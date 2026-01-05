News

Man Utd sack Amorim – who takes over + what does it mean for FPL?

5 January 2026 219 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Manchester United have dispensed with the services of Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

Amorim departs after 14 months in charge of the Red Devils and leaves the club sixth in the Premier League table.

There were echoes of Enzo Maresca’s exit last week. Middling results, a tetchy press conference hinting at growing tensions behind the scenes and swift action taken from the board.

MAN UTD STATEMENT

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

The club statement also confirmed that Darren Fletcher will take charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis.

He’ll be in the dugout for the Gameweek 21 clash at Burnley.

The former United midfielder has been in charge of the club’s under-18 side this season.

He’s favoured a back four in his short time at the helm of the academy side, so might we see some tactical flexibility at Turf Moor?

Sons Jack Fletcher (£4.3m) and Tyler Fletcher (£4.5m) have been around the injury-hit United squad in recent weeks, with the former making three successive appearances off the bench in Gameweeks 17-19.

WHO ARE THE BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE JOB?

It’s a constantly shifting market but here’s how the early odds are looking for the next United boss:

Odds
Darren Fletcher5/4
Enzo Maresca6/4
Oliver Glasner3/1
Michael Carrick5/1
Gareth Southgate8/1
Laurent Blanc10/1
Xavi Hernandez10/1

Fletcher, interestingly, is leading the market with several bookies.

The usually reliable David Ornstein, who first broke this news today, suggests that “a permanent appointment is likely to wait until the summer.”

That explains why Fletcher tops the pile, then, as he’s already in interim charge.

But there is always the possibility of an external, temporary appointment: Ralf Rangnick was just that in December 2021.

Maresca’s name being high up the list is quite ironic, given that his own struggles with the Chelsea hierarchy influenced the “parting of ways” last week.

WHAT ARE MAN UTD’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

If there is an appointment made after the Burnley game, and it’s not Fletcher carrying on, it’s a tricky opening start for whoever is at the helm.

The Red Devils face the top two in Gameweeks 22 and 23, although the derby being held at home (and Old Trafford potentially buoyed by a new appointment) could make life tricky for Pep Guardiola’s troops.

Thereafter, some decent-ish fixtures. Having said that, United have won only three games against the bottom-half clubs, and not kept a single clean sheet, so far!

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERING

FPL notes: Bruno + Mount injury boost, £5.4m midfielder impresses 2

Whoever the new manager is, the first question is going to be: is he going to bring more tactical variation? Amorim’s stubbornness and commitment to the 3-4-2-1 led to criticism from many quarters, even high up at United.

Will the incoming boss solidify a backline that is ranked 18th for clean sheets, having shut out just two teams all season?

Then, for Fantasy managers, the big one is always going to be: which personnel will the new boss favour? The budget-friendly Ayden Heaven (£3.9m), Diogo Dalot (£4.5m) and Patrick Dorgu (£4.2m) have all seen a minutes boost in recent weeks, although the departure of Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) and Amad Diallo (£6.3m) for the Africa Cup have helped with the latter two.

Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.1m) role will be interesting to monitor under the new boss. The midfielder, who Amorim hinted could return in Gameweek 21, has been mostly operating in the engine room this season, but could the new appointment push him higher up the field?

price change predictions
219 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Oh ffs.. apparently Fletcher will be interim until the summer -_-.

    https://x.com/centredevils/status/2008117516451844332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2008117516451844332%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

    What a mess this board is.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Oh what

      I've had my head down working

      Has another one bit the dust?

      Amorim sacked!

      Not another slow day then.

      Open Controls
    2. TKC07
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      United not happy with lower league position #6 it seems.. Aiming for highest position.. 15, 16 must be the target..

      Open Controls
  2. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Reading about city’s injuries … if Palmer starts firing is it time to think the unthinkable and drop Haaland to redistribute the funds?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Surely injuries in defence won't really affect Haalands output?

      Open Controls
      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Last season it did. They’re toothless if teams keep him quiet. It’s also key mids like Kovacic savinho they’re missing.

        Open Controls
        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Kovačic and Savinho are not key mids.

          Now if Foden, Rodri, Bilva and/or Reindeers where missing.

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Kovacic and Savinho have never been 'key' to anything City do.

          Open Controls
        3. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Last season they didn't have Rodri. Some teams certainly can keep Haaland quiet, but the result can be Foden, Cherki and Rejnders + others scoring more. We saw something similar when Saka was doubled and Eze had space and time to score a hattie.

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Is the 150 goal hurdle coming into it?

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        He always has a dry spell after playing against Newcastle.

        Open Controls
  3. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Roefs Dubravka
    Timber Tarkowski Chalaboh Guehl Clyne
    Saka Foden Rice Semenyo Miley
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    3ft
    0.3 itb

    Who would you priorise selling first or is it possible to maybe save the transfer?

    Timber and Semenyo to Gabriel and Bruno G possibly?

    Open Controls
    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I'd say Clyne, CP struggling at the mo and I'm not too keen on defensive double ups

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        He can just sit last on bench

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Get Gab, maybe Enzo over Bruno, you could keep Timber and upgrade Chalo or Guehi

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Gabriel is a must

      Open Controls
  4. Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    With the dearth of CS's yesterday and a defence Keane, Guehi, Dorgu, Andersen and O'Reilly, who would you transfer out for Thiaw/Schar for gw21?

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      OR

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        thanks, that was my hunch also. was praying he got subbed yesterday before the equalizer came from his positional mishap

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          He should start still but been shiet anyway

          Open Controls
          1. Bigbars
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            yep, but city's lost CS's well o'reilly's are making me think,give him a break as i fancy newcastle tomorrow vs leeds as they generally play better at st james park, could always revert back after the derby as he'll most likely get a rest in the fa cup

            Open Controls
          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            For me it looked like he had hammy issue some moments before Gvardiol twisted his ankle. I don't think his running was more than 85% after that. I would personally be surprised if he is in the squad in next game, but maybe it was just bad cramp. Time will tell.

            Open Controls
  5. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Jetcher or Tetcher for 5th midfielder?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Would it be worth using FT to have Thiaw or Tark this week over just playing Heaven?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      No

      I'd think that Manchester United still beat Burnley.

      Of course, the starting 11 is less certain now.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yeah, tempted to take my chances, Burnley with very poor xG, Heaven been good so hoping he starts

        Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I got a half-decent green arrow. With just 1 FT and £0.1 would you just roll with this?

    The obvious move is Semenyo to Rice but I'm not going to hit out Raya.

    Raya Dúbravka
    Gabriel Chalabah Van Hecke Mukiele Heaven
    Saka Cunha Semenyo Rogers BrunoG
    Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, sounds good

      Open Controls
  8. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Rice or Cherki this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Depends what you prefer, Rice more set and forget

      Open Controls
    2. z13
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Beware of Cherki bench

        Open Controls
        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Cherki was good last night - I think Foden is more likely to be rested for Wednesday. But it is at home and Foden is productive at home.

          Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Rice of course ...

        We should have all started with him in Gw1 and yet it remains a debate.

        Open Controls
      • JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        They go well together with some beans, coconut milk and seasoning.

        Open Controls
    3. Mr Turnip 1
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Anyone know why Chelsea’s Sanchez got benched?

        Open Controls
        1. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          2 hours ago

          slight injury

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          He wasn't in the squad due to an injury

          Open Controls
      • Peteex
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Do we think Woltemade will start next game against Leeds?

        What about O'Reilly?

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Surely Woltemade starts.
          Wissa starting 3 games in a row in 7 days would be a lot.

          Open Controls
          1. Peteex
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Thx. That what I was thinking too

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Did you predict Woltemade to start yesterday? There's no guarantee Woltemade starts, Wissa could start and get an early sub.

          Open Controls
        3. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Yes and yes (City have barely any options left at the back).

          Open Controls
      • Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Do Cherki and Nunez start vs. Brighton?

        I'm always afraid of Pep rotation

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Nobody knows, not even Pep

          Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          He doesn't really have a choice at this point - two games in a row with dropped points so he will need to put his best team out.

          Open Controls
      • Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Give it Giggsy till end't season

        Open Controls
      • Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        On WC

        A. Saka
        B. Rice
        C. Both

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          C - I would be stunned if Arsenal didn't thrash Liverpool on Thursday evening.

          Open Controls
        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I'd go Saka, Rice and Gabriel.

          Saka can become Palmer or BrunoF in the future if need be.

          Saka is a strong pick and there's plenty of £££ on a wildcard.

          Do you get Cunha for one game tho?

          Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Gw21 capt saka or haaland?

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Haaland

          Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Haaland. Saka isn't explosive enough.

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            But saka points still win haaland this past 3 weeks?

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              That’s a low bar to set, though.

              Open Controls
      • Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Wish Ole would come back. Was a great FPL manager

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          They wouldn't be any worse 😉 His training and tactical capabilities were limited, but the team is much stronger now.

          Open Controls
      • tbos83
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        When is Arteta's presser? Am assuming not until after deadline

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          It's pointless anyway.

          Unless you do the opposite of what he may hint.

          Open Controls
      • The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Is the bench order correct here for defence? Already tripled up on Arsenal and cannot get to Gabriel without a -8 hit this week.

        O'Reilly | Thiaw | Dorgu

        Subs: VVD | Gudmundsson

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Which Arsenal players do you have?

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Raya, Saka, Rice. Will be shifting either Raya or Saka to make way for Gabriel after this week, leaning towards Raya.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Yup sell Raya. Prefer to keep Saka as a placeholder for Palmer in 24

              Raya and VVD to cheap GK and Gabriel (-4)

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                That's the exact plan mate - best of luck!

                Open Controls
      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Raya
        Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
        Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
        Ekitike, Haaland (c)

        Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

        4ft 0.9 itb

        Any suggestions here? Or just roll?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          With 4 FTs and doubt over Ekitike I'd use them.

          You don't have much bench cover.

          I'd also sell VVD.

          Open Controls
          1. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I'm looking to hold those two for the Burnley game. If I sell them now it's inevitable what will happen.

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Sensible.

              Open Controls
            2. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              I agree. Same plan. Could only blame the man in the mirror.

              Open Controls
      • rozzo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        So who out of Timber, Gabriel, Saka and Rice doesn't make our teams for the foreseeable future?

        Can only have three of them.

        Leaning towards Saka at the moment

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          With the lack of midfield options I am leaning towards keeping Saka who is ticking over. I think Gabriel is enough from defence.

          Open Controls
        2. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Saka

          Open Controls
        3. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Gabriel and Rice should be the first names. After that it's either Saka or Timber + 4 million. On WC I would prolly get Saka, but I have no issue having Timber + money. Chelsea is going to have good run of fixtures and Palmer may be needed earlier than thought, since Maresca is out. Bruno F is also coming back soon.

          Open Controls
      • Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Bruno G. on WC a good option?

        Open Controls
      • Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        I'm keeping Igor Thiago on WC

        a mistake?

        Open Controls
        1. rozzo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          He just scored a hat trick last night pal, massive mistake

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I would be tempted to drop down to Mane/Kroupi in a 451/541

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Just sell him for -4

          Open Controls
        4. Conners
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I'd keep for now.

          You can always downgrade him later on to one the cheapies Tony suggested.

          Open Controls
      • Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Is Semenyo expected to start against Spurs? (not kept up with his transfer situation)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Currently yes

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/04/fpl-notes-most-sold-rice-hauls-saka-sub-will-semenyo-start-in-gw21/

          Open Controls
      • JasonG123
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Who is best defender to bring in for under 5.3m?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Collins and Thiaw are options to consider. Also depends on the rest of your defence as you may want to have a defender rotation with cheaper options

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Add Matty Cash

            Open Controls
        2. TKC07
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          VdV for attacking returns.
          One of Sunderland def.

          Open Controls
        3. GC123
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Thiaw

          Open Controls
        4. Raoul Nogues
            6 mins ago

            Hall

            Open Controls
        5. TKC07
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Who is the starting keeper for recent WC teams?

          Looking for suggestions under 4.9 budget.
          A) Sanchez (if fit)
          B) Verbru
          C) Any other suggestions?

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Roefs

            Open Controls
        6. Tinmen
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Who’s the better pick out these 2 folks?

          Thiaw
          Tark

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            I think I prefer Tark as a long term pick. No midweek European fixtures is a big plus for Tark

            Open Controls
          2. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            Tark

            Open Controls
          3. TKC07
            • 6 Years
            35 mins ago

            Tark.
            With Branth back by next month or so, expecting Everton to perform defensively better.

            Open Controls
        7. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Kelleher / Dub
          Gabi, Timber, VvD(*), Andersen, Esteve
          Foden, Rice, Cunha, Rogers, Anderson
          Haaland, Ekitike*, Guiu

          4.0 mitb, 0 ft

          I have huge benching headache and first time it's not a positive one. I don't want to shift more money into defence, and I want to keep my Liverpool players vs Burnley. Anderson has lost his attacking threat, but has Whu this week. Anyone with similarish team? Am I missing something or is this just bad planning. What would you do?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.