keep believing and the players need to get more service to him. He did that tonight and scored two great goals. A real positive night for Ben.” – Darren Fletcher on Benjamin Sesko

Burnley, without a win in 12 games now, managed to score twice despite having just one shot on target at Turf Moor!

After centre-back Bashir Humphreys’s (£3.9m) attempted cross looped in via Heaven in the 13th minute, the Clarets went close through left-back Lucas Pires (£3.8m) – still keeping Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) out of the XI – but only scored again in the 66th minute when second half substitute Jaidon Anthony (£5.1m), given far too much space by United’s backline, curled the ball in from the edge of the area.

Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) remains the ideal cheap ‘keeper and made six saves here, while ahead of him Esteve – seemingly fully recovered from injury now, judging by his 90-minute run-out – bagged his latest DefCon haul and Humphreys did the same, for the third time in as many starts (all of which have come in the last four Gameweeks).

WILSON KEEPS SCORING

Down in the capital, meanwhile, a London derby at Craven Cottage went the way of hosts Fulham, and who else but Harry Wilson (£5.8m) to provide the winner?

The in-form Welshman netted near the end to down Chelsea, registering his 11th return (six goals, four assists) in 12 matches since the start of November (only Haaland has more in that time, with 12).

FPL points have by no means been in short supply for Wilson’s backers recently, then, but owners will still have felt relief after the winger saw a goal ruled out for an offside against Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) in the build-up.

The Mexican striker, for his part, opened the scoring shortly after the interval with what was his ninth attacking return (five goals, four assists) in 16 Premier League starts this season.

In total on Wednesday, Wilson – his team’s most advanced player, as illustrated by the StatsBomb passing network below – managed a joint Gameweek-high eight attempts, with three of them on target.

Elsewhere, this was the second match in a row that Marco Silva has fielded a back three of Jorge Cuenca (£4.3m), Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.6m), with Antonee Robinson (£4.9) and the notably high-positioned Timothy Castagne (£4.3m) deployed as wing-backs. 

CHELSEA’S ILL-DISCIPLINE COSTS THEM… AGAIN

Another week, another red card for Chelsea!

This one came in just the 22nd minute, when Marc Cucurella (£6.0m) brainlessly hauled down the dangerous Wilson with a professional foul that saw the Spaniard given his marching orders.

The Spaniard will notably serve his suspension in the FA Cup third round, so he will be available for selection in Gameweek 22.

A further indication that incoming head coach Liam Rosenior – who watched from the stands this time, with U21s boss Calum McFarlane remaining in the dugout – needs to give this young squad some disciplinary direction pronto is the fact that Cole Palmer (£10.4m), Enzo and Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.1m) were all booked for dissent in the aftermath of the red card.

Until then, it had been a relatively even game, with Wilson firing at Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) a few times and Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) testing Bernd Leno’s (£4.9m) reflexes straight from the corner flag before another dead-ball delivery by the Argentine bounced off Andrey Santos (£4.5m) and hit the crossbar.

The game inevitably changed after the red card, but here’s how Chelsea lined up:

On paper, it was a 4-2-3-1 with Palmer positioned on the right side of the attacking trio, Pedro Neto (£7.1m) on the left and Enzo in the ’10’. That could be promising for the Blues’ joint-top Premier League goal-scorer, but we’ll have to see whether Rosenior changes things up.

On Wednesday, neither Enzo nor Palmer lasted the full 90, with the duo subbed after 65 and 75 minutes respectively.

Introducing The Eye Test 2

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    FPL Fatman Scoop in da house! 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Jealousy is a strange emotion.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I will never have a global number one massive hit single like he did 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Or be employed by FFS.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            I will keep applying for scout vacancies like Andy Dufresne asking for library books. They will give in one day.

            Open Controls
    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Hello! I, Alex, have indeed returned after some time off over the holidays. Good to be back!

      Hope everyone's doing well 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Ekitike to run Sesko next game? (c) would be a bridge too far?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      This question makes no grammatical sense.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    So this article is basically an AI summary of what happened in the two games with little FPL insight.

    Is Wilson safe to buy once the Fulham AfCon players are back? Do the stats suggest his form is sustainable? Are the fixtures good?

    "Go and get the guitar/Neale."

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Yes No Yes

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Are you sure it's not yes yes yes?

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Overperforming

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Every "essential" pick is almost almost overperforming. Bruno G, Thiago and Gabriel certainly are.

            The only essential picks who arent are Haaland and Bruno F.

            Open Controls
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Sure, and none of it is sustainable lol

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 6 mins ago

                Absolutely. My heuristic is that if someone is overpeforming, they better have the fixtures to back up a buy. Otherwise its better to buy someone who has good fixtures and hope its their turn to go on an unsustainable run while others revert to mean.

                Right now for instance it seems silly to buy Bruno G or Wilson over a Chelsea midfielder.

                Open Controls
                1. Ha.
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  I wanted to buy Wilson but now I want Enzo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 49 mins ago

                    Enzo looks tasty. The prudent option seems to be to give Chelsea a game or two to see who Urkel prefers.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ha.
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Minteh going to drop again - losing value faster than Usain Bolt

                      Open Controls
                2. Utopsis
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Overthinking

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    If playing this game is about the most basic "I see player who hauled last few games I buy player who hauled last few games durrrrr" then yes Im overthinking.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Utopsis
                      • 5 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      Sorry should have elaborated a bit.

                      I understand your logic, but in isolation:

                      Bruno G plays the worst team in the league next (yes I know they are improving and )

                      He then has 2 presentable home games in the following 3: AVL and BRE.

                      The away match to LIV is indeed tough and most would bench.

                      So he has form and 3 out of 4 good fixtures next. So discounting him completely is a bit dangerous.

                      Open Controls
        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I havent seen his stats but seen enough of his goals to know he'll be overperforming because he has good technique on "bad shooting positions". Its a common trait amongst XG overperformers. Sustainability is unknown because he never racks up big minutes normally. Cheap enough to say it probably doesnt matter. I think he keeps his place too because of the form. These afcon guys have been playing multiple games a week in a major international tournament (for them), not as if they've been on the sun loungers. They will be as fatigued if not more.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            You could also say that the AfCon guys will be "match fit" ... Extremely match fit and ready to play at the highest level.

            Open Controls
          2. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            HMSon

            Open Controls
  4. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on skipping Palmer? Quite difficult to fit both him and Bruno without doing some sideways move like selling Saka. Palmer is probably a sell in GW28 anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wish I still had 5 FTs

      Open Controls
    2. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Easy avoid for me. Don't like the player anyway irl so the fact hes doing very little in open play, not playing 90 is a bonus.

      Open Controls
  5. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any 3 striker managers looking to bring in Big Benjamin?

    Open Controls
    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      If I was a 20 striker manager, the answer would still be no

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Do you have an bot set up to notify you when somebody posts about Sesko here or do you do it manually?

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nah, been consistent returns not goals then 5 blanks

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Been should be need, ACorrect

        Open Controls
  6. z13
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Anybody just get a goverment alert or just me

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Just you

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Thanks, thought a national emergency for a minute

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              Probably a weather alert.

              Open Controls
            2. The real Chief
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Probably Starmer telling you to sell Fodon right now.....

                Open Controls
          • Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            I got it too. Apparently an alien attack under way.

            Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          How does this WC team look?

          Sanchez
          Gabriel,Timber,Cash
          Palmer,Bruno F,Bruno G,Rice,Wilson
          Haaland,DCL

          Sa,Mukiele,Mane,Munoz

          Open Controls
          1. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Its looks like a good mix of reliables plus some educated early punts ie Palmer. Any room for Enzo F given fixtures and his reliability?
            But isnt it about 8 weeks too early? Is your team mashed up at the mo?

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 12 Years
              3 hours ago

              Ill be either WCing now or saving FT's up to GW 24 then pushing the button.

              Current team.

              Petrovic*
              Gabriel,Senesi,VVD*
              Saka,Cunha*,Foden*,Cherki*,Wilson
              Haaland,Ekitike*

              Dubravka,Dalot*,Keane*,Guiu* 2 FT's 0.3m itb

              Open Controls
              1. Lanley Staurel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                I binned VVD the other week but the fixtures coming up are good for him. Same for Cunha after next couple of GWs. You are least have 2 FTs so could just play it by ear and stumble through!

                Open Controls
              2. Sloopy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Same consideration. But I will try to stay strong. Foden, Cherki and Ekitiké could do very well in the next 2 GW. If they do, I would be very disappointed if I sold them on wildcard. But 3 weeks is a long time to wait, especially now my teamrank is in a downfall.

                Open Controls
          2. Sloopy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours ago

            Palmer? Are you sure?
            Where is Thiago?

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              Palmer could be Enzo and DCL > Thiago

              Open Controls
          3. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Not a fan of Timber. Hes in my team but definitely poor value. Not worth spending a transfer to remove for me so Im stuck with him but definitely wouldnt pick him on WC

            Open Controls
        3. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          So is it going to get harder again to get green arrows now that everyone has their set of chips renewed?

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Can still end up at a better place come 38 if one plans the chips well.

            Open Controls
            1. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Oh I agree - no intention of using them for weeks. Im just seeing a bit of noise about wildcards etc and just wondering how getting a green each week from now on would be a bigger achievement than over the past few weeks.

              Open Controls
        4. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Is a WC worth holding if I'm looking to replace just 5-6 players and also have 2 FTs for this GW?

          Open Controls
          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Which 5 - 6?

            Open Controls
            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Dubravka Timber Dorgu Saka Cunha Minteh Foden Bowen -> Henderson Gabriel Chalobah Rice Palmer Rogers Bruno G Kroupi

              Remaining first teamers will be O'Reilly Wilson Thiago Haaland. Also have Verbruggen to rotate with Henderson and Alderete and Rodon plus 0.3 itb

              Open Controls
              1. Utopsis
                • 5 Years
                57 mins ago

                Nice.

                So I don't think the following need to be sold:

                Dubravka: Verbruggen has 3 very nice home fixtures in the next 4, so can just keep playing him. In 23 he has Fulham away - not great, but Dubravka has hapless TOT at home so...

                Timber & Saka: I know the lure of Rice and the incredible cash savings are real, but don't think this is strong enough to necessitate a wildcard at this stage. The sentiment on these 2 could change in a few weeks (see Thiago), so just hold fire for now.

                Foden: A nailed Man City attacker is rare. Yes he's been incredibly frustrating last few weeks, but I wouldn't sell ahead of the derby and then WOL after.

                Cunha: Just keep as a placeholder for Bruno F who you'll want very soon.

                Which leaves perhaps Dorgu Minteh Bowen out for Gabriel BrunoG Kroupi (or Mane). Is that possible? If not, I would probably sell NOR instead of Dorgu - City backline will struggle without their best CBs.

                Palmer is a wait and see, Rogers doesn't look essential anymore, Chalobah can wait until GW 24.

                If so, - 4 and no WC needed 🙂

                Open Controls
        5. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Start Thiago or Le Fee? I know Thiago is in sensational form but Chelsea away is a tough game

          Open Controls
          1. Raoul Nogues
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              Thiago
              LeFee won't bring you much...
              Chelsea defense is a work in progress

              Open Controls
            • Ha.
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              No Cucurella, no cleanie

              Open Controls
              1. Conners
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Will be suspended for the FA cup game so back for Brentford AFAIK.

                I'd still favour starting Thiago regardless.

                Open Controls
                1. Ha.
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Why only one game?

                  Open Controls
                  1. rainy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    DOGSO is a one-match ban across domestic comps

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ha.
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 28 mins ago

                      OIC

                      Open Controls
            • Funkyav
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              seriously?

              thiago by a mile

              Open Controls
            • Utopsis
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Thiago

              Open Controls
            • Mother Farke
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Rosenior will be testing his system still come the Brentford game. An in-form player like Thiago could thrive.

              Open Controls
          2. Sparkys Barmy Army
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Best short term Keane replacement? Budget 5.2

            Open Controls
            1. suddenorgan
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Cash, Kadioglu, VDV?

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Mukiele (CRY whu BUR)

              Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            https://x.com/i/status/2009237606639288617

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              2 hours ago

              Collins 13 pointer awaits. Ekitike will play about 6 minutes.

              Open Controls
              1. Raoul Nogues
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  I dont ses à good reason why Slot would risk it

                  Open Controls
                  1. Raoul Nogues
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      (I don't see)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mr. O'Connell
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        There isn't one, but he'll do it anyway. He's desperate.

                        Open Controls
                • el polako
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 59 mins ago

                  Liverpool in their current state are no match for Arsenal.
                  Slot should rest Ekitike and aim to have him back and fit to help win against Brunley and Bournemouth.

                  Open Controls
                • Utopsis
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  That account looks suss

                  Open Controls
              2. Cheeky Reijnders
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                With Semenyo off, would you keep Kroupi.Jr and start him more?

                Open Controls
                1. Cheeky Reijnders
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  7 goals in 568mins is impressive.

                  Open Controls
                2. Funkyav
                  • 16 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  yeah definitely, he has to benefit youd think with Semenyo leaving

                  Open Controls
                3. Raoul Nogues
                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                    I won't start him but he will be first on my bench

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cheeky Reijnders
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Yeah, he is first on my bench this week and I was praying Cherki wouldn't come on. Sigh!
                      But Kroupi started alongside Evanilson, both scored and subbed after 63mins. And Kroupi much better goals/mins than Evanilson.
                      I may be grasping at straws, having got rid of Thiago a couple of GWs ago. Sigh!

                      Open Controls
                4. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Would you start with of Andersen @ Leeds or Anderson (h) to Arsenal over my current Xl?

                  Raya

                  Timber Gabriel Guehi

                  Foden Gruno Rogers Szsobozlai

                  Thiago DCL Haaland

                  Open Controls
                  1. Subzero (-4)
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    Anderson (Forest is almost a guranteed 4 points against Arsenal this week. Leeds seem to be scoring in most games and are a genuine threat lately.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Who would you bench from my current Xl?

                      Agreed I like Anderson for a nailed 4 pointer.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Subzero (-4)
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 27 mins ago

                        Misread your comment mate. I didn't think it was instead of anyone rather than who to start out of those 2. I honestly would start your team as it is. I think 4 points is nice first bench spot. Softens the blow if someone misses out but not enough to rip your hair out with a bad bench decision 😉

                        Open Controls
                5. Subzero (-4)
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Hi all.

                  What is everyone's opinion on the optimal arsenal trio? My feeling is more goals scored than cleans in the fixture run ahead? I'm more inclined to have gabriel, rice and saka rather than double defence but there seems to be a lot of love for double defence gabriel, timber and rice/saka. The only thing putting me off that is that timber rarely defcons and his attackign threat has been nothing compared top gabriel.

                  Anyone settled on there best 3?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    I think without even giving it too much thought the answer has to be Timber, Gabriel, Rice.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      Same way overpriced, managed minutes, not on pens and far from the talisman he was in recent years.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                        *Saka

                        Open Controls
                      2. Subzero (-4)
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        I definitely agree with the talisman aspect. He just doesn't seem to score goals anymore and more now and assist merchant. Pretty much bruno now. I just don't know where to put that money though in my curent wilcard draft.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Pompel
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    I think the only two you really need are Gabriel and Rice.

                    Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.