Manchester United have dispensed with the services of Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

Amorim departs after 14 months in charge of the Red Devils and leaves the club sixth in the Premier League table.

There were echoes of Enzo Maresca’s exit last week. Middling results, a tetchy press conference hinting at growing tensions behind the scenes and swift action taken from the board.

MAN UTD STATEMENT

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. “Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. “The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

The club statement also confirmed that Darren Fletcher will take charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis.

He’ll be in the dugout for the Gameweek 21 clash at Burnley.

The former United midfielder has been in charge of the club’s under-18 side this season.

He’s favoured a back four in his short time at the helm of the academy side, so might we see some tactical flexibility at Turf Moor?

Sons Jack Fletcher (£4.3m) and Tyler Fletcher (£4.5m) have been around the injury-hit United squad in recent weeks, with the former making three successive appearances off the bench in Gameweeks 17-19.

WHO ARE THE BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE JOB?

It’s a constantly shifting market but here’s how the early odds are looking for the next United boss:

Odds Darren Fletcher 5/4 Enzo Maresca 6/4 Oliver Glasner 3/1 Michael Carrick 5/1 Gareth Southgate 8/1 Laurent Blanc 10/1 Xavi Hernandez 10/1

Fletcher, interestingly, is leading the market with several bookies.

The usually reliable David Ornstein, who first broke this news today, suggests that “a permanent appointment is likely to wait until the summer.”

That explains why Fletcher tops the pile, then, as he’s already in interim charge.

But there is always the possibility of an external, temporary appointment: Ralf Rangnick was just that in December 2021.

Maresca’s name being high up the list is quite ironic, given that his own struggles with the Chelsea hierarchy influenced the “parting of ways” last week.

WHAT ARE MAN UTD’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

If there is an appointment made after the Burnley game, and it’s not Fletcher carrying on, it’s a tricky opening start for whoever is at the helm.

The Red Devils face the top two in Gameweeks 22 and 23, although the derby being held at home (and Old Trafford potentially buoyed by a new appointment) could make life tricky for Pep Guardiola’s troops.

Thereafter, some decent-ish fixtures. Having said that, United have won only three games against the bottom-half clubs, and not kept a single clean sheet, so far!

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERING

Whoever the new manager is, the first question is going to be: is he going to bring more tactical variation? Amorim’s stubbornness and commitment to the 3-4-2-1 led to criticism from many quarters, even high up at United.

Will the incoming boss solidify a backline that is ranked 18th for clean sheets, having shut out just two teams all season?

Then, for Fantasy managers, the big one is always going to be: which personnel will the new boss favour? The budget-friendly Ayden Heaven (£3.9m), Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) and Patrick Dorgu (£4.2m) have all seen a minutes boost in recent weeks, although the departure of Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m) for the Africa Cup have helped with the latter two.

Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.1m) role will be interesting to monitor under the new boss. The midfielder, who Amorim hinted could return in Gameweek 21, has been mostly operating in the engine room this season, but could the new appointment push him higher up the field?