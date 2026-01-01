Maresca leaves Chelsea – but who could take over?

After some tetchy press conferences (and a media no-show on Tuesday!), it always seemed to be a matter of when and not if Enzo Maresca would leave Chelsea.

The axe was finally swung on Thursday, although officially, Maresca and Chelsea have “parted company”, rather than this being a good old-fashioned sacking.

He’s lasted little more than 18 months of a five-year contract, although he’s still the club’s longest-serving manager since Thomas Tuchel.

CHELSEA STATEMENT

“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. “During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club. “With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. “We wish Enzo well for the future.”

WHO TAKES CHARGE NOW?

We’d usually expect an interim manager to take charge of a club firing their previous head coach, especially this close to the next fixture.

However, there may be no need for that – a new appointment may be imminent.

I expect a new manager to be in place before Man City on Sunday. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) January 1, 2026

Indeed, the club statement makes no mention of anyone temporarily stepping into the hotseat.

If an interim boss is needed, the man who filled in for Maresca on Tuesday, Willy Caballero, may be in line to take charge – if he too doesn’t get the chop.

WHO ARE THE BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR THE JOB?

It’s a constantly shifting market but here’s how the odds are looking for the next permanent Chelsea manager:

Odds Liam Rosenior 4/9 Roberto De Zerbi 9/1 Oliver Glasner 9/1 Cesc Fabregas 12/1 Andoni Iraola 14/1 Xavi Hernandez 16/1

Despite Oliver Glasner appearing above, The Athletic suggest he’s not in the frame.

Liam Rosenior may seem like a wildcard name to be top of the list but, for those not aware, he’s the head coach of Strasbourg, Chelsea’s partner club.

We’ve seen players move between the two sides – will the manager be next?

Strasbourg are currently seventh in Ligue I, on a four-game winless streak, but are top of the 36-team UEFA Conference League group. They recently beat Crystal Palace in that competition.

They finished seventh domestically last season, too.

He’s operated with a wing-back system for much of his time in France, but predominantly used a 4-2-3-1 at former club Hull City.

We’ll save any more analysis for if and when he’s appointed.

WHAT ARE CHELSEA’S UPCOMING FIXTURES?

After this weekend’s clash with Manchester City, it’s a dream opening run for whoever succeeds Maresca.

The Blues won four, drew twice and lost once against their Gameweek 21-27 fixtures. Even that loss, away at Leeds United, was mitigated by Maresca indulging in some midweek squad rotation:

HOW HAVE NEW CHELSEA MANAGERS BEGUN THEIR TENURES?

ENZO MARESCA

03/10/2024 Chelsea 4-2 KAA Gent 28/09/2024 Chelsea 4-2 Brighton 24/09/2024 Chelsea 5-0 Barrow 21/09/2024 West Ham 0-3 Chelsea 14/09/2024 Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea 01/09/2024 Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace 29/08/2024 Servette FC 2-1 Chelsea 25/08/2024 Wolves 2-6 Chelsea 22/08/2024 Chelsea 2-0 Servette FC 18/08/2024 Chelsea 0-2 Man City

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

02/10/2023 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 27/09/2023 Chelsea 1-0 Brighton 24/09/2023 Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa 17/09/2023 Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea 02/09/2023 Chelsea 0-1 Nott’m Forest 30/08/2023 Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon 25/08/2023 Chelsea 3-0 Luton 20/08/2023 West Ham 3-1 Chelsea 13/08/2023 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

GRAHAM POTTER

29/10/2022 Brighton 4-1 Chelsea 25/10/2022 Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea 22/10/2022 Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd 19/10/2022 Brentford 0-0 Chelsea 16/10/2022 Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea 11/10/2022 AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea 08/10/2022 Chelsea 3-0 Wolves 05/10/2022 Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan 01/10/2022 Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea 14/09/2022 Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg

Both Maresca and Potter had fine starts to life at Chelsea, despite not winning their first games.

Potter was appointed mid-season, indeed, so didn’t need much time to settle in. However, he did have an international break to play with soon after his arrival.

Frank Lampard’s mid-season interim appointment didn’t quite go so well. He lost his first six games in his second spell at the helm!

QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERING

When a new manager is appointed, there are the obvious questions to be posed over favoured personnel and tactics.

After 18 months of studying Maresca, there were a lot of ‘knowns’. Will these still be the cases under the new boss?

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) has started every league match he’s been available for this season. Will he still be favoured by the incoming boss?

Does Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) retain his position as Chelsea’s number one? Likely, based on current options, but there is a transfer market to dip into if needed this January.

If it is Rosenior, does Andrey Santos (£4.5m) get more of a look-in after the two built up a brilliant relationship in France?

Does the new manager still deem the likes of Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) unable to play every three days? That may be more medical-department-led, of course.

Plenty to ponder, and there’ll not be much evidence to go off before the fixtures turn good in Gameweek 21.