Maresca leaves Chelsea – but who could take over?

1 January 2026 129 comments
After some tetchy press conferences (and a media no-show on Tuesday!), it always seemed to be a matter of when and not if Enzo Maresca would leave Chelsea.

The axe was finally swung on Thursday, although officially, Maresca and Chelsea have “parted company”, rather than this being a good old-fashioned sacking.

He’s lasted little more than 18 months of a five-year contract, although he’s still the club’s longest-serving manager since Thomas Tuchel.

CHELSEA STATEMENT

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

“During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

We’d usually expect an interim manager to take charge of a club firing their previous head coach, especially this close to the next fixture.

However, there may be no need for that – a new appointment may be imminent.

Indeed, the club statement makes no mention of anyone temporarily stepping into the hotseat.

If an interim boss is needed, the man who filled in for Maresca on Tuesday, Willy Caballero, may be in line to take charge – if he too doesn’t get the chop.

WHO ARE THE BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE JOB?

It’s a constantly shifting market but here’s how the odds are looking for the next permanent Chelsea manager:

Odds
Liam Rosenior4/9
Roberto De Zerbi9/1
Oliver Glasner9/1
Cesc Fabregas12/1
Andoni Iraola14/1
Xavi Hernandez16/1

Despite Oliver Glasner appearing above, The Athletic suggest he’s not in the frame.

Liam Rosenior may seem like a wildcard name to be top of the list but, for those not aware, he’s the head coach of Strasbourg, Chelsea’s partner club.

We’ve seen players move between the two sides – will the manager be next?

Strasbourg are currently seventh in Ligue I, on a four-game winless streak, but are top of the 36-team UEFA Conference League group. They recently beat Crystal Palace in that competition.

They finished seventh domestically last season, too.

He’s operated with a wing-back system for much of his time in France, but predominantly used a 4-2-3-1 at former club Hull City.

We’ll save any more analysis for if and when he’s appointed.

WHAT ARE CHELSEA’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

After this weekend’s clash with Manchester City, it’s a dream opening run for whoever succeeds Maresca.

The Blues won four, drew twice and lost once against their Gameweek 21-27 fixtures. Even that loss, away at Leeds United, was mitigated by Maresca indulging in some midweek squad rotation:

HOW HAVE NEW CHELSEA MANAGERS BEGUN THEIR TENURES?

ENZO MARESCA
03/10/2024Chelsea4-2KAA Gent
28/09/2024Chelsea4-2Brighton
24/09/2024Chelsea5-0Barrow
21/09/2024West Ham0-3Chelsea
14/09/2024Bournemouth0-1Chelsea
01/09/2024Chelsea1-1Crystal Palace
29/08/2024Servette FC2-1Chelsea
25/08/2024Wolves2-6Chelsea
22/08/2024Chelsea2-0Servette FC
18/08/2024Chelsea0-2Man City
MAURICIO POCHETTINO
02/10/2023Fulham0-2Chelsea
27/09/2023Chelsea1-0Brighton
24/09/2023Chelsea0-1Aston Villa
17/09/2023Bournemouth0-0Chelsea
02/09/2023Chelsea0-1Nott’m Forest
30/08/2023Chelsea2-1AFC Wimbledon
25/08/2023Chelsea3-0Luton
20/08/2023West Ham3-1Chelsea
13/08/2023Chelsea1-1Liverpool
GRAHAM POTTER
29/10/2022Brighton4-1Chelsea
25/10/2022Salzburg1-2Chelsea
22/10/2022Chelsea1-1Man Utd
19/10/2022Brentford0-0Chelsea
16/10/2022Aston Villa0-2Chelsea
11/10/2022AC Milan0-2Chelsea
08/10/2022Chelsea3-0Wolves
05/10/2022Chelsea3-0AC Milan
01/10/2022Crystal Palace1-2Chelsea
14/09/2022Chelsea1-1Salzburg

Both Maresca and Potter had fine starts to life at Chelsea, despite not winning their first games.

Potter was appointed mid-season, indeed, so didn’t need much time to settle in. However, he did have an international break to play with soon after his arrival.

Frank Lampard’s mid-season interim appointment didn’t quite go so well. He lost his first six games in his second spell at the helm!

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERING

When a new manager is appointed, there are the obvious questions to be posed over favoured personnel and tactics.

After 18 months of studying Maresca, there were a lot of ‘knowns’. Will these still be the cases under the new boss?

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) has started every league match he’s been available for this season. Will he still be favoured by the incoming boss?

Does Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) retain his position as Chelsea’s number one? Likely, based on current options, but there is a transfer market to dip into if needed this January.

If it is Rosenior, does Andrey Santos (£4.5m) get more of a look-in after the two built up a brilliant relationship in France?

Does the new manager still deem the likes of Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) unable to play every three days? That may be more medical-department-led, of course.

Plenty to ponder, and there’ll not be much evidence to go off before the fixtures turn good in Gameweek 21.

  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Would you prioritise getting Gabriel in or hold till after Liverpool?

    Current team (1.3itb & 3FTs):

    Verbruggen
    Timber Oreilly Keane VDB
    Cunha Saka Foden
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    (Areola LeFee Andersen Devenney)

    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I've thought long and hard over this one too. I'm gonna stick till the liverpool game passes.

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Gabriel will be 6.6/6.7 by then, and we will deffo want him regardless of price

    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Team value is largely irrelevant for most teams, just do the moves that will get the most points.

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        For me there is no other transfer that stands out, I can upgrade LeFee once I downgrade Cunha in gw22, Oreilly to Gabriel is tempting for this gw

    3. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Timber to Gabriel.

      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        shame, shame know your name. You need both.

      2. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        after the Livepool. Get Gabriel in for Timber. Then buy back Timber later.

        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Wise move, hermano.

  2. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Imagine supporting that shallow, souless club though. Sacked Roberto Di Matteo after winning the CL. Sacked Benitez after winning the UEFA Cup. Fans even had the audacity to sing Mourinho's name post victory in that game. That's how pathetic they are. Any young player or up and coming manager needs their head examined if they consider joining them.

    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Sacking Ancelotti was hilarious after he won the double year before.

      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Yep. Not sure how that club could appeal (outside of money)to ANYONE

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Circus

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      And u are attacking the supporters why?
      Pretty sure Chelsea ain't the only club who has ever sacked a coach/manager after winning a trophy.
      Money makes the world go round... Calm down.

    4. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Agree with all apart from last sentence

      Potter made like £20 million from being sacked there

    5. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Benitez was a very odd appointment given the rivalry with Liverpool, I don't think the supporters were ever going to approve.

  3. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    VVD to Saliba? Munoz placeholder. I'm sick of VVD.

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Saliba is no better than VVD imo

      1. terranullius
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        This.

      2. ICE POLE CALMER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Better CS odds though? I’d rather go with Tarkowski though, given his DEFCON stats.

        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yeah probably.

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    OMG! 😯

    This was so fast! This is why no one beats scout for emergency FPL content!

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      This!
      And that’s why it’s important to have characters like FPL Virgin, who truly love this site & franchise. 😉

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Except whilst he was moaning the article was being written!

  5. terranullius
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    wc long term team. too risky?

    Verb. Dúbrav.
    VDV O'R Thiaw Gabriel Keane
    Cherki Rogers Rice Trossard Gordon
    Haaland Ekitike Bowen

    1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Massive benching headache every week. Not a fan

      1. terranullius
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah... Thank you.

      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Yeah some decent 5m mids knocking about. Would get one of those and bank some cash.

    2. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Get at least one of the premium mids - Saka/Palmer. It's easier to downgrade after a WC than need 3/4 transfers to fit one in.

  6. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Free Hit this week? Some tough match ups for the popular players

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      It's a blank/double gameweek chip in the second half of the season. I did enjoy the addition of the first half of the season chips though, plenty of variation which there won't be later.

    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      No chance. No FH in blank / double season will kill you.

  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    They made the right decision. Maresca was getting too cocky.

  8. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why would you sack a manager in a title race?

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Bald + weak erection

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Pep has been sacked, too?

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Ego

      Power and control

      And $$$ to throw around?

  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Is this the greatest midfield you've ever seen?

    Saka, Bruno G, Szoboszlai, Stach, Le Fee

    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Pascal Gross instead of Saka and G2G

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        If only

        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          He’s back at Brighton now, Fabrizio said

          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            😆 Got tired of the drama with die Schwarzgelben

      2. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Camarasa better

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      It's no Brazil '82

    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      It might well be

  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    @Chelsea Football Club. I am interested in the job vacancy. I’m the unknown one!

    Make me manager & we shall achieve great things together. I want to win the Champions league. I don’t need a transfer budget, use it to upgrade youth facilities if needed.
    Give me the same amount as Tyrique George per week for a 1 year contract only. You will absolutely love to renew the contract at the end, I promise.

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Best keeper on WC folks?? With Dubravka

    A- Sanchez
    B- Pope
    C- Roefs

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. terranullius
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Roefs

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!!

    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Sanchez!

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Cheers buddy!!

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      C

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

    4. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Why is Pickford not in the mix?

      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Expensive and I think because Tark is a better option

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Have Tarkowski

  12. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    https://x.com/jameswathland/status/2006724030603079860?s=46&t=i1t6O2FcyTnnnYHKnnDydA

    Reliable source ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      It's pretty much as expected tbf.

  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Ollie Watkins. Talk to me. You'd think his minutes are likely to improve with his resurgence in form? He's not good value, I know, but for me I prefer taking on the boring Rogers option.

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Dammit! Shhhhhhhh. I want to be the only one here who picks him.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      He's streaky so best not get in at the end of the streak

      Mid-streak would be okay

  14. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Happy New Year!

    Is Rogers such a no-brainer Semenyo replacement? What about Bruno G?
    They have similar stats (both on 0.16 xG per 90 and 0.11 xA per 90) that they are massively overperforming.
    They always play 90 minutes. Bruno G has been benched a couple of times.
    Rogers isn't on set pieces with the exception of a couple of direct free kicks. Bruno G takes some corners.
    Bruno G is slightly better for Defcons (got it twice, Rogers never).
    Newcastle have the better fixtures. Villa better form right now.
    Bruno G is 0.4m cheaper, soon to be 0.5m.

    Someone suggested downgrading Semenyo and playing with an extra defender. I wonder if that's the way. For example, Timber, Guehi, Chalobah, Tarkowski all have scored similar points to Rogers/Bruno G. and are also much cheaper. It's a weird season, having to go against what we knew in terms of team structure, defenders vs attackers etc.

    1. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Rogers will probably be my Semenyo replacement. I'm an SAFC fan so i dont particularly eant to cheer on Bruno G each week

      Big question is whether to do it now or after Gw20.

      Never thought of going bigger at the back. Avl have decent fixtures so probably wont be swayed

    2. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I’m of the opinion that Semenyo is not a sell (yet), especially with all the value tied up in him.

  15. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    What are you Rice owners doing?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cursing themselves for copying FPL Dirty Harry's transfers

      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Owned Rice weeks before Harry did and many others have had him for months

        You’re stuck in the FPL bubble !

      2. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Happy new year Virgin.

    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Mixing with tomato & pepper sauce, green peas, carrots, chicken…

      1. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Excellent New Year dish.

        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Cheers!

    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Likely there will be a video seeing who has travelled to Bournemouth. If he’s fit then I have to keep him, great pick

    4. OLB
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Either :
      A :Keeping on the bench till more info ( great value player )
      Or
      B: Swapping for chow mein noodles

      Leaning towards A at present.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I think I'd keep if I owned, bench dependent. Ideally I want him back as my Semenyo replacement.

    6. Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Was going to hold but there is that video of him talking to Rogers where he says 'his knee is f****d, it's terrible', so will probably look to move on. Gives me an arsenal spot for Gabriel too.

      https://x.com/DailyAFC/status/2006717839982367152?s=20

  16. Richm
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Best keeper to replace Raya to get to Gabriel?
    Defense Timber Thiaw Andersen Guehi Mukiele

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Pickford or Sanchez

      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Pickford, easy.

    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Pickford or Martinez

      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Possibly Pope too

        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          No, Newcastle missing key players in defence. They conceded against Burnley lol.

          1. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Howe said in his most recent presser he's expecting more players back for the Palace game.

    3. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Pickford or Sanchez.

  17. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Would you use free hit on this team. They have some tough match ups

    Verbruggen(bur)
    VVD(ful) / Anderson(liv) / O’Reilly(che)
    Foden(che) / Rice & Saka(bou) / Gordon(cry) / Wilson(liv)
    Haaland(che) / Ekitike (ful)

    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      NO! Save it for the DGWs.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      FH2 is infinitely more powerful than what we had in the first half of the season.

  18. Basileus
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Raya
      van Dijk - Gvardiol - van de Ven
      Saka - Cunha - Wirtz - Smith Rowe
      Ekitike - I.Thiago - Haaland

      (Dúbravka, Dorgu, King, Acheampong)

      What would you do with this team? £0 in bank and one free transfer (although happy to go -4 or possibly -8)

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Would you sell timber or chalobah for Gabriel? Or save transfer

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Save for now assuming you can stomach a couple of Gabriel rises

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Cheers

    • Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Best Declan rice replacement?

      A) Bruno G
      B) Minteh
      C) Rogers for a -4

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        A

      2. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Keep

        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I don’t reckon he will play.
          They have Liverpool the week after. Even if he is okay I think they will rest him against Bournemouth

          Open Controls
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            I have gained 0.5 on him. Keeping for now

            1. Kane Train
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              I’ve only gained 0.1 as I only just got Rice

    • Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Chalobah out

      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Out of what?

        1. iFash@FPL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Good question. He’s totally benchable against MCI.

          1. Royal5
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yep and decent fixtures after that

    • Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Timber Hall O’Reilly
      Rice Saka Cunha Foden Wilson
      Haaland Ekitike

      Dubrakva, Andersen, Gudmunsson, Guiu,

      Fallen from 200k to 600k over the past few works. Transfers have been awful.

      Would you roll? I’ve even considered a wildcard for a freshen up

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Roll

        1. Make United Great Again
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yep. If Rice is fit I will

      2. MJF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yeah I would not play WC with that at all.

        1. Make United Great Again
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Let me log out of the app

      3. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Transfers haven’t been awful, it’s a good team. Just hasn’t happened.

    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Maresca wanted Semenyo, he didn’t get him so threw his tour of the pram?
      Likely?

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        No

    • I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Asking for a friend:

        Verbruggen 
        Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Thiaw  
        Saka Rogers Foden Cherki 
        Haaland Bowen

         Dubravka KDH Dorgu Obi

        Is the triple Arsenal and triple ManCity worth a punt this way?

        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Sure why not

      • Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Any chance Haaland (C), Cherki, Wirtz, Ekitike, can pull back 12 pts on Ekitike (C), Haaland, Foden, Jimenez?

        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          21 mins ago

          Actually they’ve a 4 pt autosub incoming as well, so it’s 16 pts, I’m screwed.

          Ah well, nevermind

          1. I have no Wirtz
              4 mins ago

              If Liverpool dial it up it’s possible.

            • I have no Wirtz
                2 mins ago

                Wirtz Haaland Cherki dial it up, and Foden and Ekitike blank. Entirely possible

            • I have no Wirtz
                21 mins ago

                Just about, yes

              • Ha.
                • 10 Years
                20 mins ago

                Easy

              • g40steve
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                You need Phil to have an off day with his ownership

              • Yes Ndidi
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Cups are overrated anyway

            • g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              How would you improve this lot, better keeper?

              IF Semenyo goes to City swap to Rogers, also awaiting Rice news

              Dubravka
              Timber O’Reilly Gabriel
              Foden Semenyo Palmer HWilson
              Haaland Ekitike DCL

              Petrovic Rice Guehi Chalobah

              .3

              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                18 mins ago

                Wow, nice team! GKS could many be better, ut suggest you roll

                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers, did Senesi to Gabs after getting lucky on FH with Gab 😮

                  Hate keepers & got Rice & Semenyo to keep eye on

            • Vasshin
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Have Hincapie Timber Rice

              What should I do:
              1. Transfer Hincapie to Gabriel now
              2. Transfer Hincapie to Gabriel after Liverpool
              3. Transfer Andersen to Gabriel and Rice to someone under 7.3

              1. Sandy Ravage
                • 9 Years
                just now

                1

            • Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              55 mins ago

              Any Pressers today?

              1. Skonto Rigga
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                Sky and BBC haven't listed anything but I know that Dyche is up at 4pm. He's the only one I've seen so far but I'll be doing a bigger sweep later to see if anything else has happened.

                1. Mr. O'Connell
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  #prayforsels

            • New Article
              RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              46 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/01/fpl-gameweek-20-wildcard-best-draft-pros-cons-of-using-now

            • Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              39 mins ago

              Anyone getting Gab as soon as GW21 opens on 3 January or is the feeling it's now or after Liverpool?

